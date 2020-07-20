Zvit dem kzsh 122 2 period

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКА ПРОГРАМА «ДЕМОКРАТИЧНА ШКОЛА» КРИВОРІЗЬКА ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНЯ ШКОЛА І-ІІІ СТУПЕНІВ № 122 2/27/2018 Звіт про пром...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Всеукраїнська програма ...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 1.1 Шкільне середовище ...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 перехід до передплатної...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Особливо вагомими у зві...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Фото на сторінках 5-6: ...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Спільною делегацією ГО ...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Значущими у контексті в...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 3% 6% 44% 47% На якому ...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 0%3% 72% 25% Оцініть, я...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 2.1.1 Викладання ОДГ/ОП...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 символи України досвіді...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 людини. Профілактика ба...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 мислення неупереджене с...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 0% 14% 80% 6% Як часто ...
47% 44% 28% 25% 81% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Бажання розришити власний знаннєвий фундамент щодо прав лю...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 12 13 1 1 1 3 7 20 23 2...
2.3.1 У навчально-виховному процесі застосовуються активні проблемно-орієнтовані методи викладання та навчання 0% 19% 66% ...
1 0 0 0 8 19 8 8 25 16 27 24 2 1 1 7 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Утвердження демократичних цінностей серед педагогів Утвердження де...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 2 1 10 1 1 10 5 1 27 12...
Вчителі початкових класів Непомняща О.В. та Веремчук М.В. провели районний семінар «Розвиток м’яких навичок у учнів початк...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Усі вчителі на уроках в...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 З метою налагодження пр...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 З метою професійного ро...
Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 ВИСНОВКИТА ПЕРСПЕКТИВИ ...
Zvit dem kzsh 122 2 period
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Zvit dem kzsh 122 2 period

17 views

Published on

Zvit dem kzsh 122 2 period

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Zvit dem kzsh 122 2 period

  1. 1. ВСЕУКРАЇНСЬКА ПРОГРАМА «ДЕМОКРАТИЧНА ШКОЛА» КРИВОРІЗЬКА ЗАГАЛЬНООСВІТНЯ ШКОЛА І-ІІІ СТУПЕНІВ № 122 2/27/2018 Звіт про проміжні результати роботи Представлені результати змін функціонування КЗШ № 122 у сферах, визначених ініціативною групою закладу освіти; демонструються кількісні та якісні показники перетворень, динаміка освітніх та управлінських процесів
  2. 2. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Звіт про проміжні результати роботи ОРГАНІЗАЦІЙНІ ЗАСАДИ ВТІЛЕННЯ ПРОЕКТУ Криворізькою загальноосвітньою школою І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 з метою якісної трансформації закладу освіти, моніторингу змін та вибудови системи методичного, інформаційного та аналітичного супроводу участі у програмі «Демократична школа» створено постійно діючу ініціативну групу у складі: 1. Федоринова Н.Є. – директор школи – керівник проекту 2. Альохін М.М. – заступник директора з НВР – координатор проекту 3. Міняйленко А.Г. – заступник директора з НВР – координатор проекту 4. Безрукава Л.І. – заступник директора з ВР 5. Богом’ягкова-Теніченко Л.П. – учитель правознавства 6. Жигачов О.А. – учитель англійської мови 7. Касперчук Є.О. – учитель біології 8. Кучеренко Л.І. – учитель математики 9. Стрибайло І.І. – учитель фізичної культури, голова ПК ПЛАН ДІЙ З ДЕМОКРАТИЧНОГО РОЗВИТКУ ЗАКЛАДУ Спільним рішенням педагогічної, батьківської та учнівської громади закладу було обрано 4 основні напрямки (сфери) діяльності школи, у яких заплановано здійснити ґрунтовні перетворення у рамках проекту «Демократична школа». Шкільне середовище і тип врядування в школі є демократичними Компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ включено до низки шкільних предметів Викладання ОДГ/ОПЛу рамкахокремого Застосовуютьсяактивні проблемно-орієнтовані методивикладаннята навчання
  3. 3. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 1.1 Шкільне середовище і тип врядування в школі є демократичними З 2017-2018 навчального року активно запрацювали органи шкільного самоврядування школи:обрано новий склад Батьківського комітету, зроблено внутрішній розподіл його членів та комісії (соціально-економічного розвитку та освітньої інфраструктури; соціально-виховну; культурно та спортивно-масової роботи; ревізійну); рішенням Загальношкільної батьківської конференції обрано Голову Ради школи – Голову Батьківського комітету Книгницьку Л.А. На підставі рішень профспілкового комітету, Батьківського комітету та Великої Учнівської Ради (парламенту УР «Сузір’я») щодо делегування представників сформовано склад Ради закладу. У період з вересня 2017 року по березень 2018 року відбулось 2 загальношкільні батьківські конференції, 2 засідання Ради школи, в т.ч. – одне розширене. Основними питаннями, що сьогодні є нагальними для КЗШ № 122 та вирішуються завдяки демократичним механізмам, стали: Завдяки спільним зусиллям усіх сторін, активній громадянській позиції батьків та розумінню адміністрацією школи важливості змін, було проведено оптимізацію роботи шкільної їдальні, змінено завідувача виробництво, здійснено Використання школярами гаджетів під час освітнього процесу Організація роботи дитячого відпочинкового табору «Веселка» Організацію гарячого харчування та його якість Здійснення громадської перевірки санітарного стану навчальних приміщень школи, класу Реалізація у КЗШ № 122 права на здобуття повної загальної середньої освіти українською мовою навчання
  4. 4. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 перехід до передплатної системи замовлення гарячого харчування. Неодноразові громадські аудити, організовані представниками Батьківського комітету на чолі із Головою Книгницькою Л.А., дозволили констатувати підвищення якості та смакових показників готової продукції, покращення санітарного стану приміщень кухні та залу їдальні. Рішенням Ради школи було встановлено обмеження на використання гаджетів учнями безпосередньо під час освітнього процесу у позанавчальних цілях, проте визнано можливість їх експлуатації на перервах та як дидактичний засіб. Найбільш дискусійним процесом, який реалізується завдяки демократичним інструментам, став перехід на українську мову навчання. Так, заплановано та оголошено про набір набирати 2 україномовних та 1 російськомовний 1-ші класи у 2018-2019 навчальному році, що стануть першовідкривачами концепту «Нової української школи» за межами пілотних закладів. Поряд із тим, адміністрація закладу, реагуючи на запити територіальної громади району, провела попереднє опитування щодо потреби у переході на українську мову навчання інших класів. 05 лютого 2018 року рішенням розширеного засідання Батьківського комітету було затверджено пропозицію щодо переходу до викладання математики та історії України у 5-8 та 10 класах, у рамках експерименту у 4 чверті поточного навчального року, українською мовою. Поряд із цим, соціально-психологічною службою буде проведено моніторинг готовності педагогічних працівників та школярів до надання/здобуття повної загальної середньої освіти українською мовою. На зборах класних колективів усю батьківську громадськість було поінформовано про зміст статті 7 ЗУ «Про освіту» та положень ЗУ «Про державну мовну політику», доведено до відома про можливість реалізації права на здобуття повної загальної середньої освіти українською мовою навчання. розширене засідання Батьківського комітету школи від 05 лютого 2018р.
  5. 5. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Особливо вагомими у звітному періоді є досягнення щодо розвитку лідерського потенціалу суб’єктів освітнього процесу. Так, педагогами, старшокласниками-лідерами та мо лодими батьками створено та офіційно отримано державну реєстрацію Громадської організації «Молодіжне Віче». Головою ГО обрано вчителя інформатики Курбаткіну Ю.С., членом Президії – Стеценко А.Г. Сьогодні активістами Організації є 36 осіб, усі вони – члени великої шкільної родини 122-ої. Активістами ГО «Молодіжне Віче» та лідерами учнівського самоврядування за період листопада 2017 – березня 2018 року було проведено та взято участь у ряді заходів: Міський саміт лідерів «Лідер в освіті – лідер в освіті», 10.11.2017р. Інтелектуальний клуб «Невідомий відомий Кривий Ріг» у рамках міського проекту «Сталеве серце України – місто щасливої дитини», січень 2018р. Міський саміт «Лідерський рух і правова просвіта учнів – невід’ємні чинники успішної соціалізації особистості», 08.02.2018р. Марафон написання листів разом із Amnesty International в Україні Волонтерські акції у рамках національно-патріотичної роботи; Стажування на базі ГО «Закарпаття-Донбас». Головною метою Організації є: становлення та розширення світогляду молоді, її залучення до процесів розвитку інститутів демократії та громадянського суспільства шляхом підвищення правової, політичної, духовної культури підростаючого покоління, сприяння реалізації наукового, творчого, політичного, організаційного потенціалу молодих людей, сприяння створенню умов для плюралізації думок серед юнацтва, організованого дозвілля та спілкування, захисту соціальних, економічних та культурних інтересів молоді в Україні.
  6. 6. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122
  7. 7. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Фото на сторінках 5-6: 1-2 – міжнародний марафон написання листів 3-5 – міський саміт «Лідер в освіті – лідер у світі» 6-7 – міжнародний проект «Найбільший урок у світі» під егідою ЮНІСЕФ 8-9 – громадська активність школярів-лідерів
  8. 8. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Спільною делегацією ГО «Молодіжне Віче» та Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи № 122 під керівництвом Федоринової Н.Є. та Альохіна М.М. на 15-21 березня 2018 року заплановано реалізацію проекту «Криворіжжя – Київщина – Закарпаття: магістралі діалогу молодіжних лідерів» у рамках Програми національних обмінів, що фінансується Європейським Союзом та Національним фондом підтримки демократії». Так, у рамках програми заплановано стажування на базі Представництва ООН в Україні "Глобальні цілі людства та лідерський внесок соціальної активної спільноти у їх досягнення" та круглий стіл на базі НТУУ "Київський політехнічний інститут" з теми "Українські центеніали: міжпоколінний та міжрегіональний діалог та як досягнути спільноцілей у ІІІ тисячолітті?". Делегація проведе робочу зустріч із адміністрацією та лідерським активом Ужгородської спеціалізованої школи № 3, обмін досвідом "Розвиток лідерського потенціалу українських підлітків- старшокласників" та підпише угоду про парнерство. Відбудеться відкрита дискусія з представниками ГО "Закарпаття-Донбас" (на базі ГО "Закарпаття-Донбас") та кафедрою психології Карпатського університету імені А.Волошина «Реабілітація та ресоціалізація ВПО-дітей та підлітків: успішний досвід Дніпропетровщини та Закарпаття». 18.03.2018р. запланована модерована дискусія з представниками Асоціації "Учнівське самоврядування Ужгорода" (організатор - ГО "Карпатське Агентство Прав Людини "Вестед", база - Ужгородська школа № 20, спеціальний клуб асоціації) "Активні, відповідальні, ініціативні: успішний досвід лідерського руху Криворіжжя та Закарпаття". Серед іншого, планується відвідання освітніх установ Львова: Львівська спеціалізована школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 69, Школи вільних і незалежних та Наварійської загальноосвітьої школи І-ІІІ ступенів - гімназії Пустомитівського району Львівської області.
  9. 9. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Значущими у контексті встановлення демократичної системи управління є забезпечення прозорості діяльності закладу освіти. Так, директором школи Федориновою Н.Є. видано наказ по КЗШ № 122 від 26.10.2017 р. № 99/1 «Про прозорість та інформаційну відкритість діяльності КЗШ№122». У зв’язку із цим розпочато модернізацію офіційного інтернет-порталу http://kzsh122.klasna.in.ua. Окрім існуючих розділів «Фінансова звітність» та «Вісті від директора школи» було створено теку «Публічна інформація», де розміщено відомості про установчі документи, учнівський контингент, територію обслуговування; інформацію про кадрове, матеріально-технічне та інформаційно-програмне забезпечення освітнього процесу. Модератори сайту Ялова Ю.В. та Курбаткіна Ю.С. постійно наповнюють його відповідним контентом, паралельно дублюючи новини на офіційній сторінці школи у Фейсбуці: https://www.facebook.com/groups/581961081951674/?fref=nf. Інноваційний досвід демократичних перетворень Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи № 122 високо оцінений не лише на теренах міста, але і буде представлений у рамках презентаційної доповіді директора Федоринової Н.Є. «Демократичне середовище та врядування як нова парадигма менеджменту освіти» на Міжнародній виставці «Сучасні заклади освіти – 2018». Авторським колективом школи підготовлено до друку колективну монографію «Демократизація освітнього простору та процесу як імператив розбудови Нової української школи».
  10. 10. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 3% 6% 44% 47% На якому рівні у КЗШ № 122 НА СЬОГОДНІ реалізується стандарт "1.1 Шкільне середовище і тип врядування в школі є демократичними" Початковий (демократичні принципи і процедури не прописані у шкільних документах) Частковий (шкільні документи відображають принципи демократії і поваги до прав людини) Поглиблений (демократичні принципи і процедури, принципи поваги до прав людини відображені в документах і використовуються) Сталий (шкільні документи відображають принципи демократії і поваги до прав людини, передбачають демократичні процедури ухвалення та оновлення. Їхні положення виконуються) 0% 8% 72% 20% Чи змінився Вас особистий рівень ознайомленості зі шкільною нормативно- правовою базою? Ні, з початку участі у Програмі з жодним шкільним нормативно-правовим актом не знайомився(лась) Частково: ознайомився(лась) із декількома нормативно-правовими актами школи Так, ознайомився(лась) із усіма життєвоважливими нормативно- правовими актами школи Так, став(ла) членом робочої групи зі створення нових редакцій основних нормативно-правових актів школи
  11. 11. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 0%3% 72% 25% Оцініть, якою мірою виконуються положення шкільних нормативно-правових актів у закладі у контексті гарантування та захисту прав усіх учасників освітнього процесу Майже не виконуються Виконуються опосередковано Виконуються більшою мірою Виконуються безумовно 0% 100% Якщо Ви стаєте свідком порушення прав одного із суб'єктів освітнього процесу, або якщо порушено Ваші права, то Ви... Дієте на власний розсуд, керуючись виключно традиційними методами розв'язання подібних ситуацій Дієте відповідно до встановленого механізму, затвердженого органами управління (самоуправління) закладу
  12. 12. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 2.1.1 Викладання ОДГ/ОПЛ у рамках окремого предмету Викладання освіти з демократичного громадянства та прав людини здійснюється у 8 класах та охоплює понад 245 учнів. Педагогами закладу Альохіним М.М., Богом’ягковою-Теніченко Л.П. використовуються навчальні програми курсів за вибором (факультативних курсів), рекомендованих Міністерством освіти і науки України. Дисципліни з ОДГ/ОПЛ включені як до інваніантної (9-11 класи), так і до варіативної (7-8 класи) частини навчального плану. Педагогами застосовуються інтерактивні та інноваційні форми навчання, рольові та ситуаційні ігри, моделюючі кейси, метод проектних технологій. На уроки запрошуються юристи, представники органів місцевого самоврядування, правозахисники. Методичною основою реалізації навчальних дисциплін є навчальні підручники, схвалені до використання МОН, а також комплекс посібників «Компас», «Живемо в демократії» (проект DOCCU). 2.1.2 Компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ включено до низки шкільних предметів З початку навчального року педагогами початкових класів, вчителями- предметниками основної та профільної школи було проведено ряд уроків, у яких включено компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ. № ПІП вчителя Дисципліна Клас Тема уроку Компонент Митрофанова С.Є Природознавство 1 Повітря і його властивості Екологічне виховання Веремчук М.В. Основи здоров’я 1 Дівчатка та хлопчики Толерантне ставлення Околович О.А. Українська мова 1 Українська хата. Обереги. Навчання на досвіді Непомняща О.В. Основи здоров’я 2 Права і обов’язки дитини вдома і в школі Права і обов’язки Непомняща О.В. Природознавство 2 Як люди піклуються про тварин Екологічне виховання Непомняща О.В. Літературне читання 2 Е. Пермяк «Самое страшное» Декларація прав людини Соловйова В.С. Основи здоров’я 2 Культура спілкування Толерантне ставлення до протилежності Руденко В.І. Природознавство 2 Що ти знаєш про Навчання на
  13. 13. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 символи України досвіді Шпанко І Г. Основи здоров’я 3 Що таке толерантність? Толерантне ставлення Скрикеря Л.А. Основи здоров’я 3 Що таке толерантність? Толерантне ставлення до протилежності Попова О.І. Літературне читання 4 М.М. Пришвин «Золотой луг» Екологічне виховання Мюллєр М.І. Я у світі 4 Соціальна акція «Гендерна рівність» Толерантне ставлення до протилежності Коваль І.І. Фізика 9 Іонізована доза випромінювання та її вплив на здоров’я людини Право на безпечну середу проживання Коваль І.І. Фізика 9 Атомний реактор. Термоядерні реакції. Екологічне та громадянське виховання Коваль І.І. Фізика 9 Атомна енергетика в Україні. Екологічні проблеми атомної енергетики Екологічні права Коваль І.І. Фізика 8 Теплові двигуни та екологічні проблеми теплоенергетики Право на безпечну середу проживання Коваль І.І. Фізика 8 Електростатичне поле. Його властивості. Екологічне та громадянське виховання Коваль І.І. Фізика 7 Тиск твердих тіл та рідин Екологічні права Батракова Н.П. Хімія 9 Гомологи метану та його фізичні властивості Екологія та безпека життя Батракова Н.П. Хімія 9 Горіння вуглеводів. Полімери Права споживача Батракова Н.П. Хімія 9 Поширення вуглеводів у природі. Газ, нафта, кам’яне вугілля. Формування національної свідомості Батракова Н.П. Хімія 9 Отруйність етанолу. Дія на організм людини Формування здорового образу життя Батракова Н.П. Хімія 7 Фізичні та хімічні явища, хімічні реакції та явища що їх супроводжують Людина в суспільстві. Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 10 Бактерії. Роль бактерій у природі й житті Здоров’язберігаючі технології
  14. 14. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 людини. Профілактика бактеріальних хвороб людини Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 11 Збереження біорізноманіття. Охорона біосфери Екологічне виховання Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 11 Система органічного світу, як відображення його історичного розвитку Соціальне та полі культурне виховання Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 7 Поведінка тварин, методи її вивчення. Вроджена і набута поведінка Лабораторні дослідження:спостере ження за поведінкою тварин (вид визначається учителем). Соціальне та моральне виховання Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 7 Вплив людини та її діяльності на екосистеми. Екологічна етика Екологічне виховання Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 8 Розвиток опорно- рухової системи людини з віком. Проект (за вибором): Гіподинамія – ворог сучасної людини. Рухова активність - основа фізичного здоров’я Здоровязберігаючі технології Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 9 Спадкові захворювання людини. Генетичне консультування Здоровязберігаючі технології. Касперчук Є.О. Біологія 9 Основи генетичної та клітинної інженерії. Роль генетичної інженерії в сучасних біотехнологіях і медицині. Генетично- модифіковані організми. Соціальне, моральне та етичне виховання Альохін М.М. Основи критичного 10 Робота з джерелами наукового стилю Право на самовираження та
  15. 15. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 мислення неупереджене ставлення Альохін М.М. Основи менеджменту 10 Організаційна структура підприємства Рівність, її забезпечення у світі, що трансформується Бідність та її подолання Право на працю Альохін М.М. Економіка 11 Ринок землі Альохін М.М. Економіка 11 Ринок капіталів Альохін М.М. Економіка 11 Ринок праці Альохін М.М. Економіка 11 Національна економіка
  16. 16. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 0% 14% 80% 6% Як часто особисто Ви впроваджуєте компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ в освітній процес? Не впроваджую взагалі Майже не впроваджую або впроваджую рідко (1-2 рази на місяць) Впроваджую часто (майже кожен другий- третій урок включає інтеграцію ОДГ/ОПЛ) У рамках кожного уроку відводиться час на впровадження компоненту ОДГ/ОПЛ 0% 16% 67% 17% На якому рівні у КЗШ № 122 НА СЬОГОДНІ реалізується стандарт "2.1.2 Компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ включено до низки шкільних предметів" Початковий (компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ включено тільки до програми спеціалізова- них предметів суспільних курсів («Людина і світ», «Правознавство», тощо). Частковий (тематика ОДГ/ОПЛ включена до предметів суспільно- гуманітарного циклу) Поглиблений (тематика ОДГ/ОПЛ включена до більшості програм). Сталий (тематика ОДГ/ОПЛ включена до більшості програм. Викладання ведеться як за офіційної програмою, так і за розробленою педагогами авторською програма(и), що довела свою ефективність на практиці)
  17. 17. 47% 44% 28% 25% 81% 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70% 80% 90% 100% Бажання розришити власний знаннєвий фундамент щодо прав людини, їх гарантування та реалізації Бажання, в умовах соціальної нерівності, деморалізації суспільства, поділитися знаннями про права людини із молоддю, дбаючи про їх майбутнє Бажання не відставати від колег, які більш активно впроваджують компонент ОДГ/ОПЛ в ОП Участь у програмі "Демократична школа", яка мотивує мене до змін Участь у програмі "Демократична школа", яка примушує мене до впровадження компоненту ОДГ/ОПЛ Що є особисто для Вас рушійною силою впровадження компоненту ОДГ/ОПЛ в освітній процес? (до 3-х варіантів)
  18. 18. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 12 13 1 1 1 3 7 20 23 23 1 7 1 33 29 16 1 0 16 16 16 0 0 0 0 0 18 12 18 0 0 0 Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ особисто для мене є цікавим Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ особисто для мене є корисним Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ викликає у мене внутрішній конфлікт світоглядного характеру Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ викликає у мене проблеми організаційно-методичного характеру Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ викликає супротив учнівської аудиторії Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ викликає схвалення учнівської аудиторії Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ у межах моїх дисциплін, на мою думку, для учнів є цікавим Впровадження ОДГ/ОПЛ у межах моїх дисциплін, на мою думку, для учнів є корисним Повністю так Скоріше так Скоріше ні Повністю ні
  19. 19. 2.3.1 У навчально-виховному процесі застосовуються активні проблемно-орієнтовані методи викладання та навчання 0% 19% 66% 15% На якому рівні у КЗШ № 122 НА СЬОГОДНІ реалізується стандарт "2.3.1 У навчально- виховному процесі застосовуються активні проблемно-орієнтовані методи викладання та навчання" Початковий (вчителі переважно застосовують пасивні методи навчання) Частковий (вчителі використовують активні та інтерактивні методи навчання) Поглиблений (вчителі свідомо надають перевагу активним та інтерактивним методам навчання) Сталий (вчителі свідомо надають перевагу активним та інтерактивним методам навчання, розвивають компетенції співпраці, критичного мислення, аналізу проблем під час викладання тем ОДГ/ОПЛ.) 0%3% 80% 17% Як часто особисто Ви застосовуєте активні проблемно-орієнтовані методи викладання та навчання Не застосовую взагалі Майже не застосовую або застосовую рідко Застововую майже завжди Застосовую постійно
  20. 20. 1 0 0 0 8 19 8 8 25 16 27 24 2 1 1 7 0 5 10 15 20 25 30 Утвердження демократичних цінностей серед педагогів Утвердження демократичних цінностей серед учнів Розширення знань щодо прав людини та механізмів їх захисту Усвідомлення значення демократичного вибору, простору та цінності прав людини Який, на вашу думку, має вплив запровадження активних проблемно- орієнтованих методів викладанання Відбулись надзвичайні зміни, аж до повної переоцінки ситуації та життєвої філософії Відбулись суттєві зміни Відбулись незначні зміни Не відбулось змін
  21. 21. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 2 1 10 1 1 10 5 1 27 12 11 24 1 0 21 24 0 9 2 3 1 1 1 3 5 3 0 17 15 0 14 8 2 2 16 0 3 6 1 19 26 0 0 16 0 Викладання предмету особисто для мене стало більш простим Викладання предмету особисто для мене стало більш складним Викладання предмету особисто для мене стало більш цікавим Викладання предмету особисто для мене стало менш цікавим Предмет втратив цінність Предмет набув нової цінності Предметом стали більше цікавитись учні Предметом стали менше цікавитися учні Після завершення програми "Демократична школа" я продовжуватиму використовувати такі методи Який, на вашу думку, має вплив запровадження активних проблемно-орієнтованих методів викладанання Так Скоріше так Не відбулось змін (не знаю, не визначився) Скоріше ні Ні
  22. 22. Вчителі початкових класів Непомняща О.В. та Веремчук М.В. провели районний семінар «Розвиток м’яких навичок у учнів початкової школи». На цьому семінарі Попова О.І. та Мюллєр М.І. провели відкриті уроки. А також поділилися своїм досвідом із цієї теми із вчителями старшої та середньої ланки на педраді. Серед учнів 1 класів за ініціативою психолога школи Жадько В.Р. пройшло свято «Крутіший за всіх». Правовий лікбез «Паспорт моїх прав» від Володимира Селіваненка представника Amnesty International в Україні із учнями 4-8 класів за участі вчителя правознавства Богом’ягкової-Теніченко Л. П. Класні години, на яких вивчаються права дітей з елементами тренінгу («Усі ми різні, але усі рівні», «Про хлопчиків та дівчаток», «Булінг: проблема сучасності») 6-а Швець Н. А., «Ми проти булінгу» 6-б (Малютіна Л. М.). Інформаційні зустрічі із батьками «Коло порад» сподобалася усім відвідувачам (ближче батьки познайомилися із вчителями, приємно і корисно поспілкувалися). Педагогічними працівниками на чолі із заступником директора з ВР Безрукавою Л.І. було проведено районний семінар-тренінг «Демократичний майданчик «Булінг – проблема сучасності». Заступник директора з НВР Альохін М.М. разом із лідерами учнівського самоврядування провів педагогічну раду «Генерація центеніалів: освіта сьогодення для покоління майбутнього».
  23. 23. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 Усі вчителі на уроках використовують вправи для розвитку критичного мислення, он-лайн платформу, щоб навчання було більш цікавим. Вправи, які вчителі початкової школи успішно впроваджують на уроках: - Телеведучий; - Асоціативний кущ; - Кероване читання з передбаченням; - Порушена послідовність; - Письмо в малюнках; - Розв’язання задач-жартів; - Запитання до сусіда; - Архімед; - Кубування; - Робота довідкового бюро; - Мозковий штурм; - Опорні схеми. Вправи, з якими ознайомились нещодавно, але впроваджують у роботу: «Ротаційна модель», «Мозаїка», «Кластер»; «Вправи з олівцями», «Діаграма Вена»; «Апельсин», Plickers, таблиця « Знаємо-Хочемо дізнатись-Дізнались». Вчителі української мови та літератури обирають вправи на розвиток критичного мислення. Зокрема, цікавими є форми роботи: форум-театри, тренінгові вправи, групові пошукові роботи, створення ментальних карт, ейдетичні вправи.
  24. 24. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 З метою налагодження професійної та особистої комунікації між усіма суб’єктами освітнього процесу; залучення батьківської громади до навчання та виховання підростаючого покоління; забезпечення наступності та сталості між шкільним (аудиторним) та домашнім навчальним середовищем; заради популяризації різноспрямованих професій, ознайомлення учнів із їх змістом; передачі власного багатого досвіду, знань та професійного успіху представників батьківства Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи № 122 учням закладу було засновано авторський загальношкільний проект «Батьківська академія». У його рамках уже відбулись цікаві зустрічі: 7-б клас відвідав металург, сталевар Нікітін Олександр Володимирович. Учні із задоволенням познайомилися з особливостями актуальної індустріальної професії Кривого Рогу, розширили світогляд. У 4-а класі проводився квест «Я керівник». До учнів завітав керівник дитячого супермаркету Вивтюк Ганна Василівна, яка познайомила дітей зі змістом управлінської діяльності. В ігровій формі діти спробували керувати у різних напрямках галузі, використовуючи свої знання та навички, впроваджували нові ідеї.
  25. 25. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 З метою професійного розвитку педагогічних працівників Криворізької загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 122, формуванню у них адекватного уявлення про зміст, структуру та освітній потенціал навчальних дисциплін, їх місце у загальній системі середньої освіти; дослідження труднощів, що виникають (чи можуть виникнути) у школярів при вивченні навчальних дисциплін; задля налагодження ефективної професійної комунікації між учнівським та педагогічним колективом, формування сприятливого психолого-педагогічного клімату у закладі освіти, вироблення розуміючого та емпатійного ставлення до школярів було запроваджено авторський загальношкільний педагогічний проект «Учитель на заміну». Так, методом хаотичного відбору учитель англійської мови спробував себе у ролі вчителя математики, класовод початкової школи – у ролі фізкультурника, український філолог проводив урок з теми «Захворювання нервової системи», інші. Підготовка такого роду дозволила дорослим обличчям стикнутися із перепонами, які щодень долають учні та навчитися більш емпатійно ставитись до школярів, їх проблем, переосмислити значення неліквідного матеріалу у «фаршируванні» особистості учня. Заступник директора з НВР, учитель української мови та літератури Міняйленко А.Г. проводить урок математики у 3-б класів Заступник директора з ВР Берзукава Л.І. разом із учителем української мови Швець Н.А. на засадах співучительства проводять урок фізичної культури
  26. 26. Всеукраїнська програма «Демократична школа» Криворізька загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 122 ВИСНОВКИТА ПЕРСПЕКТИВИ Таким чином, адміністрація та педагогічний колектив створити сприятливі умови для освіти з демократичного громадянства та прав людини. Налагоджуються партнерські зв’язки із громадою, відбувається активізація батьківського самоврядування. Зусилля науково-методичної ради закладу спрямовані на поширення сучасних педагогічних технологій проблемно-орієнтованого навчання серед педагогічного колективу закладу, на оновлення змісту та методик навчання. Учителі працюють над створенням власних науково-методичних наробок, опублікування яких планується шляхом видання авторських збірників. Директор школи Н.Є.Федоринова Учитель англійської мови Жигачов О.А. проводить урок геометрії у 9-Б класі Учитель початкових класів Шпанко І.Г. проводить «урок на заміну»

×