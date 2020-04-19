Successfully reported this slideshow.
University of Baghdad Collage of Education / Ibn Rushed for Human Sciences Department of English M.A. Study Instructional ...
What is Instructional Design? Sara McNeil defines the Instructional design as a: Process: Instructional Design is the syst...
The process consists broadly of determining the state and needs of the learner, defining the end goal of instruction, and ...
 The purpose of Instructional Design is to "identify the skills, knowledge, and the attitude gaps of a targeted audience,...
Instructional Systems Design is an organized procedure that includes steps of analyzing designing, developing, implementin...
References:  - Reiser, R.A and Dempsey, J.V. (Eds.) (2002). Trends and Issues in Instructional Design and Technology. Upp...
Instructional design
Akram Jabar Najim, Supervise Dr. Bushra Mohamed Al-Nori
University of Baghdad

Published in: Education
  1. 1. University of Baghdad Collage of Education / Ibn Rushed for Human Sciences Department of English M.A. Study Instructional Design A Week Papers Submitted by: M.A Candidate : Akram J. N. Nasser Methods Of Teaching English Supervisor by Asst. Prof. Dr. Bushra Saadoon M. Al-Noori 2020 H.A 1441 A.H
  2. 2. What is Instructional Design? Sara McNeil defines the Instructional design as a: Process: Instructional Design is the systematic development of instructional specifications using learning and instructional theory to ensure the quality of instruction. It is the entire process of analysis of learning needs and goals and the development of a delivery system to meet those needs. It includes development of instructional materials and activities; and tryout and evaluation of all instruction and learner activities. Instructional Design is the process of using our knowledge of how people learn to guide our choices of instructional sequences and strategies to meet the needs of the learners and desired learning outcomes.
  3. 3. The process consists broadly of determining the state and needs of the learner, defining the end goal of instruction, and creating some "intervention" to assist in the transition. The outcome of this instruction may be directly observable and scientifically measured or completely hidden and assumed. There are many instructional design models but many are based on the ADDIE model with the five phases: Analysis, Design, Development, Implementation and Evaluation. The purpose of Instructional Design is to "identify the skills, knowledge and the attitude gaps of a targeted audience, and to create select and suggest learning experiences that close this gap" (Connie Malamed). In other words, the purpose of Instructional Design is partially the same as the purpose of all technological devices we use; to save us time and make learning easier and more effective. Instructional Design aims to compress the learning process and fill the gaps in our knowledge in the most
  4. 4.  The purpose of Instructional Design is to "identify the skills, knowledge, and the attitude gaps of a targeted audience, and to create select and suggest learning experiences that close this gap" (Connie Malamed). In other words, the purpose of Instructional Design is partially the same as the purpose of all technological devices we use; to save us time and make learning easier and more effective. Instructional Design aims to compress the learning process and fill the gaps in our knowledge in the most effective way.  The instructional design process consists of determining the needs of the learners, defining the end goals and objectives of instruction, designing and planning assessment tasks, and designing teaching and learning activities to ensure the quality of instruction.  There are many instructional design models. For instance, Dick and Carey developed a nine-step model.
  5. 5. Instructional Systems Design is an organized procedure that includes steps of analyzing designing, developing, implementing and evaluating instruction. ADDIIE: (wikipedia.org/wiki/ADDIE_Model#Analysis_Phas e)  - Analyzing – Assessing the learning and defining what is to be learned  - Designing – the process of specifying how it is to be learned  - Developing – the process of authoring and producing the instructional materials  - Implementation – is actually using the materials and strategies in context  - Evaluating – is the process of determining the
