Mutiny of 1857/ War of Independence
Causes of War of Independence • There were many causes of war of independence • Social • Military • Political • Religious
Causes of War of Independence • Political Causes • Doctrine of Lapse • Mistreatment with Mughal Emperor • Taking over sovereignty
Causes of War of Independence • Military • Ill treatment with Indian Soldiers • Lower allowances • Entry into British Army • Introduction of bullet with the grease of cow and pig.
Causes of War of Independence • Social • Indian were treated as lower race • British superiority • White men's burden • Spread of British culture
Causes of War of Independence • Religious • The arrival of missionaries • Local population was afraid that British wanted to convert them
Mutiny of 1857 (causes)

Mutiny or war of independence of 1857

Mutiny of 1857 (causes)

  1. 1. Mutiny of 1857/ War of Independence
  2. 2. Major Terminologies • Mutiny or Independence movement? • It was Mutiny in the opinion of British as they were in the ruling power and those who rebelled or opposed their colonial power were called as Rebels and the opposition breakout which was a civil war is called as Mutiny in British perspective
  3. 3. Major Terminologies • Independence Movement? • It was struggle for independence for the natives of the subcontinent, the reason was that it was unfair to take away their power and impose the rule of an Empire which halted their independence, people of subcontinent were not free to take their decisions and lead their lives as they want. They were forced to the kneel down infront of foreign power.
  4. 4. Causes of War of Independence • There were many causes of war of independence • Social • Military • Political • Religious
  5. 5. Causes of War of Independence • Political Causes • Doctrine of Lapse • Mistreatment with Mughal Emperor • Taking over sovereignty
  6. 6. Causes of War of Independence • Military • Ill treatment with Indian Soldiers • Lower allowances • Entry into British Army • Introduction of bullet with the grease of cow and pig.
  7. 7. Causes of War of Independence • Social • Indian were treated as lower race • British superiority • White men’s burden • Spread of British culture
  8. 8. Causes of War of Independence • Religious • The arrival of missionaries • Local population was afraid that British wanted to convert them

