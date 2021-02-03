Bacteria 2

Successfully reported this slideshow.
educational for grade 7

  1. 1. By/Amel Hanafi Micro-organisms
  2. 2. What are the traits of a prokaryotic cell? • Prokaryotic cell have no membrane bound organelles • Reproduce by binary fission • They are single celled organism • Most are smaller than Eukaryotic cell • cell parts: plasma memberane cytoplasm ribosomes DNA/RNA
  3. 3. How do bacteria breathe ? • Unlike human, bacteria have many ways to breathe • They are classified into: 1-aerobic bacteria using oxygen 2- anaerobic bacteria respire by the help of nitrates , sulphates and carbon dioxide NO OXYGEN
  4. 4. What do bacteria eat and take in food? • Take in food and obtain energy from breaking it down • Feed on dead organisms • Taking nutrients from living hosts • Make their own food(lot of light) • Use energy from chemical reactions like bacteria live in dark ocean floor
  5. 5. Where do bacteria live? • Bacteria are found every where in nature • They are found in soil ,air , animals and plants • On your body ,bacteria is found on your skin ,your mouth and your gut
  6. 6. Different ways bacteria is helpful to human • Bacteria help in digestion • In intestine bacteria makes vitamin K which help in blood clotting • Some bacteria prevent harmful bacteria from growing in your intestine • Bacteria help in manufacture of antibiotics • Bacteria help in making dairy products • Nitrogen fixation
  7. 7. How do bacteria move? • Bacteria move to find food resources • They move by 1- flagella and Pilli 2-twist as they move
  8. 8. How do bacteria reproduce? • Binary fission: cell division give 2 genetically identical cells , it takes ideal conditions20 minutes • Conjugation: it is not considered reproduction , it only cause genetic variation
  9. 9. reproduction Binary fission conjugation
  10. 10. Beneficial bacteria and harmful bacteria
  11. 11. How do bacteria keep the ecosystem healthy? • Bioremediation 1-bacteria can absorb the oil from accidental oil spill 2-eat pollution by breaking down harmful substance into less harmful substances
  12. 12. What are pathogenic bacteria? • Pathogens: agents that causes disease • Harmful bacteria that causes disease are few and considered pathogens • Some live normally in your body cause illness only in case when immune system weakened
  13. 13. What causes bacterial diseases? • Caused by • 1-damaging tissues ex: tuberculosis which invade lungs and breaks it down for food 2-producing toxins like that found in improperly canned food causing food poisoning ex: clostridium botulinum
  14. 14. Spreading and prevention How are bacteria spread • Bacteria can spread by getting contact with sick people • Touching food with dirty hands • People who cough and sneeze spread germs How are disease prevented • Disease can be prevented by washing hands • Cook and consume food quickly • pasteurization
  15. 15. AMEL HANAFI Thank you

