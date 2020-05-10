Applications of nanobiotechnology by kk sahu

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. “APPLICATIONS OF NANOBIOTECHNOLOGY” By KAUSHAL KUMAR SAHU Assistant Professor (Ad Hoc) Department of Biotechnology Govt. Digvijay Autonomous P. G. College Raj-Nandgaon ( C. G. )
  2. 2.  INTRODUCTION  DEFINITION  HISTORY  NANOSCALE  NANOPARTICLES  NANOBIOTECHNOLOGY  NANOTOOLS  APPLICATIONS  RESEARCH  CONCLUSION  REFRENCES S Y N O P S I S
  3. 3.  Nanotechnology is the design, characterization and application of structures, devices and systems by controlling shape and size at the nanometer scale!” defines the Royal Academy of Engineering in London in 2004 .  Concepts that are enhanced through nanobiology include: nanodevices, nanoparticles, and nanoscale phenomena that occurs within the discipline of nanotechnology. INTRODUCTION
  4. 4. Nanobiotechnology  is used to create devices to study biological system.  Examples :- nanoparticles as delivery systems or as sensors. Bionanotechnology  involve working with biomolecules on the nanoscale.  miniaturized biotechnology.  Examples :-DNA nano tecchnology or cellular engineering DEFINITION
  5. 5.  ENHANCING BATTERY POWER Silicon nanoparticles coating anodes of lithium- ion batteries to increase battery power and reduce recharge time.  PROTECTION FROM UV RADIATION(ZnO2)  IMPROVING FABRIC QUALITY Silver nanoparticles in fabric that kills bacteria and making cloth odor-resistant.  PREVENTING FOOD SPOILAGE Silicate nanoparticles used to provide a barrier to gasses O2 or moisture in a plastic film used for packaging. SOME NANOTECHNOLOGY APPLICATIONS
  6. 6. WHAT IS NANOBIOTECHNOLOGY ?
  7. 7. APPLICATION OF NANOBIOTECHNOLOGY
  8. 8.  NANOROBOTS  NANOSHELL  QUANTUM DOTS  DENDRIMERS  CARBON NANOTUBE  NANOWIRE SENSORS  LIPOSOMES N A N O T O O L S
  9. 9.  Nanobots, nanoids, nanites or nanomites .  Size from 0.1–10 micrometers .  Diagnosis and targeted drug- delivery for cancer, biomedical instrumentation surgery, monitoring of diabetes and health care. NANOROBOTS FOR NANOMEDICINE
  10. 10. DNA NANOTECHNOLOGY  DNA nanotechnology is the design and manufacture of artificial nucleic acid structures for technological uses. NUBOTS  “Nuclic Acid Robots.”  DNA test and blood cell detection.
  11. 11. LIPOSOMES
  12. 12. Nanoshell White blood cell Water molecule Nanodevices Nanoshells Gold Near-infrared light onNear-infrared light off Nanoshell absorbs heat NANOSHELL
  13. 13. QUANTAM DOTS:WHAT ARE THEY?  Fluorescent nanocrystals.  Common QDs: CdS, CdSe, PbS, PbSe, PbTd, CuCl
  14. 14. Quantum Dots Ultraviolet light off White blood cell Water molecule Nanodevices Quantum dots Quantum dots emit light Ultraviolet light on Quantum dots Quantum dot bead
  15. 15. Quantum Dots Can Find Cancer Signatures Cancer cells Healthy cells Quantum dot beads Quantum dot beads Healthy cells Cancer cells
  16. 16. Dendrimers Dendrimer White blood cell Water molecule Nanodevices Dendrimer Cancer cell
  17. 17. Antibody-dendrimer conjugates for diagnosis of HIV-1 and cancer Medical applications ( MRI contrast enhancer) Vehicles for delivery of genes and drugs Dendrimers Applications
  18. 18. Dendrimers as Cancer Therapy Cell death monitor Reporter Therapeutic agent Cancer detector Water molecule White blood cell Nanodevices Dendrimer
  19. 19. Improving Cancer Treatment Nanotechnology TreatmentTraditional Treatment Intact noncancerous cells Noncancerous cells Toxins Nanodevices Cancer cells Dead noncancerous cells Noncancerous cells Drugs Dead cancer cells Dead cancer cells Toxins Cancer cells
  20. 20. TISSUE ENGINEERING
  21. 21. CARBAN NANOTUBES  CNT is a tubular form of carbon with diameter as small as 1 nm  Carbon nano tubes are being used for drug delivery and cancer detection. carbon nanotubes
  22. 22. IMPROVING MRI IMAGING o Iron oxide nanoparticles can used to improve MRI images of cancer tumors. o The nanoparticle is coated with a peptide that binds to a cancer tumor, once the nanoparticles are attached to the tumor the magnetic property of the iron oxide enhances the images from the Magnetic Resonance Imagining scan.
  23. 23. TARGETED DRUG DELIVERY  Nanoparticles containing drugs are coated with targeting agents (e.g. conjugated antibodies) it circulate through the blood vessels and reach the target cells.
  24. 24. IMPACT OF NANOMATERIALS
  25. 25.  A nematode-trapping fungus, Arthrobotrys oligospora, spherical nanoparticles which contains glycosaminoglycan and protein components which act as immuno- stimulatory and antitumor agent for cancer immuno chemotherapy. ( Image: Dr. Zhang, The University of Tennessee) ( Dec 18 , 2012 ) R E S E A R C H
  26. 26. REFERENCES Journals & Articles:- • Peter HM Hoet, Irene Brüske-Hohlfeld and Oleg V Salata, Nanoparticles - Known and unknown health risks ,Journal of biotechnology, 2004. • Robert S. Langer, An article on Nanobiotechnology, Drug delivery and tissue engineering. Books:- • Nanophysics and Nanotechnology, Edward L. Wolf, Second Edition. Citation:- • http://emri.tums.ac.ir • www.sciencecenter.org • www.nbtc.cornell.edu REFERENCES

