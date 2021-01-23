Item GV - Order placement

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Place an order by scanning the QR code In this module, we will discuss:- 1. How a customer can place an order through Paytm App by scanning a QR?
  2. 2. Test Placing an order Here are the steps to place an order Tap on the QR code Scan icon Scan the Paytm Mall QR code placed inside Store Type the model Id in search box and click on search Note- Ensure that you search for the correct model ID of the product
  3. 3. Placing an order Select the product voucher from the search results Check the details of product voucher here Enter or scan the IMEI number of the mobile Note- Ensure that you select the voucher of correct model of the product
  4. 4. Placing an order Click on Verify to validate the IMEI If you get the error message, ensure that you are scanning the correct product’s IMEI number Once the IMEI number is verified, you can proceed to the next step Note – Do not insert the SIM until you have processed the order and marked it as delivered on the Paytm Mall seller panel
  5. 5. Placing an order Enter the finalised price and select the check box Click on Proceed to pay Click on Apply Promocode Note- Ensure that customer applies the promocode else he or she will not be able to avail the promised offers
  6. 6. PAY 7,000 7,000 Placing an order Check all the available offers and select the promocode Check here the ‘Offer Added’ message on review screen and click on Proceed to pay Select the payment mode and complete the transaction Note- Ensure that customer applies the promocode else he or she will not be able to avail the promised offers
  7. 7. Placing an order Share Order ID and Pickup Code with seller and receive the product and benefits
  8. 8. Thanks everyone! For any query, please raise a ticket using the Seller Helpdesk tab on your seller panel.

