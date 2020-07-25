Rpp muatan_ppk_literasi_4_c_dan_hots_rp

Successfully reported this slideshow.
RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Sekolah : SMP ANTABRANTA. Mata Pelajaran : Pengetahuan Sosial Kelas/Semester : VII/...
C.Tujuan Pembelajaran ( Tujuan Pembelajaran merupakan tujuan yg ingin dicapai dlm pembelajaran dari KD yang didalamnya ada...
c. Lembar kerja peserta didik (panduan pengamatan tentang penyimpangan sosial berupa konflik antar remaja) G. SumberPembel...
dilakukan oleh remaja berupa perkelahian pelajar serta gambar untuk diamati. Kemudiaan dengan rasa kekeluargaan peserta di...
Fase 3 Membimbing penyelidikan individu dan kelompok Dengan bekerjasama secara berkelompok Peserta didik dibimbing dalam p...
Fase 6. Mencipta ; ( dimungkinkan guru membuat RPP) sampai dengan langkah ini sesuai KD dan IPK yg dibahas ). 1. Guru memb...
Penutup 1. Guru membimbing dan menfasilitasi peserta didik membuat kesimpulan kegiatan pembelajaran 2. Peserta didik dimot...
Dalam melakukan remedial guru perlu memperhatikan pedoman di bawah ini: • Jika kurang dari 20% dari seluruh peserta didik ...
*) Catatan: untuk remidi dan pengayaan dilakukan setelah melakukan analisa hasil ulangan harian (contoh program tindak lan...
serta kelembagaan sosial budaya. 2.Memberika n contoh bentuk interaksi sosial akomodasi di lingkungabn mereka tinggal 3. M...
sekolah? c. Kunci Jawaban dan Pedoman penskoran NO KUNCI JAWABAN SKOR 1 Asosiatif : adalah interaksi sosial yang mengarah ...
C. Kompetensi Keterampilan 1. Teknik Penilaian: Penilaian Kinerja 2. Instrumen Penilaian dan Pedoman Pensekoran 1. Kisi-ki...
Keterangan predikat: Sangat Baik (A) : 86 - 100 Baik (B) : 71 - 85 Cukup (C) : 56 - 70 Kurang (D) : ≤ 55 LEMBAR KERJA SISW...
Langkah-langkah : 1. Cermati & pahami bacaan serta gambar diatas 2. Diskusikan, dan lakukan tanya jawab temuan-temuan dari...
dan tangere. Kata con berarti bersama-sama sedangkan tangere mengandung pengertian menyentuh. Jadi dapat disimpulkan bahwa...
  1. 1. RENCANA PELAKSANAAN PEMBELAJARAN (RPP) Sekolah : SMP ANTABRANTA. Mata Pelajaran : Pengetahuan Sosial Kelas/Semester : VII//Satu Tema : Interaksi Sosial dan Lembaga Sosial Materi Pokok : Interaksi Sosial Materi pokok : Bentuk – bentuk Interaksi Sosial Alokasi Waktu : 1 Pertemuan ( 2x40 menit ) A. Kompetensi Inti (KI) 1. Menghargaidanmenghayatiajaran agama yang dianutnya. 2. Menunjukan perilakujujur, disiplin, tanggungjawab, peduli (toleransi, gotongroyong), santun,percayadiri, dalam berinteraksi secara efektif dengan lingkungan social dan alam dalam jangkauan pergaulan dan keberadaannya. (tdk wajib ). 3. Memahami pengetahuan (faktual, konseptual, dan prosedural) berdasarkan rasa ingin tahunya tentang ilmu pengetahuan, teknologi, seni, budaya terkait fenomena dan kejadian tampak mata. 4. Mencoba, mengolah, dan menyaji dalam ranah konkret (menggunakan, mengurai, merangkai, memodifikasi, dan membuat) dan ranah abstrak (menulis, membaca, menghitung, menggambar, dan mengarang) sesuai dengan yang dipelajari di sekolah dan sumber lain yang sama dalam sudut pandang/ teori. B. Kompetensi Dasar dan Indikator Pencapaian Kompetensi. KOMPETENSI DASAR INDIKATOR PENCAPAIN KOMPETENSI 3.2 Menganalisis interaksi sosial dalam ruang dan pengaruhnya terhadap kehidupan sosial, ekonomi, dan budaya dalam nilai dan norma, serta kelembagaan sosial budaya 3.2.1 Membedakan interaksi sosial yang bersifat asosiatif dan disosiatif. 3.2.2 Memberi contoh bentuk interaksi sosial disosiatif 3.2.3 Memecahkan masalah sosial tentang interaksi disosiatif 4.2 Menyajikan hasil analisis tentang interaksi sosial dalam ruang dan pengaruhnya terhadap kehidupan sosial, ekonomi dan budaya dalam nilai dan norma, serta kelembagaan sosial budaya 4.2.1 Mempresentasikan laporan hasil diskusi tentang interaksi sosial didepan kelas.
  2. 2. C.Tujuan Pembelajaran ( Tujuan Pembelajaran merupakan tujuan yg ingin dicapai dlm pembelajaran dari KD yang didalamnya ada kompetensi Sikap, Pengetahuan, dan Keterampilan yang ditulis dalam satu deskripsi serta memenuhi kriteria / kaidah ABCD serta memakai KKO/ Panduan Tahun 2017) CONTOH : Setelah mengikuti serangkaian kegiatan pembelajaran saintifik peserta didik dapat mengembangkan kompetensi sikap spiritual, sikap sosial, pengetahuan, ketrampilan sebagai berikut : 1. Terbiasa mengucapkan salam, sapa dengan santun 2. Terbiasa memanjatkan doa pada setiap kegiatan pembelajaran dengan khusuk 3. Terbiasa menyanyikan lagu Indonesia Raya dan lagu Nasional dengan benar 4. Menunjukan perilaku trampil pada saat membedakan interaksi sosial yang bersifat asosiatif dan disosiatif ( - ) 5. Menunjukan perilaku disiplin memberi 2 contoh bentuk interaksi sosial disosiatif ( - ) 6. Menunjukan perilaku kekeluargaan dalam memecahkan masalah sosial tentang konflik di lingkungan remaja Sekolah ( - ) 7. Trampil menyusun laporan hasil diskusi tentang Interaksi sosial ( - ) 8. Berani mempresentasikan hasil diskusi tentang Interaksi sosial di depan kelas (-) Focus Penguatan Karakter Utama: Gotong Royong Sub Karakter : Kerja Sama, Kekeluargaan Focus Penguatan Karakter Utama: Nasionalis Sub Karakter : Disiplin D.MateriPembelajaran 1. Materi Reguler a. Interaksi Sosial • Bentuk bentuk interaksi sosial asosiatif dan disosiatif • Contoh – contoh bentuk interaksi sosial disosiatif • Prosedur penanganan permasalahan interaksi sosial di sekolah b. Syarat interaksi sosial 2. Materi Remedial Interaksi sosial yang bersifat disosiatif. Alternatif prosedur penanganan permasalahan interaksi sosial 3. Materi Pengayaan konflik sosial di lingkungan remaja dan upaya mengatasinya. E. Metode Pembelajaran 1. Model : Problem Based Learning 2. Metode : Tanya jawab, diskusi, pemberian tugas F. MediaPembelajaran a. Video tentang perilaku remaja yang mengalami penyimpangan sosial, terutama konflik (perkelahian remaja) b. Gambar yang berhubungan dengan Bentuk Interaksi Sosial. Religius/PPK Nasionalis/PPK mencermink an 4C, Co munication PPK
  3. 3. c. Lembar kerja peserta didik (panduan pengamatan tentang penyimpangan sosial berupa konflik antar remaja) G. SumberPembelajaran: a. Kemendikbud. 2016. Buku Siswa : Ilmu Pengetahuan Sosial. Kelas VII . Jakarta:Kemendikbud, hal. 85-89 b. Kemendikbud. 2016. Buku Guru : Ilmu Pengetahuan Sosial. Buku Guru. Kelas VII. Jakarta: Kemendikbud , hal. 103 s.d. 106 ; 120-128 c. Sumber dari internet Langkah – langkah Pembelajaran Kegiatan Langkah-langkah Model Problem Based Learning Deskrisi Kegiatan Alokasi waktu Pendahuluan 1) Pesertadidik bersama guru menyampaikan salam. 2) Salah satu peserta didik diminta memimpin do’a, dilanjutkan presensi/mengecek kehadiran peserta didik 3) Menyanyikan lagu Indonesia Raya dan lagu Nasional 4) Membicarakan kesepakatan kelas untuk membangun komitmen (kerjasama, kekeluargaan, dan disiplin) selama kegiatan pembelajaran. 5) Mengkondisikan suasana belajar yang menyenangkan berupa apersepsi dan motivasi, meminta peserta didik secara acak menceritakan remaja saat ini. 6) Guru menyampaikan kompetensi yang akan dicapai dan manfaatnya dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, sekaligus mengaitkan nilai kerjasama & kekeluargaan dalam bermasyarakat. 7) Guru menyampaikan langkah pembelajaran dan teknik penilaian, dengan mengaitkan nilai kedisiplinan dalam meraih prestasi 5 Inti Fase 1 Orientasi peserta didik kepada masalah Memberikan orientasi peserta didik pada permasalahan remaja dalam kehidupan sehari-hari Dengan cara disajikan tayangan video tentang penyimpangan perilaku yang 10 Religius ppk Comm unicati on 4C Nasionalis/PPK
  4. 4. dilakukan oleh remaja berupa perkelahian pelajar serta gambar untuk diamati. Kemudiaan dengan rasa kekeluargaan peserta didik diberikan kesempatan untuk mengemukakan masalah yang ditemukan pada tayangan video tersebut serta gambar yang diamati. Fase 2 Mengorganisasikan peserta didik Secara kekeluargaan Peserta didik membagi diri beberapa kelompok tiap kelompok beranggotakan antara 4-5 orang . a. Peserta didik diberikan kesempatan untuk bertanya dengan berani serta berpikir kritis tentang video yang diamati, dan Peserta didik dimotivasi dengan suasana kekeluargaan untuk bertanya tentang: 1. Masalah apa yang muncul yang berhubungan dengan kehidupansehari-hari remaja sekarang? 2. Mengapa beberapa remaja melakukan kegiatan seperti pada tayangan tersebut? 3. Apa yang harus dilakukan oleh remaja untuk menghindari perilaku tersebut? b. Peserta didik bekerjasamadalam kelompok merumuskan masalah untuk dipilih dandipecahkan bersama secara kekeluargaan. Berdasarkan permasalahan yang diajukan peserta didik, guru memilih masalah yang akan dibahas. 10 Pembelajar an HOTS ppk literasi
  5. 5. Fase 3 Membimbing penyelidikan individu dan kelompok Dengan bekerjasama secara berkelompok Peserta didik dibimbing dalam proses pengumpulan data tentang pengaruh interaksi sosial terhadap perilaku remaja dalam kehidupan sehari-hari melalui pencarian data dan membaca buku maupun sumber lain yang peserta didik miliki atau brouwsing dari internet. 10 Fase 4 Mengembangkan dan menyajikan hasil karya a. Peserta didik berdiskusi untuk menilai dan mengkaji penyelesaian masalah yang diajukan oleh setiap anggota kelompok secara kekeluargaan b.Setiap kelompok membuat laporan hasildiskusi dengan cermat dan disiplin 15 Fase 5 Menganalisa dan mengevaluasi proses pemecahan masalah a. Secara kekeluargaansetiap kelompok mempresentasikan di depan kelas hasil diskusinya b. Kelompok lain memberi tanggapan, tambahan atau melengkapi dengan semangat kerjasama & kekeluargaan. c. Guru mengarahkan dan mengoreksi konsep dan pemahaman peserta didik terhadap materi atau hasil kerja yang telah dipresentasikan. d. Kelompok dan peserta didik terbaik (Disiplin, Kompak) mendapatkan penghargaan dari guru serta ucapan selamat dari temannya. 15 Literasi Communication / 4c PPK Collabora tion Critical thingking skill HOTs
  6. 6. Fase 6. Mencipta ; ( dimungkinkan guru membuat RPP) sampai dengan langkah ini sesuai KD dan IPK yg dibahas ). 1. Guru membimbing dan menfasilitasi peserta didik membuat kesimpulan kegiatan pembelajaran 2. Peserta didik dimotivasi untuk berani melakukan refleksi terhadap proses pembelajaran terkait dengan penguasaan materi, model,metode dan penilaian pembelajaran yang digunakan. 4. Peserta didik mengerjakan tes dengan tertib dan disiplin 5. Peserta didik diberi tugas untuk menyempurnakan laporan (data dapat diakses melalui majalah, koran, internet dan laporan hasil diskusi kelompok tentang jawaban atau pertanyaan yang telah dirumuskan) untuk dikumpulkan kepada guru. 6. Peserta didik diminta mengkonstruksikan nilai karakter dan keteladanan yang dipelajari hari ini dan yang harus dilakukan dalam kehidupan di sekolah maupun di Masyarakat 7. Peserta didik diingatkan untuk membaca materi pada sub bab berikutnyayaitu mengenai pengaruh interaksi sosial terhadap pembentukan lembaga sosial dan mengerjakan aktivitas individu pada buku siswa. 15
  7. 7. Penutup 1. Guru membimbing dan menfasilitasi peserta didik membuat kesimpulan kegiatan pembelajaran 2. Peserta didik dimotivasi untuk berani melakukan refleksi terhadap proses pembelajaran terkait dengan penguasaan materi, model,metode dan penilaian pembelajaran yang digunakan. 4. Peserta didik mengerjakan tes dengan tertib dan disiplin 5. Peserta didik diberi tugas untuk menyempurnakan laporan (data dapat diakses melalui majalah, koran, internet dan laporan hasil diskusi kelompok tentang jawaban atau pertanyaan yang telah dirumuskan) untuk dikumpulkan kepada guru. 6. Peserta didik diminta mengkonstruksikan nilai karakter dan keteladanan yang dipelajari hari ini dan yang harus dilakukan dalam kehidupan di sekolah maupun di Masyarakat 7. Peserta didik diingatkan untuk membaca materi pada sub bab berikutnyayaitu mengenai pengaruh interaksi sosial terhadap pembentukan lembaga sosial dan mengerjakan aktivitas individu pada buku siswa. I.PenilaianHasil Pembelajaran 1. Teknikpenilaian dan Bentuk Penilaian a. Kompetensi Sikap: Observasi menggunakan jurnal (Tidak langsung) b. Kompetensi Pengetahuan: Tertulis, berbentukUraian c. Kompetensi Keterampilan: Penilaian kinerja,menggunakan rubrik. 2. Instrumenpenilaiandanpedomanpenskoran (terlampir) 3. Pembelajaran remedial dan pengayaan a. Pembelajaran remedial Pembelajaran Remedial untuk kompetensi pengetahuan dapat dilakukan dengan cara mengulang kembali pembelajaran dari materi indicator yang belum dikuasai, atau dengan penugasan. Remedial dapat juga dilakukan melalui pemberian bimbingan secara khusus dan perorangan bagi peserta didik yang belum mencapai KKM atau pemberian tesulang dengan penyederhanaan. Communication 4C Pembelajar an HOTS PPK Literacy
  8. 8. Dalam melakukan remedial guru perlu memperhatikan pedoman di bawah ini: • Jika kurang dari 20% dari seluruh peserta didik belum mencapai KKM, remedial dilakukan dengan penugasan individual dan tes individual • Jika diantara 20% sampai 50 % dari seluruh peserta didik belum mencapai KKM maka tugas kelompok dan individual • Jika lebih dari 50% dari seluruh peserta didik belum mencapai KKM maka dilakukan pembelajaran ulang CTT: Untuk Remidi bisa dilakukan dengan kegiatan sbb / kegiatan lain: 1. Pembelajaran ulang 2. Pemberian tes ulang (penyederhaan) 3. Bimbingan perorangan 4. Bimbingan kelompok 5. Pemanfaatan tutor sebaya 6. Penugasan individual / kelompok 7. dll ( ada regulasi yg mmengatur max dilakukan remidi ). Bagi peserta didik yang belum mencapai ketuntasan belajar sesuai hasil analisis penilaian b. Program pengayaan (ditambahkan materi yg spesifik) Program pengayaandapatdilakukandenganalternativesebagaiberikut: • Pemberian penugasan bagi peserta didik yang telah mencapai ketuntasan dengan bahan pembelajaran berupa perluasan dan/atau pendalaman materi atau kompetensi berupa kilping dampak perkelahian diantara pelajar bagi masa depan mereka. • Pemberian kegiatan eksploratori yang bersifat umum yang dirancang untuk diberikan kepada peserta didik yang telah tuntas. Kegiatan yang dimaksud berupa pendalaman terhadap materi yang secara regular tidak tercakup dalam kurikulum. • Pemberian penugasan kepada peserta didik yang memiliki kemampuan belajar lebih tinggi yang berupa pemecahan masalah nyata dengan menggunakan pendekatan pemecahan masalah atau pendekatan investigative (identifikasi masalah, penentuan fokus masalah, menggunakan berbagai sumber, mengumpulkan informasi, menganalisis, dan menyimpulkan hasil ivestigasi) CTT: Untuk Pengayaan bisa dilakukan dengan kegiatan sbb / kegiatan lain: 1. Tugas mengerjakan soal dengan tk.kesulitan tinggi (Hot) 2. Meringkas buku-buku referensi 3. Mewawancarai Narasumber 4. Membuat Kliping 5. Mengembangkan 4C ( Creticel Thinking, Creative, Colaborative, Comunicatif) 4. dll
  9. 9. *) Catatan: untuk remidi dan pengayaan dilakukan setelah melakukan analisa hasil ulangan harian (contoh program tindak lanjut remidi dan pengayaan terlampir). Surabaya, Juli 2017 Mengetahui Kepala SMPN Guru Mata Pelajaran, .................................. ............................................. Lampiran 1 : InstrumenPenilaian A. Penilaian Kompetensi Sikap Spiritual dan Kompetensi Sosial 1. Teknikpenilaian: Observasi (Pembelajaran Tidak Langsung) 2. Alat penilaian : Jurnal 3. Contoh Jurnal penilain Sikap piritual dan Sosial (tidak langsung) No Waktu Nama Siswa Catatan Perilaku Butir Sikap Aspek 1. 2. 3. 4. 5. B. Penilaian Kompetensi Pengetahuan 1. Teknik Penilaian : Tes Tertulis 2. Bentuk : Uraian a. Kisi-kisi Soal 1.Teknik : Tertulis 2.Bentuk : Uraian Nama Sekolah : SMP Kelas/Semester : VII/Satu Mata pelajaran : IPS Tahun Pelajaran : 2017/2018 NO Kompetensi Dasar Materi Indikator Soal Bentuk soal Bobot Soal Jumlah soal 1. 3.2 Menganalisis interaksi sosial dalam ruang dan pengaruhnya terhadap kehidupan sosial, ekonomi dan budaya dalam nilai dan norma Bentuk- bentuk interaksi sosial 1.Membeda kan bentuk interaksi sosial asosiatif dan disosiatiatif Uraian Sulit/ sedang/ mudah 1
  10. 10. serta kelembagaan sosial budaya. 2.Memberika n contoh bentuk interaksi sosial akomodasi di lingkungabn mereka tinggal 3. Mampu memberikan solusi positif thd teman yang sedang terlibat konflik Uraian uraian 1 1 b. BUTIR SOAL NO INDIKATOR SOAL SOAL SKOR 1 Membedakan bentuk interaksi sosial asosiatif dan disosiatiatif Tuliskan perbedaan antara bentuk interaksi sosial asosiatif dan disosiatif 4 2 Memberikan contoh bentuk interaksi sosial akomodasi di lingkungabn mereka tinggal Berikan contoh bentuk interaksi sosial akomodasi dilingkungan sekolah 2 3 Disajikan masalah tentang konflik antar siswa, siswa Mampu memberikan solusi pemecahan masalah yang diajukan guru apa yang harus kamu lakukan apabila kamu mengetahui ada teman yang terkibat konflik dengan teman lain dilingkungan 6
  11. 11. sekolah? c. Kunci Jawaban dan Pedoman penskoran NO KUNCI JAWABAN SKOR 1 Asosiatif : adalah interaksi sosial yang mengarah pada kesatuan pandangan Disosiatif : adalah interaksi sosial yang mengarah pada pertentangan/konflik 4 2 Melerai teman yang bertengkar 2 3 a. Melerai b. Menasehati teman untuk mengendalikan diri c. Melaporkan kepada guru d. Bersifat netral 6 Keterangan : Kata tercetak miring adalah kata kunci jawaban Pedoman penskoran: a. Menjawab 1 kata kunci benar mendapat skor 2 b. Menjawan 1 kata kunci salah mendapat skor 1 c. Tidak menjawan mendapat skor 0 Keterangan predikat: Sangat Baik (A) : 86 - 100 Baik (B) : 71 - 85 Cukup (C) : 56 - 70 Kurang (D) : ≤ 55 Skor Perolehan Nilai = -------------------- x100 Skor Maksimal
  12. 12. C. Kompetensi Keterampilan 1. Teknik Penilaian: Penilaian Kinerja 2. Instrumen Penilaian dan Pedoman Pensekoran 1. Kisi-kisi Penilaian Kinerja Nama Sekolah : SMPN 1 Pujon Kelas/Semester : VII/Satu Mata pelajaran : IPS Tahun Pelajaran : 2016/2017 NO KD MATERI INDIKATOR TEKNIK PENILAIAN 1. 4.2. Menyajikan hasil analisis tentang interaksi sosial dalam ruang dan pengaruhnya terhadap kehidupan sosial, ekonomi dan budaya dalam nilai dan norma, serta kelembagaan sosial budaya Bentuk-bentuk interaksi Siswa mampu mempresentasikan hasil kerja kelompok tentang penyimpangan sosial di lingkungan remaja KINERJA d. Rubrik Penilaian Kinerja NO INDIKATOR RUBRIK 1. Presentasi Kriteria presentasi: 1. performen/penampilan 2. Isi presentasi 3. Media yang digunakan 4. Penggunaan bahasa yang baik dan benar Pedoman Penskoran: 4 = Memenuhi 4 kriteria 3 = Memenuhi 3 kriteria 2 = Memenuhi 2 kriteria 1 = Memenuhi 1 kriteria No Nama Performance /penampilan Isi presentasi Media yang digunakan Penggunaa n bahasa yang baik dan benar S K O R NILA I 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 1 2 3 4 5 dst
  13. 13. Keterangan predikat: Sangat Baik (A) : 86 - 100 Baik (B) : 71 - 85 Cukup (C) : 56 - 70 Kurang (D) : ≤ 55 LEMBAR KERJA SISWA Pahami bacaan & Gambar berikut Pada dasarnya pergaulan bebas dan kenakalan remaja menunjuk pada suatu bentuk perilaku remaja yang tidak sesuai dengan norma-norma yang hidup di dalam masyarakatnya. Remaja yang nakal disebut pula sebagai anak cacat sosial. Mereka menderita cacat mental disebabkan oleh pengaruh sosial yang ada ditengah masyarakat, sehingga perilaku mereka dinilai oleh masyarakat sebagai suatu kelainan dan disebut "kenakalan". Pergaulan bebas adalah kelainan tingkah laku / tindakan remaja yang bersifat anti sosial, melanggar norma sosial, agama serta ketentuan hukum yang berlaku dalam masyarakat. Menurut bentuknya, Sunarwiyati S (1985) membagi pergaulan bebas kedalam tiga tingkatan, yaitu : 1. Kenakalan biasa, seperti suka berkelahi, suka keluyuran, membolos sekolah, pergi dari rumah tanpa pamit 2. Kenakalan yang menjurus pada pelanggaran dan kejahatan, seperti mengendarai mobil tanpa SIM, mengambil barang orang tua tanpa izin 3. Kenakalan khusus, seperti penyalahgunaan narkotika, hubungan seks diluar nikah, pemerkosaan dll. Skor Perolehan Nilai = -------------------- x100 Skor Maksimal (16)
  14. 14. Langkah-langkah : 1. Cermati & pahami bacaan serta gambar diatas 2. Diskusikan, dan lakukan tanya jawab temuan-temuan dari bacaan serta gambar yang belum kalian pahami 4. Buatlah catatan di buku kalian tentang temuan-temuan penting 3.Agar lebih paham, Jawablah pertanyaan berikut: a. Jelaskan Jenis –jenis Permasalahan perilaku menyimpang pada remaja b. Penyebab perilaku menyimpang. c. Cara mengatasi perilaku menyimpang. LAMPIRAN : MATERI PEMBELAJARAN A. Materi Reguler Interaksi sosial dapat terjadi di mana pun dan kapan pun, serta dilakukan oleh siapa pun tanpa mengenal usia, status sosial, dan pendidikan. Hal itu terjadi karena manusia hidup selalu berinteraksi dengan orang lain. Di dalam kehidupan sehari-hari, kamu bisa melihat seseorang atau sekelompok orang, baik di lingkungan keluarga, di jalan, atau pun di kantor, dan dimana saja melakukan interaksi sosial. Mereka berinteraksi sosial dalam bentuk yang beraneka ragam. Ada beberapa bentuk interaksi sosial dalam kehidupan masyarakat, yaitu sebagai berikut : 1. Asosiatif a. Kerjasama b. Akomodasi c. Asimilasi 2. Disosiatif a. Kompetisi b. Kontravensi c. Konflik C. Materi Remidial Proses ini terjadi apabila seseorang atau sekelompok orang melakukan interaksi sosial yang mengarah pada konflik dan merenggangkan solidaritas kelompok. D. Materi Pengayaan Proses interaksi sosial akan terjadi apabila di antara pihak yang berinteraksi melakukan kontak sosial dan komunikasi. Menurut Soerjono Soekanto (2003), kata “kontak” berasal dari bahasa Latin, yaitu berasal dari kata con
  15. 15. dan tangere. Kata con berarti bersama-sama sedangkan tangere mengandung pengertian menyentuh. Jadi dapat disimpulkan bahwa kontak berarti bersamasama saling menyentuh secara fisik. Dalam pengertian gejala sosial, kontak sosial ini dapat berarti hubungan masing-masing pihak tidak hanya secara langsung bersentuhan secara fisik, tetapi bisa juga tanpa hubungan secara fisik. Misalnya, kontak dapat dilakukan melalui surat-menyurat, telepon, sms, dan lain-lain. Dengan demikian hubungan fisik bukan syarat utama terjadinya interaksi sosial. Kontak sosial dapat bersifat positif dan negatif. Kontak yang bersifat positif akan mengarah pada kerjasama, sedangkan kontak yang bersifat negatif akan mengarah pada suatu pertentangan PPK yang wajib dikembangkan di Sekolah : ( Sesuai dengan PERPRES 87 TH 2017 ) 1. Relegius 10. Semangat kebangsaan 2. Jujur 11. Cinta tanah air 3. Toleransi 12. Menghargai prestasi 4. Disiplin 13. Komunikatif 5. Bekerja keras 14. Cinta damai 6. Kreatif 15. Gemar membaca 7. Mandiri 16. Peduli lingkungan 8. Demokratis 17. Peduli sosial 9. Rasa ingin tahu 18. Tanggung jawab.

