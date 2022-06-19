What is a Noun (Kinds, categories & case of coun).pdf

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Jun. 19, 2022
In Today’s article we study about what is noun, kinds of noun, categories of noun & case of noun. When we speak or write, we use words to express what we are thinking or feeling. In the sentence all can’t be noun. These many words which belong to the English language are classified into eight groups known as parts of speech. There are many other words and vocabularies in any language but all of them do not perform the same job.
For example,
some words express “action”.
Other words express a “thing”.
Other words “join” one word to another word. These are the “base builder” of the language. Just imagine them like the element of a house. When we want to build a house,
we use concrete to make the foundations or base.
We use bricks to make the walls.
or use window frames to make the windows, and door frames to make the doorways.
And we use cement to join them all together. Each part of the house has its own job. When we want to build a sentence, we use the different types of word. Each type of word has its own job.
Definition
The basic logical element of a language through which form a proper sentence is called parts of speech. There are 8 parts of speech in English Language.
The eight parts of speech are laid down in the table.
Table:
Example sentences
Example words
Function
Parts of Speech
we have a pen. we are students.
Keten, pen, Paris, work, love, student, …
Name of everything
Noun
Keten is a a girl. She gets good marks.
I, you, he, she, they, we, it, …
Replaces a noun
Pronoun
Book is a good totur.
a/an, the, some, good, big, red, interesting, well, …
Describes or modifies a noun/pronoun
Adjective
We must study English.
(to) be, have, do, like, work, can, study, …
Shows action, state, possession, occurrence
Verb
She reads fast. She speaks very well.
Well, badly, very, clearly, fast, really, …
Describes or modifies a verb, adjective or adverb
Adverb
We go to center on Friday for discussion.
To, at, after, on, in, under, beside, near, for, …
Links a noun to another word
Preposition
I study :Math and study History
and, but, when, or, though, if, …
Joins words, clauses and sentences
Conjunction
Hurrah, I won the the game!
hurrah, oh, hmm, alas, …
Short emotion of feeling, exclamation, sometimes inserted into a sentence
Interjection

Every single word belongs to one of eight word group or Parts of Speech.
Kinds and Categories of Nouns
Common Noun…………………………………pen, country, boy…
Proper Noun……………………………………Mohammad Ali, Kabul…(capitalization occurs)
Collective Noun………………………………..team, flock, group…
Material Noun………………………………….wood, metal, iron, plastic…
Concrete Noun…………………………………car, building, table…
Abstract Noun………………………………….Beauty, honesty, fear…
Compound Noun……………………………….a science book, a human being…
Gender Noun……………………………………man, woman, uncle, aunt…
1) Common Noun:
A common noun is a noun which is used for the name of common things, animals and places.
(common here means shared by all).

Education

  1. 1. What is a Noun? (Kinds, categories & case of coun) Parts of SPEECH In Today’s article we will study about what is noun, kinds of nouns, categories of nouns & cases of nouns. When we speak or write, we use words to express what we are thinking or feeling. In the sentence all can’t be nouns. These many words which belong to the English language are classified into eight groups known as parts of speech. There are many other words and vocabularies in any language but all of them do not perform the same job. For example, ● some words express “action”. ● Other words express a “thing”. ● Other words “join” one word to another word. These are the “base builder” of the language. Just imagine them like the element of a house. When we want to build a house, ● we use concrete to make the foundations or base. ● We use bricks to make the walls. ● or use window frames to make the windows, and door frames to make the doorways. ● And we use cement to join them all together. Each part of the house has its own job. When we want to build a sentence, we use different types of words. Each type of word has its own job. Definition The basic logical element of a language through which to form a proper sentence is called parts of speech. There are 8 parts of speech in the English Language. The eight parts of speech are laid down on the table. Table: Example sentences Example words Function Parts of Speech
  2. 2. we have a pen. we are students. Keten, pen, Paris, work, love, student, … Name of everything Noun Keten is a a girl. She gets good marks. I, you, he, she, they, we, it, … Replaces a noun Pronoun Book is a good totur. a/an, the, some, good, big, red, interesting, well, … Describes or modifies a noun/pronoun Adjective We must study English. (to) be, have, do, like, work, can, study, … Shows action, state, possession, occurrence Verb She reads fast. She speaks very well. Well, badly, very, clearly, fast, really, … Describes or modifies a verb, adjective or adverb Adverb We go to center on Friday for discussion. To, at, after, on, in, under, beside, near, for, … Links a noun to another word Prepositi on I study :Math and study History and, but, when, or, though, if, … Joins words, clauses and sentences Conjunct ion Hurrah, I won the the game! hurrah, oh, hmm, alas, … Short emotion of feeling, exclamation, sometimes inserted into a sentence Interjecti on Every single word belongs to one of eight word group or Parts of Speech.
  3. 3. Kinds and Categories of Nouns 1. Common Noun…………………………………pen, country, boy… 2. Proper Noun……………………………………Mohammad Ali, Kabul…(capitalization occurs) 3. Collective Noun………………………………..team, flock, group… 4. Material Noun………………………………….wood, metal, iron, plastic… 5. Concrete Noun…………………………………car, building, table… 6. Abstract Noun………………………………….Beauty, honesty, fear… 7. Compound Noun……………………………….a science book, a human being… 8. Gender Noun……………………………………man, woman, uncle, aunt… 1) Common Noun: A common noun is a noun which is used for the name of common things, animals and places. (common here means shared by all). e.g. Afghanistan is a beautiful country. Everyone likes flower.
  4. 4. These nouns always start with small letters unless they are located at the very first part of the sentence. 2) Proper Noun: The names of some particular people, places, things, or animals are called proper nouns (proper means one’s own). e.g. Ibne Sina was a wise man. Kabul is the capital city of Afghanistan. These nouns always begin with capital letters. 3) Material Noun: The names of different things of which something is made are called material nouns. e.g. Building blocks are made of clay. I have a pen which is made of gold. 4) Concrete Noun: The names of things that can be touched, seen or felt are called concrete nouns. e.g. I have a car. 5) Abstract Noun: An abstract noun is usually the name of a quality, action, or state. (These nouns cannot be touched but understood by the sense.) e.g. Goodness, bravery, wisdom, movement, hatred, youth, poverty, slavery… Abstract nouns are formed: 1. From Adjectives: Kindness from kind, honesty from honest… 2. From verbs: Obedience from obey, growth from grow… 3. From Common Nouns: Childhood from child, slavery from slave…
  5. 5. 6) Collective Noun: A collective noun is the name of a number (or collection) of people or things taken together and spoken of as a whole. e.g. Army, nation, jury, committee… The French army was defeated at waterloo. (Army = a collection of soldiers.) 7) Compound Noun: A compound noun is formed by the combination of two separate nouns giving one particular meaning. It is also considered to be a fixed expression, made of more than one word that functions as a noun. e.g. An ice-cream in heat is fantastic! Compound Nouns (Formation): Noun + Noun……………….……address book, science fiction, winter clothes. Noun + Gerund………………….fruit picking, human being, weight lifting. Gerund + Noun………………….swimming pool, driving license, studying room. 8) Gender Noun: Gender belongs to sex of living beings that is either of male or female. They are divided in masculine, feminine, common or neuter Genders. (Gender is taken from the Latin word genus, kind or sort.) 1. A noun that denotes a male animal is said to be of masculine gender. 1. A noun that denotes a female animal is said to be of the feminine gender. 2. A common gender denotes either a male or a female noun; as; parent, monarch. 3. Neuter gender denotes a thing that is neither male nor female (i.e. things without life). Neuter means neither, such as: book, tree, pen etc… Main exceptions: There are some nouns that contain the same form for both masculine and feminine form. The most common of these nouns are: baby, infant, relative, relation, spouse, child, cousin, teenager & parent. The feminine can be formed…
  6. 6. 1. By adding “-ess” to the masculine 2. By use of different words: (sometimes with other slight changes):
  7. 7. MASCULINE lad lord lover man monk nephew sir son tutor uncle wizard husband King FEMININE lass lady mistress woman nun nice madam daughter governess aunt witch wife Queen MASCULINE bachelor boy brother bull cock dog drake father fox friar gander gentleman horse FEMININE spinster girl sister cow hen bitch duck mother vixen nun goose lady mare
  8. 8. MASCULINE actor Baron Count FEMININE actress Baroness Countess MASCULINE master murderer priest FEMININE mistress murderess priestess
  9. 9. Duke Emperor giant heir host lion Duchess Empress giantess heiress hostess lioness Prince shepherd steward tiger waiter manager Princess shepherdess stewardess tigress waitress manageress
  10. 10. ● By prefixing or suffixing a word: MASCULINE grandfather great grandfather FEMININE grandmother great grandmother MASCULINE manservant male-cousin FEMININE maidservant female-cousin
  11. 11. grandson great grandson father-in-law brother-in-law son-in-law landlord granddaughter greatgranddaughter mother-in-law sister-in-law daughter-in-law landlady step-father step-son Godfather Godson fiancé hero step-mother step-daughter Godmother Goddaughter fiancée heroine There are five cases: Case of noun is another topic which totally depend upon the position of noun in the sentence. It means in how many places of the sentence we use noun and pronoun. Each place has its own function and name, which are all explained in detail down. 1. Nominative case (or Subject case) 2. Objective case (or Accusative case) 3. Dative case 4. Possessive case (or Genitive case) 5. Vocative case A) Nominative Case: When noun comes at the begining of the sentence. It should be followed by verb like more simple. A noun is said to be in the Nominative case if it is the subject of a verb. Example: Peter is a good student. B) Objective Case:
  12. 12. Nouns or pronouns are considered as Objective cases if they are the direct object of verbs or if they are the objects of preposition. (Direct object is the person or thing upon whom or upon which the action of the verb is carried out). Examples: I met your brother. “Your brother” is in objective case. C) Dative Case: Nouns or pronouns performs as a Dative case if they are the indirect object of the verbs. (Indirect object of the verb is the noun for whom or for which the action of the verb is carried out). Do not use any preposition before the indirect object because in that case it will be the object of that preposition. Examples: The director gave the teachers few duties. “teachers” is in the Dative case. It is the indirect object of the verb ‘gave’. D) Possessive Case: Nouns or pronouns are considered as a possessive case if they denote possession or ownership. A noun or pronoun in the possessive case is governed by the noun that follows it. Example: ● Kamran’s paper is very neat. “Kamran’s” is in possessive case. ● This is your pencil. “Your” is in possessive case. E) Vocative Case: Nouns or pronouns are said to be in Vocative case if they are used to call (or to get the attention of) a person or persons. Example: ● Khan, students are waiting for you in the main hall. “Khan” is in vocative case.
  13. 13. Nouns do not change their forms in the Nominative and Objective cases. But some pronouns change their forms between Nominative and Objective cases. Kinds and Categories of Pronouns 1. Subjective Pronoun: Used as the subject of the sentence. E.g. He is the good student. 2. Objective Pronoun: 3. Possessive Pronoun: Used to show possession. As they are used as adjectives and known as Possessive Adjectives. My, your, his, her, its, our and there. ● Demonstrative Pronoun: This, that, these and those. e.g: This is my book. ● Interrogative Pronoun: Used in questions. Who, which, what, where, and how. ● Indefinite Pronoun: It is used for non-specific things. These pronouns are the largest group of Pronouns: Like: Anyone, nobody, All, some, any, several, each, both, few, either, none, one and on one are the most common. E.g. There is someone in the room. ● Relative Pronoun: Used to add more information to the sentence. They are listed down. Like: Which, that, who, whom, where and whose. ● Reciprocal Pronouns: Used for actions or feelings which are reciprocated. Each other and one another ● Reflexive Pronoun: ends … self or …selves and refers to another noun or pronoun in the sentence. Myself, yourself, herself, himself, itself, ourselves, yourselves and themselves. E.g. Peter bakes all the bread himself. Here, “himself” refers back to the noun ‘Peter’.
  14. 14. 1. Intensive Pronoun/Emphatic Pronoun: More related grammars: simple present tense YouTube Whatsapp Group Links

