Power point teks prosedur

TEKS PROSEDUR Oleh : SUHARTONO, S.Pd.,M.Pd.
 Prosedur adalah tahap kegiatan untuk menyelesaikan suatu aktivitas.  PengertianTeks Prosedur adalah teks yang berisi la...
Tujuan Teks Prosedur adalah menjelaskan kegiatan yang harus dilakukan agar pembaca /pemirsa dapat secara tepat dan akurat ...
Ciri-ciri Teks Prosedur a. Menggunakan pola kalimat perintah (imperatif) ( Kalimat imperatif adalah kalimat yang di dalamn...
Ciri Bahasa Yang Digunakan (1)Menggunakan kalimat perintah karena pada teks prosedur pembaca berfokus untuk melakukan suat...
Struktur Teks Prosedur Cara Melakukan Pekerjaan  Tujuan ( Pengantar umum sebagai penanda apa yang akan dibuat/ dilakukan/...
Berdasarkan tujuannya teks prosedur dibagi menjadi tiga jenis yaitu :  Teks prosedur untuk memandu cara menggunakan/ mema...
Ciri teks prosedur dari segi isinya ada tiga: (1) panduan langkah langkah yang harus dilakukan, (2) aturan atau batasan da...
Struktur Teks Prosedur Cara Membuat  Tujuan  Bahan dan alat ( memerinci bahan dan alat dengan ukuran yang akurat)  Lang...
materi tentang teks prosedur

