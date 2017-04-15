Πώς  η  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη  μπορεί  να  επιτευχθεί   σε  επίπεδο  Περιφερειών:     Η  μέχρι  σήμε...
The  Bologna  Charter:     A  Med  regions  ini,a,ve  for  the  re-­‐launching  of  the   Europe...
Οι  πρώτες  απόψεις  για  την  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη   Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη   Συνδεσιμότητα   Περιβάλλον   ...
Δεκ  2012   Ευρ  Συμβούλιο   προς  Κομισσιόν:   Ανάγκη  για   σχεδιασμό   στρατηγικής   Ιούνιος   20...
•  Events/Forums/Συναντήσεις  Εργασίας  για  την  ιεράρχηση  των  προτεραιοτήτων  -­‐  lobbying   •  Ενδ...
•  ΟΜΩΣ:  Οι  Περιφέρειες  καλούνται  να  κεφαλαιοποιήσουν  τα   προσδοκώμενα  αποτελέσματα  των  Στρα...
Θεματικές  Επιλογές  /  Προτεραιότητες  Περιφερειών   •  Labelling?  Επιτεύχθηκε?   •  Θεματικές  Προτεραι...
Η  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη     στις  Περιφερειακές  Στρατηγικές  Έξυπνης  Εξειδίκευσης  (RIS)  
Αγροδιατροφή     Βιοποικιλότητα   (συμπ  θαλασσα)   ΕΤΠΑ   Φαρμακευτικά   προϊόντα  (συμπ   θάλασσα) ...
Στρατηγική   Πρωτοβουλία   στη  Μεσόγειο   Μοχλός  Οικονομικής   Ανάπτυξης   Βιωσιμότητα   και   Αειφορί...
ü  Καινοτομία   ü  Περιφερειακή  Πρωτοβουλία   ü  Διαπεριφερειακή  Συνεργασία            (εθνικό ...
Ευχαριστώ!     Δρ  Ελένη  Χατζηγιάννη   Προϊσταμένη  Δ/νσης  Περιβάλλοντος  και  Χωρικού  Σχεδιασμού ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

BLUEMED and EUSAIR Synergies. Conference organized by Hellenic Centre of Marine Research, Athens, March 2017

24 views

Published on

BLUEMED and EUSAIR Synergies. Conference organized by Hellenic Centre of Marine Research, Athens, March 2017

Published in: Science
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

BLUEMED and EUSAIR Synergies. Conference organized by Hellenic Centre of Marine Research, Athens, March 2017

  1. 1. Πώς  η  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη  μπορεί  να  επιτευχθεί   σε  επίπεδο  Περιφερειών:     Η  μέχρι  σήμερα  εμπειρία,  σκέψεις  και   μελλοντικές  προοπτικές     Δρ  Ελένη  Χατζηγιάννη   Προϊσταμένη  Δ/νσης  Περιβάλλοντος  και  Χωρικού  Σχεδιασμού   Περιφέρεια  Κρήτης     «Ενημέρωση  και  Δράσεις  για  την  Εφαρμογή  της  Γαλάζιας  Ανάπτυξης:     Η  Στρατηγική  EUSAIR    και  η  πρωτοβουλία  BLUEMED»       Ημερίδα  ΕΛΚΕΘΕ,  29  Μαρτίου  2017,         Ξενοδοχείο  «DIVANI  ACROPOLIS»,  ΑΘήνα  
  2. 2. The  Bologna  Charter:     A  Med  regions  ini,a,ve  for  the  re-­‐launching  of  the   European  policies,     for  sustainable  development  and  the  protec,on  of  the   Mediterranean  coasts                     COASTGAP_Coastal   Governance  and  Adaptaaon   Policies  in  the  Mediterranean   1.220.000€,   LP  Lazio  Region  (IT)   Στην  Ελλάδα:     Περιφέρειες    Αν  Μακ-­‐Θράκης     &  Κρήτης  (σήμερα   Αποκεντρωμένες  Διοικήσεις)   EU:  COM  (2012)  494:     Blue  Growth  opportuni,es  for  marine  and  mari,me  sustainable  growth     DG  MARE:  Call  for  Tenders  (2010)  >>  Report  (2012):   Blue  Growth:  Scenarios  and  Drivers  for  Sustainable  Growth  from  the  Oceans,  Seas  and  Coasts     EU:  COM  (2014)  357:     Concerning  the  European  Strategy  for  the  Adria,c  and  Ionian  Region   Blue  Growth,  Connec:vity,  Environmental  Protec:on,  Sustainable  Tourism     H  γνωριμία  της  Ελληνικής  Διοίκησης  με  την  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη  
  3. 3. Οι  πρώτες  απόψεις  για  την  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη   Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη   Συνδεσιμότητα   Περιβάλλον   Τουρισμός   Δ.Γ./Δ.Α.   0   20   40   60   Αλβανία   Βοσνία-­‐ Κροατία   Ελλάδα   Ιταλία   Μαυροβούνιο   Σερβία   Σλοβενία   4%    (Σύνολο  138  απαντήσεις)   1  Υπουργείο   1  Περιφέρεια   2  Δήμοι  (άλλων  Περιφερειών)   Δημόσιος  Τομέας  (AI  level):  39%   (46%)   (39%)   (4%)   (4%)   •  Συνεργασία  της  διοίκησης   για  την  απλοποίηση  διαδικασιών   στα  ναυτιλιακά  θέματα   •  Δημιουργία  clusters     και  ερευνητικών  δικτύων     Σχεδιασμός  ερευνητικής  στρατηγικής     με  στόχευση  στην  καινοτομία   (7%)   Αξιοποίηση  αποτελεσμάτων     ερευνητικών  προγραμμάτων     που  αφορούν  τις    MPAs   Αύξηση  της  κινητικότητας     και  της  εκπαίδευσης     του  εργατικού  δυναμικού   Ευαισθητοποίηση  των  ΜΜΕ     για  την  προστασία     του  θαλάσσιου  περιβάλλοντος  
  4. 4. Δεκ  2012   Ευρ  Συμβούλιο   προς  Κομισσιόν:   Ανάγκη  για   σχεδιασμό   στρατηγικής   Ιούνιος   2013   Αυγ  2013   Έναρξη   Συζήτησης   Διαβούλευση   Οκτ2013   Διαβούλευση   στόχων     Ιαν  2014   2Οκτ  2013     Φεβρ  2014-­‐ Αθήνα.   Τελικό   Συνέδριο   Διαβούλευσης   June2014   EUSAIR   Ac,on  Plan   Νοε2014,   Βρυξέλλες   Εναρκτήριο   Συνέδριο   Σε  εξέλιξη..   Febr2016,   ADRION  1st  Call   Δεκ2015,   Μπολόνια,  Έναρξη   ADRION   Μάιος  2016,   Ντουμπρόβνικ, 1ο  Forum   Μάιος  2017, Ελλάδα,2ο   Forum   Η  εξέλιξη  μέχρι  σήμερα,  ως  βασικός  πυλώνας  της  EUSAIR    
  5. 5. •  Events/Forums/Συναντήσεις  Εργασίας  για  την  ιεράρχηση  των  προτεραιοτήτων  -­‐  lobbying   •  Ενδιαφέρον  στην  υποβολή  προγραμμάτων  –  επί  της  αρχής   •  Ποιος  όμως  ο  πραγματικός  ρόλος  που  καλούνται  να  έχουν  οι  Περιφερειακές  Αυτοδιοικήσεις?   •  Ουσιαστικά  η  υλοποίηση  κατευθύνεται  από  τους  ερευνητικούς  φορείς?   •  Συμμετοχή  κυρίως  εκπροσώπων  Διαχειριστικών  Αρχών.  Εκπροσώπηση  στις  ομάδες  εργασίας.   Γιατί;                -­‐Η  «επαφή»  της  ΕΕ  με  στελέχη  των  Διαχειριστικών  Αρχών?              -­‐Η  μη  διαθεσιμότητα  υπηρεσιακών  στελεχών  των  Περιφερειακών  Αυτοδιοικήσεων?              -­‐Κι  όταν  υπήρχε  διαθεσιμότητα,  υπήρχε/υπάρχει  η  γνώση?              -­‐Είναι  έτοιμες  οι  Ελληνικές  Περιφέρειες  να  υποστηρίξουν  θεματικά  την  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη?                  Πώς?  Μέσα  από  τις  Διοικητικές  τους  Δομές?  Χωρίς  εκσυγχρονισμό  /  εξειδικευμένα  στελέχη?   •  Το  εθνικό  /  Περιφερειακό  Επίπεδο  εκπροσώπησης.                -­‐Αρμονική  και  εποικοδομητική  συνεργασία              -­‐Η  προτροπή  των    DGs  (MARE  &  REGIO)  για  την  ενεργή  συμμετοχή  των  Περιφερειών  ως   θεσμού  στην  ΕΕ   Η  ¨πορεία¨της  Γαλάζιας  Ανάπτυξης  και  οι  Ελληνικές  Περιφέρειες  
  6. 6. •  ΟΜΩΣ:  Οι  Περιφέρειες  καλούνται  να  κεφαλαιοποιήσουν  τα   προσδοκώμενα  αποτελέσματα  των  Στρατηγικών-­‐Πρωτοβουλιών.Μέσω   των  ΠΕΠ,  μέσω  των  Περιφερειακών  Θεματικών  Σχεδιασμών,              μέσω  των  Στρατηγικών    ‘Εξυπνης  Εξειδίκευσης  (Ris)   Η  συλλογική  και  η  ανά  Περιφέρεια  προσέγγιση   CPMR:  Conference  of  Peripheral  and  Mari|me  Regions  of  EU   Intermediterranean  and  Island  Commissions   The EU's Assembly of Regional and Local Representatives ! ! ! ! ! ! CoR  Adria|c  Ionian  Interregional  Group     Blue  Innova|on  Growth  Working   Group     !  Σημαντικό  !  Για  την  πλειοψηφία  των  Ελληνικών  Περιφερειών     (Παράκτιες,  νησιωτικές,  δηλαδή..  ¨Γαλάζιες¨)  
  7. 7. Θεματικές  Επιλογές  /  Προτεραιότητες  Περιφερειών   •  Labelling?  Επιτεύχθηκε?   •  Θεματικές  Προτεραιότητες  των   Περιφερειακών  Σχεδιασμών   •  Εξειδικεύσεις  Δράσεων  των       RIS   •   Ποιοι  φορείς  συμμετείχαν  ?   Ποιος  ο  ρόλος/συμμετοχή  των   Περιφερειών?   o   Το  μοντέλο  «Ανοικτή   Πρόσκληση  –  Ευκαιρία  για   χρηματοδότηση»  ?   ή   o  «Γαλάζιες  Περιφερειακές   Συνιστώσες  –  Ευκαιρία   τρέχουσας  Πρόσλησης»  
  8. 8. Η  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη     στις  Περιφερειακές  Στρατηγικές  Έξυπνης  Εξειδίκευσης  (RIS)  
  9. 9. Αγροδιατροφή     Βιοποικιλότητα   (συμπ  θαλασσα)   ΕΤΠΑ   Φαρμακευτικά   προϊόντα  (συμπ   θάλασσα)   ΕΤΠΑ   Προϊόντα   Διατροφής  από   τη  Θάλασσα   ΕΠΑΝΕΚ   Αύξηση   τεχνογνωσίας  -­‐   προσόντα   ΕΚΤ   Πολιτισμός-­‐Τουρισμός     Ειδικές  μορφές   τουρισμούς  (κρουαζιέρα   –  καταδυτικός)   ΕΤΠΑ-­‐ΕΠΑΝΕΚ-­‐HORIZON   Σχέδια  επίεδιξης  ειδικών   μορφών  τουρισμού   ΕΚΤ   Περιβάλλον     Ενεργειακές   Τεχνολογίες   ΕΠΤΑ,  ΕΠΑΝΕΚ  ,H2020   Υδατοκαλλιέργεια   ΕΠΤΑ,  ΕΠΑΝΕΚ,,H2020   Χωρικές  ρυθμίσεις   (συμπ  παράκτια  ζώνη   και  θάλασσα)   ΕΠΤΑ,  ΕΠΑΝΕΚ,,H2020   Εξειδικευμένα   εργασήρια     ΕΠΤΑ,  ΕΠΑΝΕΚ,H2020   Αύξηση  τεχνογνωσίας   –  προσόντα   ΕΚΤ   Γνώση     Ενίσχυση  ερευνητικών   υποδομών  –  ESFRI   υποδομών  σε  σχέση  με  τον   εθνικό  οδικό  χάρτη   ΕΠΤΑ,  ΕΠΑΝΕΚ,  H2020     Ειδική  εκπαίδευση   επιχειρηματιών  “  summer   schools)     ΕΠΤΑ     Αύξηση  τεχνογνωσίας  -­‐   προσόντα   ΕΚΤ     Το  παράδειγμα  της  RIS  Crete   Η  θαλάσσια  συνιστώσα  
  10. 10. Στρατηγική   Πρωτοβουλία   στη  Μεσόγειο   Μοχλός  Οικονομικής   Ανάπτυξης   Βιωσιμότητα   και   Αειφορία   Blue     Growth   Επιχειρηματικότητα:      -­‐  ΜΜΕ  και  νέες  ευκαιρίες  στην  αγορά    -­‐  Δημιουργία  Θέσεων  Εργασίας  –  ευημερία    -­‐  Νέες  καινοτόμες  επιχειρήσεις  -­‐  κοινωνικοοικονομία    Τεχνολογία  και  Καινοτομία:   -­‐  Πηγές  και  διεκδίκηση  χρηματοδότησης   -­‐  Επαφή  R&D  >>  R&I  με  Blue  Growth  Stakeholders    -­‐  Μεταφορά  τεχνογνωσίας  /ανταλλαγή  ιδεών   Βιωσιμότητα  και  Αειφορία:   -­‐  Ευαισθητοποίηση  ως  προς  το  φιλοπεριβαλλοντικό  καταλυτικό   ρόλο   -­‐  Γαλάζια  Ενέργεια,  μεταφορές,  τουρισμός,  διατροφή   -­‐    Be  Blue  /  Be  Proac,ve  /  Be  Sustainable   Δημιουργία  Δεσμών  Δημόσιου-­‐Ιδιωτικού  τομέα  (PPP):   -­‐  Ανάπτυξη  εμπιστοσύνης  Δημοσίου  –  Γαλάζιων  Επενδυτών   -­‐  Συνεργασία,  clusters  καινοτομίας,  ανταλλαγή  τεχνογνωσίας   -­‐  Χρηματοδότηση,  κοινή  αναζήτηση  νέων  ευκαιριών   Η  Γαλάζια  Ανάπτυξη  και  η  Γαλάζια  Περιφερειακή  Οικονομία  
  11. 11. ü  Καινοτομία   ü  Περιφερειακή  Πρωτοβουλία   ü  Διαπεριφερειακή  Συνεργασία            (εθνικό  &  Μεσογειακό  επίπεδο)   Θαλάσσιες   μεταφορές  &   ναυπηγική   Θαλάσσια   επιτήρηση  &   monitoring   Ενέργεια  και   υλικά   Αναψυχή,   διαβίωση,   εργασία   Προστασία   Παράκτιας   Ζώνης   Διατροφή,  υγεία,   υπηρεσίες   οικοσυστήματος   Ολοκληρωμένη   διακρατική   αλληλεπίδραση:     έρευνας,   τεχνολογίας,   ιδιωτικού  τομέα,   δημόσιας   διοίκησης   κοινωνίας  πολιτών   Συνέργειες   BlueMed  -­‐  EUSAIR   Επενδύσεις   Ανάπτυξη  της  Οικονομίας   Νέες  θέσεις  εργασίας   Blue     Growth      ΔΗΜ  ΔΙΟΙΚΗΣΗ      ΕΠΙΧΕΙΡΗΣΕΙΣ      ΕΡΕΥΝ  ΦΟΡΕΙΣ      ΚΟΙΝΩΝΙΑ  ΠΟΛΙΤΩΝ  
  12. 12. Ευχαριστώ!     Δρ  Ελένη  Χατζηγιάννη   Προϊσταμένη  Δ/νσης  Περιβάλλοντος  και  Χωρικού  Σχεδιασμού   Περιφέρεια  Κρήτης      elhatziyanni@crete.gov.gr   Skype  Eleni  Hatziyanni  

×