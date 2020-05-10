Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presented by : Ms. Priya ( Assistant professor in Commerce) Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalya, KKR
Section 80C : Deduction in respect of life insurance premium, contribution to PF, children tuition fees, PPF etc. It’s the...
•Senior Citizen Scheme investment •PPF investment •5 year FD investment •Sukanya Samridhi Yojna investment •Mutual Funds (...
Section 80CCC: Income Tax Deduction for Contributions to Pension Funds Under section 80CCC income tax deduction for the co...
This maximum deduction of 150000 is provided in the case of employer contribution to pension account but employee can also...
1,50,000
• Payment should be made out of income chargeable to tax. • Payment should be made by any mode of payment other than cash....
75000
1,00,000
Eight
5,000 60,000
75,000 1,25,000
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Income tax deductions
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Income tax deductions

46 views

Published on

.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Income tax deductions

  1. 1. Presented by : Ms. Priya ( Assistant professor in Commerce) Dayanand Mahila Mahavidyalya, KKR
  2. 2. Section 80C : Deduction in respect of life insurance premium, contribution to PF, children tuition fees, PPF etc. It’s the most popular income tax deduction. Deduction under this section is allowed to individual and HUF. The maximum amount that can be claimed under 80C is Rs.1,50,000. Various options of investments and payments that qualify for deduction under this section are: •Life insurance premium payment for self , spouse, and children life Qualified amount of premium for deduction is a) If policy issued before 1.4. 2012= 20% of sum insured b) If policy issued after 1.4. 2012= 10% of sum insured c) If policy issued after 1.4. 2013= 15% of sum insured if person insured is with disability and suffering from diseases. PPF (Public Provident Fund) contribution Contribution to recognized provident fund Contribution to approved superannuation fund Annuity plan of LIC or any other notified insurer(Jeevan Dhara, Jeevan Akshay etc.) •Unit Linked Insurance Plan (ULIP) of UTI or ULIP of LIC mutual fund u/s 10(23D) contribution Non-commuted deferred annuity plan payment
  3. 3. •Senior Citizen Scheme investment •PPF investment •5 year FD investment •Sukanya Samridhi Yojna investment •Mutual Funds (Equity Linked Saving Scheme) investment •Subscription to any deposit scheme/pension fund of National Housing Bank (NHB) •Subscription to bonds issued by National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) •Subscription to notified deposit scheme of Public Sector Housing Finance Company and Housing Development Authority of cities, towns and villages •Subscription to equity shares or debentures of Public Company or any Public financial institution forming part of an eligible issue of capital approved by Board where proceeds are utilized for infrastructure company. •Stamp duty, registration fee incurred for the purpose of transfer of such house property to the assessee. •Amount deducted from government employee salary for the purpose of securing him of deferred annuity •Tuition fees payment •Repayment of housing loan
  4. 4. Section 80CCC: Income Tax Deduction for Contributions to Pension Funds Under section 80CCC income tax deduction for the contributions made in specified pension plans can be claimed. The tax deduction can be claimed by individuals (whether resident or non-resident) and is to be clubbed in the overall ceiling of Rs 1.5 lakhs under section 80C.
  5. 5. This maximum deduction of 150000 is provided in the case of employer contribution to pension account but employee can also get extra deduction up to maximum 50000 in case of self contribution to NPS . And by employer contribution to NPS to the maximum limit of 10% of salary.
  6. 6. 1,50,000
  7. 7. • Payment should be made out of income chargeable to tax. • Payment should be made by any mode of payment other than cash. But preventive health checkup payment can be done in cash also. • Quantum of deduction- for self , spouse & dependent children=25000 for parents = 25000 total = 50000 ( no one attained age of 60 years ) for self , spouse & dependent children age less than 60=25000 for parents age above 60 years = 50000 total = 75000 for self , spouse & dependent children age more than 60=50000 for parents age above 60 years = 50000 total = 100000
  8. 8. 75000
  9. 9. 1,00,000
  10. 10. Eight
  11. 11. 5,000 60,000
  12. 12. 75,000 1,25,000

×