Biologi Kelas XI SEMESTER 1 Jaringan Tumbuhan dan Hewan
Biologi Kelas XI SEMESTER 1 KOMPETENSI INTI KOMPETENSI DASAR INDIKATOR TUJUAN PEMBELAJARAN
KOMPETENSI DASAR 3.3 Menerapkan konsep tentang keterkaitan hubungan antara struktur sel pada jaringan tumbuhan dengan fung...
• Siswa dapat menjelaskan pengertian sistem jaringan sistem jaringan tumbuhan • Siswa dapat menjelaskan pengelompokan sist...
SISTEM JARINGAN DAN ORGAN TUMBUHAN
TUMBUHAN • Organ Vegetatif : Akar, Batang, Daun • Organ Generatif : Bunga, Buah, Biji Tersusun atas jaringan Sistem Jaring...
Sistem Jaringan Tumbuhan Sistem jaringan dermal Sistem jaringan pembuluh Sistem jaringan dasar SISTEM JARINGAN
ORGAN VEGETATIF FUNGSI : 1. Menambatkan tumbuhan 2. Menyimpan cadangan makanan 3. Menyerap air dan mineral 1. AKAR
PENAMPANG MEMBUJUR AKAR Epidermis Korteks Stele Epidermis Korteks Stele 1. AKAR
PENAMPANG MEMBUJUR AKAR Tudung akar, daerah pembelahan sel. pemanjangan sel & pembesaran sekitar daerah diferensiasi. 1. A...
PENAMPANG MELINTANG AKAR * Epidermis, korteks, silinder pusat * tidak ada kambium * silinder pusat : lapisan terluar berba...
Endodermis Floem Stele Xilem Perisikel Potongan melintang akar dikotil dan monokotil Dikotil : berkas pembuluh sedikit, ba...
ORGAN • Fungsi : • Sebagai tempat duduk daun • Sarana lintasan/transpor air, mineral dan makanan. 2. BATANG
Penampang membujur Batang 2. BATANG
Penampang melintang Batang Dikotil Monokotil 2. BATANG
ORGAN Daun merupakan bagian tumbuhan yang biasanya berbentuk lembaran pipih, berwarna hijau. fungsi sebagai: • Tempat pemb...
Perbedaan Anatomi tumbuhan Monokotil dan Dikotil No Organ Dikotil Monokotil 1. Akar Xilem primer terletak di pusat akar, s...
FINISH 
GOOD LUCK STUDENTS
Ppt sistem jaringan tumbuhan
×