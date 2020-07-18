Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BAB 1 PARIWISATA Bahasa Indonesia untuk SMK/MAK Kelas XI Sumber: Kanenori, Pixabay.com
PETA KONSEP
Mengonstruksi Informasi Teks Prosedur
Menganalisis Struktur dan Kebahasaan Teks Prosedur Analisis teks prosedur dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan kriteria tert...
Struktur Teks Prosedur Tujuan Sebuah prosedur diawali dengan pendahuluan, yang memaparkan tujuan, serta penjelasan singkat...
Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur 1. Menggunakan kalimat imperatif, deklaratif, persuasif, dan interogatif. Kalimat imperati...
Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan kalimat imperatif Contoh: Bukalah program modem dan klik “connect” ...
Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan kalimat persuasif/persuasi Contoh: Mari kita hidup sehat dari sekar...
Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan verba/kata kerja Kata kerja di bagi menjadi 2 bagian: 1. Verba mate...
Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan konjungsi Macam-macam konjungsi: 1. Konjungsi penjumlahan; dan, ser...
Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur 7. Konjungsi penyimpulan; maka, jadi, oleh karena itu, dengan demikian. 8. Konj...
Merancang Pernyataan Umum dan Tahapan- tahapan Teks Selain kebahasaan, dalam menyusun teks prosedur penting juga memperhat...
Ada langkah-langkah yang harus dipahami dan dilakukan secara urut. Langkah-langkah tersebut adalah sebagai berikut. 1. Men...
Sekian Terimakasih Guru Mata Pelajaran Fatmalasari, S.Pd.
PPT Teks Prosedur
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

PPT Teks Prosedur

26 views

Published on

Teks Prosedur

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

PPT Teks Prosedur

  1. 1. BAB 1 PARIWISATA Bahasa Indonesia untuk SMK/MAK Kelas XI Sumber: Kanenori, Pixabay.com
  2. 2. PETA KONSEP
  3. 3. Mengonstruksi Informasi Teks Prosedur
  4. 4. Menganalisis Struktur dan Kebahasaan Teks Prosedur Analisis teks prosedur dapat dilakukan dengan menggunakan kriteria tertentu. Kriteria yang digunakan untuk menganalis adalah makna, fungsi, struktur teks, dan kaidah kebahasaan.
  5. 5. Struktur Teks Prosedur Tujuan Sebuah prosedur diawali dengan pendahuluan, yang memaparkan tujuan, serta penjelasan singkat, yang mengantarka n pengguna menuju langkah- langkah kerja yang hendak ditempuh. Langkah 1 Langkah ini berupa langkah awal seseorang melakukan pekerjaan, yang dilanjutkan dengan langkah berikutnya. Langkah 2 Langkah ini melanjutk an langkah yang pertama dan dilanjutka n dengan langkah berikutnya Langkah 3 Langkah ini melanjutk an langkah kedua dan dilanjutka n dengan langkah berikutnya . Langkah 4 Ini merupaka n langkah terakhir jika prosedur itu hanya terdiri dari empat langkah. Penutup Ini merupakan bagian akhir dari teks prosedur. Penutup merupakan penjelasan langkah atau simpulan prosedur kerja.
  6. 6. Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur 1. Menggunakan kalimat imperatif, deklaratif, persuasif, dan interogatif. Kalimat imperatif disebut juga kalimat perintah. Kalimat deklaratif disebut juga kalimat pernyataan. Kalimat persuasif/persuasi adalah kalimat yang berisi imbauan atau ajakan secara halus. Kalimat interogatif disebut juga kalimat pertanyaan. Kalimat ini berfungsi untuk bertanya. 2. Menggunakan urutan/langkah. Teks prosedur menggunakan urutan langkah satu per satu. Langkah itu harus urut, tidak boleh dibalik atau salah dihilangkan. 3. Menggunakan nomina dan partisipan. Nomina adalah kata yang mengacu pada benda, atau halhal yang konseptual, misalnya kursi, bangunan, keputusan. Partisipan dalam teks prosedur biasanya manusia secara umum, seperti pengendara, Anda, kita, yang disesuaikan dengan konteks kalimat. 4. Menggunakan verba/kata kerja. Verba/kata kerja adalah kata yang menunjukkan aksi, peristiwa, keadaan, misalnya menulis, melihat, dan menyaksikan. 5. Menggunakan konjungsi. Konjungsi yang digunakan dalam teks prosedur biasanya berupa konjungsi temporal, seperti pertama, kedua, ketiga, selanjutnya, sesudah itu, kemudian.
  7. 7. Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan kalimat imperatif Contoh: Bukalah program modem dan klik “connect” untuk memulai proses penyambungan. Kata Bukalah merupakan kata yang berisikan permintaan/menyuruh/perintah. Menggunakan kalimat deklaratif Contoh: Video itu telah ditonton jutaan penonton. Menggunakan kalimat interogatif Contoh: Apa saja alat dan bahan yang dibutuhkan dalam pembuatannya?
  8. 8. Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan kalimat persuasif/persuasi Contoh: Mari kita hidup sehat dari sekarang! Kata Mari merupakan kata yang berisikan imabauan/ajakan secara halus. Menggunakan nomina dan partisipan. Contoh: Jika pengendara melakukan pelanggaran, tentu pihak yang berwajib menilangnya. Kata pengendara merupakan partisipan
  9. 9. Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan verba/kata kerja Kata kerja di bagi menjadi 2 bagian: 1. Verba material; memukul, menendang, dll. 2. Verba tingkah laku; melihat, menatap, dll. Contoh verba material Pemain bola itu menendang bola dengan sangat keras hingga masuk ke gawang lawan. Contoh verba material Rian menatap sendu wajah ibunya yang sedang terbaring sakit.
  10. 10. Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur Menggunakan konjungsi Macam-macam konjungsi: 1. Konjungsi penjumlahan; dan, serta, dengan. 2. Konjungsi pemilihan; atau. 3. Konjungsi pertentangan; tetapi, namun, sedangkan, sebaliknya. 4. Konjungsi pembatasan; kecuali. 5. Konjungsi pengurutan; sesudah, sebelum, lalu, mula-mula, kemudian, selanjutnya, setelah itu. 6. Konjungsi penjelasan; bahwa.
  11. 11. Pembahasan Kebahasaan/Kaidah Teks Prosedur 7. Konjungsi penyimpulan; maka, jadi, oleh karena itu, dengan demikian. 8. Konjungsi penyebaban; sebab, karena, disebabkan oleh, dikarenakan oleh. 9. Konjungsi persyaratan; jika, kalau, bila, apabila, asalkan. 10. Konjungsi tujuan; agar, supaya, guna, untuk. 11. Konjungsi kesewaktuan; ketika, sewaktu, saat, selagi, sebelum, setelah, sejak, sementara.
  12. 12. Merancang Pernyataan Umum dan Tahapan- tahapan Teks Selain kebahasaan, dalam menyusun teks prosedur penting juga memperhatikan tahapan-tahapan berikut. 1. Tentukan tema/jenis teks yang hendak dibuat, seperti cara melakukan suatu kegiatan. 2. Tentukan jumlah langkah yang dibutuhkan untuk menyelesaikan kerja tersebut. 3. Perhatikan urutan langkah/kegiatan secara runtut. 4. Periksa kembali apakah ada langkah yang harus direvisi demi mendapatkan hasil yang sempurna.
  13. 13. Ada langkah-langkah yang harus dipahami dan dilakukan secara urut. Langkah-langkah tersebut adalah sebagai berikut. 1. Menyediakan teks prosedur. 2. Menganalisis teks tersebut dengan menggunakan kriteria struktur dan kaidah. 3. Menentukan model pengembangan teks abstraksi atau evaluasi (konversi). 4. Mengonversi teks tersebut. 5. Merevisi/menyunting jika diperlukan. Mengembangkan Teks Prosedur
  14. 14. Sekian Terimakasih Guru Mata Pelajaran Fatmalasari, S.Pd.

×