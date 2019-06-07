Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Mind Map - Practical and Technical Problems
Mind Map - Theoretical Problems
Highest Risk Factors 0 For my project the highest risk factors I think that I could encounter is when it comes to filming ...
Locations 0 Woodfield - Harrogate
Issue Solution Interviewee/crew cant make scheduled time Have two days dedicated to filming Neighbors making noise during ...
Location 0 Filey Beach
Issue Solution Interviewee/crew cant make scheduled time Have two days dedicated to filming Other people in the shot Tell ...
Meetings 0 The fist initial meeting took place on the same day (29th April). I didn’t want the interviewee to go through t...
Job Roles
Task 3
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Task 3

18 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Task 3

  1. 1. Mind Map - Practical and Technical Problems
  2. 2. Mind Map - Theoretical Problems
  3. 3. Highest Risk Factors 0 For my project the highest risk factors I think that I could encounter is when it comes to filming on the beach. The issues that I could find on the beach could be it be densely populated on the day I decide to film. Another big issue I could face could be the weather. If it rains, it would be a positive on how my project looks due to my project being based in Scotland and their weather is stereotypically rainy. However it would be a negative because the equipment I would be using could get damaged from the rain.
  4. 4. Locations 0 Woodfield - Harrogate
  5. 5. Issue Solution Interviewee/crew cant make scheduled time Have two days dedicated to filming Neighbors making noise during filming Let them know a set time we’ll be filming Phone/ tablet/ tv/ smart devices (google home/Alexa) All devices switched off or on silent Camera battery dies Make sure to book spares Full SD card Check SD card before hand/ bring extra Broken equipment Check before hand Un wanted nocks on the front door Have a “filming in progress” sign
  6. 6. Location 0 Filey Beach
  7. 7. Issue Solution Interviewee/crew cant make scheduled time Have two days dedicated to filming Other people in the shot Tell people were filming Stones/rocks/moss could cause a tripping hazard Not film in any dangerous places if unnecessary Damaged equipment Keep away from things such as water Misplaced/ lost equipment Check we have everything before leaving the location Phone All devices switched off Camera battery dies Make sure to book spares Full SD card Check SD card before hand/ bring extra Broken equipment Check before hand
  8. 8. Meetings 0 The fist initial meeting took place on the same day (29th April). I didn’t want the interviewee to go through the prompt script too much because I didn’t want the outcome of the video to look too rehearsed so we mostly talked about what would happen on filming day. 0 Because they haven’t done this sort of thing before I had to explain things such as not looking at the camera when talking but the person who is asking the questions.
  9. 9. Job Roles

×