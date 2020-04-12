Successfully reported this slideshow.
Common Commercial Policy Presented by: Ayesha Qadeer
Historical Background • First stage was Benelux Union, 1944 • Custom trade association between Belgium, Netherland and Lux...
• 12 year transnational period up to 1969 was introduced • Upto 1970, member states coordinated their trade relations with...
Aims and objectives • Establishment of Common Market. • facilitating members for greater investments among themselves • St...
Joint Policies • The treaty established certain policies from the start as joint policies among the member countries, incl...
Joint Policies • It allowed for the creation of other joint policies, should the need arise. After 1972, the EEC establish...
Further Development • On July 1, 1967, the governing bodies of the EEC, ECSC, and Euratom were merged. Through the Merger ...
Further Development • The treaty also provided the foundation for an economic and monetary union, which included the creat...
Current Economic Policy • As we all know, European Union started as Economic Community so economic policy is still an impo...
Current Economic Policy • Efforts are made to prevent internal disagreements. • The objective of the European Union’s econ...
Trade Policy • There are no customs duties between EU member states. • This is one way in which the EU tries to eliminate ...
Thank You
