Upload a new product - Hindi

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
क ै टेलॉग : एक नया प्रोडक्ट ऐड करें इस मॉड्यूल में हम जानेगें : - 1. एक नया प्रोडक्ट क ै से ऐड करें ? 2. नए प्रोडक्ट को बल...
स िंगल प्रोडक्ट ऐड करें
एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Create a new product - इन आसान स्टेप्स को follow करक े आप एक नए प्रोडक्ट को ऐड...
Create a new product पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
यहााँ हमने Men’s T-Shirt का उदाहरण ललया है अपने अनुसार क े टेगरी को सेलेक्ट करने क े ललए ‘+’ sign पर क्लिक करें (यहााँ Men...
Men’s Clothing पर क्लिक करें T-Shirts पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Next ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Mandatory form ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें Mandatory product attributes को fill करना ज़रूरी है Validate Details पर क्लिक करें नोट -...
Optional Form ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें Optional product attributes में आवश्यक लडटेल्स को fill करें नोट- हम आपको सभी optional at...
Validate Details पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Manufacturer लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े ललए, यहााँ क्लिक करें ड र ापडाउन में से Country Of Origin सेलेक्ट करें, जहााँ प्रोडक्ट...
सभी लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े बाद, Validate Details पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स यसि, Country of...
एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नीचे लदए गए फॉमेट में मैन्युफ ै क्चरर/Importer लडटेल्स एं टर करें: Format of A...
आवश्यक लशलपंग लडटेल्स ज़रूर fill करें और लफर Validate Details पर क्लिक करें लशलपंग लडटेल्स(shipping details) एं टर करने क े...
सभी लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े बाद Submit बटन पर क्लिक करें नोट- प्रोडक्ट की क े टेगरी क े अनुसार Return Policy Paytm Mall द्व...
प्रोडक्ट की image अपलोड करने क े ललए Select Image पर क्लिक करें नोट- Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालह...
अपने लसस्टम से image सेलेक्ट करें Open पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट- Images का resolution...
Upload पर क्लिक करें अगर आप एक ही प्रोडक्ट की और Images ऐड करना चाहते हैं तो Select Image पर क्लिक करें और same स्टेप्स को...
यहााँ प्रोडक्ट की front image को default image सेलेक्ट करक े , Save Images पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क...
आप यहााँ अपना product title और product description ऐड कर सकते हैं Uploading प्रोसेस पूरा करने क े ललए Submit बटन पर क्लिक ...
यहााँ आप अपने प्रोडक्ट की लडटेल्स को चेक कर सकते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
अपने प्रोडक्ट को preview करलें और Submit And Exit पर क्लिक करें अब आपका प्रोडक्ट क्वाललटी चेक प्रोसेस(quality check proces...
बल्क में प्रोडक्ट् को क ै े ऐड करें
Create new products in bulk पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Create new products in bulk - अब आ...
अपने अनुसार क े टेगरी को सेलेक्ट करें यहााँ हमने Men’s T-Shirt का उदाहरण ललया है क े टेगरी का नाम एं टर करें और लफर Enter ...
Men’s Clothing पर क्लिक करें T-Shirts पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Next ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
अपने system में से image को सेलेक्ट करें और Select & Upload Images पर क्लिक करें आप सभी image को एक बार में अपलोड कर सकते ...
जो images आपने अपलोड की है उसक े URL’s को डाउनलोड करने क े ललए इस link पर क्लिक करें आगे बढ़ने क े ललए Next बटन पर क्लिक कर...
CSV की image क ु छ इस तरह लदखेगी। अगले section में आपको CSV से हर एक image क े URL को कॉपी करना होगा और उसे product detail...
Select Brands पर क्लिक करें आप उन brands को सेलेक्ट कर सकते हैं जो पहले से ही Paytm Mall पर listed हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्...
Search Here पर क्लिक करें आप अपने मनचाहे brand(s) search करें और सेलेक्ट करें आप यहााँ पर multiple brands भी सेलेक्ट कर सक...
Download Product Details Template पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Product Details Template डाउनलोड करने क े ललए, यहााँ क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
Instructions sheet पर क्लिक करें और सभी instructions और गाइडलाइन्स को ध्यान से पढ़ें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े ...
अगली sheet है - Image Guidelines, image से संबंलित सभी गाइडलाइन्स को चेक करें लजन्हें आप अपलोड करना चाहते हैं बल्क में नए ...
अगली sheet है - Allowed Values, यहााँ आप columns क े अनुसार उपलब्ध या allowed values को चेक कर सकते हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक...
Template को fill करने क े ललए प्रोडक्ट की शीट (T-Shirts) पर क्लिक करें, यह शीट दो section में divided है- Mandatory attrib...
सभी Mandatory columns में ड र ापडाउन में से value सेलेक्ट करें या fill करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
पहले डाउनलोड की गई image path file से Main Image कॉलम में main image का link पेस्ट करें यहााँ आप अन्य file-sharing website...
बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Country of Origin: वह देश जहााँ प्रोडक्ट मैन्युफ ै क्चर हुआ है Manufacturer ...
यलद आप same प्रोडक्ट क े multiple sizes ऐड करना चाहते हैं, तो इन स्टेप्स को follow करें- प्रोडक्ट क े सभी वैररएं ट या साइज...
Recommended attributes को भी fill करें तालक कस्टमर को आपक े प्रोडक्ट क े बारे में अलिक जानकारी लमल सक े बल्क में नए प्रोडक...
अब, image path file से images कॉलम में other images क े link को कॉपी करें यहााँ आप अन्य file-sharing website जैसे की Dropb...
Upload Product Details पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
नोट- Excel शीट का file फॉमेट dot (.) xls होना चालहए Filled product details template को Select File बटन पर क्लिक करक े अपलो...
बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स यलद आपने एक गलत फ़ाइल अपलोड की है यहााँ, आपको दो प्रकार क े errors show हो सक...
इसमे उन सभी प्रोडक्ट्स की ललस्ट है जो लकसी कारण क े वजह से ऐड नई हो पाएाँ । ऐड न होने का कारण फाइल में mentioned होगा आपको...
Quality check क्या होता है ? Quality check एक प्रोसेस है लजसमे आपने जो प्रोडक्ट की लडटेल्स अपलोड की है वो वेरीफाई होती हैं...
Quality check टैब क े अंदर Non-live प्रोडक्ट्स क्या होते हैं ? Catalogue टैब पर क्लिक करें Non-live टैब पर क्लिक करें
एक बार जब आप प्रोडक्ट को अपलोड कर देते हैं, उसक े बाद वो Under Quality Check स्टेज में move हो जाता है नोट – Quality चेक प...
नोट - अगर आपका rejection reason blank है तब इसका मतलब है की आपका finance compliance अभी incomplete है। जब आप अपनी बैंक लडट...
जब आपक े प्रोडक्ट्स का quality check complete हो जाएगा, तब आपक े प्रोडक्ट्स Quality Check Approved स्टेज में move हो जाएाँ...
धन्यवाि! लकसी भी सहायता क े ललए, क ृ पया अपने सेलर पैनल पर Support टैब का उपयोग करक े लटकट रेज़ करें।
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Business
21 views
May. 13, 2021

Upload a new product - Hindi

Upload a new product - Hindi

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Upload a new product - Hindi

  1. 1. क ै टेलॉग : एक नया प्रोडक्ट ऐड करें इस मॉड्यूल में हम जानेगें : - 1. एक नया प्रोडक्ट क ै से ऐड करें ? 2. नए प्रोडक्ट को बल्क में क ै से ऐड करें ? 3. Quality check क्या होता है ?
  2. 2. स िंगल प्रोडक्ट ऐड करें
  3. 3. एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Create a new product - इन आसान स्टेप्स को follow करक े आप एक नए प्रोडक्ट को ऐड कर सकते हैं Catalogue टैब पर क्लिक करें Add New Product पर क्लिक करें नोट: प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े ललए आपको Brand authorization letter/ trademark certificate/ FMCG से सम्बंलित डाक्यूमेंट्स को सबलमट करना होगा। अलिक जानकारी क े ललए यहााँ क्लिक करें
  4. 4. Create a new product पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  5. 5. यहााँ हमने Men’s T-Shirt का उदाहरण ललया है अपने अनुसार क े टेगरी को सेलेक्ट करने क े ललए ‘+’ sign पर क्लिक करें (यहााँ Men’s Fashion का उदाहरण ललया गया है ) क े टेगरी का नाम एं टर करें और Search ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें। इस ऑप्शन से आप अपना समय बचा सकते हैं और आप सीिे Next बटन पर क्लिक करक े अगले स्टेप्स follow कर सकते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  6. 6. Men’s Clothing पर क्लिक करें T-Shirts पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  7. 7. Next ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  8. 8. Mandatory form ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें Mandatory product attributes को fill करना ज़रूरी है Validate Details पर क्लिक करें नोट - Brand name एक Mandatory attribute है एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  9. 9. Optional Form ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें Optional product attributes में आवश्यक लडटेल्स को fill करें नोट- हम आपको सभी optional attributes को भरने की सलाह देते हैं क्योंलक ये कस्टमर को informed purchase लनणणय लेने में मदद करते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  10. 10. Validate Details पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  11. 11. Manufacturer लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े ललए, यहााँ क्लिक करें ड र ापडाउन में से Country Of Origin सेलेक्ट करें, जहााँ प्रोडक्ट manufacture हुआ था एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  12. 12. सभी लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े बाद, Validate Details पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स यसि, Country of Origin = India है Manufacturer लडटेल्स एं टर करना आवश्यक है • Name: Manufacturing company का नाम • Address: Manufacturing company का पता • PIN code: Manufacturer का लपनकोड Origin India नह िंहै तो Importer लडटेल्स एं टर करना आवश्यक है • Name: Importer का नाम • Address: Importer का पता • PIN code: Importer का लपनकोड
  13. 13. एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नीचे लदए गए फॉमेट में मैन्युफ ै क्चरर/Importer लडटेल्स एं टर करें: Format of Address Example कॉलम का टाइप मैन्युफ ै क्चरर/Importer लडटेल्स क ं टरी ऑफ़ ओररलजन : इंलडया क ं टरी ऑफ़ ओररलजन : इंलडया क े अलावा मैन्युफ ै क्चरर लडटेल्स मैन्युफ ै क्चरर लडटेल्स Importer लडटेल्स नाम क ं पनी का नाम XYZ Pvt Ltd ABC Pvt Ltd JKL Pvt Ltd पता प्लॉट / दुकान का नंबर सेक्टर / local area का पता कोई भी लैंडमाक ण शहर राज्य Rishabh Impex , A/38 3rd Floor Austvinayak Complex Opp Idgah Road , Dariyapur Gate , Dariyapur , Ahmedabad, Gujarat 78 Alspec Pl, Eastern Creek NSW, Sydney ZZ-5, Sector-65, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Noida, U.P लपन कोड लपन कोड 380004 2766 201301
  14. 14. आवश्यक लशलपंग लडटेल्स ज़रूर fill करें और लफर Validate Details पर क्लिक करें लशलपंग लडटेल्स(shipping details) एं टर करने क े ललए यहााँ क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  15. 15. सभी लडटेल्स एं टर करने क े बाद Submit बटन पर क्लिक करें नोट- प्रोडक्ट की क े टेगरी क े अनुसार Return Policy Paytm Mall द्वारा मैनेज की जाएगी एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  16. 16. प्रोडक्ट की image अपलोड करने क े ललए Select Image पर क्लिक करें नोट- Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालहए और maximum file size 30 MB होना चालहए एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  17. 17. अपने लसस्टम से image सेलेक्ट करें Open पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट- Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालहए और maximum file size 30 MB होना चालहए
  18. 18. Upload पर क्लिक करें अगर आप एक ही प्रोडक्ट की और Images ऐड करना चाहते हैं तो Select Image पर क्लिक करें और same स्टेप्स को follow करें आप यहााँ एक ही प्रोडक्ट की एक से ज़्यादा image अपलोड कर सकते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  19. 19. यहााँ प्रोडक्ट की front image को default image सेलेक्ट करक े , Save Images पर क्लिक करें एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  20. 20. आप यहााँ अपना product title और product description ऐड कर सकते हैं Uploading प्रोसेस पूरा करने क े ललए Submit बटन पर क्लिक करें नोट - आप Add Attributes पर क्लिक करक े प्रोडक्ट से related अलिक attributes ऐड कर सकते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  21. 21. यहााँ आप अपने प्रोडक्ट की लडटेल्स को चेक कर सकते हैं एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  22. 22. अपने प्रोडक्ट को preview करलें और Submit And Exit पर क्लिक करें अब आपका प्रोडक्ट क्वाललटी चेक प्रोसेस(quality check process) में जाएगा। प्रोडक्ट की quality approve हो जाने क े बाद, प्रोडक्ट आपक े क ै टेलॉग में live हो जाएगा नोट - आपका प्रोडक्ट 2-3 working days में live हो जाएगा एक-एक करक े प्रोडक्ट को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  23. 23. बल्क में प्रोडक्ट् को क ै े ऐड करें
  24. 24. Create new products in bulk पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Create new products in bulk - अब आप एक से ज़्यादा प्रोडक्ट्स एक ही बार में ऐड कर सकते हैं
  25. 25. अपने अनुसार क े टेगरी को सेलेक्ट करें यहााँ हमने Men’s T-Shirt का उदाहरण ललया है क े टेगरी का नाम एं टर करें और लफर Enter key press करें और आप सीिे Next बटन पर क्लिक करक े अगले स्टेप्स follow कर सकते हैं Or बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  26. 26. Men’s Clothing पर क्लिक करें T-Shirts पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  27. 27. Next ऑप्शन पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  28. 28. अपने system में से image को सेलेक्ट करें और Select & Upload Images पर क्लिक करें आप सभी image को एक बार में अपलोड कर सकते हैं नोट - Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालहए और maximum file size 30 MB होना चालहए - यलद आपक े पास पहले से ही image क े links हैं तो आप इस स्टेप को skip कर सकते हैं - Google drive क े image links allowed नहीं हैं यलद आपक े पास पहले से ही links available हैं तो Next पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  29. 29. जो images आपने अपलोड की है उसक े URL’s को डाउनलोड करने क े ललए इस link पर क्लिक करें आगे बढ़ने क े ललए Next बटन पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट - Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालहए और maximum file size 30 MB होना चालहए - यलद आपक े पास पहले से ही image क े links हैं तो आप इस स्टेप को skip कर सकते हैं - Google drive क े image links allowed नहीं हैं
  30. 30. CSV की image क ु छ इस तरह लदखेगी। अगले section में आपको CSV से हर एक image क े URL को कॉपी करना होगा और उसे product details template में paste करना होगा बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट - Images का resolution कम से कम 300*300 pixel होना चालहए और maximum file size 30 MB होना चालहए - यलद आपक े पास पहले से ही image क े links हैं तो आप इस स्टेप को skip कर सकते हैं - Google drive क े image links allowed नहीं हैं
  31. 31. Select Brands पर क्लिक करें आप उन brands को सेलेक्ट कर सकते हैं जो पहले से ही Paytm Mall पर listed हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट: प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े ललए आपको Brand authorization letter/ trademark certificate/ FMCG से सम्बंलित डाक्यूमेंट्स को सबलमट करना होगा। अलिक जानकारी क े ललए यहााँ क्लिक करें
  32. 32. Search Here पर क्लिक करें आप अपने मनचाहे brand(s) search करें और सेलेक्ट करें आप यहााँ पर multiple brands भी सेलेक्ट कर सकते हैं सटप - Brand का पूरा नाम न ललखें, बस 2-3 अक्षर ललखें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  33. 33. Download Product Details Template पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  34. 34. Product Details Template डाउनलोड करने क े ललए, यहााँ क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  35. 35. Instructions sheet पर क्लिक करें और सभी instructions और गाइडलाइन्स को ध्यान से पढ़ें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स T Shirts
  36. 36. अगली sheet है - Image Guidelines, image से संबंलित सभी गाइडलाइन्स को चेक करें लजन्हें आप अपलोड करना चाहते हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  37. 37. अगली sheet है - Allowed Values, यहााँ आप columns क े अनुसार उपलब्ध या allowed values को चेक कर सकते हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  38. 38. Template को fill करने क े ललए प्रोडक्ट की शीट (T-Shirts) पर क्लिक करें, यह शीट दो section में divided है- Mandatory attributes – यह mandatory fields हैं, आपको इस section क े अंदर उपलब्ध सभी columns को fill करना ज़रूरी है Recommended attributes - यह optional fields हैं, हालााँलक, हम आपको इन attributes को fill करने क े ललए strongly recommend करते हैं क्योंलक यह कस्टमर को आपक े प्रोडक्ट को बेहतर तरीक े से जानने में मदद करते हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  39. 39. सभी Mandatory columns में ड र ापडाउन में से value सेलेक्ट करें या fill करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  40. 40. पहले डाउनलोड की गई image path file से Main Image कॉलम में main image का link पेस्ट करें यहााँ आप अन्य file-sharing website जैसे की Dropbox, इत्यालद क े image links भी एं टर कर सकते हैं नोट - Google drive क े image links allowed नहीं हैं बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  41. 41. बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स Country of Origin: वह देश जहााँ प्रोडक्ट मैन्युफ ै क्चर हुआ है Manufacturer Details: : मैन्युफ ै क्चरर क ं पनी का नाम और पता (भरना अलनवायण है, अगर मैन्युफ ै क्चररंग देश इंलडया है तो) Manufacturer Pincode: मैन्युफ ै क्चरर क ं पनी का लपनकोड (भरना अलनवायण है, अगर मैन्युफ ै क्चररंग देश इंलडया है तो) Importer Details: : इम्पोटणर का नाम और पता – distributor/ क ं पनी जो इंलडया में प्रोडक्ट को इम्पोटण करती है (भरना अलनवायण है, अगर मैन्युफ ै क्चररंग देश इंलडया नहीं है तो) Importer Pincode: इम्पोटणर का लपनकोड (भरना अलनवायण है, अगर मैन्युफ ै क्चररंग देश इंलडया नहीं है तो) मैन्युफ ै क्चरर, इम्पोटणर और पैक े जर लडटेल्स क े फॉमेट क े ललए स्लाइड नंबर 13 देखें
  42. 42. यलद आप same प्रोडक्ट क े multiple sizes ऐड करना चाहते हैं, तो इन स्टेप्स को follow करें- प्रोडक्ट क े सभी वैररएं ट या साइज(variant or size) क े ललए अलग अलग row में लडटेल्स एं टर करें (जैसा की ऊपर स्क्रीनशॉट में लदखाया गया है) नोट - प्रोडक्ट क े सभी वैररएं ट्स(variants) क े Main image क े link same होने चालहए बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  43. 43. Recommended attributes को भी fill करें तालक कस्टमर को आपक े प्रोडक्ट क े बारे में अलिक जानकारी लमल सक े बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  44. 44. अब, image path file से images कॉलम में other images क े link को कॉपी करें यहााँ आप अन्य file-sharing website जैसे की Dropbox, इत्यालद क े image links भी एं टर कर सकते हैं एक बार जब आप सभी आवश्यक लडटेल्स fill कर लेंगे, तो फ़ाइल को save करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स नोट - Google drive क े image links allowed नहीं हैं
  45. 45. Upload Product Details पर क्लिक करें बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  46. 46. नोट- Excel शीट का file फॉमेट dot (.) xls होना चालहए Filled product details template को Select File बटन पर क्लिक करक े अपलोड करें Submit And Exit बटन पर क्लिक करें आपको successful submission पर एक notification आएगा बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स
  47. 47. बल्क में नए प्रोडक्ट्स को ऐड करने क े स्टेप्स यलद आपने एक गलत फ़ाइल अपलोड की है यहााँ, आपको दो प्रकार क े errors show हो सकते हैं यलद आपने कोई mandatory attribute fill नही लकया है Please Download Error CSV From Here पर क्लिक करें
  48. 48. इसमे उन सभी प्रोडक्ट्स की ललस्ट है जो लकसी कारण क े वजह से ऐड नई हो पाएाँ । ऐड न होने का कारण फाइल में mentioned होगा आपको Product details template में corrections करक े फ़ाइल को save करना होगा और लफर same स्टेप्स का उपयोग करक े फ़ाइल को पैनल पर अपलोड करना होगा Error file का सैंपल
  49. 49. Quality check क्या होता है ? Quality check एक प्रोसेस है लजसमे आपने जो प्रोडक्ट की लडटेल्स अपलोड की है वो वेरीफाई होती हैं। इसमें 3 stages होते हैं और वो हैं - स्टेज 1: Under quality check स्टेज 3: Quality check rejected स्टेज 2: Quality check approved Compliance failed अन्य कारणों से Quality check rejected हो गया है
  50. 50. Quality check टैब क े अंदर Non-live प्रोडक्ट्स क्या होते हैं ? Catalogue टैब पर क्लिक करें Non-live टैब पर क्लिक करें
  51. 51. एक बार जब आप प्रोडक्ट को अपलोड कर देते हैं, उसक े बाद वो Under Quality Check स्टेज में move हो जाता है नोट – Quality चेक प्रोसेस 2-3 working days लेता है Quality check टैब क े अंदर Non-live प्रोडक्ट्स क्या होते हैं ?
  52. 52. नोट - अगर आपका rejection reason blank है तब इसका मतलब है की आपका finance compliance अभी incomplete है। जब आप अपनी बैंक लडटेल्स अपडेट कर देंगे, लफर आपक े सारे प्रोडक्ट्स अपने आप Quality Check Approved स्टेज में move हो जाएाँ गे अगर आपने अपने प्रोडक्ट्स को गलत मैप कर लदया है या कोई और error है तो आपका प्रोडक्ट Quality check Rejected स्टेज में move हो जाएगा और आप उसक े reject होने का reason उसक े सामने चेक कर सकते हैं Test Product 1500 1450 XL p001 Men’s Medium Round Neck Navy T- shirt Wrong Mapped category Quality check टैब क े अंदर Non-live प्रोडक्ट्स क्या होते हैं ?
  53. 53. जब आपक े प्रोडक्ट्स का quality check complete हो जाएगा, तब आपक े प्रोडक्ट्स Quality Check Approved स्टेज में move हो जाएाँ गे और वह जल्द ही live हो जाएाँ गे Test Product 1500 1450 XL p001 Men’s Medium Round Neck Navy T- shirt Quality check टैब क े अंदर Non-live प्रोडक्ट्स क्या होते हैं ?
  54. 54. धन्यवाि! लकसी भी सहायता क े ललए, क ृ पया अपने सेलर पैनल पर Support टैब का उपयोग करक े लटकट रेज़ करें।

×