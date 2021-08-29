đồ áN sản xuất axetylen từ khí thiên nhiên

Successfully reported this slideshow.
PHÇN I :TæNG QUAN Lý THUYÕT. 1.1. Giíi thiÖu vÒ khÝ thiªn nhiªn [3] KhÝ thiªn nhiªn ®îc khai th¸c tõ c¸c má khÝ n»m s©u dí...
1.2. Tæng quan vÒ axetylen.{3,4,10,II,13,14} Axetylen cã vai trß rÊt quan träng trong c«ng nghiÖp ho¸ häc vµ cã nhiÒu øng ...
1.2.1.. TÝnh chÊt vËt lý [10, 11, 13, 14] Hai nguyªn tö cacbon cña ph©n tö axetylen ë tr¹ng th¸i lai ho¸ sp, chóng liªn kÕ...
ChÊt liªn kÕt Etan Etylen Axetylen H – C 110,2 108,6 105,9 C – C 154,3 133,7 120,7 Tuy nhiªn, theo thø tù ®ã th× xu híng h...
HÖ sè nÐn 0,9909 Entropy 8,32 kJ/mol Entapy 197 J/mol.K Qu¸ tr×nh t¹o thµnh axetylen cÇn cung cÊp mét lîng nhiÖt lín: 2C +...
C2H2 5,6.10-4 C3H8 0,98 C3H6 0,36 §é tan cña axetylen trong O2 láng vµ N2 láng thay ®æi theo nhiÖt ®é ®îc m« t¶ theo ph¬ng...
Liªn kÕt ba - C ≡ C - ®îc t¹o nªn bëi 2 nguyªn tö cacbon ë tr¹ng th¸i lai ho¸ sp, tøc lµ kiÓu lai t¹o ®êng th¼ng. Trong li...
* Axetaldehyt (ph¶n øng céng níc H2O). Ph¶n øng nµy ®îc Kurªsop nghiªn cøu vµo n¨m 1881. Ph¶n øng tiÕn hµnh b»ng c¸ch cho ...
* Vinyl sunfit: HC ≡ CH + RSH → CH2 = CH - S - R Xóc t¸c KOH. * Vinyl este cña c¸c axit cacboxylic cao: . HC ≡ CH + R-COOH...
HC ≡ CH + HCHO → HC ≡ CCH2OH Xóc t¸c: Cu2C2.2H2O.2C2H2 HC ≡ CH + 2HCHO → HOCH2C ≡ CCH2OH Xóc t¸c: Cu2C2.2H2O.2C2H2 Mét sè ...
Hyaroquinon còng ®îc t¹o thµnh trong ®iÒu kiÖn T = 0 – 1000C, P = 5- 35 Mpa vµ xóc t¸c lµ Ru(CO)5 * Bifuradion Ph¶n øng cñ...
HC≡CH + HC≡CH → H2C = CH - C ≡ CH Mét s¶n phÈm ®Æc biÖt cña qu¸ tr×nh polime ho¸ lµ cupren t¹o thµnh khi Axetylen ®îc gia ...
2M + C2H2 → M2C2 + H2 Axetylua cña ®ång cã tÝnh næ, vÝ dô Cu2C2.H2O, cã thÓ thu ®îc tõ ph¶n øng cña muèi ®ång (I) trong du...
phÇn ii: c¸c qu¸ tr×nh c«ng nghiÖp s¶n xuÊt axetylen 2.1. C«ng nghÖ s¶n xuÊt axetylen tõ khÝ thiªn nhiªn vµ hydrocacbon [3...
3. C2H6 ↔ C2H4 + H2 4. C2H6 ↔ C2H2 +2 H2 5. C3H8 ↔ C2H4 + CH4 6. C3H8 ↔ C3H6 + H2 7. C3H8 ↔ 3/2C2H2 + 5/2H2 8. C4H10 ↔ C2H...
N¨ng lîng tù do Gibbs cña c¸c hydrocacbon H×nh 1: Tõ ®å thÞ ta thÊy r»ng, ë nhiÖt ®é thêng ®é chªnh lÖch vÖ n¨ng lîng tù d...
H×nh 2 Tõ ®å thÞ ta suy ra axetylen chØ t¹o thµnh hay x¶y ra ph¶n øng ë nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n 10000K. Nh vËy qu¸ tr×nh ®ßi hái ...
16000C ®èi víi CH4 cßn ®èi víi hydrocacbon láng qu¸ tr×nh thùc hiÖn ë nhiÖt ®é 1 2000C. Ph¶n ng x¶y ra theo c¬ chÕ chuçi g...
Qu¸ tr×nh phÇn huû tõng trêng hîp riªng biÖt cña hçn hîp hydrocacbon khÝ ®îc gi¶ thuyÕt nh sau: Sù ph©n huû metan lµ ph¶n ...
hçn hîp ph¶n øng sÏ lµm chËm tèc ®é ph©n huû vµ polyme ho¸ etylen dÉn ®Õn n©ng cao hiÖu suÊt t¹o thµnh etylen. NhiÖt ph©n ...
2.I.2.2. §éng häc t¹o thµnh vµ ph©n hû axetylen ë nhiÖt ®é cao axetylen ®îc t¹o thµnh sÏ tiÕp tôc bÞ ph©n huû vµ tham gia ...
Nhng thùc tÕ lîng axetylen nhËn ®îc nhá h¬n lîng metan chuyÓn ho¸ thµnh v× x¶y ra ph¶n øng ph©n huû axetylen. 3 k 3 dC' C"...
H×nh 4: §å thÞ phô thuéc c¸c h»ng sè tèc ®é ph¶n øng vµ nhiÖt ®é Trªn h×nh 5 ®a ra kÕt qu¶ tÝnh to¸n ®é chuyÓn ho¸ cña met...
Trong ®ã : r = K4/K1 vµ K lµ h»ng sè tèc ®é chuyÓn ho¸ cña metan thµnh axetylen . Trong ®iÒu kiÖn s¶n xuÊt ®Ó dõng c¸c ph¶...
Đồ án sản xuất axetylen từ khí thiên nhiên

  1. 1. PHÇN I :TæNG QUAN Lý THUYÕT. 1.1. Giíi thiÖu vÒ khÝ thiªn nhiªn [3] KhÝ thiªn nhiªn ®îc khai th¸c tõ c¸c má khÝ n»m s©u díi mÆt ®Êt. Trong khÝ thiªn nhiªn thµnh phÇn chñ yÕu lµ me tan (CH4) chiÕm kho¶ng 93 –99% mol cßn l¹i lµ c¸c hîp chÊt kh¸c nh etan (C2H6), Propan (C3H8) vµ mét lîng nhá butan (C4H8) ngoµi ra cßn cã c¸c thµnh phÇn phi hydrocacbon kh¸c nh N2, CO2, H2S, He, H2. ë nhiÒu má khÝ th× khÝ thiªn thu ®îc lµ khÝ chua tøc lµ trong thµnh phÇn cã chøa nhiÒu khÝ H2S Vµ CO2. KhÝ CO2 Vµ H2S cã mÆt trong khÝ thiªn nhiªn lµ ®iÒu cã h¹i bëi v× nã lµm t¨ng chi phÝ v¹n chuyÓn, lµm gi¶m nhiÖt ch¸y vµ g©y ¨n mßn ®êng èng cho nªn nång ®é cña chóng ph¶i ®îc khèng chÕ ë mét tû lÖ cho phÐp vµ chóng ph¶i ®îc lµm ngät tríc khi chÕ biÕn ho¸ häc. Díi ®©y lµ 2 b¶ng sè liÖu vÒ thµnh phÇn khÝ thiªn nhiªn cña CHLB Nga vµ cña ViÖt Nam. B¶ng 1: Thµnh phÇn cña khÝ thiªn nhiªn. [3 74] – Thµnh phÇn PhÇn mol C¸c hydrocacbon 0,75 – 0,99 Metan 0,01 – 0,15 Etan 0,01 – 0,1 Propan 0,01 n-Butan 0,01 n-Pentan 0,01 Iso-Pentan 0,01 Hexan 0,001 Heptan vµ c¸c hydrocacbon cao h¬n 0,001 C¸c phi hydrocacbon N2 0,15 CO2 0,1 H2S 0,3 He 0,05 B¶ng 2: Thµnh phµn ho¸ häc cña khÝ thiªn nhiªn vµ khÝ ®ång hµnh ë ViÖt Nam [3 2] – CÊu tö KhÝ ®ång hµnh KhÝ tù nhiªn B¹ch Hæ §¹i Hïng Rång TiÒn H¶i Rång tù do CH4 73,0 77,0 78,0 87,6 84,0 C2H6 12 10 3,0 3,1 6,0 C3H8 7,0 5,0 2,0 1,2 4,0 C4H10 2,9 3,3 1,0 1,0 2,0 C5H12 2,5 1,2 1,0 0,8 23,0 CO2 0,7 3,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 N2 0,5 3,0 2,0 3,0 4,0 1
  2. 2. 1.2. Tæng quan vÒ axetylen.{3,4,10,II,13,14} Axetylen cã vai trß rÊt quan träng trong c«ng nghiÖp ho¸ häc vµ cã nhiÒu øng dông trong trong c¸c qu¸ tr×nh gia c«ng kim lo¹i. NhiÖt ®é ngän löa cña khÝ axetylen rÊt cao nªn ngêi ta dïng khÝ axetylen ®Ó hµn ,c¾t, tÈy gØ, khö C… Tõ n¨m 1940 trë vÒ tríc th× axetylen ®îc s¶n xuÊt tõ canxi cacbua. Qu¸ tr×nh s¶n xuÊt axetylen tõ hydrocacbon b¾t ®Çu ®îc nghiªn cøu tõ sau ®¹i chiÕn thÕ giíi lÇn thø hai. Qu¸ tr×nh nµy ban ®Çu ®îc tiÕn hµnh trong phßng thÝ nghiÖm víi môc ®Ých lµ x¸c ®Þnh c¸c ®iÒu kiÖn biÕn ®æi hydrocacbon parafin thµnh axetylen. Nhê tÝch luü ®îc c¸c kinh nghiªm c¶ vÒ lý thuyÕt lÉn thùc tÕ cña c«ng nghiÖp nhiÖt ph©n ®· cho phÐp ph¸t triÓn vµ thiÕt kÕ c¸c thiÕt bÞ ®Çu tiªn ®Ó s¶n xuÊt axetylen b»ng c¸ch nhiÖt ph©n hydrocacbon ë nhiÖt ®é cao. Qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n trùc tiÕp hydrocacbon ®Ó s¶n xuÊt axetylen lµ mét qu¸ tr×nh phøc t¹p, míi xuÊt hiÖn trong c«ng nghiÖp trong vßng n¨m m¬i n¨m trë l¹i ®©y. Trong c«ng nghÖ nµy hydrocacbon bÞ nhiÖt ph©n ë nhiÖt ®é cao (1100 – 15000C) trong diÒu kiÖn ®o¹n nhiÖt vµ thêi' gian ph¸n øng rÊt ng¾n (tõ 0,005- 0 02 gi©y). Sau ®ã s¶n phÈm ®îc nhanh chãng lµm l¹nh ®Ó h¹ nhiÖt ®é xuèng nh»m h¹n chÕ c¸c ph¶n øng ph©n huû axetylen. NhiÖt ph©n hydrocacbon ®Ó nhËn axetylen lÇn ®Çu tiªn ®îc thùc hiÖn bëi h·ng Wulf - process (Mü) ®Ó c¾t m¹ch Propan. Sau ®ã lµ qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n ®ång thÓ mµ chÊt t¶i nhiÖt lµ khÝ ch¸y (khãi lß) cã nhiÖt ®· cao. Theo ph- ¬ng ph¸p nµy ngêi :ta ®·' x©y dùng c¸c thiÕt bÞ ë Mü, Ph¸p, Italia. Sau ®ã ngêi ta ®· ph¸t minh ®îc ph¬ng ph¸p cÊp nhiÖt míi b»ng c¸ch ®a oxy vµo vïng ph¶n øng ®Ó ®èt ch¸y mét phÇn nguyªn liÖu cÊp nhiÖt cho lß vµ ngêi ta gäi ®ã lµ ph¬ng ph¸p oxy ho¸. Ngêi ta còng dïng n¨ng lîng ®iÖn ®Ó cracking hydrocacbon víi môc ®Ých s¶n xuÊt axetylen. Ngoµi ra ngêi ta cßn dïng c¸c ph¬ng ph¸p truyÒn nhiÖt míi hiÖn ®¹i h¬n ®Ó s¶n xuÊt axelylen nh nhiÖt ph©n trong dßng plasma nhiÖt ®é thÊp…. C¸c ph¬ng ph¸p míi ngµy cµng cho phÐp tæ chøc s¶n xuÊt axetylen theo s¬ ®å c«ng nghÖ ®¬n gi¶n h¬n, lß ph¶n øng nhá nhng n¨ng suÊt vÉn lín vèn ®Çu t kh«ng cao. KÕt hîp víi viÖc sö dông hiÖu qu¶ (tËn dông hîp lý) c¸c s¶n phÈm thu ®îc trong qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n cho phÐp h¹ gi¸ thµnh s¶n phÈm axetylen. Tuy qu¸ tr×nh ®i tõ nguyªn liÖu hydrocacbon cã n¨ng suÊt lín, thÝch hîp trong c«ng nghiÖp nhng s¶n xuÊt axetylen tõ canxi cacbua vÉn gi÷ vai trß nhÊt ®Þnh cña nã trong c«ng nghiÖp ë nh÷ng níc kh«ng cã tiÒm n¨ng vÒ khÝ tù nhiªn vµ khÝ ®ång hµnh hay dïng axetylen trong c¸c viÖc hµn c¾t kim lo¹i. 2
  3. 3. 1.2.1.. TÝnh chÊt vËt lý [10, 11, 13, 14] Hai nguyªn tö cacbon cña ph©n tö axetylen ë tr¹ng th¸i lai ho¸ sp, chóng liªn kÕt víi nhau b»ng mét liªn kÕt xÝch ma (σ) vµ hai liªn kÕt π. Mçi .nguyªn tö cacbon cßn mét liªn kÕt xÝch ma (σ) víi nguyªn tö H. §é dµi cña liªn kÕt nµy gi¶m dÇn theo thø tù sau: etan, etylen, axetylen. 3
  4. 4. ChÊt liªn kÕt Etan Etylen Axetylen H – C 110,2 108,6 105,9 C – C 154,3 133,7 120,7 Tuy nhiªn, theo thø tù ®ã th× xu híng hót electron cña nguyªn tö cacbon l¹i t¨ng (etan <etylen <axetylen). §iÒu nµy gi¶i thÝch tÝnh axÝt cña nguyªn tö H trong ph©n tö axetylen, mµ cã thÓ thay thÕ b»ng ion kim lo¹i (M+) ®Ó t¹o th7µnh axetylua kim lo¹i MHC2 hoÆc M2C2. TÝnh xÝt cña nguyªn tö H (pKa = 25) cßn ®îc thÓ hiÖn ë kh¶ n¨ng ph¶n øng m¹nh víi c¸c dung dÞch baz¬. §©y lµ ph¶n øng quan träng trong qu¸ tr×nh thu håi axetylen. ë ®iÒu kiÖn thêng axetylen lµ chÊt khÝ kh«ng mµu, kh«ng ®éc nhng cã kh¶ n¨ng g©y mª. Axetylen tinh khiÕt cã mïi h¬i ngät. Mïi tái cña axetylen lµ do axetylen ®îc s¶n xuÊt tõ cacbua canxi cã lÉn t¹p chÊt PH3, H2S, NH3, Arsenic (ASH3) hoÆc silicon hydrit. Nh÷ng h»ng sè vËt lý c¬ b¶n cña axetylen ®îc ®a ra trong b¶ng 3. Nh÷ng h»ng sè vËt lý c¬ b¶n cña Axetylen Khèi lîng ph©n tö, M 26,038 Th«ng sè ®iÓm 3 T 192,6K (-80,40C) P 128,2 kPa NhiÖt nãng ch¶y 5,585 KJ/mol NhiÖt bay h¬i 15,21 Kj/mol Thèng ®iÓm tíi h¹n Tr 308,85 K Pr 6,345 Mpa ρr 0,231 g/cm3 §iÓm nãng ch¶y ë 101,3kPa 192,15K (-80,850C) §iÓm th¨ng hoa ë 101,3kPa 189,55K (-83,450C) ρkhÝ 1,729.10-3 g/cm3 ρláng (181,1K) 0,729 g/cm3 TÝnh chÊt ë 273,15K vµ 101,3kPa ρkhÝ 1,71.10-3 g/cm3 NhiÖt dung riªng Cp 42,7 J.mol-1.K-1 NhiÖt dung riªng Cv 34,7 J.mol-1.K-1 Cp/Cv 1,23 §é nhít ®éng häc 9,43 µPa.S §é dÉn nhiÖt 0,0187 W/m.K Tèc ®é truyÒn ©m 341 m/s 4
  5. 5. HÖ sè nÐn 0,9909 Entropy 8,32 kJ/mol Entapy 197 J/mol.K Qu¸ tr×nh t¹o thµnh axetylen cÇn cung cÊp mét lîng nhiÖt lín: 2C + H2→ C2H2 ( 1 ) ; ∆Hf = +226,90 kJ/mol t¹i T = 298,15K. ë nhiÖt ®é phßng vµ ¸p suÊt khÝ quyÓn axetylen kh«ng ph©n huû. Khi ¸p suÊt vît qu¸ ¸p suÊt khÝ quyÓn th× sù ph©n huû b¾t ®Çu x¶y ra. Axetylen láng cã thÓ bÞ ph©n huû bëi nhiÖt, va ch¹m vµ xóc t¸c. V× vËy, kh«ng ®îc ho¸ láng ®Ó vËn chuyÓn vµ tån chøa. Axetylen r¾n Ýt bÞ ph©n huû h¬n nhng rÊt kh«ng æn ®Þnh vµ nguy hiÓm. §é tan cña axetylen trong níc vµ c¸c dung m«i h÷u c¬ lµ rÊt quan träng trong vËn chuyÓn ph©n t¸ch vµ tinh chÕ. Nh÷ng gi¸ trÞ cô thÓ cho ë b¶ng 4. B¶ng 4. hÖ sè tan cña Axetylen trong mét sè dung m«i . ( ¸p suÊt riªng phÇn cña C2H2 = 0,1 Mpa ) Dung m«i T0 , C HÖ sè tan, mol.kg-1 .bar Methanol -76 19,2 0 1,07 25 0,62 Etanol 25 0,31 Axetaldehyt -70 31,7 0 2,14 25 1,32 Metyl formate 25 0,89 Metyl axetat 25 0,91 Etylen glycol 25 0,13 Hexan 25 0,15 Cyclohexan 25 0,11 Benzen 25 0,25 Tetra clorua cacbon 25 0,07 Hexametylphotphoric diamit 20 2,33 Tetrametylure 25 1,14 Dimetylsunfoxit 25 1,47 Dimetylaxetamit 25 1,14 B¶ng 5. §a ra nh÷ng gi¸ trÞ ®é hoµ tan cña axetylen vµ mét sè hydrocacbon C1 – C3 trong O2 láng ë 90K. Hîp chÊt §é hoµ tan, % mol CH4 98 C2H6 12,8 C2H4 2,0 5
  6. 6. C2H2 5,6.10-4 C3H8 0,98 C3H6 0,36 §é tan cña axetylen trong O2 láng vµ N2 láng thay ®æi theo nhiÖt ®é ®îc m« t¶ theo ph¬ng tr×nh sau: Dung m«i N2 láng: logx = 0,051 .T - 9,49 Dung m«i O2 láng: logx = 0,039.T - 8,73 Axetylen cã thÓ ®îc lµm giµu tõ hçn hîp hydrocacbon C2 b»ng chng nhiÖt ®é thÊp. §Ó tr¸nh ph©n huû th× nång ®é trong dßng h¬i cña axetylen kh«ng vît qu¸ 42% phÇn khèi lîng. Díi ¸p suÊt (P > 0,5 Mpa, T = 0C) axetylen vµ níc t¹o thµnh tinh thÓ C2H2(H2O)5,8. NÕu cã mÆt axeton sÏ t¹o thµnh tinh thÓ [C2H2]2[(CH3)2CO].[H2O]17. HÖ sè tù ph©n t¸n cña axetylen ë 250C vµ 0,1 Mpa lµ 0,133cm3sr1. HÖ sè ph©n t¸n t¬ng hç ë 00C vµ 0,1 MPA trong hçn hîp víi He, Ar, O2 vµ kh«ng khÝ lÇn lît lµ 0,538 ; 0,l41; 0,188 vµ 0,191 cm2.s-1 . Axetylen hÊp phô trªn C* ho¹t tÝnh, SIO2 vµ zeolitel Axetylen còng hÊp phô trªn bÒ mÆt mét sè kim lo¹i vµ thuû tinh. Khi ch¸y axetylen to¶ ra mét lîng nhiÖt lín. Kh¶ n¨ng sinh nhiÖt cña axetylen b»ng 13,387 Kcal/m3 do ®ã ngêi ta thêng dïng axetylen ®Ó c¾t hµn kim lo¹i. Khi ph©n huû axetylen cã thÓ x©y ra ph¶n øng næ vµ nhiÖt ®é lªn ®Õn 28000C. C2H2 → 2C + H2 ∆H0 298= -54,2 Kcal/mol Axetylen dÔ t¹o hçn hîp næ víi kh«ng khÝ trong mét giíi h¹n rÊt réng (tõ 2,5 - 81,5% thÓ tÝch) vµ t¹o hçn hîp næ víi oxy trong giíi h¹n (tõ 2,8 : 78% thÓ tÝch). §é nguy hiÓm vÒ kh¶ n¨ng ch¸y næ cña axetylen ngµy cµng gia t¨ng do sù ph©n r· nã thµnh nh÷ng chÊt ®¬n gi¶n to¶ nhiÒu nhiÖt theo ph¶n øng trªn. Ngoµi ra axetylen dÔ dµng t¹o hçn hîp næ víi Flo, Clo nhÊt lµ khi cã t¸c dông cña ¸nh s¸ng. Do vËy ®Ó gi¶m bít kh¶ n¨ng ch¸y næ cña axetylen khi vËn chuyÓn ngêi ta thêng pha thªm khÝ tr¬ vµo hçn hîp axetylen nh H2, NH3…. 1. 2.2. TÝ.nh chÊt ho¸ häc. /3,8,10,11,13,141] 1. 2.2.1. §Æc ®iÓm cÊu t¹o'cña ph©n tö axetylen C«ng thøc c©Ýl tao cña axetylen . H – C ≡ C - H. 6
  7. 7. Liªn kÕt ba - C ≡ C - ®îc t¹o nªn bëi 2 nguyªn tö cacbon ë tr¹ng th¸i lai ho¸ sp, tøc lµ kiÓu lai t¹o ®êng th¼ng. Trong liªn kÕt ba cã mét liªn kÕt σ do sù xen phñ trôc cña hai electron lai t¹o, cßn hai liªn kÕt π:do sù xen phñ bªn cña 2 cÆp electron p. C¸c trôc cña c¸c electron p t¹o thµnh 2 mÆt ph¼ng th¼ng gãc víi nhau, giao tuyÕn cña hai mÆt ph¼ng ®ã chÝnh lµ ®êng nèi t©m hai nguyªn tö cacbon. Mét ®Æc ®iÓm kh¸ quan träng lµ c¸c nguyªn tö cacbon ë tr¹ng th¸i lai ho¸ sp cã ®é ©m ®iÖn lín' h¬n cña c¸c cacbon lai ho¸ sp2, sp3 Csp > Csp2 > Csp3 KÕt qu¶ lµ trong liªn kÕt ≡ C – H cã sù ph©n cùc m¹nh: ≡ C ← H lµm t¨ng m« men lìng cùc cña liªn kÕt vµ lµm t¨ng kh¶ n¨ng cña hydro t¸ch ra díi d¹ng proton, do ®ã tÝnh axit cña axetylen lµ lín h¬n c¶ so víi etylen vµ etan. Do tÝnh axit cña axetylen lµm cho nã dÔ hoµ tan trong dung dÞch baz¬, t¹o liªn kÕt hydro víi chóng. V× thÕ, ¸p suÊt h¬i cña nh÷ng dung dÞch nµy kh«ng tu©n theo ®Þnh luËt Raul. Do ®Æc ®iÓm cÊu t¹o cña axetylen nh ®· tr×nh bµy ë trªn mµ axetylen dÔ dµng tham gia c¸c ph¶n øng nh : ph¶n øng thÕ, ph¶n øng céng hîp, thÕ nguyªn tö H, polime ho¸ vµ ph¶n øng ®ãng vßng. Sù ph¸t triÓn cña c¸c ph¶n øng axetylen cã mÆt ¸p suÊt më ®Çu cho nghµnh c«ng nghiÖp ho¸ axetylen hiÖn ®¹i do W.Reppe (1892- l969), BASF Ludwigshafen (Céng hoµ liªn bang §øc). C¸c nhãm ph¶n øng quan träng nhÊt vinyl hÝa, etynyl ho¸, cacbonnl ho¸, polime ho¸ ®ãng vßng vµ polime ho¸ th¼ng. 1.2.2.2. C¸c ph¶n øng quan träng trong c«ng nghiÖp. 1.2.2.2.1. C¸c ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸ vµ s¶n phÈm: Vinyl ho¸ lµ ph¶n øng céng hîp nh÷ng hîp chÊt vµo nguyªn tö H linh ®éng, nh níc (H2O), ancols (ROH), thiol, c¸c axits h÷u c¬ vµ v« c¬ t¹o monome cho ph¶n øng trïng hîp. Cã hai lo¹i ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸: * Vinyl ho¸ dÞ thÓ. * Vinyl ho¸ cacbon (C)_ Ýt th«ng dông C¸c s¶n phÈm vinyl ho¸ ®Çu tiªn trong. c«ng nghiÖp lµ axetal®ehyt, vinylclorua, vinyl axetat vµ c¸c s¶n phÈm kh¸c. Díi ®©y lµ mét sè qu¸ tr×nh vinyl ho¸ trong c«ng nghiÖp: 7
  8. 8. * Axetaldehyt (ph¶n øng céng níc H2O). Ph¶n øng nµy ®îc Kurªsop nghiªn cøu vµo n¨m 1881. Ph¶n øng tiÕn hµnh b»ng c¸ch cho C2H2 ®i vµo dung dÞch xÝt sunfurÝc lo·ng (H2SO4) cã chøa thuû ng©n sunfat (HgSO4) ®ãng vai trß xóc t¸c. Ph¶n øng qua giai ®o¹n trung gian t¹o ancol vinylÝc kh«ng bÒn dÔ ph©n huû t¹o thµnh axetaldehyt. HC ≡ CH + HOH → [ CH2=CH- OH] → CH3 – CHO = O Ph¶n øng tæng qu¸t: HC ≡ CH + H2O → CH3CHO Xóc t¸c: dung dÞch xÝt cña muèi thuû ng©n, nh HgSO4 trong H2SO4. Ph¶n øng pha láng ë 920C. * Vinyl clorua: HC ≡ CH + HCL → CH2 = CHCl Xóc t¸c: HgCl2/than (C). Ph¶n øng pha khÝ ë nhiÖt ®é 150 - l800C. * Vinyl axetat: HC ≡ CH + CH3COOH → CH2= CHOOCCH3 Xóc t¸c: Cd, Zn, hoÆc muèi thuû ng©n (Hg+2)/than (C). Phµm øng pha khÝ ë nhiÖt ®é T = 180 - 2000cC * Vinyl ete: gåm c¸c bíc ph¶n øng sau. 2 2 2 H O C H 2 ROH KOH ROK RO CH CHK RO CH CHK ROH HH CH CH ROK − + +  →  → − = − ≡ + → − = + Trong ®ã R- lµ gèc alkyl. NhiÖt ®é ph¶n øng n»m trong kho¶ng T= 120 - 1500C; ¸p suÊt ®ñ cao ®Ó tr¸nh lµm s«i rîu sö dông trong ph¶n øng, vÝ dô ë ¸p suÊt 2 MPa vµ metanol (CH3OH) t¹o thµnh metyl vinyl ete (ph¶n øng cã ¸p suÊt cao). 2 2 2 H O C H 3 3 3 3 3 3 2 3 CH OH KOH CH OK CH CH CHK CH CH CHK CH OH CH O CH CH CH OH − + +  →  → − = − = + → − = + * Vinyl phenyl ete: ' ' ' Ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸ víi xóc t¸c lµ KOH. Xóc t¸c lµ KOH. 8 HC ≡ CH + OH O – CH = CH3
  9. 9. * Vinyl sunfit: HC ≡ CH + RSH → CH2 = CH - S - R Xóc t¸c KOH. * Vinyl este cña c¸c axit cacboxylic cao: . HC ≡ CH + R-COOH → RCOO - CH=CH2 Xóc t¸c lµ muèi kÏm (Zn+2) hoÆc cadimi (Cd+2). * Vinylamin sö dông muèi kÏm (Zn+2) hoÆc cadimi (Cd+2) lµm xóc t¸c. R1R2NH + HC ≡ CH → R1R2N - CH=CH2. * N_Vinyl cacbazol, lµ ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸ cña cacbazol trong dung m«i (nh N - metylpyrolidon) ë 1800C. * ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸ cña am«niac, chÊt xóc t¸c lµ muèi phøc Coban (Co) vµ Niken (Ni), ë nhiÖt ®é 950C. 4HC ≡ CH + 4NH3[→ 4CH2 = CH - NH2] → C2H5 - C5H3N - CH3 + 3NH3 * Ph¶n øng vinyl ho¸ cña axits amin: xóc t¸c lµ muèi Kali (K+) cña amit. HC ≡ CH + RCO - NH2 → RCO – NH – CH =CH2. * N-vinyl_2_pyrolidon: Vinyl ho¸ cïng víi 2 pyrolidon trªn c=xóc t¸c lµ muèi kali (K+) cña pyrolidon.. Acrylonitril: Lµ s¶n phÈm cña ph¶n øng vinyl hãa cacbon (C) cña HCN trong HCL láng víi xóc t¸c CuCl vµ NH4Cl. HC ≡ CH + HCN → H2C = CH – CN . 1.2.2.2.2. C¸c ph¶n øng eytlnyl ho¸ vµ s¶n phÈm Etylnyl ho¸ s¶n phÈm lµ ph¶n øng céng hîp cacbonyl vµo Axetylen mµ vÉn tån t¹i liªn kÕt 3. Reppe ®· ph¸t hiÖn ra c¸c axetylua cña c¸c kim lo¹i nÆng, ®Æc biÖt lµ ®ång mét axetylua (Cu+l) cã thµnh phÇn CU2C2.2H2O.C2H2 lµ xóc t¸c rÊt thÝch hîp cho ph¶n øng cña aldehyt víi axetylen. C¸c chÊt xóc t¸c kiÒm cã hiÖu qu¶ tÕt h¬n ®ång axetylua ®èi víi ph¶n øng etylnyl ho¸ cña xeton. Ph¶n øng tæng qu¸t cña qu¸ tr×nh etylnyl ho¸ lµ: HC ≡ CH + RCOR1 → HC ≡ C - C(OH)RR1 Trong ®ã R, R1 lµ gèc alkyl hoÆc H. . Nh÷ng s¶n phÈm quan träng nhÊt tõ qu¸ tr×nh etylnyl ho¸ s¶n phÈm lµ r- îu propargyl (2_propyl_ 1 o1) vµ butynediol( 2 butyne_ 1,4_diol): 9
  10. 10. HC ≡ CH + HCHO → HC ≡ CCH2OH Xóc t¸c: Cu2C2.2H2O.2C2H2 HC ≡ CH + 2HCHO → HOCH2C ≡ CCH2OH Xóc t¸c: Cu2C2.2H2O.2C2H2 Mét sè ph¶n øng cña qu¸ tr×nh etylnyl ho¸ s¶n phÈm cña amonialkanol vµ amin bËc 2 : ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) ( ) 2 2 2 2 2 2 H O 3 2 3 2 H O 3 2 3 2 2 3 2 C H C H 1 2 1 2 2 1 2 3 HC CH CH N CH OH CH N CH C CH HC CH 2 CH N CH OH CH N CH C C CH N CH R R NH R R N C CH R R N CH C CH | CH − − ≡ + −  → − − ≡ ≡ + −  → − − ≡ − −    → − =  → − − ≡   1.2.2.2.3. C¸c ph¶n øng cacbonyl ho¸ vµ s¶n phÈm: Cacbonyl ho¸ lµ ph¶n øng cña Axetylen vµ CO víi mét hîp chÊt cã 1 nguyªn tö H linh ®éng, nh H2O, rîu (ROH), thiol (RSH), hoÆc amin. Nh÷ng ph¶n øng nµy ®îc xóc t¸c bëi cacbonyl, kim lo¹i nh NI(CO)4. Ngoµi cacbonyl kim lo¹i, c¸c halogenua kim lo¹i cã thÓ t¹o thµng cacbonyl còng cã thÓ ®îc sö dông: * Acrylic axit. ( ) Ni CO 2 2 CH HC CO H O CH CH COOH ≡ + +  → = − Ph¶n øng cña axetylen víi H2O hoÆc ROH vµ CO sö dông xóc t¸c Ni(CO)4 ®· ®îc c«ng bè ®Çu tiªn W.Reppe. NÕu H2O ®îc thay thÕ b»ng c¸c thiol, amin, hoÆc axit cacboxylic ta sÏ thu ®îc thioeste cña axØt acrylic, acrylicamit, hoÆc anhydrit cacboxylic axit. * Etyl acrylat ( ) 2 2 H NiCl 2 2 2 5 2 2 5 4 2 2 2 5 2 2 5 4C H 4C H OH Ni CO 2HCl 4CH CHCOOC H C H C H OH CO CH CHCOOC H + + + +  → = + + + → = Xóc t¸c: Muèi Niken (Ni), T = 30 - 500C. Qu¸ tr×nh b¾t ®Çu theo hÖ sè cña ph¶n øng ®Çu; sau ®ã, hÇu hÕt acrylat ®îc t¹o thµnh theo ph¶n øng sau. Muèi NiO2 ®îc t¹o thµnh theo ph¶n øng ®Çu ®îc thu håi vµ t¸i sö dông ®Ó tæng hîp cacbonyl . * Hydroquinon ®îc t¹o thµnh trong dung m«i thÝch hîp, vÝ dô dioxan, ë. T = 1700C vµ P = 70Mpa, xóc t¸c lµ Fe(CO)5 10 2HC ≡ CH + 3CO + H2 O → HO OH+ CO2
  11. 11. Hyaroquinon còng ®îc t¹o thµnh trong ®iÒu kiÖn T = 0 – 1000C, P = 5- 35 Mpa vµ xóc t¸c lµ Ru(CO)5 * Bifuradion Ph¶n øng cña Axetylen vµ CO cã mÆt chÊt octacarbonyldicoban (CO)3CO - (CO)2 - CO(CO)3 t¹o thµnh hçn hîp cis-trans cña bifuradion. Ph¶n øng tiÕn hµnh ë ¸p suÊt P = 20 - 100 Mpa, nhiÖt ®é T ≈ 1000C. 1.2.2.2.4. Q óa tr×nh vßng ho¸ vµ Polyme ho¸ cña Axetvlen: Víi xóc t¸c thÝch hîp, Axetylen cã thÓ ph¶n øng víi chÝnh nã ®Ó t¹o thµnh vßng vµ polyme th¼ng. Qu¸ tr×nh vßng ho¸ ®Çu tiªn ®îc Berthelot thùc hiÖn, «ng ®· tæng hîp ra hîp chÊt th¬m vµ naphtalen tõ Axetylen. Vµo n¨m 1940, Reppe ®· tæng hîp ®- îc 1,3,5,7 - cyclooctatraene víi hiÖu suÊt 70% ë ¸p suÊt thÊp. NhiÖt ®é cña ph¶n øng 65 – 1150C, ¸p suÊt 1,5 - 2,5 Mpa, xóc t¸c lµ Ni(CN)2 Ph¶n øng ®îc tiÕn hµnh trong tetrahydrofuran khanh s¶n phÈm phô chñ yÕu lµ benzen (kho¶ng 15%), c¸c chuçi oligome cña axetylen cã c«ng thøc thùc nghiÖm C10H10 vµ C12H12, vµ mét lîng nhá chÊt kh«ng tan mµu ®en niprene cã liªn quan ®Õn xóc t¸c Ni. NÕu dicacbonylbis(triphenylphosphine)niken- Ni(CO)2[(C6H5)3P]2 ®îc sö dông lµm xóc t¸c th× s¶n phÈm cña qu¸ tr×nh vßng ho¸ lµ benzen (hiÖu suÊt 88%) vµ styrene, ( hiÖu suÊt 12%). Ph¶n øng ®îc tiÕn hµnh trong benzen ë nhiÖt ®é 65 - 750C vµ ¸p suÊt 1,5 Mpa. Qu¸ tr×nh polime ho¸ m¹ch th¼ng cña Axetylen cã sù tham gia cña xóc t¸c muèi ®ång (I) nh CuCl trong HCl. S¶n phÈm ph¶n øng lµ vinylaxetylen, divinylaxetylen . 11 2HC ≡ CH + 2CO + H2 → HO OH 2CH CH + 4CO P = 20 - 100 Mpa T ~ 100 C, xóc t¸c 0 O O = = = O O cis O= tran = O O O = 4CH CH + c¸c s¶n phÈm phô
  12. 12. HC≡CH + HC≡CH → H2C = CH - C ≡ CH Mét s¶n phÈm ®Æc biÖt cña qu¸ tr×nh polime ho¸ lµ cupren t¹o thµnh khi Axetylen ®îc gia nhiÖt 2250C tiÕp xóc víi ®ång danh bät. Cupren lµ chÊt tr¬ ho¸ häc, cã mµu vµng ®Õn n©u tèi. * Polyaxetylen ®îc t¹o thµnh khi cã xóc t¸c Ziegler - Natta, vÝ dô trietylaluminum-Al(C2H5)3 vµ tetrabutoxide - Ti(n-OC4H9)4 ë ¸p suÊt P=10-2 ÷1Mpa. Qu¸ tr×nh polyme ho¸ cã thÓ tiÕn hµnh trong chÊt láng tr¬, nh aliphtalic hoÆc ete dÇu má. Lo¹i monome nµy (Axetylen) còng cã thÓ ®ång trïng hîp trong pha khÝ. Polyaxetylen lµ chÊt xèp nhÑ cã chøa nh÷ng sîi nhá cã ®êng kÝnh d=20-50 mm. Tû lÖ s¶n phÈm cis - trans phô thuéc vµo nhiÖt ®é cña ph¶n øng. Polyaxetylen ®îc thªm c¸c chÊt nhËn ®iÖn tö nh I2, ASF5; chÊt cho ®iÖn tö (Na, K), hoÆc chÊt cho proton nh HClO4, H2SO4 cã tÝnh dÉn ®iÖn cao vµ mang tÝnh chÊt nh mét kim lo¹i. 1.2.2.3. C¸c ph¶n øng kh¸c Axetylua kim lo¹i: nguyªn tö H trong ph©n tö Axetylen cã thÓ ®îc thay thÕ b»ng nguyªn tö kim lo¹i (M) ®Ó t¹o thµnh Axetylua kim lo¹i. Axetylua cña kim lo¹i kiÒm vµ kiÒm thæ ®îc t¹o ra khi cho Axetylen t¸c dông víi amÝt cña kim lo¹i ®ã trong am«ni¾c láng khan. 3 NH láng khan 2 2 2 2 3 C H MNH MC H NH +  → + Ph¶n øng trùc tiÕp cña Axetylen víi kim lo¹i nãng ch¶y, nh Na, hoÆc víi ion kim lo¹i trong dung m«i tr¬, nh xylen, tetrahydrofuran, hoÆc dioxan, ë nhiÖt ®é kho¶ng 400C. 12 T > 100 C 0 T < 75 C 0 C ~ H C H C C C H C H C ~ C = C H H C = C H H ~ C = C H H C = C ~ H Trans - polyaxetylen Cis - polyaxetylen n.C2 H2
  13. 13. 2M + C2H2 → M2C2 + H2 Axetylua cña ®ång cã tÝnh næ, vÝ dô Cu2C2.H2O, cã thÓ thu ®îc tõ ph¶n øng cña muèi ®ång (I) trong dung dÞch am«ni¾c láng hoÆc b»ng ph¶n øng cña muèi ®ång (II) víi Axetylen trong dung ®Þch kiÒm cã mÆt chÊt phô trî nh hydroxylamine. C¸c Axetylua ®ång cã thÓ t¹ thµnh tõ oxits ®ång vµ c¸c lo¹i muèi ®ång kh¸c. Do ®ã, kh«ng sö dông nguyªn liÖu b»ng kim lo¹i ®ång trong hÖ thèng cã mÆt Axetylen. Axetylua vµng, b¹c, thuû ng©n, cã thÓ ®iÒu chÕ theo c¸ch t¬ng tù vµ còng cã tÝnh næ. Ngîc l¹i víi tÝnh dÔ næ cña Cu2C2.H2O, xóc t¸c cho ph¶n øng tæng hîp butyldiol lµ Cu2C2.2H2O.2C2H2, kh«ng nh¹y víi va ®Ëp vµ tia löa ®iÖn. * Halogen ho¸: Qu¸ tr×nh céng hîp Clo vµo Axetylen víi sù cã mÆt cña FeCl3 t¹o thµnh 1, 1, 2 ,2 tetracloetan : 3 FeCl 2 Cl Cl | | Cl HC H C C H | | Cl Cl + ≡  → − − − C¸c s¶n phÈm trung gian ®îc lµm dung m«i lµ 1, 2- dicloetylen; tricloetylen vµ perdoetylen. Brom vµ Iot còng cã thÓ céng hîp vµo Axetylen. Qu¸ tr×nh céng hîp I2 vµo Axetylen kÕt thóc khi t¹o thµnh 1 ,2 - diiotetylen. * Hydro ho¸: Axetylen cã thÓ hydro ho¸ mét phÇn hoÆc hoµn toµn, víi sù cã mÆt cña xóc t¸c Pt, Ni, Pd, cho etylen (C2H4) hoÆc etan (C2H6). * Hîp chÊt Silicon h÷u c¬: Qu¸ tr×nh céng hîp silant, nh HSiCl3' cã thÓ tiÕn hµnh trong pha láng sö dông Pt hoÆc hîp chÊt Pt lµm xóc t¸c. HC≡ C'H + IISiCl3 → CH2=CH-SiCl3. * Qu¸ tr×nh oxy hãa: ë nhiÖt ®é phßng Axetylen kh«ng tham gia ph¶n øng víi oxy; tuy nhiªn, nã t¹o thµnh hçn hîp næ víi kh«ng khÝ vµ oxy. Víi t¸c nh©n oxy ho¸ nh ozon (O3), axit cr«rnic (H2CrO4) Axetylen t¹o thµnh axit foocmic (HCOOH), CO2 vµ c¸c s¶n phÈm bÞ oxy ho¸ kh¸c. 13
  14. 14. phÇn ii: c¸c qu¸ tr×nh c«ng nghiÖp s¶n xuÊt axetylen 2.1. C«ng nghÖ s¶n xuÊt axetylen tõ khÝ thiªn nhiªn vµ hydrocacbon [3, 4, 10, 11, 13, 15]. 2.1.1. NhiÖt ®éng häc vµ ®éng häc cña qu¸ tr×nh. Ph¶n øng t¹o thµnh axetylen tõ c¸c nguyªn tè 2Cgraphit + H2 → C2H2 (khÝ) §©y lµ ph¶n øng thu nhiÖt m¹nh. Díi ®©y lµ c¸c sè liÖu nhiÖt ®éng häc cña qu¸ tr×nh t¹o thµnh axetylen tõ c¸c nguyªn tè. NhiÖt ®é (K) NhiÖt t¹o thµnh, ∆Hf, Kcal/mol N¨ng lîng tù do, ∆Ff, (Kcal/mol) H»ng sè c©n b»ng logKf. 0 54,329 54,329 -inf 298,15 54,194 54,000 -36,649 400 54,134 48,577 -26,541 500 54,049 47,196 -20,629 600 53,931 45,835 -16,695 700 53,787 44,498 -13,839 800 53,627 43,178 -11,798 900 53,462 41,882 -10,170 1000 50,304 40,604 -8,874 1100 53,151 39,339 -7,816 1200 53,003 38,089 -6,973 1300 52,851 36,854 -6,196 1400 52,698 35,624 -5,561 1500 52,548 34,410 -5,013 NhiÖt ®é, 0 C 25 1000 1300 1500 1700 2000 2500 Axetylen c©n b»ng 2C+H2, %TT 2.10-35 0,0006 0,002 0,013 0,07 0,4 3,2 NhiÖt ph©n nhiÖt ®é cao lµ qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû nhiÖt vµ biÕn ®æi hydrocacbon cña nguyªn liÖu ë nhiÖt ®é cao ( tõ 1100 – 15000 C) trong ®iÒu kiÖn ®o¹n nhiÖt vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng rÊt ng¾n (tõ 0,005 - 0,02 gi©y) sau ®ã s¶n phÈm ®îc nhanh chãng lµm l¹nh ®Ó h¹ nhiÖt ®é xuèng nh»m h¹n chÕ c¸c ph¶n øng ph©n huû axetylen. Qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n nhiÖt ®é cao c¸c hydrocacbon ®Ó t¹o ra axetylen bao gåm nhiÒu ph¶n øng thuËn nghÞch mµ c¸c s¶n phÈm bËc nhÊt cña chóng cã thÓ kh«ng liªn quan g× tíi s¶n phÈm cuèi cïng lµ axetylen. Víi hydrocacbon nhÑ (khÝ tù nhiªn vµ khÝ ®ång hµnh) cã thÓ cã c¸c ph¶n øng sau: 1. 2CH4 ↔ C2H2 + 3H2 2. 2CH4 ↔ C2H4 + 2H2 14
  15. 15. 3. C2H6 ↔ C2H4 + H2 4. C2H6 ↔ C2H2 +2 H2 5. C3H8 ↔ C2H4 + CH4 6. C3H8 ↔ C3H6 + H2 7. C3H8 ↔ 3/2C2H2 + 5/2H2 8. C4H10 ↔ C2H4 + C2H6 9. C4H10 ↔ C4H8 + H2 10.C4H10 ↔ 2C2H2 + 3H2 11.C2H4 → C2H2 + H2 12.C3H6 →3/2 C2H2 + 3/2H2 C¸c ph¶n øng nµy ®Òu lµ c¸c ph¶n øng thu nhiÖt ®iÓn h×nh vµ lµ ph¶n øng t¨ng thÓ tÝch. Qu¸ tr×nh thùc hiÖn ë nhiÖt ®é cao vµ thêi gian ng¾n do c¸c tÝnh chÊt nhiÖt ®éng cña c¸c hydrocacbon quy ®Þnh. H×nh vÏ 1 sau ®©y biÓu diÔn n¨ng lîng tù ®o Gibbs cña c¸c hydrocacbon phô thuéc nhiÖt ®é. 15
  16. 16. N¨ng lîng tù do Gibbs cña c¸c hydrocacbon H×nh 1: Tõ ®å thÞ ta thÊy r»ng, ë nhiÖt ®é thêng ®é chªnh lÖch vÖ n¨ng lîng tù do Gibbs cña Axetylen víi c¸c hydrocacbon kh¸c nh tan, etylen, propan, n- butan d¬ng kh¸ lín, do ®ã, ®é æn ®Þnh cña Axetylen kÐm h¬n. Khi t¨ng nhiÖt ®é th× n¨ng lîng tù do cña qu¸ tr×nh t¹o thµnh Axetylen gi¶m xuèng, trong khi ®ã cña c¸c hydrocacbon kh¸c l¹i tÆng lªn; ë nhiÖt ®é trªn 12300C®é æn ®Þnh cña Axetylen l¹i cao h¬n so víi c¸c hydrocacbon kh¸c. MÆt kh¸c, ®êng th¼ng Axetylen trªn ®å thÞ c¾t c¸c ®êng hydrocacbon. m¹ch dµi h¬n tríc tiªn (vÞ trÝ nhiÖt ®é thÊp) vµ cuèi cïng lµ c¾t ®êng metan. V× vËy qu¸ tr×nh s¶n xuÊt Axetylen tõ nguån nguyªn liÖu metan (khÝ tù nhiªn) cÇn nhiÖt ®é cao nhÊt. §êng cong c©n b»ng cña ph¶n øng nhiÖt ph©n metan phô thuéc vµo nhiÖt ®é m« t¶ b»ng h×nh vÏ 2 sau: 16 300 500 700 900 1100 1300 1500 1700 1900 -40 -20 0 20 40 60 80 100 120 140 C(r¾n), H(khÝ) C2H6 n-C4H10 C3H8 CH4 C3H6 C2H4 C2H2 ∆ G f , kJ/mol NhiÖt ®é, K 16 0 1000 8 4 12 24 20 1400 1200 1600 1800 2000 Axetylen, % thÓ tÝch
  17. 17. H×nh 2 Tõ ®å thÞ ta suy ra axetylen chØ t¹o thµnh hay x¶y ra ph¶n øng ë nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n 10000K. Nh vËy qu¸ tr×nh ®ßi hái ph¶i thùc hiÖn ë nhiÖt ®é cao vµ cÇn cung cÊp mét n¨ng lîng kh¸ lín. Tuy nhiªn, ngay c¶ ë nhiÖt ®é cao nh thÕ, axetylen vÉn kÐm bÒn h¬n C vµ H2, nªn nã vÉn dÔ dµng bÞ ph©n hñy. C2H2 → 2C + H2 Ngoµi ra cßn cã c¸c ph¶n øng phô kh«ng mong muèn lµ c¸c ph¶n øng ph©n huû t¹o c¸c bon muéi tõ hydrocacbon. CH4 ↔ C + 2H2 C2H6 ↔ 2C + 3H2 C2H4 ↔ 2C + 2H2 C2H2 ↔ 2C + H2 Nh vËy chÝnh axetylen t¹o thµnh còng bÞ ph©n huû nÕu ®iÒu kiÖn ph¶n øng thÝch hîp cho qu¸ tr×nh t¹o c¸c bon muéi. Qu¸ tr×nh t¹o muéi x¶y ra m·nh liÖt ë kho¶ng nhiÖt ®é tõ 1200 – 16000C nghÜa lµ ë vïng nhiÖt ®é ph¶n øng. §Ó h¹n chÕ qu¸ tr×nh t¹o muéi ta ph¶i gi¶m nhanh nhiÖt ®é hçn hîp khÝ ph¶n øng b»ng c¸ch ph¶n níc hoÆc phun d©u gäi lµ qu¸ tr×nh ‘t«i’ b»ng níc hoÆc b»ng dÇu. Ngêi ta thÊy r»ng víi ph¶n øng ph©n huû axetylen, ¸p suÊt kh«ng ¶nh h- ëng mµ yÕu tè chÝnh ¶nh hëng ®Õn ph¶n øng lµ nhiÖt ®é vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng. NhiÖt ®é cµng cao, thêi gian ph¶n øng cµng dµi th× hµm lîng axetylen thu ®îc cµng thÊp. 2.1.2. C¬ chÕ cña qu¸ tr×nh. Qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n hydrocacbon ë nhiÖt ®é cao x¶y ra theo c¸c ph¶n øng thuËn nghÞch sau : 2CH4 ↔ C2H2 + 3H2 ∆H0 298 = 376 Kj/mol C2H6 ↔ C2H2 + 2H2 ∆H0 298 = 311 Kj/mol C¸c ph¶n øng trªn lµ c¸c ph¶n øng thu nhiÖt c©n b»ng ®Þch chuyÓn theo chiÒu thuËn ë nhiÖt ®é tõ 1000 – 13000 C. Thùc tÕ ®Ó ®¹t vËn tèc ph¶n øng ®ñ lín qu¸ tr×nh cÇn thùc hiÖn ë nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n cô thÓ lµ ë nhiÖt ®é tõ 1 500 – 17
  18. 18. 16000C ®èi víi CH4 cßn ®èi víi hydrocacbon láng qu¸ tr×nh thùc hiÖn ë nhiÖt ®é 1 2000C. Ph¶n ng x¶y ra theo c¬ chÕ chuçi gèc. CH4 → CH2 + H2 CH + CH4 → C2H6 C2H6→ C2H4 + H2 C2H4 → C2H2 + H2 C2H2 → 2C + H2 NhiÒu c«ng tr×nh nghiªn cøu cho thÊy sù t¹o thµnh axetylen tiÕn hµnh qua giai ®o¹n trung gian t¹o thµnh 3 2 CH ,CH ,CH • • • • • . Qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû metan cã c¬ chÕ chuçi gèc nh sau: 2 2 2H 2H 2H 4 3 2 H H 3 3 2 2 CH 2CH 2CH 2CH CH CH CH CH CH CH • • − • − • − • • • − −  →  →  → • −  → =  → = b b b C¸c gèc CH • • gcã thÓ trïng hîp. N(CH≡) → CnH2n n(CH≡) → CnHn-m + 0,5mH2 Trong hçn hîp s¶n phÈm thu ®îc ngoµi nh÷ng parafin vµ olefm thÊp cßn cã mét lîng kh«ng lín benzen, hydrocacbon, nhãm axetylen – metyl axetylen CH3 - C ≡ CH, còng nh vinyl axetylen CH2 = C ≡ CH vµ diaxetylen CH ≡ C - C ≡ CH 2.l.2.1. §éng häc qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n hydrocacbon nguyªn liÖu HiÖu suÊt axetylen trong qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n hydrocacbon ®îc x¸c ®Þnh b»ng ph¶n øng: Tèc ®é t¹o thµnh axetylen cÇn ph¶i cao h¬n tèc ®é ph©n huû nã thµnh c¸c chÊt ®¬n gi¶n. V× thÕ ®Ó ®¹t ®îc hiÖu suÊt cao víi s¶n phÈm chÝnh lµ axetylen th× cÇn ph¶i h¹n chÕ c¸c ph¶n øng kh«ng mong muèn b»ng c¸ch ph¶i lµm l¹nh nhanh s¶n phÈm ph¶n øng. 18
  19. 19. Qu¸ tr×nh phÇn huû tõng trêng hîp riªng biÖt cña hçn hîp hydrocacbon khÝ ®îc gi¶ thuyÕt nh sau: Sù ph©n huû metan lµ ph¶n øng bËc mét, tèc ®é cña nã cã thÓ thiÕt lËp theo ph¬ng tr×nh sau tho¶ m·n cho ®Õn 1500oK ( ) 1 1 2 1 2 C dc K.C hayln K. dr C − = = τ − τ ë ®©y Cl vµ C2 lµ nång ®é cña metan vµo vµ ra khái vïng ph¶n øng (%mol) τ2 - τl lµ thêi gian ph¶n øng (s). H»ng sè vËn tèc cña ph¶n øng phô thuéc nhiÖt ®é theo ph¬ng tr×nh : 17,352 15,700 lgK 11,864 vµlgK=11,230- T T = − Ph¬ng tr×nh thø hai nghiÖm ®óng víi qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû metan trong kho¶ng nhiÖt ®é, ¸p suÊt vµ nång ®é réng h¬n. NÕu nhiÖt ph©n etan ë 650 - 700oC vµ thêi gian tiÕp xóc lín h¬n 0,25 gi©y th× chñ yÕu nhËn ®îc hydro, metan vµ s¶n phÈm láng. Khi nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n (800 – 9000C) sÏ t¹o ra etylen lµ chÝnh vµ mét lîng nhá axetylen. B¾t ®Çu tõ nhiÖt ®é 10000C th× axetylen trë thµnh cÊu tö chÝnh cßn etylen kh«ng cã hoÆc cã víi mét lîng kh«ng ®¸ng kÓ. Ph¬ng tr×nh tèc ®é ph©n huû etan nh sau: 2 6 2 6 dC H K.C H d − = τ Gi¸ trÞ h»ng sè tèc ®é K ë nhiÖt ®é c¸c nhiÖt ®é kh¸c nhau ®îc cho ë b¶ng 6 sau: Thêi gian tiÕp xóc (gi©y) H»ng sè tèc ®é * ë 7500C vµ 1at 0,38 1,74 2,90 0,50 13,10 0,13 *ë 17000C vµ 0,07at 0,28.10-3 7800 0,41.10-3 9550 0,88.10-3 5850 Víi etylen ë 600oC nã cha ph©n huû ®Ó t¹o ra axetylen. B¾t ®Çu tõ 8000C th× axetylen lµ s¶n phÈm chÝnh cña qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû etylen. Khi t¨ng nhiÖt ®é th× tèc ®é ph©n huû etylen vµ møc ®é chuyÓn ho¸ thµnh axetylen t¨ng lªn. Khi nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n 1000 oC víi thêi gian tiÕp xóc cì mi li gi©y ®· quan s¸t thÊy t¹o thµnh mét lîng muéi cacbon ®¸ng kÓ. Gi¶m ¸p suÊt vµ pha lo·ng 19
  20. 20. hçn hîp ph¶n øng sÏ lµm chËm tèc ®é ph©n huû vµ polyme ho¸ etylen dÉn ®Õn n©ng cao hiÖu suÊt t¹o thµnh etylen. NhiÖt ph©n propan x¶y ra theo ph¬ng tr×nh bËc mét: 3 8 3 8 dC H K.C H d − = τ Vµ gi¸ trÞ h»ng. sè tèc ®é ®îc tÝnh theo ph¬ng tr×nh: 63,300 lgK 13,46 2,3RT = − Phï hîp víi c¸c gi¸ trÞ thùc nghiÖm ®èi víi nhiÖt ®é trªn 7000C. Sù ph©n huû propan x¶y ra theo hai híng c¬ b¶n sau: C3H8 ↔ C2H4 + CH4 C3H8 ↔ C3H6 + H2 Râ rµng lµ propylen ®îc t¹o thµnh trong ®iÒu kiÖn ph¶n øng còng bÞ ph©n huû thµnh etylen vµ metan. NhiÖt ®é qu¸ tr×nh cã ¶nh hëng râ rÖt ®Õn thµnh phÇn s¶n phÈm: ë 600 - 700oC ngêi ta nhËn ®îc etylen vµ propylen víi tû lÖ 1 : 1, ë nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n 10000C nhËn ®îc axetylen víi hiÖu suÊt lín do qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû etylen vµ propylen. Nh vËy axetylen nhËn ®îc khi nhiÖt ph©n propan lµ do qu¸ tr×nh ph©n huû c¸c s¶n phÈm bËc nhÊt nh etylen vµ propylen. Thay ®æi ¸p suÊt tõ 1 - 7 at Ýt ¶nh hëng ®Õn thµnh phÇn cuèi cña s¶n phÈm khi nhiÖt ph©n parafin. ChØ khi ¸p suÊt thÊp h¬n ¸p suÊt khÝ quyÓn th× thµnh phÇn s¶n phÈm b¾t ®Çu phô thuéc vµo ¸p suÊt riªng phÇn ban ®Çu cña parafin. V× thÕ khi nhiÖt ph©n, metan, etan, propan ®iÒu kiÖn ®Ó x¶y ra axetylen víi hiÖu suÊt cao lµ ¸p suÊt riªng phÇn cña hydrocacbon nhá, nhiÖt ®é cao vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng rÊt ng¾n. Khi nhiÖt ph©n butan còng xÈy ra tuång t¬ng tù nh khi nhiÖt ph©n propan. C¸c s¶n phÈm ph©n huû n-butan lµ : buten- 1 , buten-2, hydro, metan, etan, etylen vµ propylen, Khi t¨ng cao nhiÖt ®é th× chñ yÕu t¹o ra axetylen vµ etylen. Trong c«ng nghiÖp, ngêi ta ®· sö dông réng r·i nguyªn liÖu lµ hçn hîp hydrocacbon nh : ph©n ®o¹n etan-propan, propan-propylen hay butan- butylen.v.v… §éng häc nhiÖt ph©n c¸c hydrocacbon nh vËy cha ®îc nghiªn cøu ®Çy ®ñ tuy nhiªn cã thÓ thÊy r»ng sù ph©n huû hydrocacbon nµo ®ã cã trong hçn hîp sÏ bÞ ¶nh hëng khi cã mÆt c¸c hydrocacbon kh¸c. 20
  21. 21. 2.I.2.2. §éng häc t¹o thµnh vµ ph©n hû axetylen ë nhiÖt ®é cao axetylen ®îc t¹o thµnh sÏ tiÕp tôc bÞ ph©n huû vµ tham gia vµo c¸c ph¶n øng phô kh¸c polyme ho¸ t¹o muéi cacbon lµm gi¶m hiÖu suÊt axetylen. §èi víi nguyªn liÖu lµ khÝ tù nhiªn th× cÊu tö metan chiÕm chñ yÕu (trªn 90%). Sù t¹o thµnh axetylen khi nhiÖt ph©n metan chØ b¾t ®Çu x©y ra khi nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n 1200oC ®ång thêi gian ph¶n øng rÊt nhá (cì mili gi©y). §Ó ®¹t ®îc ®é chuyÓn ho¸ lín th× yªu cÇu nhiÖt ®é cao h¬n (gÇn 117000C) vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng nhá h¬n (cì phÇn mêi mili gi©y). VÝ dô ë nhiÖt ®é 1700 - 1 800oC vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng lµ 0, 1 - 0,5 mili gi©y ®é chuyÓn ho¸ vµo kho¶ng tõ 60 : 80o/o. HiÖu suÊt nhËn axetylen t¨ng khi t¨ng nhiÖt ®é vµ gi¶m thêi gian ph¶n øng ®iÒu ®ã ®îc tr×nh bµy ë h×nh vÏ díi ®©y: Nh vËy tån t¹i thêi gian ph¶n øng thÝch hîp t¹i mét nhiÖt ®é ph¶n øng nhÊt ®Þnh vµ cho phÐp ®¹t ®îc hiÖu suÊt axetylen cùc ®¹i. Nh trªn ®· nªu t¹o thµnh axetylen khi nhiÖt ph©n metan lµ ph¶n øng bËc 1. NÕu nång ®é ban ®Çu cña metan lµ Co th× nång ®é t¹i thêi ®iÓmτ cña metan. ( ) ( ) 1 2 k k 0 1 2 dC C C .e vµ - C K K d − + = = + τ Trong ®ã : K1 lµ h»ng sè tèc ®é t¹o thµnh axetylen. K2 lµ h»ng sè tèc ®é ph©n huû metan thµnh C vµ H2. H×nh 3: §å thÞ chuyÓn ho¸ metal vµo nhiÖt ®é vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng Lîng metan biÕn ®æi thµnh axetylen b»ng: ( ) ( ) ( ) 1 2 K K 1 0 1 0 1 2 1 2 K C .K 1 C' C C . 1 e 2 K K 2 K K − +   = − = −   + + 21 1200 1400 1600 0 0,1 0,004 0,2 0,005 Thêi gian l u (gi©y) §é chuyÓn ho¸ (%) 25 50 75 100
  22. 22. Nhng thùc tÕ lîng axetylen nhËn ®îc nhá h¬n lîng metan chuyÓn ho¸ thµnh v× x¶y ra ph¶n øng ph©n huû axetylen. 3 k 3 dC' C" C'.e vµ K .C' d − τ = = τ Víi K3 lµ h»ng sè tèc ®é ph©n huû axetylen thµnh C vµ H2. Nång ®é cùc ®¹i cña axetylen ë thêi gian ph¶n øng thÝch hîp lµ: ( ) 1 2 3 max 1 2 3 K K K 1 C ln K K K + + = + HiÖu suÊt cracking hiÖu dông (tøc lµ møc ®é biÕn ®æi metan ®Õn axetylen ) lµ : 3 K 1 0 1 2 K 2C" .e C C K K − τ η = = − + Khi τ = 0 th× η= 100%. ë nhiÖt ®é tõ 1200 - 1500oC tèc ®é ph©n huû axetylen nhá h¬n ®¸ng kÓ so víi tèc ®é t¹o thµnh nã vµ ®ã chÝnh lµ yÕu tè ®éng häc c¬ b¶n cho phÐp thu ®îc axetylen. Tû lÖ gi÷a tèc ®é t¹o thµnh vµ tèc ®é ph©n huû axetylen cã thÓ ®iÒu chØnh ®îc b»ng c¸ch thay ®èt ¸p suÊt. Khi ¸p suÊt gi¶m, tû sè nµy t¨ng lªn cô thÓ khÝ ¸p suÊt gi¶m tõ 0,197 - 0,039 at th× tû sè tèc ®é t¹o thµnh vµ ph©n huû axetylen t¨ng lªn 3 lÇn. C¸c qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n metan ®Õn axetylen cã thÓ xem nh tËp hîp c¸c ph¶n øng ph©n huû metan, etan, etylen vµ axetylen. 2CH4 ↔ C2H6 + H2 K1 = 4,5. 1013.e-91000/RT (1) C2H6 ↔ C2H4 + H2 K2 = 9. 1013.e-69/RT (2) C2H4 ↔ C2H2 + H2 K3 = 2,57.108.e-40/RT ( 3 ) C2H2 ↔ 2C + H2 K1 = 1,7. 106.e-3000/RT (4) Sù phô thuéc vµo nhiÖt ®é cña c¸c h»ng sè tèc ®é cña c¸c ph¶n øng tõ 1- 4 ®îc tr×nh bµy trªn h×nh vÏ 4 díi ®©y : Tõ ®å thÞ ta thÊy r»ng trong kho¶ng nhiÖt ®é tõ 1200 - 2500oC h»ng sè tèc ®é ph©n huû etan K2 l¬n h¬n 3 lÇn h»ng sè tèc ®é t¹o thµnh Kl (nghÜa lµ K2 > K1). V× vËy trong thùc tÕ khi nhiÖt ph©n metal th× nång ®é etan nhËn ®îc rÊt nhá vµ ngay c¶ ë nhiÖt ®é cao s¶n phÈm cña etan còng kh«ng cao. 22 1gK 2 2500 5 4 3 2000 1250 1 1500 1800 1000 0 t C Tải bản FULL (44 trang): https://bit.ly/3Bj2yzh Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  23. 23. H×nh 4: §å thÞ phô thuéc c¸c h»ng sè tèc ®é ph¶n øng vµ nhiÖt ®é Trªn h×nh 5 ®a ra kÕt qu¶ tÝnh to¸n ®é chuyÓn ho¸ cña metan thµnh axetylen vµ møc ®é ph©n huû axetylen ë nhiÖt ®é 19000C theo c¸c ph¶n øng sau: 2CH4 ↔ C2H2 + 3H2 C2H2 ↔ 2C + H2 H×nh 5: §å thÞ hiÖu suÊt nhËn s¶n phÈm axetylen phô thuéc thêi gian ph¶n øng ë nhiÖt ®é 19000 C. Sù phô thuéc cña ®é chuyÓn ho¸ vµo h»ng sè tèc ®é vµ thêi gian ph¶n øng τ ®îc biÓu diÔn b»ng ph¬ng tr×nh sau : ( ) 1 4 k . k . 1 4 1 K . e e K K − τ = τ ε = − − Tõ ®ã x¸c ®Þnh ®îc ®é chuyÓn ho¸ cùc ®¹i cña metan thµnh axetylen εmax vµ thêi gian thÝch hîp τop lµ: r ln(r / r 1) ln(r / r 1) max 1 . e e 1 r − − − −   ε = −   − ( ) op lnr r 1 .K τ = − 23 2 25 0 100 75 50 4 5 1 3 C% τ (mili gi©y) Tải bản FULL (44 trang): https://bit.ly/3Bj2yzh Dự phòng: fb.com/TaiHo123doc.net
  24. 24. Trong ®ã : r = K4/K1 vµ K lµ h»ng sè tèc ®é chuyÓn ho¸ cña metan thµnh axetylen . Trong ®iÒu kiÖn s¶n xuÊt ®Ó dõng c¸c ph¶n øng ph©n huû, c¸c ph¶n øng polyme ho¸ c¸c s¶n phÈm th× ngêi ta thùc hiÖn qu¸ tr×nh t«i s¶n phÈm b»ng c¸ch tíi níc trùc tiÕp vµo s¶n phÈm. Khi ®ã cã thÓ xÈy ra c¸c ph¶n øng gi÷a axetylen vµ h¬i níc. C2H2 + H2O ↔ CO + 3H2 Tèc ®é cña ph¶n øng nµy thêng kh«ng lín vµ khi cí sù gi¶m ®ét ngét nhiÖt ®é khi t«i ph¶n øng nµy thùc tÕ kh«ng x¶y ra. Trong ®iÒu kiÖn cña qu¸ tr×nh kh«ng nh÷ng chØ ph©n huû t¹o thµnh C vµ H2 mµ cßn t¹o thµnh nh÷ng hîp chÊt kh«ng no kh¸c. V× thÕ trong hçn hîp khÝ nhiÖt ph©n cßn cã c¶ hydro, metan, tan, etylen, vinylaxetylen.… 2.1.3. Lùa chän nguyªn liÖu ®Ó nhiÖt ph©n. Nguyªn liÖu ®Ó s¶n xuÊt axetylen cã thÓ sö dông c¸c hydrocacbon bÊt kú tõ khÝ ®Õn láng hay lµ hçn hîp cña chóng. Tuy nhiªn thµnh phÇn ho¸ häc cña nguyªn liÖu lµ mét yÕu tè quan träng quyÕt ®Þnh ®Õn hiÖu suÊt c¸c s¶n phÈm cã Ých cña qu¸ tr×nh (axetylen, etylen). Sau ®©y lµ vÝ dô vÒ qu¸ tr×nh nhiÖt ph©n n-parafin mµ nhiÖt ph¶n øng phô thuéc trùc tiÕp vµo träng lîng ph©n tö cña hy®rocacbon nguyªn liÖu. 2CH4 ↔ C2H2 + 3H2 ∆H298 = 89,97 kcal/mol. C2H6 ↔ C2H2 + 2H2 ∆H298 = 71,4 kcal/mol. 2C3H8 ↔ 3C2H2 + 5H2 ∆H298 = 70,9 kcal/mol. C4H8 ↔ 2C2H2 + 3H2 ∆H298 = 69,3 kcal/mol. Nh×n vµo c¸c ph¬ng tr×nh trªn ta thÊy ph¶n øng t¹o axetylen tõ metan ®Õn butan ®Òu cã kh¶ n¨ng .x©y ra, trong ®ã nhiÖt ph©n metan tèn nhiÒu n¨ng lîng h¬n c¶. NhiÖt ph©n iso-parafin vµ naphta cho hiÖu suÊt cao. Nguyªn liÖu kÐm hiÖu qu¶ nhÊt lµ hydrocacbon th¬m, khi ph©n huû lîng axetylen nhËn ®îc kh«ng ®¸ng kÓ mµ l¹i t¹o ra nhiÒu cèc vµ nhùa. Thµnh phÇn cña nguyªn liÖu x¸c ®Þnh nhiÖt ®é vµ ¸p 'suÊt cña qu¸ tr×nh. Träng lîng ph©n tö cña hydrocacbon nguyªn liÖu cµng lín th× ®é bÒn nhiÖt cµng thÊp vµ do ®ã nhiÖt ®é ph¶n øng thÝch hîp còng gi¶m xuèng. Metan nhiÖt ph©n ë nhiÖt ®é cao nhÊt thêng lµ h¬n 14000C vµ thêi gian lu cña nã trong vïng ph¶n øng nhá nhÊt (nhá h¬n 0,01 gi©y). Sù chuyÓn ho¸ metan ë ¸p suÊt d tõ 0,1 - 0,2 at x¶y ra tíi ®é s©u ph©n huû lµ 30% vµ nång ®é axetylen trong khÝ ®¹t ®îc 10% theo thÓ tÝch. 24 3547937

