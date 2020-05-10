Successfully reported this slideshow.
Life style and consumer behaviour

Published in: Education
Life style and consumer behaviour

  1. 1. LIFE STYLE AND CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR Ms. Priya , Assistant professor in commerce, DMM,KKR
  2. 2. LIFE STYLE Life style refers to the way consumers live and spend their time and money.life style of a person is typically influenced by his/her needs,wants and motivations and also by external factors such as culture,family,reference group and social class.
  3. 3.  Lifestyle is a way of life established by a society, culture, group or individual. This includes patterns of behavior, interaction, consumption, work, activity and interests that describe how a person spends their time
  4. 4. DEFINITION OF LIFESTYLE  “Lifestyle refer to a pattern of consumption reflecting a person’s choice of how heshe spends time and money.”  “Lifestyle recognizes that people sort themselves into group on the basis of the things they like to do and how they like life to spend their leisure time and how they choose to spend their disposable income.”
  5. 5. FEATURES OF LIFESTYLES 1. Group behavior. 2. Represents quality of relationship with others. 3. Signs of one’s interests, likings and preferences etc. 4. Represents one’s interaction with environment. 5. Flexible in nature. 6. Central of one’s life like family , work etc.
  6. 6. FEATURES OF LIFE STYLE  It influence all areas of one’s activities and determines the buying behaviour of a person.  It implies a central life interest-A person’s main interest or profession is influenced by his core interests e.g.(food, fashion, music etc.)  Life style of a consumer depends upon various factors and any change in one of these factors leads to change in the behaviour of the consumer.  It is a group phenomenon i.e it influences the others in a group.
  7. 7. Lifestyle and Purchase Decision
  8. 8. DETERMINANTS OF LIFESTYLE

