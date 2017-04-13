BUSINESS ETHIC PT TELKOM INDONESIA DI SUSUN Rian Saputro (55116120008) Dosen Pengampu Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Uni...
Begg, rian saputro, prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma, business ethic telkom indonesia, universitas mercu buana, 2017

slide business ethic

Published in: Economy & Finance
Begg, rian saputro, prof. dr. ir. hapzi ali, mm, cma, business ethic telkom indonesia, universitas mercu buana, 2017

  1. 1. BUSINESS ETHIC PT TELKOM INDONESIA DI SUSUN Rian Saputro (55116120008) Dosen Pengampu Prof. Dr. Ir. Hapzi Ali, MM, CMA Universitas Mercu Bauana
  2. 2. LATAR BELAKANG Dalam etika bisnis prilaku etis merupakan prilaku yang mencerminkan keyakinan perorangan dan norma norma sosial yang diterima secara umum sehubungan dengan tindakan yang baik dan benar. Etika bisnis adalah cara untuk melakukan kegiatan bisnis, yang mencakup seluruh aspek yang berkaitan dengan individu, perusahaan, industry dan juga masyarakat. Semua hal tersebut mencakup bagaimana menjalankan bisnis secara adil sesuai dengan hukum yang berlaku dan tidak tergantung pada kedudukan individu ataupun perusahaan masyarakat. Etiak bisnis dalam perusahaan dapat membentuk nilai, norma dan prilaku karyawan serta pimpinan dalam membangun hubungan yang adil dan sehat dengan pelanggan/mitra kerja, pemegang saham, masyarakat.
  3. 3. 1.2 Rumusan dan Batas Masalah 1. Apakah PT Telkom Indonesia mengunakan etika dalam bisnisnya? 2. Bagaimana PT Telkom Indonesia menjalankan etika bisnis?
  4. 4. TUJUAN PENULISAN 1. Untuk mengetahui etika bisnis pada PT Telkom Indonesia 2. Untuk mengetahui PT Telkom Indonesia menjalankan etika bisnisnya
  5. 5. ETIKA BISNIS Etika bisnis merupakan suatu bagian yang tidak dapat dipisahkan mengenai moral dalam kegiatan bisnis yang dilakukan oleh para pelaku-pelaku bisnis.
  6. 6. Prinsip-prinsip Etika Bisnis 1. Prinsip Otonomi 2. Prinsip Kejujuran 3. Prinsip keadialn 4. Prinsip saling menguntungkan 5. Prinsip integritas moral
  7. 7. Cara-cara Memepertahankan Standar Etika 1. Ciptakan kepercayaan perusahaan 2. Kembangkan kode etik, 3. Jalankan kode etik secara adil dan konsisten 4. Lindungi hak perorangan 5. Adakan pelatihan etika 6. Lakukan audit etika secara periodic 7. Pertahankan standar yang tinggi tentang tingkah laku, 8. Hindari contoh etika yang tercela setiap saat 9. Ciptakan budaya 10. Libatkan karyawan dalam mempertahankan standar etika
  8. 8. Teknik Pengambilan Data data dari berapa referensi didalam situs internet dan jurnal yang mengkaji dalam penulisan yang mendukung tentang etika bisnis.
  9. 9. ETIKA BISNIS PT TELKOM INDONESIA bahwa prinsip bisnis yang baik adalah bisnis yang beretika, yaitu bisnis yang berkinerja unggul dan berkesinambungan yang dijalankan dengan menaati kaidah-kaidah etika yang sejalan dengan hukum dan peraturan yang berlaku. Sesuai dengan Keputusan Direksi No.KD.05/2005, kami telah memiliki perangkat Etika Bisnis kami, yang merupakan standar perilaku Perusahaan maupun perilaku karyawannya dalam berhubungan dengan pelanggan, pemasok, kontraktor, sesama karyawan dan pihak-pihak lain yang mempunyai hubungan dengan perusahaan.
  10. 10. Kode Etik PT Telkom Indonesia THETELKOMSELWAY yaitu InteGrity, Respect, Enthusiasm, LoyAlty danTotality.
  11. 11. Evaluasi Implementasi Etika Bisnis dan Budaya Perusahaan Hasil survei pada tahun 2011, 2012, dan 2013 adalah 74,87 poin , 79,07 poin dan 75,80 poin dari skala 100 poin.
  12. 12. Kesimpulan PT Telkom Indonesia telah menerapkan etika bisnis dalam bisnisnya dengan berpedoman Kode etik PT Telkom Indonesia. Dalam etika bisnis PT Telkom Indonesia menerapkan etika bisnisnya dengan cara melakukan survey setiap tahunnya dengan skala 100 poin yang dijadikan ukuran hasil survey.
  13. 13. Saran PT Telkom Indonesia dalam menajalankan bisnisnya tetaplah berpegang teguh dengan prinsip-prinsip Etika bisnis, agar di setiap tahun PT Telkom Indonesia dapat mencapai target dalam bidang bisnis yang di jalani selama ini.

×