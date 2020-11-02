Successfully reported this slideshow.
Azar 10 11

  1. 1. 10-11 Using Supposed To Page 285
  2. 2. Besupposedtoisused totalkaboutanactivity oreventthatisexpected tohappen. SENTENCE EXPLANATION Mike is supposed to call me tomorrow. I expect Mike to call me tomorrow. We are supposed to write a composition. The teacher expects us to write a composition.
  3. 3. Inthepastform,be supposedtooften expressestheideathat anexpectedeventdid nothappen. SENTENCE EXPLANATION Alice was supposed to be home at ten, but she didn’t get in until midnight. Somebody expected Alice to come home by ten, but she did not.

