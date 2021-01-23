Item GV - order processing

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. How to process an order
  2. 2. Stages to process an order You receive an order Retrieve the order id and pickup code from the customer Process the order Handover the product to the customer
  3. 3. Click on the Orders tab Enter the Order ID in the Express Checkout filter and click on Submit Visit seller.paytm.com and follow these steps to process an order- How to process an order?
  4. 4. Enter the Invoice number which is generated at your store The order page will appear. You need to fill in the details to proceed You can check the customer details here Cross check this IMEI number with the product’s IMEI number Note – It is mandatory to enter the correct invoice number as per your store’s invoicing system or any other Software. These details may be verified later on and may attract a penalty if found incorrect How to process an order? 124548767384946
  5. 5. Enter the Pickup Code here Click on Handover Package The status of the order will be marked as Delivered Note - The Pickup Code will be valid only for 24 hours. You need to ensure that you ask for the Pickup Code and process the order within that period - Handover the product to the customer only when you have marked the order as delivered on the Paytm Mall seller Panel - You will receive your payout and the customer will get the cashback/offer(s) only after you mark the order as Delivered by clicking on the Handover Package tab How to process an order?
  6. 6. Thanks everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

