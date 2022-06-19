What is a Noun (Kinds, categories & case of coun).pdf

In Today’s article we study about what is noun, kinds of noun, categories of noun & case of noun. When we speak or write, we use words to express what we are thinking or feeling. In the sentence all can’t be noun. These many words which belong to the English language are classified into eight groups known as parts of speech. There are many other words and vocabularies in any language but all of them do not perform the same job.

For example,

some words express “action”.

Other words express a “thing”.

Other words “join” one word to another word. These are the “base builder” of the language. Just imagine them like the element of a house. When we want to build a house,

we use concrete to make the foundations or base.

We use bricks to make the walls.

or use window frames to make the windows, and door frames to make the doorways.

And we use cement to join them all together. Each part of the house has its own job. When we want to build a sentence, we use the different types of word. Each type of word has its own job.

Definition

The basic logical element of a language through which form a proper sentence is called parts of speech. There are 8 parts of speech in English Language.

The eight parts of speech are laid down in the table.

Table:

Example sentences

Example words

Function

Parts of Speech

we have a pen. we are students.

Keten, pen, Paris, work, love, student, …

Name of everything

Noun

Keten is a a girl. She gets good marks.

I, you, he, she, they, we, it, …

Replaces a noun

Pronoun

Book is a good totur.

a/an, the, some, good, big, red, interesting, well, …

Describes or modifies a noun/pronoun

Adjective

We must study English.

(to) be, have, do, like, work, can, study, …

Shows action, state, possession, occurrence

Verb

She reads fast. She speaks very well.

Well, badly, very, clearly, fast, really, …

Describes or modifies a verb, adjective or adverb

Adverb

We go to center on Friday for discussion.

To, at, after, on, in, under, beside, near, for, …

Links a noun to another word

Preposition

I study :Math and study History

and, but, when, or, though, if, …

Joins words, clauses and sentences

Conjunction

Hurrah, I won the the game!

hurrah, oh, hmm, alas, …

Short emotion of feeling, exclamation, sometimes inserted into a sentence

Interjection



Every single word belongs to one of eight word group or Parts of Speech.

Kinds and Categories of Nouns

Common Noun…………………………………pen, country, boy…

Proper Noun……………………………………Mohammad Ali, Kabul…(capitalization occurs)

Collective Noun………………………………..team, flock, group…

Material Noun………………………………….wood, metal, iron, plastic…

Concrete Noun…………………………………car, building, table…

Abstract Noun………………………………….Beauty, honesty, fear…

Compound Noun……………………………….a science book, a human being…

Gender Noun……………………………………man, woman, uncle, aunt…

1) Common Noun:

A common noun is a noun which is used for the name of common things, animals and places.

(common here means shared by all).

