Zvit kerivn 2018

ЗВІТ КЕРІВНИКА ДЕРГАЧІВСЬКОЇ ВЕЧІРНЬОЇ (ЗМІННОЇ) ШКОЛИ ДЕРГАЧІВСЬКОЇ РАЙОННОЇ РАДИ ХАРКІВСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ Єфіменко Зорини Оле...
Єфіменко Зорина Олександрівна Повна вища освіта, спеціальність «Правознавство», кваліфікація юрист, викладач правових дисц...
Завдання роботи освітнього закладу "Без передбачення і плану в нашій справі працювати неможливо" В.О.Сухомлинський 1.Забез...
- Забезпечення розвитку інформаційної взаємодії та інтеграції закладу у світовий простір. - Підвищення ефективності управл...
- фактичний контингент учнів – 210 (станом на 05.09. 2018) 258 (на кінець ІІ семестру) - випускники школи (12 клас) -110 (...
Сильні сторони CWOT - аналіз - Кваліфіковані педагоги ( Вчитель року, фестиваль-огляду освітніх інтернет-ресурсів) -Участь...
CWOT - аналіз - Формування інформаційного простору та впровадження інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій в освітню діяльн...
І. Удосконалення освітнього процесу. ПРІОРИТЕТНІ НАПРЯМИ ПЕРСПЕКТИВНОГО ПЛАНУВАННЯ РОБОТИ ШКОЛИ НА 2018/2022 р. р. Збереже...
Основні складові: Компетентність "Нової Української школи": екологічна грамотність та здорове життя. 1.Створення умов для ...
1. Забезпечення якості освіти та якості освітньої діяльності. - компетентнісний підхід у навчанні; - інтеграція з ринком п...
1.Розвиток персоналу та корпоративної культури 2.Реалізація освітніх проектів та участь у всеукраїнських освітніх програма...
1. Визначення системи виховної роботи, яка сприятиме формуванню ціннісних орієнтацій та духовних пріоритетів особистості 2...
1. Забезпечення якості освіти та якості освітньої діяльності. - компетентнісний підхід у навчанні; - інтеграція з ринком п...
1.Створення умов для зростання професійної компетентності педагогів 2.Підвищення фахового рівня педагога через систему сам...
1.Здійснення комплексу заходів з підготовки школи до нового навчального року та роботи в зимових умовах. 2. Будівельні та ...
Критерії Діагностичні методики Періодичність Оцінка навчальної діяльності Вивчення рівня сформованості загальноосвітніх ко...
На світі можна жить без еталонів По іншому дивитися на світ : Широкими очима, з - під долоні, Крізь пальці у квартирку з-з...
Звіт директора школи за 2017-2018 н. р.

  1. 1. ЗВІТ КЕРІВНИКА ДЕРГАЧІВСЬКОЇ ВЕЧІРНЬОЇ (ЗМІННОЇ) ШКОЛИ ДЕРГАЧІВСЬКОЇ РАЙОННОЇ РАДИ ХАРКІВСЬКОЇ ОБЛАСТІ Єфіменко Зорини Олександрівни
  2. 2. Єфіменко Зорина Олександрівна Повна вища освіта, спеціальність «Правознавство», кваліфікація юрист, викладач правових дисциплін. Вчитель вищої категорії, вчитель-методист Педагогічний стаж роботи – 21 рік; стаж роботи на посаді директора – 16 років
  3. 3. Завдання роботи освітнього закладу "Без передбачення і плану в нашій справі працювати неможливо" В.О.Сухомлинський 1.Забезпечення системного сучасного психолого-педагогічного та науково- методичного супроводу освітнього процесу 2. Формування інформаційно-комунікаційної та комунікативної компетентностей учнів 3. Організація цілеспрямованої діяльності зі створення умов для побудови цілісної неперервної системи виховання в освіті й поширення головних ідей сучасного виховання, заснованих на системі загальнокультурних і національних цінностей 4. Сприяння підвищенню кваліфікації педагогів 5. Визначення адекватних умов, форм і методів освітньої, корекційно- розвивальної роботи, професійної реабілітації 6. Підтримка дітей і молоді з особливими потребами 7. Упровадження світових інноваційних педагогічних технологій,спрямованих на підви- щення рівня інноваційного розвитку навчального закладу 8. Приведення матеріально-технічного стану школи у відповідність із потребами сучас- ної освіти
  4. 4. - Забезпечення розвитку інформаційної взаємодії та інтеграції закладу у світовий простір. - Підвищення ефективності управлінської діяльності школи шляхом удосконалення системи інформаційного супроводу. - Створення умов для особистісного розвитку і творчої самореалізації учасників освітнього процесу. - Застосування новітніх інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій у освітній процес та управління школою. - Удосконалення та активізація інноваційної діяльності педагогічних кадрів. - Створення позитивного іміджу школи в соціумі міста, підвищення її конкурентоздатності. - Забезпечення дієвого соціального партнерства навчального закладу з державними й громадськими організаціями. Очікувані результати
  5. 5. - фактичний контингент учнів – 210 (станом на 05.09. 2018) 258 (на кінець ІІ семестру) - випускники школи (12 клас) -110 (заочна форма здобуття освіти) - випускники 9 класу - 22 - екстернат-23 (12 клас) -7 (9 клас) (екстернатна форма здобуття освіти) - на обліку в відділі первенції Дергачівського ВП ГУ НП в Харківській області - 2 - соціальний паспорт – 104 дитини, із них : під опікою - 3 учня, напівсироти -14 -кількість дітей, реєстрація яких проведена згідно ст.135 Сімейного кодексу України - 7 - з числа внутрішньо переміщених осіб- 24 - малозабезпечені - 12 - багатодітні сім’ї - 27 сімей - інваліди – 8, батьки інвалідів-9 - кількість класів - 9 класів, середня наповнюваність класів - 26 учнів - чисельність педагогічних працівників -14 - середній бал ЗНО 2017 року - 7,05 балів; ЗНО 2018 року - 6,8 балів Оцінка попередньої діяльності школи 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 2016 2017 2018 високий достатній середній початковий 53 80 62 74 110 13 77 17 21 29 2013/2014 2014/2015 2015/2016 2016/2017 2017/2018 Повна ЗСО Базова ЗСО
  6. 6. Сильні сторони CWOT - аналіз - Кваліфіковані педагоги ( Вчитель року, фестиваль-огляду освітніх інтернет-ресурсів) -Участь директора навчального закладу у всеукраїнських конференціях ("Освітяни та науковці", керівників вечірніх шкіл: "Вечірня школа сьогодні: надбання та перспективи) -Високий рівень мотивації колективу до змін та участі в інноваційних програмах -Достатній рівень школи за результатами ЗНО (екстернатна форма здобуття освіти ) - Сприятливий мікроклімат в школі - Співпраця школи з громадськістю та державними службами району, області. -Робота сайту закладу освіти, блогів директора та вчителів з метою презентації роботи закладу освіти -та розширення зв’язків з іншими освітніми закладами України ; -60% визначенності професій у учнів старшої школи (поєднання навчання у професійних ліцеях) Слабкі сторони - Мала площа приміщення школи, що ускладнює збільшення контингенту учнів - Застаріла матеріально-технічна база - Слабка мотивація бажання учнів заочної форми здобуття освіти отримати знання -Потреба у фахівцях, здатних використовувати ІКТ у своїй роботі - Облік учнів в відділі первенції Дергачівського ВП ГУ НП в Харківській області
  7. 7. CWOT - аналіз - Формування інформаційного простору та впровадження інформаційно-комунікаційних технологій в освітню діяльність -Спроможність розширювати диференціацію та індивідуалізацію освітніх послуг МОЖЛИВОСТІ ЗАГРОЗИ - Рівень задоволеності батьків (робота з батьками) - Зміни в потребах споживачів освітніх послуг
  8. 8. І. Удосконалення освітнього процесу. ПРІОРИТЕТНІ НАПРЯМИ ПЕРСПЕКТИВНОГО ПЛАНУВАННЯ РОБОТИ ШКОЛИ НА 2018/2022 р. р. Збереження (охорона) здоров'я всіх учасників освітнього процесу. Модернізація управлінської діяльності Створення виховного простору для особистісного розвитку учнів Зміцнення та розвиток матеріально-технічної бази
  9. 9. Основні складові: Компетентність "Нової Української школи": екологічна грамотність та здорове життя. 1.Створення умов для збереження та зміцнення здоров'я учнів та педагогів. 2.Запровадження системи моніторингу учасників освітнього процесу. 3.Залучення школярів до здорового способу життя (лекції, бесіди, тренінги). 4.Контроль адміністрації школи за санітарно-гігієнічним режимом в закладі. 5.Здійснення психологічного супроводу. Проведення психологічних тренінгів, які навчатимуть справлятися зі стресом та напругою. 6. Профілактика професійного вигорання вчителів. 7. Охорона праці, безпека життєдіяльності. 8. Запровадження різноманітних форм соціально-профілактичної роботи з батьками Збереження (охорона) здоров'я всіх учасників освітнього процесу.
  10. 10. 1. Забезпечення якості освіти та якості освітньої діяльності. - компетентнісний підхід у навчанні; - інтеграція з ринком праці; - академічна доброчесність 2. Впровадження STEAM платформи для запровадження технологій дистанційного навчання 3. Поєднання різних форм здобуття освіти (заочної, екстернатної, дистанційної) 4. Застосування змішаного навчання "онлайн і офлайн.” 5. Використання альтернативного навчання: майстер класи, тренінги, гейміфікація освітнього процесу 6.Реформування структури батьківських зборів, індивідуально-психологічний супровід дитини 7. Створення "вільного простору" для учня. Удосконалення освітнього процесу. "Кожна дитина, незалежно від її здібностей, має право на успіх в житті". Лілія Гриневич. Основні складові: Принцип освітньої діяльності "людиноцентризм". Педагогіка партнерства. Співпраця, співвідповідальність. Незалежність суджень.
  11. 11. 1.Розвиток персоналу та корпоративної культури 2.Реалізація освітніх проектів та участь у всеукраїнських освітніх програмах 3.Запровадження сучасних методів менеджменту та організаційного розвитку 4.Створення єдиного інформаційно-комунікаційного середовища 5.Підтримка роботи сайту школи, висвітлення діяльності закладу освіти у ЗМІ та соцмережах. 6.Якісна реалізація всіх видів внутрішкільного контролю. Модернізація управлінської діяльності.
  12. 12. 1. Визначення системи виховної роботи, яка сприятиме формуванню ціннісних орієнтацій та духовних пріоритетів особистості 2. Побудова системи виховної роботи за принципами громадянської соціалізації - включення в суспільно-громадянське життя, під час якого відбуваються засвоєння громадянських норм і цінностей, притаманних суспільству 3. Оновлення форм і методів морально-духовного виховання учнів та формування системи життєвих цінностей 4. Співпраця з батьками та громадськими організаціями 5. Інформаційна культура учнів 6. Подолання формалізму в діяльності учнівського самоврядування Створення виховного простору для особистісного розвитку учнів. Основні складові: виховувати молоде покоління, здатне навчатися впродовж всього життя, зміцнювати та розвивати цінності громадянського суспільства.
  13. 13. 1. Забезпечення якості освіти та якості освітньої діяльності. - компетентнісний підхід у навчанні; - інтеграція з ринком праці; - академічна доброчесність 2. Впровадження STEAM платформи для запровадження технологій дистанційного навчання 3. Поєднання різних форм здобуття освіти (заочної, екстернатної, дистанційної) 4. Застосування змішаного навчання "онлайн і офлайн.” 5. Використання альтернативного навчання: майстер класи, тренінги, гейміфікація освітнього процесу 6. Білінгвальний підхід в освіті 7.Реформування структури батьківських зборів ,індивідуально-психологічний супровід Дитини 8. Створення "вільного простору" для учня. Удосконалення освітнього процесу. "Кожна дитина, незалежно від її здібностей, має право на успіх в житті". Лілія Гриневич. Основні складові: Принцип освітньої діяльності "людиноцентризм". Педагогіка партнерства. Співпраця, співвідповідальність. Незалежність суджень.
  14. 14. 1.Створення умов для зростання професійної компетентності педагогів 2.Підвищення фахового рівня педагога через систему самоосвіти (семінари, тренінги, конференції) 3.Налагодження партнерства з вищими навчальними закладами з метою залучення молодих спеціалістів 4.Надання методичної допомоги молодим учителям, учителям-стажистам 5.Вивчення, узагальнення, упровадження, популяризація ефективного педагогічного досвіду 6.Впровадження бонусно-заохочувальної системи 7.Дистанційна форма проведення курсів підвищення кваліфікації 8.Запровадження особистісноорієнтованого підходу та педагогіки партнерства у освітній процес Удосконалення системи підвищення кваліфікації педагогічних кадрів «Приводом гордості вчителя повинні бути не відмінники. Він повинен пишатися слабкими учнями, яких він зробив сильними» Шалви Амонашвілі Основні складові. Сучасний вчитель повинен відповідати вимогам освітньої реформи " Нова Українська школа". Вчитель – сучасний психолог, фасилітатор, тьютер, коуч
  15. 15. 1.Здійснення комплексу заходів з підготовки школи до нового навчального року та роботи в зимових умовах. 2. Будівельні та сантехнічні роботи по підтриманню будівель і приміщень школи у відповідно вимогами СанПіН. 3.Придбання комп’ютерної техніки та інформаційно-технічного забезпечення. 4. Придбання ліцензійних програм автоматизації процесів управління та навчання. 5.Оформлення речових прав на будівлю школи та земельну ділянку. 6. Проведення поточних ремонтів кабінетів та приміщень навчального закладу. 7.Придбання шкільної та офісної меблі. Основні складові. Створити активне та комфортне середовище для розвитку дитини. Зміцнення та розвиток матеріально-технічної бази
  16. 16. Критерії Діагностичні методики Періодичність Оцінка навчальної діяльності Вивчення рівня сформованості загальноосвітніх компетенцій Два рази на рік 2018-2022 Якість знань, умінь і навичок Аналіз адміністративних контрольних робіт, зрізів знань, результатів ДПА та ЗНО, моніторингові дослідження 2018-2022 За графіком шкільного внутрішнього контролю Ступінь використання ІКТ в освітньому процесі Аналіз роботи методичних об’єднань 2018-2022 Один раз на рік Ступінь готовності випускників до продовження освіти Моніторингові дослідження. Проведення і аналіз підсумкових контрольних зрізів з профільних предметів та української мови. 2018-2022 Один раз на рік, березень Рівень професійної компетентності вчителя Моніторинг професійної діяльності вчителя, вивчення рейтингу вчителів 2018-2022 Один раз на рік Рівень вихованості учнів Анкетування та моніторинг 2018-2022 Один раз на рік Ступінь задоволен-ня учнів і батьків шкільним життям та наданням освітніх послуг Анкетування 2018-2022 Один раз на рік Здоров'я школярів Аналіз медичних карток та фізичного розвитку учнів 2018-2022 Один раз на рік Рівень взаємодії всіх учасників освітнього процесу Аналіз результативності реалізації проміжних етапів програми 2018-2022 Один раз на рік ОЦІНЮВАННЯ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ШКОЛИ В ХОДІ РЕАЛІЗАЦІЇ ПЕРСПЕКТИВНОГО ПЛАНУ РОЗВИТКУ ШКОЛИ Виживає не сильніший і не розумніший, а той, хто найкраще реагує на зміни, що відбуваються. Гордон Дра
  17. 17. На світі можна жить без еталонів По іншому дивитися на світ : Широкими очима, з - під долоні, Крізь пальці у квартирку з-за воріт. Від цього світ не зменшиться нітрохи, А все залежить від людських зіниць – В широких відіб’ється вся епоха, У звужених – збіговисько дрібниць.

×