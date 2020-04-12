Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
British Rule in Subcontinent
Historical Aspects • British as an imperialist power was trying to find more markets for its Empire to sustain • The reaso...
Historical Aspects • European led by Portuguese also did their expeditions in search of subcontinent and have been trading...
Historical Aspects • British initiated East India Company to expand their trading power, also for equal relationships • Ro...
Historical Aspects • Battle of Plessey (1757) • It marked the start of British rule in subcontinent.
Battle of Plassey • Location: India, Palashi • Participants: East India Company, France, Mughals, England. (Taught in deta...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

British rule in subcontinent

15 views

Published on

Start of British rule in subcontinent.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

British rule in subcontinent

  1. 1. British Rule in Subcontinent
  2. 2. Historical Aspects • British as an imperialist power was trying to find more markets for its Empire to sustain • The reasons were: capitalism, power attainment, increasing more territorial influence • India had been precious for European from ancient times
  3. 3. Historical Aspects • European led by Portuguese also did their expeditions in search of subcontinent and have been trading with them • Apart from Portuguese, French India Company had great influence in trade with subcontinent • British had grudges with French, seeing them trading with subcontinent sparked their interest to expand their area of influence as well
  4. 4. Historical Aspects • British initiated East India Company to expand their trading power, also for equal relationships • Role of East India Company became very important when they started taking interest in internal matters of subcontinent
  5. 5. Historical Aspects • Battle of Plessey (1757) • It marked the start of British rule in subcontinent.
  6. 6. Battle of Plassey • Location: India, Palashi • Participants: East India Company, France, Mughals, England. (Taught in detail during Lecture) • After the battle, India Acts were implemented which gave more power to British in India • Colonial Power took rise

×