Pembangunan Sosial • Konsep ini memperkenalkan pembangunan sosial sebagai suatu proses perubahan sosial terancang yang unt...
Antara Amalan Terbaik Dalam Pembangunan Sosial Ialah Pembasmian Kemiskinan  Pembasmian kadar kemiskinan telah diberi tump...
Contoh Pembangunan Sosial.

  1. 1. LMCP 1552 PEMBANGUNAN MAPAN DALAM ISLAM NAMA : MUHAMAD ALIF HAIKAL BIN SUKRI NO. MATRIK : A164518 NAMA PENSYARAH : PROF DATO' IR. DR. RIZAATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT
  2. 2. Pembangunan Sosial • Konsep ini memperkenalkan pembangunan sosial sebagai suatu proses perubahan sosial terancang yang untuk meningkatkan taraf hidup masyarakat, dimana pembangunan dilakukan saling melengkapi proses pembangunan ekonomi.
  3. 3. Antara Amalan Terbaik Dalam Pembangunan Sosial Ialah Pembasmian Kemiskinan  Pembasmian kadar kemiskinan telah diberi tumpuan penuh daripada pelbagai pihak terutama pihak kerajaan. Usaha ini dapat dilihat dengan kewujudan pelbagai dasar seperti Dasar Ekonomi Baru hingga kepada Dasar Pembangunan Nasional.  Kerajaan juga turut menyediaakan kemudahan-keudahan dari aspek pendidikan, prasarana yang baik bagi membantu kelompok-kelompok termiskin di bandar dan luar bandar.  Dalam Rancangan Malaysia Ke-9 pula, matlamat utama pembangunan perkhidmatan sosial ialah untuk meningkatkan kualiti hidup dan membangunkan masyarakat yang matang, penyayang serta dilengkapi dengan nilai-nilai murni yang positif serta berintegriti.  Dalam mencapai matlamat Dasar Wawasan Negara, pembangunan modal insan menjadi teras utama dalam menyokong peningkatan daya saing dan daya tahan ekonomi.

×