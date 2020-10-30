de tai nghien cuu cong tac ke toan thu chi ngan sach xa hung thinh

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHÂN HIỆU TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC LÂM NGHIỆP KHOA KINH TẾ CHUYÊN ĐỀ TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU, CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ ...
i NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Đồng Nai, ngày…..tháng….. năm 2018 T.M Uỷ Ban Nhân Dân Xã Hưng Thịnh
ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành chuyên đề này, tôi xin tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến cô Nguyễn Thị Nhung, đã tận tình hướng dẫn ...
iii DANH MỤC KÝ TỰ VIẾT TẮT STT Ký tự Nội dung 1. NS Ngân sách 2. NSNN Ngân sách Nhà nước 3. UBND Uỷ ban nhân dân 4. HĐND...
iv MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN........................................................................................................
v 2.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, quyền...
vi 3.2.1.1. Nội dung thu ngân sách của xã.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.2. Tổ chức kế toán thu ngân sách ...
vii
viii DANH SÁCH CÁC SƠ ĐỒ Sơ đồ 2.1: Bộ máy UBND xã Hưng Thịnh.....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 3.1: ...
9 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lý do chọn đề tài Đất nước ta đang trên đà đổi mới, bộ mặt kinh tế, xã hội ngày càng khởi sắc. Hai mươi năm...
10 Nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh , từ đó nâng cao nhận thức về công t...
11 - Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã - Chương 2: Đặc điển cơ bản về UBND xã Hưng Thịnh –...
12 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU – CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò kế toán ngân sách và tài ch...
13 Phân tích tình hình thực hiện dự toán thu, chi ngân sách, tình hình quản lý và sử dụng tài sản của xã, tình hình sử dụn...
14 - Kế toán các khoản chi ngân sách: Phản ánh các khoản chi thường xuyên, chi đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản theo dự toán ngân sá...
  1. 1. PHÂN HIỆU TRƯỜNG ĐẠI HỌC LÂM NGHIỆP KHOA KINH TẾ CHUYÊN ĐỀ TỐT NGHIỆP NGHIÊN CỨU CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU, CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ TẠI UBND XÃ HƯNG THỊNH – TRẢNG BOM – ĐỒNG NAI NGÀNH: QUẢN TRỊ KINH DOANH MÃ SỐ: 143620211009 Giáo viên hướng dẫn: Nguyễn Thị Nhung Sinh viên thực hiện: Nguyễn Hữu Minh Lớp: K9B_QTKD Khoá học: 2014-2018 Đồng Nai, tháng …năm 2018
  2. 2. i NHẬN XÉT CỦA ĐƠN VỊ THỰC TẬP Đồng Nai, ngày…..tháng….. năm 2018 T.M Uỷ Ban Nhân Dân Xã Hưng Thịnh
  3. 3. ii LỜI CẢM ƠN Để hoàn thành chuyên đề này, tôi xin tỏ lòng biết ơn sâu sắc đến cô Nguyễn Thị Nhung, đã tận tình hướng dẫn tôi trong suốt quá trình làm chuyên đề tốt nghiệp. Tôi xin chân thành cảm ơn quý Thầy, Cô trong khoa kinh tế Trường Đại học Lâm Nghiệp Phân Hiệu Miền Nam đã tận tình truyền đạt kiến thức trong những năm tôi theo học. Đó vốn là kiến thức đã được tiếp thu trong quá trình học không chỉ là nền tảng cho quá trình nghiên cứu chuyên đề mà còn là hành trang quý báu để tôi bước vào đời một cách vững chắc và tự tin. Tôi chân thành cảm ơn Ủy Ban Nhân Dân Xã Hưng Thịnh đã cho phép và tạo điều kiện thuận lợi để tôi thực tập tại xã. Cuối cùng tôi kính chúc quý Thầy, Cô dồi dào sức khỏe và thành công trong sự nghiệp cao quý. Đồng kính chúc các Cô, Chú, Anh, Chị trong Ủy Ban Nhân Dân Xã Hưng Thịnh luôn dồi dào sức khỏe, đạt nhiều thành công tốt đẹp trong công việc. Xin chân thành cảm ơn! Sinh Viên Nguyễn Hữu Minh
  4. 4. iii DANH MỤC KÝ TỰ VIẾT TẮT STT Ký tự Nội dung 1. NS Ngân sách 2. NSNN Ngân sách Nhà nước 3. UBND Uỷ ban nhân dân 4. HĐND Hội đồng nhân dân 5. TK Tài khoản 7. XDCB Xây dựng cơ bản 8. LĐTBXH Lao động thương binh xã hội 9. DTTG Dân tộc tôn giáo 10. CB.GĐTE Cán bộ gia đình trẻ em 11. CB.ĐTT Cán bộ đài truyền thanh 12. TTVHTTHTCĐ Thông tin văn hóa thể thao học tận cộng đồng 13. CHQS Chỉ huy quân sự 14 CB.TPHT Cán bộ tư pháp hộ tịch 15 CB.VPUBND Cán bộ văn phòng UNDN 16 CB.KT-NS Cán bộ kế toán ngân sách 17 CA Công an 18 ĐC.XDNNMT Địa chính xây dựng nông nghiệp môi trường 19 CB.TMDV Cán bộ thương mại dịch vụ
  5. 5. iv MỤC LỤC LỜI CẢM ƠN.......................................................................................................................... ii DANH MỤC KÝ TỰ VIẾT TẮT........................................................................................iii DANH SÁCH CÁC BẢNG SỬ DỤNG ..............................................................................vi DANH SÁCH CÁC SƠ ĐỒ .................................................................................................vii LỜI MỞ ĐẦU...........................................................................................................................8 1.Lý do chọn đề tài...............................................................................................................8 2.Mục tiêu nguyên cứu ........................................................................................................8 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu .........................................................................................................9 4.Phương pháp nghiên cứu..................................................................................................9 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU – CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ .............................................................................................................................. 11 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã............................................ 11 1.1.1. Khái niệm kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã.................................................. 11 1.1.2. Vai trò của ngân sách và tài chính xã .............................................................. 11 1.2. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã................................................... 11 1.3. Yêu cầu đối với kế toán Ngân sách và tài chính xã............................................... 12 1.4. Nội dung công việc kế toán xã................................................................................. 12 1.5. Kế toán thu Ngân sách xã ......................................................................................... 13 1.5.1. Nội dung thu Ngân sách xã ............................................................................... 13 1.5.2. Kế toán thu Ngân sách xã...............................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.2.1. Kế toán thu ngân sách chưa qua kho bạcError! Bookmark not defined. 1.5.2.2 Kế toán thu ngân sách đã qua kho bạc..Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6. Kế toán chi ngân sách xã .......................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6.1. Nội dung của chi Ngân sách xã .....................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6.2. Kế toán chi ngân sách xã ................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 1.6.2.1. Kế toán chi ngân sách chưa qua kho bạcError! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 2: ĐẶC ĐIỂM CƠ BẢN VỀ UBND XÃ HƯNG THỊNH – TRẢNG BOM – ĐỒNG NAI......................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined.
  6. 6. v 2.1. Lịch sử hình thành và phát triển của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.2. Chức năng, nhiệm vụ, quyền hạn của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.3. Đặc điểm tự nhiên, kinh tế - xã hội ......................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.1. Đặc điểm tự nhiên ...........................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.2. Kinh tế...............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.3.3. Xã hội................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.4. Tổ chức Bộ máy UBND xã Hưng Thịnh :...........Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.5. Tình hình cơ sở vật chất của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. 2.6. Tình hình tài sản và nguồn hình thành tài sản của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh: Error! Bookmark not defined. 2.7. Tình hình sử lao động của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 3: THỰC TRẠNG CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU, CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ TẠI UBND XÃ HƯNG THỊNH – TRẢNG BOM – ĐỒNG NAIError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1. Đặc điểm chung về công tác kế toán của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh ................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.1. Nhiệm vụ của bộ phận kế toán của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh...................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.2. Tổ chức bộ máy kế toán của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.3. Chế độ kế toán áp dụng tại xã........................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.4. Hệ thống chứng từ, tài khoản, sổ sách sử dụng, báo cáo kế toán của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.1.5. Thực trạng công tác cơ giới hóa kế toán tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh ....Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2. Thực trạng công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh ..........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1. Thực trạng công tác thu Ngân sách của xã..Error! Bookmark not defined.
  7. 7. vi 3.2.1.1. Nội dung thu ngân sách của xã.............Error! Bookmark not defined. 3.2.1.2. Tổ chức kế toán thu ngân sách của xã .Error! Bookmark not defined. CHƯƠNG 4: MỘT SỐ KIẾN ĐỀ XUẤT NHẰM HOÀN THIỆN CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU CHI NGÂN SÁCH TẠI UBND XÃ HƯNG THỊNHError! Bookmark not defined. 4.1. Nhận xét chung về công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh ..........................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.1. Nhận xét chung về công tác hạch toán kế toán tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh ......................................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.1.2. Nhận xét về tình hình tổ chức công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh............................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. 4.2. Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm hoàn thiện công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh...................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. KẾT LUẬN.........................................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. TÀI LIỆU THAM KHẢO.................................................Error! Bookmark not defined. DANH SÁCH CÁC BẢNG SỬ DỤNG Bảng 2.1: Tình hình cơ sở vật chất của UBND xã Hưng ThịnhError! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.2: Tình hình tài sản và nguồn hình thành tài sản của UBND xã.................Error! Bookmark not defined. Bảng 2.3: Cơ cấu lao động của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh Error! Bookmark not defined.
  8. 8. vii
  9. 9. viii DANH SÁCH CÁC SƠ ĐỒ Sơ đồ 2.1: Bộ máy UBND xã Hưng Thịnh.....................Error! Bookmark not defined. Sơ đồ 3.1: Bộ máy kế toán của UBND xã Hưng Thịnh Error! Bookmark not defined.
  10. 10. 9 LỜI MỞ ĐẦU 1.Lý do chọn đề tài Đất nước ta đang trên đà đổi mới, bộ mặt kinh tế, xã hội ngày càng khởi sắc. Hai mươi năm qua kể từ ngày xoá bỏ nền kinh tế quan liêu bao cấp, Đất nước ta bước vào nền kinh tế nhiều thành phần đến nay chúng ta đã chứng tỏ được vị thế của mình trên trường quốc tế trong nhiều lĩnh vực. Có được những thành tựu to lớn đó là do chúng ta có sự đoàn kết nhất trí nổ lực phấn đấu của toàn Đảng toàn dân. Như vậy, có thể nói tài chính có một vai trò rất lớn trong quá trình xây dựng, phát triển và lớn mạnh không ngừng của đất nước, mà trong đó ngân sách Nhà nước là một khâu quan trọng, chính vì vậy mà nó có một vị trí đặc biệt quan trọng gắn liền với nhiệm vụ của chính quyền xã. Đồng thời nó có một vai trò rất lớn để đảm bảo hoạt động thường xuyên, duy trì mọi hoạt động của bộ máy nhà nước cấp xã, góp phần xây dựng và phát triển đất nước ngày càng giàu mạnh và tươi đẹp. Đối với địa phương, Để đảm bảo nhu cầu phát triển kinh tế, xã hội, an ninh quốc phòng của xã thì ngân sách vẫn là một vấn đề được quan tâm hàng đầu. Chính vì vậy việc quản lý ngân sách mà trong đó đặc biệt là thu ngân sách xã luôn là một vấn đề mà chính quyền địa phương đặc biệt quan tâm. Cùng với đó là công tác kiểm tra, giám sát việc sử dụng NSNN sao cho đạt hiệu quả, tránh tham ô, lãng phí, thất thoát. Từ năm 2003, sau khi Luật NSNN có hiệu lực, công tác kế toán được quan tâm nhiều hơn, mọi khoản thu, chi ngân sách đều phải phản ánh vào sổ sách kế toán để theo dõi, lưu trữ, phục vụ cho việc quản lý, điều hành và kiểm tra giám sát, từng bước đưa công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách nói chung và ngân sách xã nói riêng hoạt động có hệ thống và đạt hiệu quả hơn. Nhận thức được tầm quan trọng, sự cần thiết trong việc tăng cường công tác kế toán thu, chi và sử dụng ngân sách xã trong điều kiện hiện nay em chọn chủ đề: “Nghiên cứu công tác kế toán thu - chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai” làm chuyên đề tốt nghiệp của mình, giúp em có thể tìm hiểu sâu hơn quá trình tổ chức lập, chấp hành và quyết toán ngân sách xã để em hoàn thiện công tác kế toán ngân sách xã tại địa phương 2.Mục tiêu nguyên cứu Mục tiêu tổng quát
  11. 11. 10 Nghiên cứu thực trạng công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh , từ đó nâng cao nhận thức về công tác kế toán, đưa ra những nhận xét, phương hướng và một số biện pháp nhằm hoàn thiện công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã tại đơn vị.. Mục tiêu cụ thể + Hệ thống hóa được cơ sở lý luận về công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã. + Nghiên cứu đặc điểm cơ bản của xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. + Đánh giá được thực trạng công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã tại xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. + Đề xuất được một số ý kiến góp phần hoàn thiện công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã tại xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. Đối tượng và phạm vi nguyên cứu Đối tượng nguyên cứu Nghiên cứu công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã tại xã Hưng Thịnh – trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. 3. Phạm vi nghiên cứu + Giới hạn về thời gian: Nghiên cứu về công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã Hưng Thịnh trong năm 2017. + Phạm vi không gian: Tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh, huyện Trảng Bom, tỉnh Đồng Nai. - Nội dung : + Nguyên cứu công tác kế toán thu – chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh 4.Phương pháp nghiên cứu - Phương pháp điều tra, thu thập số liệu, ghi chép: bằng việc sử dụng các phương pháp phỏng vấn trực tiếp và nghiên cứu, tìm hiểu sổ sách, báo cáo kế toán từ phòng tài vụ và phòng tài chính của xã để thu thập số liệu cần thiết cho đề tài. - Phương pháp phân tích : trên cơ sở hệ thống các số liệu thu thập được, thông qua xử lý số liệu để từ đó làm cơ sở cho việc phân tích hoạt động của đơn vị. - Phương pháp tổng hợp : thông qua việc tổng hợp những số liệu , chứng từ làm cơ sở để tiến hành nghiên cứu. Kết cấu của chuyên đề
  12. 12. 11 - Chương 1: Cơ sở lý luận về công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã - Chương 2: Đặc điển cơ bản về UBND xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. - Chương 3: Thực trang công tác kế toán thu, chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai. - Chương 4: Một số ý kiến đề xuất nhằm hoàn thiện công tác kế toán thu chi ngân sách xã tại UBND xã Hưng Thịnh – Trảng Bom – Đồng Nai.
  13. 13. 12 CHƯƠNG 1: CƠ SỞ LÝ LUẬN VỀ CÔNG TÁC KẾ TOÁN THU – CHI NGÂN SÁCH XÃ 1.1. Khái niệm, vai trò kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã 1.1.1. Khái niệm kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã Kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã: Là việc thu thập, xử lý, kiểm tra, giám sát, phân tích và cung cấp thông tin về toàn bộ hoạt động kinh tế - tài chính của xã, gồm: Hoạt động thu, chi ngân sách và hoạt động tài chính khác của xã. 1.1.2. Vai trò của ngân sách và tài chính xã - Ngân sách xã giữ vai trò ngân sách cấp cơ sở, là phương tiện vật chất giúp chính quyền cấp xã thực hiện chức năng nhiệm vụ theo quy định của pháp luật. Cụ thể chính quyền xã sử dụng ngân sách xã để chi trả cho toàn bộ máy hành chính, đảng, đoàn thể ở xã, bảo đảm cơ sở hạ tầng giao thông, môi trường, trật tự trị an và các sự nghiệp giáo dục, y tế, chăm sóc sức khỏe ban đầu... theo phân cấp quản lý Kinh tế - Xã hội. - Ngân sách xã giữ vai trò rất quan trọng trong việc thực hiện chức năng, nhiệm vụ của chính quyền nhà nước cấp cơ sở, gắn bó mật thiết với dân, trực tiếp xử lý các vấn đề mà cộng đồng dân cư đặt ra. - Thu thập xử lý, kiểm tra, giám sát, hính của xã, gồm : Hoạt động thu, chi ngân sách và hoạt động tài chính khác của xã. Các xã, phường, thị trấn (gọi chung là xã ) phải tổ chức công tác kế toán theo luật kế toán, Nghị định 128/2004/NĐ-CP ngày 31/5/2005 của Chính phủ quy định chi tiết và hướng dẫn thi hành một số điều của Luật Kế toán trong lĩnh vực kế toán Nhà nước, các văn bản pháp luật kế toán hiện hành. 1.2. Nhiệm vụ của kế toán ngân sách và tài chính xã Thu thập, xử lý, kiểm tra giám sát các khoản thu, chi ngân sách, các quỹ công chuyên dùng, các khoản thu đóng qóp của dân, các hoạt động sự nghiệp, tình hình quản lý và sử dụng tài sản do xã quản lý và các hoạt động tài chính khác của xã. Thực hiện kiểm tra, kiểm soát tình hình chấp hành dự toán thu, chi ngân sách xã, các quy định về tiêu chuẩn, định mức, tình hình quản lý, sử dụng các quỹ công chuyên dùng, các khoản thu đóng qóp của dân, tình hình sử dụng kinh phí của các bộ phận trực thuộc và các hoạt động tài chính khác của xã.
  14. 14. 13 Phân tích tình hình thực hiện dự toán thu, chi ngân sách, tình hình quản lý và sử dụng tài sản của xã, tình hình sử dụng các quỹ công chuyên dùng, cung cấp thông tin số liệu, tài liệu kế toán tham mưu, đề xuất với UBND, HĐND xã các giải pháp nhằm thúc đẩy sự phát triển kinh tế, chính trị, xã hội trên địa bàn. Lập báo cáo tài chính và báo cáo quyết toán ngân sách để trình ra HĐND xã phê duyệt, phục vụ công khai tài chính trước nhân dân theo quy định của pháp luật và gửi Tài chính quận, huyện, thị xã (gọi chung là huyện) để tổng hợp vào ngân sách nhà nước. 1.3. Yêu cầu đối với kế toán Ngân sách và tài chính xã Phản ánh đầy đủ các nghiệp vụ kinh tế, tài chính phát sinh vào chứng từ kế toán, sổ kế toán và báo cáo tài chính, báo cáo quyết toán ngân sách xã. Phản ánh kịp thời, đúng thời gian quy định các khoản thu - chi Ngân sách và thu, chi hoạt động tài chính khác của xã. Phản ánh rõ ràng, dễ hiểu và chính xác các thông tin, số liệu về tình hình thu - chi Ngân sách và hoạt động tài chính của xã nhằm cung cấp thông tin cho UBND và HĐND xã. Phản ánh trung thực hiện trạng, bản chất sự việc, nội dung và giá trị của nghiệp vụ kinh tế tài chính phát sinh ở xã. Thông tin số liệu kế toán ở xã phải được phản ánh liên tục từ khi phát sinh đến khi kết thúc hoạt động kinh tế tài chính, từ khi thành lập đến khi chấm dứt hoạt động. Số liệu kế toán phản ánh kỳ này phải kế tiếp theo số liệu kế toán của kỳ trước. Phải phân loại sắp xếp thông tin, số liệu kế toán theo trình tự, có hệ thống và có thể so sánh được. Chỉ tiêu do kế toán thu thập, phản ánh phải thống nhất với chỉ tiêu trong dự toán ngân sách về nội dung và phương pháp tính toán. 1.4. Nội dung công việc kế toán xã Kết toán tiền, tiền gửi kho bạc: Phản ánh số liệu có và tình hình biến động các khoản tiền mặt tại quỹ của xã, tiền thuộc quỹ ngân sách và tiền gửi khác của xã tại KBNN. - Kế toán các khoản thu ngân sách: Phản ánh các khoãn thu ngân sách xã đã qua Kkho bạc, các khoản thu ngân sách chưa qua Kho bạc và những khoản thoái thu ngân sách hoàn trả cho các đối tượng được hưởng.
  15. 15. 14 - Kế toán các khoản chi ngân sách: Phản ánh các khoản chi thường xuyên, chi đầu tư xây dựng cơ bản theo dự toán ngân sách đã được Hội đồng nhân dân xã quyết định vào chi ngân sách xã đã qua Kho bạc, chi ngân sách xã chưa qua Kho bạc và việc quyết toán các khoản chi theo mục lục ngân sách nhà nước. - Kế toán các quỹ công chuyên dùng của xã: phản ánh số liệu có và tình hình biến động từng loại quỹ công chuyên dùng. - Kế toán thanh toán: + Phản ánh các khoản nợ phải thu và tình hình thanh toán các khoản nợ phải thu của các đối tượng. + Phản ánh các khoản nợ phải trả của xã về dịch vụ đã sử dụng chưa thanh toán cho người bán, người nhận thầu và các khoản nợ phải trả khác của xã. - Kế toán các hoạt động tài chính khác của xã: Phản ánh các khoản thu, chi của các hoạt động tài chính khác như : Thu, chi hoạt động sự nghiệp, văn hóa, giáo dục, đào tạo, thể thao và các hoạt động cung cấp dịch vụ khác. - Kế toán vật tư, tài sản, đầu tư XDCB, nguồn vốn đầu tư XDCB và nguồn kinh phí đã hình thành TSCĐ: Phản ánh số liệu có và tình hình tăng, giảm tài sản và nguồn kinh phí đã hình thành TSCĐ của xã do hoàn thành việc mua sắm, xây dụng cơ bản, do nhận bàn giao, do được Nhà nước đầu tư, do nhân dân đóng qóp, quyên tặng và tình hình biến động tài sản và nguồn kinh phí đã hình thành TSCĐ của xã. - Lập báo cáo tài chính và báo cáo quyết toán để trình HĐND xã và gửi Phòng tài chính huyện. 1.5. Kế toán thu Ngân sách xã 1.5.1. Nội dung thu Ngân sách xã Nội dung các khoản thu Ngân sách bao gồm: Các khoản thu thị trấn hưởng 100% như: Các loại phí, lệ phí, các khoản đóng góp của nhân dân, cá nhân, thu khác, thu kết dư Ngân sách năm trước. Thu viện trợ không hoàn lại của các tổ chức, phòng ban, thu từ quỹ đất công ích, đất công, thu từ hoạt động kinh tế và sự nghiệp. Các khoản thu phân chia theo tỷ lệ % như: Thuế quyền sử dụng đất, thuế nhà đất, thuế môn bài thu từ các cá nhân và hộ kinh doanh, thuế sử dụng đất Nông nghiệp thu
