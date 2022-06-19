What is a Noun (Kinds, categories & case of coun).pdf

Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
In Today’s article we study about what is noun, kinds of noun, categories of noun & case of noun. When we speak or write, we use words to express what we are thinking or feeling. In the sentence all can’t be noun. These many words which belong to the English language are classified into eight groups known as parts of speech. There are many other words and vocabularies in any language but all of them do not perform the same job.
For example,
some words express “action”.
Other words express a “thing”.
Other words “join” one word to another word. These are the “base builder” of the language. Just imagine them like the element of a house. When we want to build a house,
we use concrete to make the foundations or base.
We use bricks to make the walls.
or use window frames to make the windows, and door frames to make the doorways.
And we use cement to join them all together. Each part of the house has its own job. When we want to build a sentence, we use the different types of word. Each type of word has its own job.
Definition
The basic logical element of a language through which form a proper sentence is called parts of speech. There are 8 parts of speech in English Language.
The eight parts of speech are laid down in the table.
Table:
Example sentences
Example words
Function
Parts of Speech
we have a pen. we are students.
Keten, pen, Paris, work, love, student, …
Name of everything
Noun
Keten is a a girl. She gets good marks.
I, you, he, she, they, we, it, …
Replaces a noun
Pronoun
Book is a good totur.
a/an, the, some, good, big, red, interesting, well, …
Describes or modifies a noun/pronoun
Adjective
We must study English.
(to) be, have, do, like, work, can, study, …
Shows action, state, possession, occurrence
Verb
She reads fast. She speaks very well.
Well, badly, very, clearly, fast, really, …
Describes or modifies a verb, adjective or adverb
Adverb
We go to center on Friday for discussion.
To, at, after, on, in, under, beside, near, for, …
Links a noun to another word
Preposition
I study :Math and study History
and, but, when, or, though, if, …
Joins words, clauses and sentences
Conjunction
Hurrah, I won the the game!
hurrah, oh, hmm, alas, …
Short emotion of feeling, exclamation, sometimes inserted into a sentence
Interjection
Every single word belongs to one of eight word group or Parts of Speech.
Kinds and Categories of Nouns
Common Noun…………………………………pen, country, boy…
Proper Noun……………………………………Mohammad Ali, Kabul…(capitalization occurs)
Collective Noun………………………………..team, flock, group…
Material Noun………………………………….wood, metal, iron, plastic…
Concrete Noun…………………………………car, building, table…
Abstract Noun………………………………….Beauty, honesty, fear…
Compound Noun……………………………….a science book, a human being…
Gender Noun……………………………………man, woman, uncle, aunt…
1) Common Noun:
A common noun is a noun which is used for the name of common things, animals and places.
(common here means shared by all).
In Today’s article we study about what is noun, kinds of noun, categories of noun & case of noun. When we speak or write, we use words to express what we are thinking or feeling. In the sentence all can’t be noun. These many words which belong to the English language are classified into eight groups known as parts of speech. There are many other words and vocabularies in any language but all of them do not perform the same job.
For example,
some words express “action”.
Other words express a “thing”.
Other words “join” one word to another word. These are the “base builder” of the language. Just imagine them like the element of a house. When we want to build a house,
we use concrete to make the foundations or base.
We use bricks to make the walls.
or use window frames to make the windows, and door frames to make the doorways.
And we use cement to join them all together. Each part of the house has its own job. When we want to build a sentence, we use the different types of word. Each type of word has its own job.
Definition
The basic logical element of a language through which form a proper sentence is called parts of speech. There are 8 parts of speech in English Language.
The eight parts of speech are laid down in the table.
Table:
Example sentences
Example words
Function
Parts of Speech
we have a pen. we are students.
Keten, pen, Paris, work, love, student, …
Name of everything
Noun
Keten is a a girl. She gets good marks.
I, you, he, she, they, we, it, …
Replaces a noun
Pronoun
Book is a good totur.
a/an, the, some, good, big, red, interesting, well, …
Describes or modifies a noun/pronoun
Adjective
We must study English.
(to) be, have, do, like, work, can, study, …
Shows action, state, possession, occurrence
Verb
She reads fast. She speaks very well.
Well, badly, very, clearly, fast, really, …
Describes or modifies a verb, adjective or adverb
Adverb
We go to center on Friday for discussion.
To, at, after, on, in, under, beside, near, for, …
Links a noun to another word
Preposition
I study :Math and study History
and, but, when, or, though, if, …
Joins words, clauses and sentences
Conjunction
Hurrah, I won the the game!
hurrah, oh, hmm, alas, …
Short emotion of feeling, exclamation, sometimes inserted into a sentence
Interjection
Every single word belongs to one of eight word group or Parts of Speech.
Kinds and Categories of Nouns
Common Noun…………………………………pen, country, boy…
Proper Noun……………………………………Mohammad Ali, Kabul…(capitalization occurs)
Collective Noun………………………………..team, flock, group…
Material Noun………………………………….wood, metal, iron, plastic…
Concrete Noun…………………………………car, building, table…
Abstract Noun………………………………….Beauty, honesty, fear…
Compound Noun……………………………….a science book, a human being…
Gender Noun……………………………………man, woman, uncle, aunt…
1) Common Noun:
A common noun is a noun which is used for the name of common things, animals and places.
(common here means shared by all).
Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd