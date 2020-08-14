Unit I Mobile Learning

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dr. C.THANAVATHI VOCCE 2020 Learning in the Palm of Your Hand Dr.C.Thanavathi
Dr.C.Thanavathi
M-Learning or Mobile learning is defined as “learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, u...
“Learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices”. Dr.C.Than...
 Handheld computers  MP3 players  Notebooks  Mobile phones and  Tablets  iPads  PDAs Dr.C.Thanavathi
 The mobility of the learner  Interacting with portable technologies Dr.C.Thanavathi
 Social media focus  Anytime, anywhere learning  Incorporates texting  Students can be resources Dr.C.Thanavathi
 How learners (of any age) use new technologies to participate in virtual communities where they share ideas, comment upo...
 How could social media be used in classes? Dr.C.Thanavathi
Source: Ambient Insight, 2007 Dr.C.Thanavathi
 Distilled-down version – learning “nuggets”  “Just enough” i.e. brief content  Always on  On demand (Just-in- time) l...
 Performance support  Students in field settings  Students on the go  Multi-way, active learning Dr.C.Thanavathi
 Quick access to current drug database and reference books  The ability to access procedure information  Bedside data e...
 Can add texting capability to an mLearning module  Can transmit images and other data Dr.C.Thanavathi
 In addition to social networking, how could mLearning be used in some classes? Dr.C.Thanavathi
Dr.C.Thanavathi
 Useful in distance education.  Facilitate online interaction between instructor and student and student to students.  ...
 It is important to bring new technology into the classroom.  Devices used are more lightweight than books and PCs.  Mo...
 Relatively inexpensive opportunities, as the cost of mobile devices are significantly less than PCs and laptops.  Multi...
 Readily available a / synchronous learning experience simply;  Easy access  Collaborative Learning  Learner engagemen...
Technical challenges include;  Connectivity and battery life  Screen size and key size  Meeting required bandwidth for ...
 Multiple standards, multiple screen sizes, multiple operating systems  Reworking existing E-learning materials for mobi...
Social and educational challenges include;  Accessibilities and cost barriers for end users, Digital divide  How to asse...
 Design of technology to support a lifetime of learning  Tracking of results and proper use of this information  No res...
 Connectivity: There may be some connectivity problems while uploading of data and because of poor mobile network signals...
THANK YOU Dr.C.Thanavathi
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit I Mobile Learning

67 views

Published on

Advanced Techniques of Instruction Unit I Mobile Learning for M.Ed. II Year Students.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit I Mobile Learning

  1. 1. Dr. C.THANAVATHI VOCCE 2020 Learning in the Palm of Your Hand Dr.C.Thanavathi
  2. 2. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  3. 3. M-Learning or Mobile learning is defined as “learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices”. A form of distance education, m-learners use mobile device educational technology at their time convenience. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  4. 4. “Learning across multiple contexts, through social and content interactions, using personal electronic devices”. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  5. 5.  Handheld computers  MP3 players  Notebooks  Mobile phones and  Tablets  iPads  PDAs Dr.C.Thanavathi
  6. 6.  The mobility of the learner  Interacting with portable technologies Dr.C.Thanavathi
  7. 7.  Social media focus  Anytime, anywhere learning  Incorporates texting  Students can be resources Dr.C.Thanavathi
  8. 8.  How learners (of any age) use new technologies to participate in virtual communities where they share ideas, comment upon one another's projects, and plan, design, advance, implement, or simply discuss their goals and ideas together. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  9. 9.  How could social media be used in classes? Dr.C.Thanavathi
  10. 10. Source: Ambient Insight, 2007 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  11. 11.  Distilled-down version – learning “nuggets”  “Just enough” i.e. brief content  Always on  On demand (Just-in- time) learning  Facilitates learning during naturally occurring times Dr.C.Thanavathi
  12. 12.  Performance support  Students in field settings  Students on the go  Multi-way, active learning Dr.C.Thanavathi
  13. 13.  Quick access to current drug database and reference books  The ability to access procedure information  Bedside data entry,  Data collection for research and teaching  Management  Improved team communication Source: Davenport, 2004 Dr.C.Thanavathi
  14. 14.  Can add texting capability to an mLearning module  Can transmit images and other data Dr.C.Thanavathi
  15. 15.  In addition to social networking, how could mLearning be used in some classes? Dr.C.Thanavathi
  16. 16. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  17. 17.  Useful in distance education.  Facilitate online interaction between instructor and student and student to students.  Blended learning takes the classroom out of a traditional brick-and-mortar setting. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  18. 18.  It is important to bring new technology into the classroom.  Devices used are more lightweight than books and PCs.  Mobile learning can be used to diversify the types of learning activities students partake in.  Mobile learning supports the learning process rather than being integral to it.  Mobile learning can be a useful add-on tool for students with special needs. However, for SMS and MMS this might be dependent on the students specific disabilities or difficulties involved.  Mobile learning can be used as a ‘hook’ to re-engage disaffected youth. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  19. 19.  Relatively inexpensive opportunities, as the cost of mobile devices are significantly less than PCs and laptops.  Multimedia content delivery and creation options.  Continuous and situated learning support.  Decrease in training costs.  Potentially a more rewarding learning experience.  New opportunities for traditional educational institutions. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  20. 20.  Readily available a / synchronous learning experience simply;  Easy access  Collaborative Learning  Learner engagement  Self-Pace Learning  Address all learning style Dr.C.Thanavathi
  21. 21. Technical challenges include;  Connectivity and battery life  Screen size and key size  Meeting required bandwidth for nonstop/fast steaming  Number of file/asset formats supported by a specific device.  Content security or copyright issue from authoring group. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  22. 22.  Multiple standards, multiple screen sizes, multiple operating systems  Reworking existing E-learning materials for mobile platforms  Limited memory  Risk of sudden obsolescence  Security  Work/Life Balance  Cost of Investment Dr.C.Thanavathi
  23. 23. Social and educational challenges include;  Accessibilities and cost barriers for end users, Digital divide  How to assess learning outside the classroom.  How to support learning across many contexts  Content’s security or pirating issues  Frequent changes in device models/technologies/functionality etc.  Developing an appropriate theory of learning for the mobile age  Conceptual differences between e-learning and m-learning. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  24. 24.  Design of technology to support a lifetime of learning  Tracking of results and proper use of this information  No restriction of learning timetable  Personal and private information and content  No demographic boundary  Disruption of students personal and academic lives  Access to and use of the technology in developing countries  Risk of distraction Dr.C.Thanavathi
  25. 25.  Connectivity: There may be some connectivity problems while uploading of data and because of poor mobile network signals.  Screen size: As the screen size is too small, it can strain the eyes of the learner if they use it for long period of time.  Device: Learner must possess the mobile device that is supporting the courseware and this device may be expensive.  Distraction: While accessing the course through mobiles, if the learner gets a call or SMS or social media updates, then they are bound to get distracted. Dr.C.Thanavathi
  26. 26. THANK YOU Dr.C.Thanavathi

×