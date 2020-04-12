Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. SIR SYED AHMED KHAN
  2. 2. BASIC DETAILS • Born in year 1817 • Place of birth Delhi • Highly regarded family by Mughal Dynasty • Established one of the first printing presses in Delhi • 1837, posted as clerk in East India Company • His career as an Urdu Author started in year 1847
  3. 3. HIS VIEWS ABOUT 1857 MUTINY • Sir syed always felt bad about socio economic conditions of the Muslims • He helped many British women and children during mutiny of 1857 • After Mutiny he wrote a pamphlet which talked about causes of Mutiny and mistakes committed by both Muslims and British
  4. 4. • He Proposed to Muslims that Accept British are now their rulers Change the policy of keeping away
  5. 5. EDUCATIONAL SERVICES • His focus was mainly on Muslim Renaissance Cooperation with the British Government Opening up institutions equivalent to the standards of Oxford and Cambridge
  6. 6. EDUCATIONAL RENAISSACE • 1859, he opened a school at Muradabad • 1864, founded scientific society • 1866, Aligarh institute • 1866, British Indian Association • 1877, Mohammaden Anglo Oriental College, Aligarh • 1920, college was raised as University
  7. 7. POLITICAL SERVICES • The Indian National Congress came into existence in 1855 • Initiative was taken by retired British civil servant Allan Octavian Hume • Indian National Congress grew stronger • Gave chances to Indian Politicians to meet government and highlight their weak areas
  8. 8. THE PURPOSE OF CONGRESS • Main aim was to support all the communities with in India irrespective of caste or race. • It was depicting the role of National Organization
  9. 9. HINDUS INCLINATIONS • Safe guarded the interest of only Hindus • The demands which were projected from the Platform were only from Hindus • Muslims were side lined • Appeared as democratic and innocent but was trying to eliminate Muslims completely
  10. 10. DEMANDS FROM CONGRESS  introduction of western democratic rules Appointments made in government on the basis of competitive examination
  11. 11. SIR SYED’S RESPONSE • The response to these demands was contrary by Sir Syed as those demands can’t be applicable on India • Western democracy can not be implemented as India is multi cultural and multi national territory • Hindus are better in education
  12. 12. TWO NATION THEORY • He considered everyone living in India as one nation I look to both Hindus and Muslims with same eyes and consider them as my own eyes. By the word “nation” I mean only Hindus and Muslims and nothing else. We, Hindus and Muslims, live together on the same soil under the same government. I consider the two factions as one nation.
  13. 13. TWO NATION THEORY • The reasons of two nations theory • Political • Economic • Social • POLITICAL: Congress became an Hindu Organization so Muslims lack their true representation in the government
  14. 14. TWO NATION THEORY • ECONOMIC: Muslims economic conditions were worst as they were not highly educated, prejudice was at peak and they were not getting better jobs. This lead to economic turmoil • SOCIAL: The cultural differences between Hindus and Muslims were also there and took peak when Hindus came into power so they started opposing Muslims
  15. 15. TWO NATION THEORY • In 1868, first time he expressed his opinion to Mr Shakespeare, the Governor of Benaras I am convinced now that Hindus and Muslims could never become one nation as their religion and way of life was quite distinct from each other.
  16. 16. FOOD FOR THOUGHT •How education has impacted your life?
  17. 17. •What role you can play as an Individual to make Pakistan a better country?
  18. 18. •Why do you think education is important?
  19. 19. Do you think education may change our society in a better way?
  20. 20. Do you agree with the ideology of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan regarding two nation theory
  21. 21. •Was Pakistan created in the name of Islam??

