Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Περιφέρειας Κρήτης Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας “Δυναμική και Βιώσιμη Κρήτη” (Όραμα αναπτυξιακού...
Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας -Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι- Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασ...
• Αντιμετώπιση σημαντικών περιβαλλοντικών προβλημάτων και προκλήσεων, με παράλληλη ενίσχυση της καινοτόμου επιχειρηματικής...
Περιοχές Παρέμβασης κατά τον 1ο κύκλο •Παραγωγή νέων ή βελτιωμένων δομικών υλικών και συστημάτων κατασκευής για τον κτιρια...
Μεθοδολογία Επιχειρηματικής Ανακάλυψης ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑ ΣΕ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑΚΟ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΣΗ ΠΛΑΤΦΟΡΜΑΣ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑ Σ...
Χρονοδιάγραμμα Εργασιών ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΣ16 ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΝΟΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ17 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ17 ΜΑΡΤΙΟΣ1...
ΕΠ ΚΡΗΤΗ 2014-2020 ΕΠΑΝΕΚ 2014-2020 ΠΑΑ 2014-2020 HORIZON 2020 ΕΠ ΚΡΗΤΗ 2014- 2020 ΕΠΑΝΕΚ 2014- 2020 ΠΑΑ 2014-2020 HORIZON...
0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Έρευνα και Ανάπτυξη από Μικρομεσαίες Επιχειρήσεις (ΜΜΕ) Συμπράξεις Επιχειρήσεων με Ερευνητικούς Οργανισ...
Ομαδοποίηση Προτάσεων - Διαβούλευση Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Εφαρμογή υλικών στην...
Στόχος Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου Επόμενα Βήματα • Θεματικές κατευθύνσεις με την έννοια της «καινοτομίας στην επιχειρηματικότητ...
Ευχαριστώ! Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασμού Περιφέρεια Κρήτης
Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors)

20 views

Published on

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors)

Published in: Environment
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
20
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Crete's Regional Smart Specialization Strategy - Final Consultation (Water and Energy Sectors)

  1. 1. Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Περιφέρειας Κρήτης Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας “Δυναμική και Βιώσιμη Κρήτη” (Όραμα αναπτυξιακού Σχεδίου για την Κρήτη, ΕΣΠΑ 2014-20) “Δυναμική” με επενδύσεις και ενίσχυση των διασυνδέσεων και του εξαγωγικού χαρακτήρα των δυναμικών Τομέων: αγροδιατροφικού, πολιτισμού- τουρισμού, περιβάλλοντος, οικονομίας της γνώσης “Βιώσιμη” σε όρους, οικονομικούς, περιβαλλοντικούς και κοινωνικούς Τελικό Εργαστήριο Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου (Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι) Τρίτη 21 Μαρτίου 2017, Ξενοδοχείο Galaxy, Ηράκλειο Κρήτης
  2. 2. Περιβαλλοντικός Τομέας -Ενέργεια-Υδατικοί Πόροι- Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασμού Συντονίστρια Περιβαλλοντικού Τομέα RIS Crete
  3. 3. • Αντιμετώπιση σημαντικών περιβαλλοντικών προβλημάτων και προκλήσεων, με παράλληλη ενίσχυση της καινοτόμου επιχειρηματικής δραστηριότητας • Ανάπτυξη επιχειρήσεων και προσέλκυση επενδύσεων με αξιοποίηση της Γνώσης των Ακαδημαϊκών & Ερευνητικών Ιδρυμάτων • Ανάπτυξη στοχευμένων προγραμμάτων εκπαίδευσης και κατάρτισης σε τομείς αιχμής προς πολίτες και επιχειρηματίες • Ενίσχυση της ανταγωνιστικότητας, με την αναβάθμιση των υπηρεσιών, τη διαφοροποίηση του τουριστικού προϊόντος, την αναβάθμιση των πυλών εισόδου. • ανάδειξη του πολιτισμικού αποθέματος της Κρήτης •Διαμόρφωση σύγχρονων παραγωγικών κλάδων, που θα παράγουν ανταγωνιστικά προϊόντα, με υψηλή προστιθέμενη και διατροφική αξία Αγροδιατροφή Πολιτισμός- Τουρισμός ΠΕΡΙΒΑΛΛΟΝΓνώση Περιφερειακή Στρατηγική Έξυπνης Εξειδίκευσης Κρήτης RisCrete
  4. 4. Περιοχές Παρέμβασης κατά τον 1ο κύκλο •Παραγωγή νέων ή βελτιωμένων δομικών υλικών και συστημάτων κατασκευής για τον κτιριακό τομέα τις αστικές αναπλάσεις και τα έργα υποδομής. •Βελτίωση της απόδοσης (μείωση κατανάλωσης ενέργειας των συστημάτων θέρμανσης, ψύξης, φωτισμού, ύδρευσης, άρδευσης, διαχείρισης λυμάτων, διαχείρισης στερεών αποβλήτων και εν γένει μεγάλων υποδομών). •Ενσωμάτωση βιοκλιματικών στοιχείων τεχνολογιών εξοικονόμησης ενέργειας και τεχνολογιών ΑΠΕ σε υπάρχοντα και νέα κτίρια. •Νέα βελτιωμένα υλικά για συστήματα ΑΠΕ. •Ανάπτυξη και εφαρμογή τεχνολογιών ΑΠΕ/εξοικονόμησης ενέργειας προσαρμοσμένων στις ανάγκες των παραγωγικών τομέων της Κρήτης και γενικότερα προσαρμοσμένων στις συνθήκες της Κρήτης. Εξοικονόμηση Ενέργειας •Επιχειρηματικές πρωτοβουλίες ανάπτυξης εισαγωγής και αξιοποίησης νέων τεχνολογιών για τη μείωση απωλειών ύδατος, βέλτιστης διαχείρισης υπηρεσιών ύδατος και υποδομών για ορθολογική χρήση και επαναχρησιμοποίηση. •Ανάπτυξη καινοτόμων συστημάτων διαχείρισης αστικών ή και βιομηχανικών λυμάτων και πιλοτικές εφαρμογές για διήθηση με χρήση φίλτρων ή μεμβρανών. •Ανάκτηση και επαναχρησιμοποίηση συστατικών από λύματα (φώσφορος- άζωτο-λοιπά υποπροϊόντα). Ορθολογική Διαχείριση Φυσικών & Περιβαλλοντικ ών Πόρων
  5. 5. Μεθοδολογία Επιχειρηματικής Ανακάλυψης ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑ ΣΕ ΥΠΗΡΕΣΙΑΚΟ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΣΗ ΠΛΑΤΦΟΡΜΑΣ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑ ΣΕ ΕΠΙΠΕΔΟ ΠΛΑΤΦΟΡΜΑΣ ΔΙΑΒΟΥΛΕΥΣΗ ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΙΚΗ ΑΣΚΗΣΗ ΑΞΙΟΛΟΓΗΣΗ ΣΥΜΠΕΡΑΣΜΑΤΩΝ ΕΠΙΜΕΡΟΥΣ ΔΙΑΒΟΥΛΕΥΣΕΙΣ ΕΙΣΗΓΗΣΗ ΣΤΟ ΠΕΡΙΦΕΡΕΙΑΚΟ ΣΥΜΒΟΥΛΙΟ ΚΑΙΝΟΤΟΜΙΑΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑ ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΗΣ
  6. 6. Χρονοδιάγραμμα Εργασιών ΑΥΓΟΥΣΤΟΣ16 ΣΕΠΤΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΟΚΤΩΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΝΟΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΔΕΚΕΜΒΡΙΟΣ16 ΙΑΝΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ17 ΦΕΒΡΟΥΑΡΙΟΣ17 ΜΑΡΤΙΟΣ17 ΑΠΡΙΛΙΟΣ17 ΜΑΙΟΣ17 ΙΟΥΝΙΟΣ17 ΕΝΕΡΓΕΙΕΣ ΠΡΟΕΤΟΙΜΑΣΙΑΣ ΟΡΓΑΝΩΣΗ ΠΛΑΤΦΟΡΜΑΣ ΕΣΩΤΕΡΙΚΕΣ ΣΥΝΑΝΤΗΣΕΙΣ ΕΝΑΡΞΗ ΔΙΑΒΟΥΛΕΥΣΗΣ 1Η ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΙΚΗ ΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΔΙΑΒΟΥΛΕΥΣΗΣ ΕΝΔΙΑΜΕΣΗ ΣΥΜΜΕΤΟΧΙΚΗ ΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΤΕΛΙΚΗ ΗΜΕΡΙΔΑ ΔΙΑΒΟΥΛΕΥΣΗΣ 1ου ΚΥΚΛΟΥ ΕΙΣΗΓΗΣΗ ΠΛΑΤΦΟΡΜΑΣ ΠΡΟΣ ΤΟ ΠΣΕΚ ΕΓΚΡΙΣΗ ΠΣΕΚ ΕΡΓΑΣΙΕΣ ΕΥΔ - ΠΣΕΚ ΕΞΕΙΔΙΚΕΥΣΗ ΔΡΑΣΕΩΝ (ΕΥΔ) ΚΡΙΤΗΡΙΑ ΕΠΙΛΕΞΙΜΟΤΗΤΑΣ (ΕΥΔ) ΕΚΔΟΣΗ ΠΡΟΣΚΛΗΣΕΩΝ (ΕΥΔ) Στόχοι-προσδοκώμενα αποτελέσματα διαβούλευσης •Συναντίληψη των εμπλεκόμενων φορέων - Ενίσχυση των τοπικών δυνατοτήτων /πλεονεκτημάτων •Πλαίσιο συνεργειών/συμπράξεων επιχειρηματιών και ερευνητικών φορέων •Ώριμες προτάσεις για εστιασμένες παρεμβάσεις και εξειδικευμένες δράσεις. •Προσανατολισμός των προσκλήσεων από την ΕΥΔ ΕΠ «ΚΡΗΤΗ 2014-2020» •Σχέδια προτάσεων υποβολής σε ευρωπαϊκά ανταγωνιστικά προγράμματα
  7. 7. ΕΠ ΚΡΗΤΗ 2014-2020 ΕΠΑΝΕΚ 2014-2020 ΠΑΑ 2014-2020 HORIZON 2020 ΕΠ ΚΡΗΤΗ 2014- 2020 ΕΠΑΝΕΚ 2014- 2020 ΠΑΑ 2014-2020 HORIZON 2020 ΣΥΝΟΛΟ 59.056.686 104.300.000 29.800.000 137.000.000 330.156.686 Προϋπολογισμός ανά εκτιμώμενη πηγή χρηματοδότησης
  8. 8. 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Έρευνα και Ανάπτυξη από Μικρομεσαίες Επιχειρήσεις (ΜΜΕ) Συμπράξεις Επιχειρήσεων με Ερευνητικούς Οργανισμούς Σχέδια Επίδειξης / Δοκιμαστικές δράσεις ερευνητικών κέντρων και… Διατιθέμενοι Πόροι ΕΠ Κρήτης 2014-2020 για Ris Crete Είδος Δράσεων
  9. 9. Ομαδοποίηση Προτάσεων - Διαβούλευση Διαχείριση/αξιοποίηση υγρών αποβλήτων και λυμάτων Δρ Π Χατζηπάνος Εφαρμογή υλικών στην ενέργεια, περιβάλλον, πρωτογενή παραγωγή Παραγωγή/διαχείριση ενέργειας και βελτιστοποίηση ενεργειακής κατανάλωσης Δρ Γ Αγερίδης Γ Μάρκου 1 Ευφυείς τεχνολογίες στη διαχείριση περιβαλλοντικών και ενεργειακών προβλημάτων Δρ Β Βεσκούκης 2 3 Αίθουσα PARK Αίθουσα MEZZO Αίθουσα BALLROOM
  10. 10. Στόχος Διαβούλευσης Α Κύκλου Επόμενα Βήματα • Θεματικές κατευθύνσεις με την έννοια της «καινοτομίας στην επιχειρηματικότητα» • Αξιολόγηση προτάσεων ως προς :  Αξιοπιστία προτάσεων  Εφικτότητα  Σκοπιμότητα  Συνάφεια  Ωριμότητα  Αξία και παραγωγή Επιχειρηματικού προϊόντος • Ασφαλή συμπεράσματα - στοιχεία της εισήγησής μας προς το ΠΣΕΚ-Κ • Δεν αποτελεί έγκριση-ένταξη προτάσεων • Δεν αποτελεί απόρριψη προτάσεων • Δεν αποτελεί αποκλεισμό προτάσεων στην 1η Πρόσκληση ΕΠ Κρήτης της Ris • Συμπεράσματα - στοιχεία για την αναζήτηση άλλων χρηματοδοτικών εργαλείων • Προπαρασκευαστικά βήματα -σχεδιασμός της 1ης Πρόσκλησης - ΕΥΔ ΕΠ Κρήτης
  11. 11. Ευχαριστώ! Δρ Ελένη Χατζηγιάννη Προϊσταμένη Δ/νσης Περιβάλλοντος και Χωρικού Σχεδιασμού Περιφέρεια Κρήτης

×