Penanaman tanaman herbal
Penanaman tanaman herbal

Penanaman tanaman herbal

  1. 1. PENANAMAN TANAMAN HERBAL/ATSIRI Disusun Oleh Aji Fadillah Lubis Agus Zainudin Anggi Septian Bella Kartika Feri Efendi M. Rofiq
  2. 2. Bibitdalam kegiatan produksi tanaman perkebunan merupakan salah satu faktor produksi yang sangat penting. Karena bibit yang berkualitas tinggi, akan berpeluang untuk menghasilkan suatu produk yang berkualitas tinggi pula.
  3. 3. Tahap-tahap untuk mendapatkan bibit yang berkualitas tinggi
  4. 4. Pertama, dimulai sejak diperkecambahan, yakni dengan memilih
  5. 5. Kedua, dilakukan pemantauan keragaan/kekekaran fisik bibit dibedengan pembibitan.
  6. 6. Ketiga, memilih bibit yang siap dan layak untuk ditanam dilapangan.
  7. 7. Secara keseluruhan ruang lingkup pekerjaan penanaman dapat dikelompokkan menjadi 5 kegiatan yang terpisah
  8. 8. Persiapan dipembibitan persiapan dipembibitan, dapat kita ambil contohnya yaitu pembukaan lahan pembibitan, dengan tujuan agar bibit yang ditanam
  9. 9. Administrasi bibit administrasi bibit dilakukan bila bibit akan didistribusikan, hal ini biasa dilakukan oleh staf kebun yang meminta persetujuan kepada manajer kebun untuk surat pengajuan permintaan bibit, maka akan dibuatkan surat perintah
  10. 10. transportasi bibit sangatlah penting agar pada saat mendistribusikannya bibit yang sehat dapat ditanam dengan waktu yang tepat, serta dapat memberikan jaminan perlakuan secara cermat terhadap bibit selama pengangkutan sehingga terhindar dari trnsplanting Transportasi bibit
  11. 11. Penanaman bibit di lapangan penanaman bibit dilapangan dapat dilakukan bila umur bibit sudah mencukupi standar dari pada bibit untuk ditanam, karena tanah yang berada dilapangan memiliki kriteria yang berbeda-beda, sehingga bila umur bibit yang sudah matang, maka bisa saja ditanam pada tanah yang memiliki kriteria yang berbeda-beda,
  12. 12. Penyisipan/penyulaman penyisipan/penyulaman biasa dilakukan setelah bibit datanam dilapangan, hal ini biasa dilakukan bila mendapati bibit yang tidak tumbuh dilapangan, sehingga perlu dilakukan penyisipan/penyulaman. Penyisipan/penyulaman bertujuan agar bibit dapat tumbuh secara serentak, sehingga dapat menghasilkan produksi yang melimpah.

