Section A
Section B
8-2 Articles with Singular Count Nouns

Elm3 chart08 02

8-2 Articles with Singular Count Nouns

  1. 1. Section A
  2. 2. Articles are a kind of determiner. We can use the articles a/an, or the with a singular count noun. I have a very good doctor. (= a specific doctor; my doctor) We use a/an when we are talking about a specific person or thing, but we think the listener doesn’t know which one. The speaker is talking about a person or thing for the first time. This is why the noun is unknown to the listener.
  3. 3. There is a beautiful lake near here. You’ll love it. (= a specific lake) We use a/an when we are talking about a specific person or thing, but we think the listener doesn’t know which one.
  4. 4. We also use a/an when we are not talking about a specific person or thing. This essay needs an introduction. (= any introduction) I don’t have a dictionary. (= any dictionary)
  5. 5. We can also use a/an when we are classifying or describing a type of person or thing. My trip to China was a great experience. My sister is a doctor. GRAMMAR TERM: A and an are called indefinite articles.
  6. 6. Section B
  7. 7. We use the when we think the listener knows which person or thing we are talking about. When I moved to England, I couldn’t speak the language. (There is only one English language.) Tell me your story from the beginning. (A story has only one beginning.) We do this when the person or thing is unique (the only one) in the world or in a particular context.
  8. 8. We also use the when the person or thing is identified by other words, like superlatives, unique adjectives, or prepositional phrases. Jill is the youngest person in the class. I was in a meeting for the whole day. I want to help the children in our community
  9. 9. We also use the when the person or thing was mentioned before or is related to previously mentioned information. A simple remedy for an insect bite is to place an ice pack on the bite. It will relieve both the itching and the swelling. GRAMMAR TERM: The is called the definite article.

