Script/ShootingScript
• Harrogate • This is where the interviews for my FMP took place. I chose to film in my home town because I think that the...
0Filey 0I filmed my opening title scene and some b- roll footage here. I chose to film here because within my production t...
Finance Transport • Return train from York to Harrogate • Round journey from Harrogate to Filey Cast and Crew • Toni Gibso...
Time 0 When it comes to managing time during production, I think I could've done better. I had to change when I was going ...
Personnel 0 For my production I have quite a small team helping me out. 0 Mel Nuttall: 0 Job role – sound recordist. 0 Way...
Meetings 0 I didn’t need to set up many meetings to discuss my production because the story I will be telling is a story a...
Facilities Production 0 600D Camera and Battery 0 SD Card (video) 0 Tripod 0 Handheld Audio Recorder 0 Handheld Boom Mic P...
Supply 0 Talent release agreement form
Camera 0 Camera 0 interviewee 0 For my interview short I wan to have the person being interviewed to be on the left hand s...
Rushes Log Shot Description Place/Time 1 Opening title sequence take 1 Filey beach 12:00pm 2 ‘’ take 2 ‘’ 12:10pm 3 ‘’ tak...
Post Production 0 One of the first things I did in post production was correct the coloring. I wanted my documentary to ha...
Colour schemes/fonts/style sheet 0 Opening- Blue/green 0 Middle- Natural colour tones 0 End- Dark colours
Image style
Layout Plans
Task 4
Task 4

×