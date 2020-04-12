Successfully reported this slideshow.
Causes of World War II Presented by: Ayesha Qadeer
Western Democracies  In 1919, Britain , France and US were major world powers  But striving as world war 1 caused a lot ...
Great Depression  The great depression devastated morale of the people  It led to extremist political parties  US stock...
Weimar Republic  Due to treaty of Versailles, Germans were also discontented  Germans blamed their leaders for accepting...
Rise of Fascism in Italy  Italy’s economic condition was worst too  Soldiers were returning from war  Taxes were high ...
Lenin to Stalin  Lenin Died in 1929  Stalin took his place  He was an extremist leader  Dictatorship approach  Killed...
