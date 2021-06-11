Successfully reported this slideshow.
C≥Ãn-‰yq´v Hm^v em≥Uv B‚ v Unkm-Ã¿ amt-Pvsa‚ v ]n.-Sn.-]n.--K¿ ]n.H, Xncp-h--¥-]pcw ˛ 695 038 t^m¨ : 0471-2365559, 0471-23...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 149 A≤ymbw 2 dhyq `cW kwhn-[mw k¿°m¿ hIp-∏p-I-fpsS amXr-h-Ip-∏mb dhyq hIp∏v bmYm-ÿn-XnI `cW ssien-I- fn¬ n...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 150 hyh-lmc bw kwÿm k¿°m¿ ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p≈ hyh-lmc bw dhyq hIp-∏n¬ Ap-h¿Øn®p t]mcp-∂p. ImX-emb nb-a-{]-...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 151 F¬.B¿ (F®v) sk£≥˛ apJya{¥nbpsS ]cmXn ]cnlmc kwhn[mw, apJya{¥nbpsS ZpcnXmizmkn[n, Zpc¥nhmcW I¨t{Smƒ dqa...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 152 If-IvS-td‰v/B¿.-Un. Hm^okpIfnse S--]-Sn-{I-a-ßƒ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ A[nImcßfpw NpaXeIfpw 1973-˛s...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 153 Hcp kwKXn a]q¿∆w {]Ncn∏n°pItbm AXnv {ian°pItbm, Ip‰w sNøpItbm sNbvXm¬ (hIp∏v 108). 3. Hcp hy‡n t_m[]q¿...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 154 3. XS w o°pItbm, ImcWw ImWn°pItbm sNømXncp∂m¬ C¥y≥ ]o¬ tImUv 188˛mw hIp∏n¬ ]dbp∂ in£bv°v A¿lmIpw. H∏w ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 155 3. Cu hIp∏np Iognse DØchnv 2 amkØne[nIw {]m_eyan√. F∂m¬ apjyPohtm c£bvt°m D≈ A]mbw, elf, ASn]nSn XpSßn...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 156 t{]XhnNmcW. {Inan¬ S]Sn kwlnX hIp∏v 174 apX¬ 176 hsc C≥IzÃv kw_‘n® Imcyßƒ {]Xn]mZn°p∂p. 1. Pn√m aPnkvt...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 157 {khßƒ, _e{]tbmK e£Wßƒ, ]cnkcsØ K‘w F∂nh hnhcWØn¬ Dƒs∏SpØWw. 7. icocØnep≠mb ndt`Zßƒ GsX√mw `mKßfnemsW∂v...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 158 ]ucXz At]£ Ggp h¿j-Øn-n-S-bn¬ Hcp h¿jw XpS¿®-bmbn C¥y-bn¬ Xma-kn-°p-Ibpw C≥Uy≥ ]uc-p-ambn _‘-ap≈ hntZi...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 159 XpI ssI∏-‰p∂ Bfns‚ kz¥w Pmay-Ønepw hnX-cWw sNøp-∂-Xnv Ap-aXn ¬In DØ-chv ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p-≠v. tImSXn ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 160 tIkv Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰nv ka¿∏n-°-Ww. Akn-Ã‚ v FIvkn-Iyq-´ohv F©n-o-b¿ ]cmXn ka¿∏n-°p-tºmƒ _‘-s∏-´ F√m I...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 161 tXm°v ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂Xn-p≈ At]-£- B`y-¥c Imcya{¥m-ebw 15/7/2016˛¬ Bbp[ N´-ßƒ 2016 ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p-...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 162 Bbp[ ssek≥kv˛ A∏o¬ hyhÿ ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-c-hn-s-Xnsc 1959-˛se Bbp[ nbaw hIp∏v 18 {]Imcw A∏o¬ ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 163 {]Imcw ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-chv XobXn apX¬ 60 Znh-k-Øn-p-≈n-emWv A∏o¬ A[n-Imcn apºmsI A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 164 1999 se mjW¬ {SÃv BŒv {]Imcap≈ kwc£Whpw tkhhpw ]q¿ÆtXmXn¬ e`yam°mp≈ {iaØns‚ `mKambn kwÿmsØ k_v cPnÃm¿ ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 165 F√m AwK]cnanX¿°pw Limited Guardianship ¬Ip∂Xnp≈ hyhÿ BIvSn¬ Dƒs∏SpØnbn´p≠v. Cu BIvSnse hyhÿIƒ ewLn°p∂X...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 166 1. ymb-hne n¿Æbw kwÿm--Øn-p-≈nse cPn-kvt{S-j≥ n¿_-‘amb `qan ssIam-‰-ß-fpsS kwK- Xn-bn¬ ap{Z-hne n¿Æ-bn...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 167 sh≈-°-S-em-kn¬ Xøm-dm-°nb At]-£-bvs°m∏w Ak¬ Ic-Whpw n›nX nc-°n-ep≈ ^okpw (n-e-hn¬ 50/ cq]) lmP-cm-°p∂ ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 168 Hcp CS-°me DØ-chv At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. XpS¿∂v memw D]hIp-∏n¬ {]Xn-]m-Zn...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 169 amXm]nXm°fptSbpw apXn¿∂ ]uc∑mcptSbpw kwc£Whpw t£ahpw BŒv 2007 B[pnI PohnXØns‚ k¶o¿ÆXIfn¬s∏´v ]et∏mgpw ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 170 km∂n≤yØn¬ sXfnhpIƒ FSpt°≠Xpw AXv ka≥kv tIkpIƒ°v th≠nbp≈ coXnbn¬ tcJs∏SptØ≠XpamWv. I£nIƒ lmPcmImXncn°pI...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 171 cPn-Ã¿. Cu Cßfn¬ hcp∂ am‰ßƒ bYmkabw Cu cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SptØ≠XmWv. c≠mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ dhyq hIp-∏ns‚ A[o--X-b...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 172 3. A°u-≠p-Iƒ H∂mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ ASnÿm `qnIpXnbn¬ hnhn[bnßfnembn h¿jwtXmdpw hcp∂ am‰ßƒ (nIpXn h¿≤hv˛Ipdhv,...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 173 ]Xn-sm∂mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ A[n-I-∏n-cnhv A°u≠v AYhm A[nI hkq¬ A°u≠v ]{¥≠mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ XhW HSp°p A°u≠v ˛ ]Ww J...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 174 Unkv{SnIvSv Hm^okv amz¬ {]Im-c-ap≈ cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ 1 Unkv{Sn-_yq-j≥ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ Hm^o-kn¬ kzoI-cn-°-s∏-Sp∂ F√m...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 175 Cu cPnÃdpIsf√mw ]cntim[n®n´ps≠∂v Pam_¥n kabØv Hm^ok¿ km£ys∏SpØWw. em≥Uv dhyq IΩojW¿ Cu Imcyßƒ ]cntim[n...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 176 dhyq DtZym-K-ÿ¿°v tcJ-Iƒ ]cn-tim-[n-°p-∂-Xn-p-ff A[n-Imcw 1960˛se Zn tIcf F≥Iz-b-dokv B≥Uv ka≥kkv BIvS...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 177 sN°v satΩmdm≠hpw Dt≠msb∂p ]cntim[n°Ww. ckoXp aptJ nIpXnIƒ kzoIcn°p∂ hnt√PpIfn¬ Xmeq°v Hm^okpIfn¬ n∂pw ...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 178 ************************ dhyq hIp∏nse DtZymKÿcpsS kmºØnI A[nImcßƒ (16.12.1999˛se Pn.H.(]n) º¿ 512/99/d...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 179 A≤ymbw 3 nIp-Xn-Iƒ ASnÿm `qnIpXn tIcf em≥Uvv SmIvkv BŒns‚ c≠mw hIp∏pkcn®v nIpXn Hgnhm°nbn´p≈ kzImcy -`...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 180 *Ipdn∏v: 30.09.2014˛tem AXnp tijtam hkq-em-°n-bn-´p≈ A[nI nIpXn XpI `mhn _m[y-X-bn¬ Ipdhp sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 181 sI´nS nIpXn tIcf sI´nS nIpXn BŒv 1975 {]Imcw 1973 G{]n¬ 1˛mw Xob-Xntbm AXn-p-ti-jtam n¿ΩmWw ]q¿Øn-bm-°...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 182 πn¥v Gcnb ˛ Hcp sI´n-S-Øns‚ XdhnkvXrXnbmWv πn¥v Gcn-b- F∂XpsIm≠v hnh£n°p∂Xv. Hcp sI´nSØnv H∂ne[nIw neI...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 183 -dn-t´¨ ka¿∏n-°p-∂-Xnse hogvN ˛ aXn-bmb ImcWw IqSm-sXtbm am∏-t]£ IqSm- sXtbm GsX-¶nepw hy‡n dnt´¨ ka¿∏...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 184 ^vfm‰pIƒ/A∏m¿´vsa‚pIƒ F∂nhbpsS hnjbØn¬ sI´nSn¿ΩmXmhv sI´nSw ssIamdn°gn™m¬ BUw_cnIpXnbpsS BhiyØnmbn Hmt...
dhyq ssKUv 2021 185 t^mdw w. _n ˛ sI´nSnIpXn n¿Æbw SØnb hy‡nIfpsS hnhcßƒ ASßnb, hnt√Pn¬ kq£nt°≠ cPnÃ¿. t^mdw w. kn ˛ nIpXn...
Revenue guide 2021 - ildm revenue guide 2021 of kerala Land revenue department from James Joseph Adhikarathil

Revenue guide 2021 - ildm revenue guide 2021 of kerala Land revenue department from James Joseph Adhikarathil - 1. James joseph adhikarathil, former Deputy Collector in Land Revenue Department,Kerala, Managing director of Jamesadhikaram Land Consultancy,Kottayam, Kerala, Trainer at ILDM the institute of Land and Disaster Management Kerala, a YOUTUBER with jamesadhikaramdotcom as channel. Owns biggest Library of orders, notes, acts, rules related to Kerala Land laws and Kerala Land Revenue Department. Website. jamesadhikaram.com mob 9447464502 . Some useful facebook pages are
2. Facebook . https://www.facebook.com/jamesjoseph2011
3. https://www.facebook.com/100063774667298
4. https://www.facebook.com/keralalawsonland/
5. https://www.facebook.com/jamesadhikaramsurvey/
6. https://www.facebook.com/jamesadhikarams/
7. https://www.facebook.com/Kerala-Registration-of-Land-107269217761754/
8. https://www.facebook.com/Michabhoomi-100979434805415/
9. https://www.facebook.com/adhikaramhr/
10. https://www.facebook.com/Kerala-Land-Conservancy-586345548669008/.
11. www.slideshare.net.in/mysandesham
Jamesadhikaram land consultancy provides total solution to your land problems.

Revenue guide 2021 - ildm revenue guide 2021 of kerala Land revenue department from James Joseph Adhikarathil

  1. 1. C≥Ãn-‰yq´v Hm^v em≥Uv B‚ v Unkm-Ã¿ amt-Pvsa‚ v ]n.-Sn.-]n.--K¿ ]n.H, Xncp-h--¥-]pcw ˛ 695 038 t^m¨ : 0471-2365559, 0471-2362885 e-mail : ildm.revenue@gmail.com, ildm.rev@kerala.gov.in website : www.ildm.kerala.gov.in 2021 dhyq ssKUv dhyq ssKUv dhyq ssKUv dhyq ssKUv dhyq ssKUv tIcf k¿°m¿ dh-yq hIp∏v `cW `mj ˛ amXr`mj
  2. 2. dhyq ssKUv 2021 149 A≤ymbw 2 dhyq `cW kwhn-[mw k¿°m¿ hIp-∏p-I-fpsS amXr-h-Ip-∏mb dhyq hIp∏v bmYm-ÿn-XnI `cW ssien-I- fn¬ n∂pw Imem-p-kr-X-amb am‰-ßƒ Dƒs°m≠v ho `c-W-{I-a-ß-fn-te°v AXn- thKw amdn-s°m-≠n-cn-°pIbmWv. hnhc kmt¶-XnI hnZy {]tbm-P--s∏-SpØn nc-h[n `cW n¿h-l-W-{]-h¿Ø--ßƒ hIp∏v n¿h-ln-®p- h-cp-∂p. dhyq hcp-amw, `qan kwc-£- Ww, `qhn-n-tbm-Kw, `qan hnX-c-Ww, Zpc-¥-n-hm-c-Ww, sXc-s™-Sp-∏v, Imt-jp-am-cn, ]ucm- h-Imi kwc-£-Ww, k¿´n-^n-°‰v tkh--ßƒ, kmaq-ly-o-Xn, t£a-{]-h¿Ø--ßƒ, `qtcJm kwc-£Ww XpS-ßnb hnhn[ hnj-b-ß-ƒ Cu hIp-∏n¬ Imcy-£-a-ambn ssIImcyw sNbvXp-h-cp-∂p. tkh--ta-Je IqSp-X¬ i‡-hpw, kpXm-cyhpw B°p-∂-Xnv dhyq hIp∏v {]Xn-⁄m-_-≤-am-Wv. dhyq hIp-∏v ta[mhn em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W-dmWv. tPmbn‚ v IΩo-j-W¿, em≥Uv t_m¿Uv sk{I-´-dn, k¿t∆bpw `qtc-Jbpw Ub-d-Œ¿, Pn√m-I-f-Œ¿am¿, Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j- W¿am¿, ^nm≥kv Hm^o-k¿am¿, hnPn-e≥kv sU]yq´n If-Œ¿am¿, sslt°m-SXn sebvk¨ Hm^o-k¿ F∂n-h¿ em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-Wsd `cW n¿h-l-W-Øn¬ klm- bn-°p-∂p. Pn√m dhyq `c-W-kw-hn-[mw nb-{¥n-°p-∂Xv Pn√m-I-f-Œ-dm-Wv. sU]yq´n If- Œ¿, dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿/k_v If-Œ¿, Xl-kn¬Zm¿, Xl-kn¬Zm¿ `qtcJ F∂n-h¿ Pn√m-I-f-Œ-dpsS Iogn¬ {]h¿Øn-°p-∂p. Xmeq-°v Xe-Øn¬ Xl-kn¬Zm-cpw, Xl-kn¬Zm¿ `qtcJbpw, hnt√-Pv X-e-Øn¬ hnt√Pv Hm^o-k-dp-amWv dhyq `cWw n¿h- ln-°p-∂Xv. Xmeq°v XeØn¬ sU]yq´n If-IvS¿/RDO sNb¿am≥ Bbn Xmeq°v em≥Uv t_m¿Up-Iƒ tÃ‰v em≥Uv t_m¿Uns‚ Iogn¬ {]h¿Øn-°p-∂p. em≥Uv dhyq IΩo- j-W-dpsS nb-{¥-W-Øn-¬ sk≥{S¬ Ãmºv Unt∏mbpw {]h¿Øn-®p hcp∂p. dhyq hIp-∏nse DtZym-K-ÿ¿°v ]cn-io-ew ¬In-h-cp∂ kzbw-`-cW ÿm]--amWv C≥Ãn-‰yq´v Hm^v em≥Uv B≥Uv Unkm-Ã¿ amt-Pvsa‚ v. dhyq Znw 1885 apX¬ 1924 hsc Xncp-hn-Xmw-Iq¿ alm-cm-Pm-hm-bn-cp∂ {io aqew Xncp-mƒ cma- h¿Ω alm-cm-Pmhv 1886 s^{_phcn 24-˛mw Xob-Xn, {Smh≥Iq¿ sk‰n¬sa‚ v hnfw-_cw ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®p. Cu hnfw-_c {]Imcw `qan apgp-h≥ k¿s∆ sNbvXv ssIhiw Xn´-s∏- SpØn 1905-˛-HmsS sk‰n¬sa‚ v dn°m¿Up-Iƒ ]q¿Øn-bm-°n. Cu hnfw-_-c-Øns‚ Hm¿Ω ]pXp-°¬ BWv F√m h¿jhpw s^{_p-hcn 24 dhyq Zn-ambn BNcn-°p-∂-Xv. `cW`mj ˛ aebmfw amXr-`m-j-bmb ae-bm-f-amWv dhyq hIp-∏ns‚ HutZym-KnI `mj-bmbn kzoI-cn-®n-´p-≈- Xv. `cW cwKØv kpXm-cy-Xbpw P-]-¶m-fn-Øhpw ne-n¿Øm≥ P-ß-fpsS `mj-bn¬ Xs∂ `cWw S-Ø-W-sa-∂Xv nkvX¿°-amb kwKXnbmWv. `c-W-`mj {]tbmK ]≤Xn {]mh¿Øn-I-am-°p-∂-Xnv hIp-∏p-X-e-Øn¬ HutZym-KnI `mjm kanXn {]h¿Øn-®p-h-cp- ∂p. HutZym-KnI `mjm hIp-∏n¬ n∂pw F√m h¿jhpw k¿°m¿ Poh--°m¿°v hnhn[ `c-W-`mjm tkh ]pc-kvIm-c-ßƒ evIn-h-cp-∂p. sk]v‰w-_¿ amk-Øn-emWv ]pc-kvIm- c-Øn-p≈ At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv.
  3. 3. dhyq ssKUv 2021 150 hyh-lmc bw kwÿm k¿°m¿ ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p≈ hyh-lmc bw dhyq hIp-∏n¬ Ap-h¿Øn®p t]mcp-∂p. ImX-emb nb-a-{]-iv-ßƒ Dƒs°m-≈mØ X¿°-ßƒ `c-W-X-e-Øn¬ Xs∂ ]cn-l-cn-°p-∂-Xnp≈ {ia-ßƒ dhyq hIp∏v S-Øn hcp-∂p. em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W-td-‰nse Npa-X-e-Iƒ Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j-W¿ (F¬.-F) F¬.-B¿ (sP) sk£≥˛01.01.1977 p ap≥]v ssIh-i-ap≈ h-`qan {Ia-s∏-Sp-Ø¬, kzImcy hw n£n-]vX-am-°epw ]Xn®p ¬I-epw, C F^v F¬, C Fkv F, -kn.- F-®v.-B¿-, `qan ]Xnhv nb-aw, ]m´w, d-hyq Im¿Uv, hm-h-Imi nb-aw, BZn- hmkn `qan Aym-[o--s∏-S¬, sNßd `qhnjbw, tXm´-n-IpXn nb-aw, Fnan `qan, kzØv Hgn-∏n-s®-SpØ `qan, hr£ _m¶v, k¿°m¿ `qan kwc-£Ww. F¬.-B¿ (sI) sk£≥˛aW¬ J-w, Zo-Xoc kwc-£-Ww, Pe-tk-N skkv, ]ºnwKv k_vkn-Un, B¿. Fw. F^v, B¿.-]n.-F-^v, C˛km≥Uv, k¿°m¿ sI´n-S-ß- fp-tSbpw `qan-bp-tSbpw ssIam-‰w, `qkw-c-£-Ww, `qan hns´m-gn-b¬, sI.-Fw.-Fw.-kn, Fw.-Fw.-Un.-B¿. Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j-W¿ (F¬.-B¿) F¬.-B¿(-_n) sk£≥˛sI´nS nIp-Xn, `q nIpXn nb-aw, dhyq dn°-h-dn, F¬.- B¿.-H.-_n.-Sn, ]Xn-P-a-am-‰w, k¿t∆bpw AXn-c-S-bm-f-hpw, F¬.-B¿.-Fw, ae-_m¿ `qan cPn-kvt{S-j≥, F¬.-B¿(-Uªnbp) sk£≥˛ B¿. B¿.-kn, do I¨ko-en-tb-j≥, Un.-kn._n bpsS Ah-tem-I-w. Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j-W¿ (kon-tbm-dn‰n sk¬) F¬.-B¿(-kn) sk£≥˛`qan Gs‰-Sp-°¬ F¬.-B¿(-Fw) sk£≥-˛ hnt√-Pv-˛-Xm-eq-°v-˛-d-hyq Unhn-j≥ F∂n-h-bpsS cq]o- I-c-Whpw-˛]p-kw-L-S--bpw, dhyq Hm^okv, sI´nS n¿Ωm-Ww, Poh--°m-cpsS Ãm^v Izm¿t´-gvkv, Hm^okv kuI-cy-ßƒ, ]cn-io-e--ßƒ, sF.-F¬.-Un.-Fw. FtÃ‰v IΩn-‰n, Kh¿W-dpsS {]kw-Kw, C˛A‰≥U≥kv, Bkq-{X-Ww, Kth-jW hnI-k ]≤-Xn-Iƒ, nb-a-ß-fp-sSbpw N´-ß-fp-sSbpw ]cn-tim-[-, `cW dnt∏m¿´v, B¿. F^v.Un `c-W-]-cn-jv°m-c-ßƒ, If-IvS¿am-cpsS tbmKw, em≥Uv dhyq amz¬, HutZym-KnI `mj, dhyq Znw, ]pc-kv°m-c-ßƒ, nb-a-k-`-Im-cy-ßƒ, dhyq hIp∏v B[p-nI h¬°-c-Ww, tI{µm-hn-jvIrX ]≤-Xn-Iƒ, F¬.-B¿(‰n) sk£≥-˛-ko-n-tbm-dn‰n enÃv Xøm-dm-°¬ Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j-W¿ (Un.-Fw.) F¬.B¿ (F) sk£≥˛ sI.-F¬.-bp, s¬h-b¬ XÆo¿ØS kwc-£-Ww, Bbp[ nb-aw, kvt^mSI hkvXp nb-aw, s]t{Sm-fnbw nb-aw, Ãmºv nb-aw, Izm¿´v ^o B‚ v kyq´v hmtez-j≥, sI.-F.-U-ªn-bp.U-ªn-bp.F-^v, ISm-izm-kw, ymb-hne n¿Æ- bw, F¬.-sF.-F¬. hmbv], aÆv kwc-£Ww, FkvNo‰v B≥Uv t^m¿ ^o®¿, km£y-]-{X-ßƒ, sk≥k-kv.
  4. 4. dhyq ssKUv 2021 151 F¬.B¿ (F®v) sk£≥˛ apJya{¥nbpsS ]cmXn ]cnlmc kwhn[mw, apJya{¥nbpsS ZpcnXmizmkn[n, Zpc¥nhmcW I¨t{Smƒ dqans‚ nb{¥Ww, {]IrXn Zpc¥ßfpw nhmcW {]h¿Øßfpw, ]m¿∏nS ]≤-Xn-Iƒ, tImf-n- h¬°-cW ]≤-Xn-Iƒ, s]mXp-P ]cm-Xn, Imb-ep-Ifpw Dƒm-S≥ KXm-KX nb-a- hpw, tkh-m-h-Imi nbaw, F¬.B¿ (F¬) sk£≥˛ tÃm¿ ]¿t®-bvkv, `WvUmcw hnebv°p hmß¬, {]kn-≤o-I-c-W-ßfpw ]pkvX-I-ßfpw hmß¬, {KŸ-im-e, ^b¬ h¿°vtjm-∏v, s]‚nwKv ^b¬, tImSXn s]‚nwKv ^b¬, hrjvSn ÿnXn hnhcw, kmwkv°m-cnI {]h¿Ø--ß-fn¬ ]s¶-Sp-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ Ap-a-Xn, hnh-cm-h-Imi nb-aw, ]ucm-h- Imi tcJ, B{inX nb-a ]≤-Xn. F¬.B¿ (]n) (Iyq) (B¿) sk£pIƒ˛ D]-Hm-^o-kp-I-fpsS ]cn-tim-[. Akn-Ã‚ v IΩo-j-W¿ (B¿.C) F¬.-B¿(-Un) sk£≥˛A®-S° S-]-Sn, hnNm-cW Ap-aXn. F¬.-B¿(-C) sk£≥˛s]mXp-Po-h--°m-cyw, clky hn`m-Kw, hne-s∏´ tcJ-I- fpsS kq£n®p hbv°¬, Un.-]n.-kn, ÿew am‰-hpw, nb-a--hpw, ÿm-°-b-d-dw, XkvXnI krjvSn-°epw Dd-∏m-°-epw, A[nI Poh--°m-cpsS ]p¿hn-ym-kw, sU]yq-t´-j≥ B≥Uv h¿°nwKv Atd©vsa‚ v, XpS¿®m-p-a-Xn. F¬.-B¿(-Pn) sk£≥˛Ct‚-W¬ Fkvd-dm-ªn-jvsa‚ v F¬.-B¿(-F≥) sk£≥˛kn.-F, ssS∏nÃv, ss{Uh¿, hn.-F-^v.-F, A‰≥U¿am¿, F¬.-Pn.F-kv., ]m¿´vssSw/I≠n≥-P‚ v Poh--°m¿, hnXm inip t£a kan-Xn, H.- _n.-kn. kwh-c-Ww, `n∂-ti-jn-°m¿, _m°vtemKv Fkv.kn/FÃn, k¿t∆ ]cn-io-e- w, Ãm^v Iu¨kn¬. F¬.-B¿(-Fkv) sk£≥˛kyq´v tIm¨^-d≥kv, kyq´v cPn-Ã¿, sI.-F.‰n tIkp- Iƒ, kn.-B¿.-]n.kn tIkp-I-fpsS ]p:]cn-tim-[. F¬.-B¿(-bp) sk£≥˛Atz-jW Iu≠¿, X]m¬ hnX-c-Ww, Ukv]m-®v, Ãmºv A°u-≠p-Iƒ. kon-b¿ ^nm≥kv Hm^o-k¿ F^v. _n. (-F) sk£≥˛_UvP-‰v, FÃn-ta-‰p-Iƒ, ^≠p-Iƒ Ap-h-Zn-°¬, tem°¬ BUn-ddv dnt∏m¿´p-Iƒ, F.-Pn. dnt∏m¿´p-Iƒ, shbnkv B‚ v ao≥kv, s]≥j≥ Bp- Iq-eyßƒ Ap-h-Zn-°¬, BUn‰v H_vP-£≥kv, ]n.-F^v. t¢mj¿, F≥.-B¿.-F. I¨th¿j≥, F≥.-F¬.-kn, ap{Z-]-{X-ti-J-c-Ww, πm≥^≠v Ap-h-Zn-°¬. F^v. _n. (-kn) sk£≥˛D]Hm^o-kp-I-fnse HmUn‰v ta¬tm-´w, B`y-¥c BUn- ‰n-t∑-ep≈ ]cn-tim-[ Ipdn-∏p-I-fpsS XpS¿-S-]-Sn. ^nm≥kv Hm^o-k¿˛II F^v. _n. (-_n) sk£≥˛slUv Hm^v A°u≠v HØp-tm-°¬
  5. 5. dhyq ssKUv 2021 152 If-IvS-td‰v/B¿.-Un. Hm^okpIfnse S--]-Sn-{I-a-ßƒ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ A[nImcßfpw NpaXeIfpw 1973-˛se {Inan¬ S]Sn nbakwlnXbn¬ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ A[nImcßtfbpw NpaXeItfbpw Ipdn®v hniZambn {]Xn]mZn°p∂p. nbaw- ˛ hIp∏v 20, 21˛¬ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ nbacoXn {]Xn]mZnbv°p∂p. kwÿm k¿°mcnv, Hmtcm Pn√bnepw AXnv bp‡sa∂v tXm∂p∂{X BfpIsf FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰pamcmbpw nban°p∂Xnv A[nImcw ¬Inbn´p≠v. kwÿm k¿°mcnv {]tXyI Bhiyßƒ°mtbm Hcp {]tXyI {]tZiØnv am{Xamtbm kvs]jy¬ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰pamsc nban°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 21) AdÃv˛ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ km∂n≤yØnepw At±lØns‚ A[nImc]cn[nbnepw GsX¶nepw Ip‰w sNøs∏Sptºmƒ At±lØnv Ip‰°mcs kzbw AdÃv sNøpItbm AdÃv sNøphm≥ GsX¶nepw Bƒ°v DØchv ¬IpItbm sNømhp∂Xpw At∏mƒ PmaysØ°pdn®v CXneSßnb hyhÿIƒ°p hnt[bambn, Ip‰°mcs IÃUnbnte°v IΩn‰v sNømhp∂XpamWv (hIp∏v 44) tk¿®v hmd≠pIƒ˛ Hcp Pn√m aPnkvt{S‰ntm, k_vUnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰ntm, hnhcw In´nbXnt∑epw, Bhiysa∂p Xn°p tXm∂p∂ AtzjW hnNmcWbv°p tijhpw GsX¶nepw ÿew, Ifhv apX¬ nt£]n°pItbm hn¬°pItbm sNøp∂Xntm Cu hIp∏v _m[IamIp∂ GsX¶nepw Objectional Article GsX¶nepw ÿeØv hn¬°pItbm, nt£]n®n´ps≠t∂m, hnizkn°m≥ ImcWaps≠¶n¬, At±lØnv hmd≠v hgn Hcp t]meokv DtZymKÿs ]cntim[bv°mbn NpaXes∏SpØmhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 94). XS™p hbv°¬ Ip‰ambn Xocp∂ ]cnXÿnXnIfn¬ GsX¶nepw Bsf XS™p h®n´p≈Xmbn Pn√m aPnkvt{S‰ntm, k_vUnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰ntm hnizkn°m≥ ImcWaps≠¶n¬ At±lØnv tk¿®v hmd≠v ]pds∏Sphn°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 97). nbahncp≤amb GsX¶nepw Dt±iyØnv Hcp kv{Xosbtbm, ]Xns´p hb np Xmsgbp≈ Hcp s]¨Ip´nsbtbm Aymbambn XS¶en¬ h®ncn°p∂Xmbn t_m[yambm¬ Pn√m aPnkvt{S‰ntm, k_vUnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰ntm Hcp hmd≠v ]pds∏Sphn°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 98). kam[m]meØnpw √S∏npap≈ Pmayw Dd∏phcpØ¬ ˛ s]mXpkam[mØnv ewLap≠m°pItbm Ielw D≠mIpItbm sNøm≥ km≤yXbp≈t∏mƒ BbXv XSbm≥ ap≥Iq¿ S]SnIƒ FSp°m≥ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv A[nImcw D≠v. kam[mewLw SØm≥ km≤yXbp≈ hy‡ntbmSv NphsS ]dbp∂ kmlNcyßfn¬ kam[mØnp≈ Hcp t_m≠v hbv°mp≈ DØchv ]pds∏Sphn°mXncn°m≥ ImcWw Bhiys∏Smhp∂XmWv. 1. s]mXp-P--ß-fpsS kam-[m Pohn-X-Ønv ewLw D≠m-°p-∂-Xmtbm s]mXpim¥n°v `wKw D≠m-°p-∂tXm Bb {]hrØnIfn¬ G¿s∏-Sm≥ CSbps≠∂v hniz-k-o-b-amb Adnhv e`n-®m¬ (h-Ip∏v 107) 2. GsX¶nepw hy‡n hm°mtem tcJmaqetam at‰sX¶nepw coXnbntem a∏q¿∆w C¥y≥ ]o¬tImUnse 124(A),153(A),153(B), 292, 295(A) F∂o hIp∏pIƒ {]Imcw in£m¿lamb
  6. 6. dhyq ssKUv 2021 153 Hcp kwKXn a]q¿∆w {]Ncn∏n°pItbm AXnv {ian°pItbm, Ip‰w sNøpItbm sNbvXm¬ (hIp∏v 108). 3. Hcp hy‡n t_m[]q¿∆w Ip‰w sNøp∂Xnmbn {ian°p∂Xmbpw AXnmbn Hfnhn¬ Ignbm≥ {ian°p∂Xmbpw FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv t_m[ys∏´m¬ (hIp∏v 109) 4. ]Xnhmbp≈ Ih¿®, `ht`Zw, kam[m ewLw, ]qgvØnhbv]v, `£WØn¬ ambwtN¿°¬, I≈∑msc kwc£n°¬ XpSßnb {]h¿Øßfn¬ Hcmƒ G¿s∏´m¬ kam[m]meØnpw, √S∏npw Pmayw Dd∏p hcpØmhp∂XmWv. (hIp∏v 110) 107 apX¬ 110 hsc hIp∏pIƒ {]Imcw Hcmƒs°Xnsc S]SnsbSp°p∂Xnv ImcWw ImWn°m≥ Bhiys∏tS≠ kmlNcyap≠mbm¬ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰v At±lØnv In´nb hnhcßfpsS kmcmwihpw t_m≠ns‚ XpIbpw AXns‚ Imemh[nbpw Pmay°m¿ thWsa¶n¬ AhcpsS FÆhpw tcJs∏SpØn Hcp DØchv ]pds∏Sphnt°≠XmWv (hIp∏v 111). sk£≥ 107 apX¬ 110 hscbp≈ S]SnIƒ S∏n¬ hcpØp∂Xns°pdn®v sk£≥ 111 apX¬ 124 hsc {]Xn]mZn°p∂p. s]mXpkaqlØns‚ kam[m kwc£Ww (Unlawful Assembly) 1. nbahncp≤ kwLßsf ]ncn®phnS¬ ˛ s]mXpkaqlØns‚ kam[mØnv XS w D≠m°m≥ CSbp≈ Hcp kwLtØmSv ]ncn™pt]mIm≥ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv B⁄m]n°mhp∂XmWv. {]kvXpX kwLw ]ncn™pt]mImØ kmlNcyØn¬ Ahsc ]ncn®phnSm≥ _e{]tbmKw SØmhp∂XpamWv (sk£≥ 129). 2. nbahncp≤ kwLßsf ]ncn®phnSm≥ kmbp[ tkIsf D]tbmKn°mhp∂Xpw AXnpth≠n AdÃv, XS™phbv°¬ XpSßnbh SØmhp∂XpamWv (sk£≥ 130). 3. 129˛130 hIp∏pIƒ {]Imcw DØahnizmktØmsS sNbvX IrXyßfpsS t]cn¬ Ch sNbvX DtZymKÿ≥ Ip‰w sNbvXXmbn IW°m°pIbn√. At±lsØ t{]mknIyqj≥ StØ≠ kmlNcyap≠mbm¬ k¿°mcns‚ ap≥Iq¿ ApaXn hmtß≠Xp≠v (sk£≥ 132). s]mXpPieyßƒ (Public Nuisance) (hIp∏v 133˛143) s]mXpÿeØp≠m°p∂ nbahncp≤amb XS ßƒ, kaqlsØ _m[n°p∂ hym]mcw, tÃm°v, sXmgn¬, A]ISkm≤yXbp≈ ]Zm¿∞ßfpsS n¿ΩmWw, A]ISkm≤yXbp≈ hr£ßƒ, sI´nSßƒ, A]ISw ]Xnbncn°p∂ hgn, Ipfw, InW¿, A]ISIcamb arKw XpSßnb XS ßƒ D≠mIp∂psh¶n¬ AXns‚ DSaÿmb Bƒ°v AXv o°w sNøp∂Xntm, AXv XSbp∂Xntm, A]ISmhÿ Hgnhm°p∂Xntm Hcp kzm]m[nI DØchv ¬Imhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 133). DØchv ˛ XS w o°p∂Xnv Hcp n›nX kabw DØchn¬ ]dbmhp∂Xpw A√mØ]£w DØchn¬ ]dbp∂ ÿeØpw kabØpw FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ ap∂n¬ lmPcmIm≥ n¿t±iw ¬Imhp∂XpamWv. sk£≥ 133 (2) p Iogn¬ aPnkvt{S‰v ]m m°nbn´p≈ DØchv bmsXmcp knhn¬ tImSXnbnepw tNmZyw sNøs∏Smhp∂X√. 1. DØchv ka≥kv SØmhp∂Xpw AXnp Ignbp∂ns√¶n¬ s]mXpÿeØv ]Xnbv°mhp∂XpamWv (134). 2. DØchn¬ n¿t±in°p∂ {]hrØn FXn¿I£n n¿hlnt°≠XmWv. AXp sNbvXns√¶n¬ DØchn¬ ]dbp∂ kabØv lmPcmbn ImcWw ImWnt°≠XmWv (hIp∏v 135).
  7. 7. dhyq ssKUv 2021 154 3. XS w o°pItbm, ImcWw ImWn°pItbm sNømXncp∂m¬ C¥y≥ ]o¬ tImUv 188˛mw hIp∏n¬ ]dbp∂ in£bv°v A¿lmIpw. H∏w ap≥]v ¬Inb DØchv ÿncs∏SpØmhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 136). 4. s]mXpkaqlØnp≠mb XS sØ∏‰n FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv Hcp AtzjWhnNmcW SØmhp∂XmWv. FXn¿I£nbv°v ApIqeambn Hcp AhImiap≠mbncn°pIbpw AXnv hnizmktbmKyamb sXfnhps≠∂v ImWpIbpw sNbvXm¬ B AhImisØ kw_‘n®v tImSXn Xocpamn°p∂Xphsc aPnkvt{S‰v S]Sn n¿Øn hbvt°≠XmWv (hIp∏v 137). ImcWw ImWn°m≥ lmPcmIptºmgp≈ S]Sn{Iaßƒ 1. ka≥kv tIknteXpt]mse sXfnshSp°mhp∂Xpw, ap≥]v ]pds∏Sphn® DØchns ImcWw ImWn°ens‚ shfn®Øn¬ t`ZKXn sNbvtXm A√msXtbm ÿncs∏SpØmhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 138). 2. sk£≥ 137˛¬ {]Xn]mZn°p∂ AtzjWhnNmcWbv°mbn bp‡amb Hcmƒ ÿeØpsN∂v AtzjWwSØWsa∂vn¿t±in°mhp∂tXm{]kvXpXtaJebn¬hnZKv≤mbHcmsfka≥kv sNbvXv hnkvXcn°mhp∂tXm BWv (hIp∏v 139). 3. AtzjWØnv ntbmKn°p∂ DtZymKÿv tcJmaqeamb n¿t±ißƒ ¬Imhp∂Xpw AtzjWØnmhiyamb sNehpIƒ BcmWv ¬tI≠sX∂v n¿t±in°mhp∂Xpw AbmfpsS dnt∏m¿´v tIkn¬ sXfnhmbn kzoIcn°mhp∂XpamWv (hIp∏v 140). 4. DØchv ÿncs∏SpØp∂ ]£w DØchn¬ ]dbp∂ IrXyw n¿hln°m≥ Bhiys∏SpIbpw Apkcn°mXncp∂m¬ C¥y≥ ]o¬ tImUv 188 {]Imcw in£bv°v A¿lmIpsa∂v XS w D≠m°nb Bsf Adnbn°pIbpw thWw (hIp∏v 141). 5. n›bn® kabØnp≈n¬ XS w o°nbns√¶n¬ aPnkvt{S‰nv AXv n¿hln°mhp∂Xpw AXns‚ sNehpIƒ o°w sNøs∏´ hkvXphns‚tbm PwKa hkvXphns‚ P]vXnbneqsStbm hnev]bneqsStbm CuSm°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 141(2)). 6. ASnb¥nc kz`mhap≈ A]ISßƒ o°w sNtø≠ kmlNcyap≠mbm¬ XS w D≠m°nb Bƒs°Xnsc Hcp C≥sPIvj≥ ]pds∏Sphn°mhp∂XmWv. Abmƒ AXn¬ hogvN hcpØpIbmsW¶n¬ XS w o°phmp≈ DNnXamb am¿§ßƒ aPnkvt{S‰nv kzoIcn°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 142). 7. s]mXpPßƒ°v ieyap≠m°p∂ XS ßƒ D≠m°cpsX∂v _‘s∏´ Bfnv DØchv ¬IpIbpw AXns‚ Bh¿Øw aPnkvt{S‰nv ntcm[n°mhp∂XpamWv (hIp∏v 143). ASnb¥nc kz`mhap≈ s]mXpPieyßƒ (Urgent case of nuisance or apprehended danger) sk£≥ 144 1. Cu hIp∏nv Iogn¬ S]SnsbSp°p∂Xnv aXnbmb ImcWßƒ D≠mbncnt°≠XmWv. tm´okv SØm≥ IgnbmØ ASnb¥nc kmlNcyßfn¬ GI]£obambn DØchv ]m m°mhp∂XmWv. 2. Cu hIp∏v {]Imcap≈ DØchv Hcp hy‡n°p≈tXm Hcp {]tXyI ÿeØv Xmakn°p∂h¿°p≈tXm GsX¶nepw {]tXyI ÿeØv sN√p∂h¿°p≈tXm BImw.
  8. 8. dhyq ssKUv 2021 155 3. Cu hIp∏np Iognse DØchnv 2 amkØne[nIw {]m_eyan√. F∂m¬ apjyPohtm c£bvt°m D≈ A]mbw, elf, ASn]nSn XpSßnbh XSbp∂Xnp≈ DØchmbm¬ kwÿm k¿°m¿ hn⁄m]w hgn 6 amkØn¬ IhnbmØ Hcp kabw IqSn Cu DØchnv {]m_eyap≠mbncn°pw. 4. Hcp aPnkvt{S‰nv Xm≥ evInbtXm Xs‚ Iognep≈ GsX¶nepw aPnkvt{S‰v ¬InbtXm Bb Hcp DØchv d±m°pItbm t`ZKXn hcpØmhpItbm sNømhp∂XmWv. Cu DØchv d±m°mp≈ A[nImcw kwÿm k¿°mcnv D≠mbncn°p∂XmWv. 5. aPnkvt{S‰v ]pds∏Sphn°p∂ DØchv d±m°m≥ k¶S°mcmb Hcmƒ°v aPnkvt{S‰ntm k¿°mcntm At]£ evImhp∂XmWv. k¶S°mcv tcnt´m, h°o¬ apJm¥nctam lmPcmIphmpw DØchnsXncmbn ImcWw ImWn°m≥ Ahkcw ¬tI≠Xpw At]£ nckn°pIbmsW¶n¬ AXnpff ImcWw tcJmaqew ¬tI≠XpamWv. ÿmhchkvXp kw_‘n® X¿°ßƒ 1. Hcp t]meokv DtZymKÿs‚ dnt∏m¿´n¬ nt∂m, at‰sX¶nepw hnhcØn¬ nt∂m Xs‚ A[nImc ]cn[n°p≈nep≈ `qantbm Petam AhbpsS AXncpItfm kw_‘n®v kam[mewLw D≠mImnSbp≈ kmlNcyaps≠∂v t_m[ys∏´m¬ _‘s∏´ hy‡nIƒ°v tcnt´m h°o¬ apJm¥nctam Xs‚ tImSXnbn¬ lmPcmImpw X¿°hkvXphns kw_‘n®v Ah¿°v ]dbmp≈ AhImihmZßfpsS tcJIƒ lmPcm°mpw Bhiys∏´v Hcp DØchv ]pds∏Sphn°mhp∂XmWv (sk£≥ 145). 2. sk£≥ 145 {]Imcw Hcp DØchv ]pds∏Sphn® tijw tIkv ASnb¥nc {]m[myapffXmsW∂v aPnkvt{S‰nv t_m≤ys∏SpIbpw X¿°hkvXphns‚ ssIhimhImiw B¿°msW∂v t_m[ys∏Sm≥ IgnbmsX hcnIbpw sNbvXm¬ I£nIƒ°p≈ AhImiw kw_‘n®v tImSXn Xocpamn°p∂Xp hsc P]vXn sNømhp∂XmWv. Cu kmlNcyØn¬ knhn¬ tImSXn Hcp dnkohsd h®n´ns√¶n¬ aPnkvt{S‰nv Hcp dnkohsd nban°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 146). 3. `qantbm Petam D]tbmKn°mp≈ AhImiw kw_‘n® X¿°Øn¬ DØchv ]pds∏Sphn°m≥ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv A[nImcw D≠mbncn°pw (hIp∏v 147). 4. {]mtZinI hnNmcW ˛ 145 apX¬ 147 hsc hIp∏pIƒ {]Imcw ÿeØpt]mbn AtzjWw Bhiyambn hcptºmƒ Unkv{SnIv aPnkvt{S‰ntm k_vUnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰ntm AØcw AtzjWw SØp∂Xnv Xs‚ Iognep≈ Hcp FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns ntbmKn°mhp∂Xpw Bhiyamb am¿§n¿t±ißƒ ¬Imhp∂XpamWv. At±lØns‚ dnt∏m¿´v tIkn¬ sXfnhmbn kzoIcn°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 148). 5. Unkv{SnIv aPnkvt{S‰ntm k_vUnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰ntm Xm≥ Bcw`n®n´p≈ GsX¶nepw tIkv Xo¿∏m°p∂Xnmbn Xs‚ Iognep≈ Hcp FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns Gev]n®psImSp°mhp∂XmWv (hIp∏v 411). 6. sk£≥ 411 {]Imcapff S]Sn kzoIcn°p∂ aPnkvt{S‰v AXv sNømp≈ ImcWßƒ tcJs∏SpØn hbvt°≠XmWv (hIp∏v 412). C≥IzÃv kwibmkv]Zhpw Akzm`mhnIhpamb acWßfn¬ acWImcWsØ°pdn®pw acW ]cnkcsØ°pdn®pw SØp∂ {]mYanIamb AtzjWamWv C≥IzÃv AYhm
  9. 9. dhyq ssKUv 2021 156 t{]XhnNmcW. {Inan¬ S]Sn kwlnX hIp∏v 174 apX¬ 176 hsc C≥IzÃv kw_‘n® Imcyßƒ {]Xn]mZn°p∂p. 1. Pn√m aPnkvt{S‰v, k_v UnhnjW¬ aPnkvt{S‰v, Pn√m aPnkvt{St‰m k¿°mtcm A[nImcs∏SpØnb FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰v F∂nh¿°v t{]XhnNmcW sNøm≥ A[nImcap≠mbncn°p∂XmWv (174(4)). 2. Hcmƒ BﬂlXy sNbvXXmtbm as‰mcmfmtem, arKØmtem, b{¥Ømtem bmZr›nIamb as‰mcp kw`hØmtem kwibIcamb kmlNcyØn¬ acn®n´ps≠t∂m hnhcw e`n®m¬ t]meokv tÃjs‚ NpaXebp≈ DtZymKÿ≥ B hnhcw ASpØp≈ FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰ns [cn∏nt°≠XmWv (174(1)). 3. hnhmlw Ign™v 7 h¿jØnp≈n¬ Hcp kv{Xo BﬂlXy sNøpItbm kwibIcamb kmlNcyØn¬ acWs∏SpItbm A{]ImcamWv acWs∏´sX∂v ]cmXn e`n°pItbm sNbvXm¬ Hcp FIvkn-Iyq-´ohv aPn-kvt{S‰v C≥IzÃv S-tØ-≠- Xm-Wv. 4. IÃUn acWw, IÃUnbnse _em¬kwKw, Hcp hy‡nbpsS Xntcm[mw F∂o tIkpIfn¬ C≥IzÃv Hcp FIvkn-Iyq-´ohv aPn-kvt{S‰v S-tØ-≠-Xpw, AtzjWw PpUojy¬ aPnkvt{S‰v StØ≠XpamWv. t{]XhnNmcWbpw (Inquest) {i≤nt°≠ Imcyßfpw 1. acWw kwibmkv]Zamb kmlNcyßfn¬ Bbncpt∂m F∂pw Akzm`mhnIamb acWamtWm F∂pw AßsbmsW¶n¬ acWImcWw F¥msW∂pw D≈ Imcyßƒ ]cntim[n®v dnt∏m¿´v B°pI F∂XmWv t{]XhnNmcWbpsS Dt±iyw. 2. FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰v acWs∏´bmfpsS icocw D≈ ÿeØv sN√pIbpw Ab¬hmknIfmb ct≠m AXne[nItam amy∑mcmb BfpIfpsS km∂n≤yØn¬ C≥IzÃv SØpIbpw sNtø≠XmWv. acn®bmfpsS _‘p°sf Adnbnt°≠Xpw AtzjWhnNmcWbn¬ k∂nlnXcmbncn°m≥ Adnbnt°≠XpamWv (176(4)). 3. imkv{XobcoXnIƒ Ahew_n®pw Nn´tbmSpw {i≤tbmSpw IqSnthWw t{]XhnNmcW StØ≠Xv. √ shfn®w C≥IzÃnmbn Dd∏phcpØWw. 4. t{]XhnNmcW dnt∏m¿´n¬ arXicocØns‚bpw IrXyÿeØns‚bpw ka{Kamb hnhcWw tcJs∏SpØWw. IrXyÿeØns‚ ka{Kamb Hcp tcJmNn{Xw Xømdm°n AhnsSbp≈ Hmtcm hkvXp°ƒ°pw {]tXyIw º¿ sImSpØv Ahbn¬ n∂v arXicocØnte°p≈ AIehpw Afhpw tcJs∏SpØWw. 5. dnt∏m¿´nse 7, 8 tImfßfnse hnhcßƒ hniZoIcn°p∂ XcØn¬ If¿ t^mt´mIƒ FSpt°≠XmWv. arXtZlØns‚bpw IrXyÿeØns‚bpw F√m sXfnhpIfpw shfnhm°p∂ XcØnemhWw t^mt´mIƒ FSpt°≠Xv. Ignbp∂nStØmfw Hcp Afhv tS∏v h®pthWw t¢mk]v Zriyßƒ FSp°phm≥. t^mt´mIƒ ]n∂oSv am‰whcpØmXncn°p∂Xnmbn AhbpsS kn.Un, s]≥ss{Uhv F∂nh hmßn kq£nt°≠XmWv. 6. IrXyÿeØns‚ tcJmNn{Xw, hnhcWw, arXicocØns‚ Dujvamhv, ndt`Zßƒ, t]inIfpsS ZrVX, kzImcyhkvXp°fptSbpw, AyhkvXp°fptSbpw km∂n≤yw, icocØns‚ kmºnfpIƒ, kzm_pIƒ, kvanbdpIƒ, _mlyc{‘ßƒ, Ahbhßƒ,
  10. 10. dhyq ssKUv 2021 157 {khßƒ, _e{]tbmK e£Wßƒ, ]cnkcsØ K‘w F∂nh hnhcWØn¬ Dƒs∏SpØWw. 7. icocØnep≠mb ndt`Zßƒ GsX√mw `mKßfnemsW∂v IrXyambn tcJs∏SpØWw. apdnhpIƒ, NXhpIƒ, Icnhmfn∏pIƒ F∂nh th¿Xncn®v tcJs∏SpØWw. adpIv, ]®IpØv, XgºpIƒ, ImXpIpØv, tPmen sNøptºmgp≠mIp∂ XgºpIƒ, ]√v, tamW, Np≠v, XeapSn, hnceSbmfw XpSßnbhbpsS {]tXyIXIƒ tcJs∏SpØWw. 8. tZlØv ]‰n∏nSn®ncn°p∂ hkvXp°ƒ, ssIIƒ°p≈n¬ ]nSn®ncn°p∂ hkvXp°ƒ, {]mWnIfpsS km∂n≤yw F∂nhbpw tcJs∏SpØWw. 9. mhv ISn®p]nSn°pI, DZcw ho¿°pI, ndhyXymkap≈ `mKØnp Np‰pw ocv ImWpI XpSßnb {]tXyIXIfpw IÆv, hmbv, IgpØv, ssIImepIƒ F∂nh Nen∏n®v tm°ptºmƒ e`n°p∂ {]tXyIXIfpw tcJs∏SpØWw. 10. arXtZlw in®pt]mIm≥ km≤yXbpffXpsIm≠v arXtZlØns‚bpw IrXyÿeØns‚bpw kq£vaamb {]tXyIXIsf√mw Dƒs∏SpØn ka{Kamb hnhcWamWv t{]XhnNmcWbn¬ StØ≠Xv. FIvkvlyqtaj≥ adhv sNbvX arXtZlw ]cn-tim-[m hnt[-b-am-°p∂ {]{InbbmWv FIvkvlyqtaj≥. {Inan¬ S]Sn nbaw 176˛mw hIp∏v {]Imcw FIvknIyq´ohv aPnkvt{S‰nv/k_v Unhn-j-W¬ aPn-kvt{S-‰nv CXnp≈ A[nImcap≠v. AtzjW DtZymKÿ≥ CXnmbn FIvknIyq´ohv /k_v Unhn-j-W¬ aPn-kvt{S-‰nv At]£ ¬IWw. hfsc {i≤m]q¿∆w StØ≠ {]{InbbmWv FIvkvlyqtaj≥. arXtZlw adhv sNbvX ÿeØns‚bpw kao]ÿeØns‚bpw {]tXyIXIƒ F√mw tcJs∏SpØpIbpw Bhiyamb kmºnfpIƒ tiJcn°pIbpw thWw. aÆns‚ LS, kz`mhw, sNSnIfpsS {]tXyIX, {]mWnIfpsS km∂n≤yw XpSßnbh tcJs∏SpØWw. arXtZlw adhv sNbvX IpgnbpsS AXncpIƒ Ipd®v IqSn hnkvXrXnbn¬ Af∂v ASbmfs∏SpØn IpgnbpsS AXncpIƒ am‰Ww. aÆv CSn™p hogmXncn°m≥ {i≤n°Ww. icoc`mKßƒ, AyhkvXp°ƒ, Bbp[ßƒ, hkv{X`mKßƒ XpSßn e`n°p∂ F√m hkvXp°fpw ]cntim[s°SpØv Hcp tS∏v D]-tbm-Kn®v Sn hkvXp°fpsS Afhv FSp-t°-≠Xpw AtXm-sSm∏w t^mt´mbpw FSp°mhp∂XmWv. arXicochpw aÆpambn tN¿∂ncn°p∂ `mKßfn¬ n∂v aÆv kmºnƒ FSp°Ww. kmºnfpIƒ F√mwXs∂ AhnsS h®v sN°v sNbvXv te_¬ sNøWw. Hcp tcJmNn{Xw IqSn Xømdm°p∂Xv DNnXambncn°pw. ]pg-bn¬n∂pw sh≈w ]ºp-sN-øm-p-≈ Ap-hmZw n›nX ^md-an-√. 5 HP-¬ IqSpXep≈ ]ºv/sshZyptXm]IcWw/tlmkv/ss]∏v/kam D]IcWßƒ F∂nh D]tbmKn®v sh≈w ]ºp sNøp∂Xnv A©v cq] tIm¿´v^okv Ãmsºm-´n® At]£ Pn√m If-IvS¿°v ka¿∏n-°-Ww. F≥Pns‚ IpXn-c-i-‡n, ]ºp-h-bv°p∂ ÿew, sh≈-sa-Sp-°p∂ ]pg, -bv°p∂ ÿe-Øns‚ hnkvXo¿Æw F∂nh hy‡-ambn ImWn-®n-cn-°-Ww. kz¥-amb ÿeØv ]ºv hbvt°-≠Xpw Ay¿°v D]-{Z-h-an-√msX kz¥w Irjnbv°v D]-bp-‡-am-I-Ø-°-hn-[-Øn¬ sh≈-sa-Sp-t°-≠-Xp-am-Wv. Pe-tk-N hIp-∏n-t‚bpw dhyq hIp∏v DtZym-K-ÿ-∑m-cpsSbpw dnt∏m¿´ns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ 3 h¿j-tØbv°phsc- bp≈ Ap-hmZw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v ¬Imhp∂Xm-Wv.
  11. 11. dhyq ssKUv 2021 158 ]ucXz At]£ Ggp h¿j-Øn-n-S-bn¬ Hcp h¿jw XpS¿®-bmbn C¥y-bn¬ Xma-kn-°p-Ibpw C≥Uy≥ ]uc-p-ambn _‘-ap≈ hntZi ]ucv C≥Uy≥ ]uc-Xz-Ønv th≠n Pn√m If-IvS¿ apºmsI At]£ ka¿∏n-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Snbmƒ°v ChnsS At`-Zy-amb _‘-ap-≠m-bn- cn-°p-Ibpw ÿnc-Xm-a-k-am-°m-p≈ ZrV-n-›-b-ap-≠m-bn-cn-°p-I-bpw hntZi ]uc-Xz-ap-s≠- ¶n¬ BbXv d±p-sN-bvXn-cn-°p-Ibpw k¬kz`m-hn-bmbn-cn-°p-Ibpw thWw. At]-£-bpsS aq∂v {]Xn, aq∂v ]mkvt]m¿´v sskkv t^mt´mbpw At]£m^ok-S® sNem≥ klnXw ka¿∏n-°-Ww. Ay ]uc-Xz-tØmsS C¥y-bn¬ Xma-kn-°p-∂-h¿ Ah-cpsS Xma-k-Øn- p≈ Imem-h[n Ah-km-n-°p-∂-Xnv 15 Znhkw apºv C¥y-bn¬ XpS¿∂v Xma-kn-°p-hm≥ Ap-a-Xnbv°v At]£ ¬I-Ww. ]ucXzw Zo¿Ln∏n°p∂Xnp≈ S]Sn AXmXv Pn√m I-f-IvS¿am¿ BWv kzoI-cn-°p-∂-Xv. hntZi cmPy-ß-fn¬ tPmen-bn-en-cns° ac-W-a-S-bp∂ C¥y≥ ]uc-∑m-cpsS Ah- Im-i-ßƒ e`y-am-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ S-]-Sn-{I-a-ßƒ hntZi cmPy-ß-fn¬ tPmen-bn-en-cns° ac-W-a-S-bp∂ C≥Uy≥ ]uc≥am-cpsS nb-am- p-krX Ah-Im-in-Iƒ°v ¬Ip-∂-Xn-mbn C≥Uy≥ Fw_kn hgn Pn√m If-IvS¿°v e`y-am-°p∂ ac-Wm--¥c Ah-Im-i-ßƒ, iºf IpSn-»nI, jvS-]-cn-lm-c-Øp-I, _m¶v Unt∏m-kn‰v XpS-ßn-bh Ah-Im-in-Iƒ°v ¬Ip-∂-Xn-p≈ S-]Sn {Ia-ßƒ k¿°m¿ n›- bn®n´p≠v. Fw_-kn-bn¬ n∂v sN°v, {Um^v‰v XpS-ßn-bh If-IvS¿°v e`n-®p-I-gn-™m-ep-S≥ Pn√m If-IvS-dpsS t]cn¬ {Sjdn tkhnwKvkv _m¶v A°u-≠n¬ nt£]n-°p-Ibpw ac-W-a-S- ™ Bfns‚ A-¥-cm-h-Im-in-Isf XpI e`n-®n-´p≈ hnhcw IØp aptJ Adn-bn-°p- Ibpw Bh-iy-amb k¿´n-^n-°-‰p-I-fmb Xncn-®-dn-b¬ k¿´n-^n-°‰v, _‘pXz k¿´n-^n-°- ‰v, kzbw km£y-s∏-Sp-Ønb C≥sUann‰n t_m≠v F∂nh klnXw lmP-cm-Ip-∂-Xnv n¿t±iw ¬Ip-Ibpw sNøp-∂p. hntZ-iØv ac-W-s∏´ Bfns‚ Ah-Im-in-Iƒ°v Xß-fpsS Ah-Imiw sXfn-bn-°p-∂-Xnv th≠n _‘-s∏´ Xl-ko¬Zm-cn¬ n∂pw hmßnb Ah-Imi k¿´n-^n-°‰v bYm¿∞ Bsf Xncn-®-dn-bp-∂-Xn-p-th≠n hnt√Pv B^o-k¿ Ap-h-Zn® Xncn-®-dn-b¬ k¿´n-^n-°‰v, _‘pXz k¿´n-^n-°‰v F∂nh lmP-cm°n XpI hmßm-hp-∂Xpw 100 cq]-bpsS ap{Z-]-{X-Øn¬ Hcp C≥sUan-n‰n t_m≠ns‚ IqSn ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ _‘s∏´ XpI Ap-h-Zn-°p-∂-Xp-am-bn-cn- °pw. Sn ]{X-Øn¬ Ah-Im-in-Ifpw km£n-Ifpw tcn¬ lmP-cmbn H∏n-tS-≠-Xm-Wv. {]mb-]q¿Øn BImØ Ah-Im-in-I-fp-s≠-¶n¬ Ah-cpsS Ah-Imi XpI Ah¿ {]mb- ]q¿ØnbmIp-∂Xv hsc tZi-km¬IrX _m¶n¬ ÿnc nt£]w S-Øm-dmWv ]Xn-hv. 2003 p ap≥]v ac-W-a-S™ Bƒ°m-cpsS B{in-X¿°v jvS-]-cn-lmc XpI ¬Ip- tºmƒ c≠v k¿°m¿ DtZym-K-ÿ-cpsS Pmaytam tkmƒsh‚mb c≠p-t]-cpsS t_mt≠m Bh-iy-am-bn-cp-∂p. CXn¬ k¿°m¿ DtZym-K-ÿ-cpsS Pmayw F∂ hyhÿ _‘-s∏´ Ah-Im-in-Iƒ°v hf-sc-b-[nIw _p≤n-ap´v D≠m-°p-∂-Xmbn ]e Pn√m IfvIvS¿amcpw dnt∏m¿´v sNbvX-Xns‚ shfn-®-Øn¬ k¿°m¿ DØ-chv (km) w.58/2003/tm¿° XobXn 06/09/03 {]Imcw {]kvXpX hyhÿ o°w sNøp-I-bp-≠m-bn. ne-hn¬ k¿°m¿ DØ-chv (ssI-sø-gp-Øv) w.7/2004/tm¿° XobXn 22/12/2004 {]Imcw hntZi cmPy-ß-fn¬ ac-W-a-S-bp∂ tIc-fo-b-cpsS ac-Wm--¥c Bp-Iq-ey-ßƒ ]cn-[n-bn-√msX Xl-ko¬Zm-cn¬ n∂pw e`n-°p∂ A-¥-cm-h-Imi k¿´n-^n-°-‰n-s‚bpw
  12. 12. dhyq ssKUv 2021 159 XpI ssI∏-‰p∂ Bfns‚ kz¥w Pmay-Ønepw hnX-cWw sNøp-∂-Xnv Ap-aXn ¬In DØ-chv ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p-≠v. tImSXn tIkpIfn¬ HSp°nb ^okv XncnsI evIp∂Xv kw_‘n®v tImSXnIfn¬ ^okv HSp°n hmZn ^b¬ sNøp∂ tIkpIƒ AZmeØneqsSbpw a‰pw Xo¿∏m°ptºmƒ 1870 se tIm¿´v ^o BŒv, (sk£≥ 16) 1987 se eoK¬ k¿hokkv AtXmdn‰okv BŒv (sk£≥ 21) {]Imcw tImSXn ^okv Pn√m IfŒ¿ XncnsI evIp∂Xnmbn do^≠v k¿´n^n°‰pIƒ _lp. tImSXnIfn¬ n∂v ¬Ip∂p. CXv {]Imcw 0030˛01˛10110 Deduct Refunds F∂ slUn¬ n∂pw XpI _n¬ amdn _‘s∏´ I£nIƒ°v Pn√mIfŒ¿ ¬Ip∂p. do^≠v k¿´n^n°‰n¬ ]cma¿in°p∂ tIknse hmZn Xs∂bmWv XpI ssI∏‰p∂Xv F∂v Dd∏p hcpØp∂Xnv Bhiyamb Xncn®dnb¬ tcJIƒ, tIkv tcJIƒ apXembh ]cntim[n®p thWw IfŒtd‰n¬ n∂pw UnUn/ _mt¶gvkv sN°v Bbn XpI ¬tI≠Xv. do^≠v k¿´n^n°‰v e`n®m¬ ta¬hnemkw hy‡ambn Dd∏phcptØ≠Xpw ImeXmakw hcpØmsX XpI AphZn°pIbpw bYmkabw KpWt`m‡mhnv XpI ssIamdpIbpw sNtø≠XmWv. {]n‚nwKv {] p-I-fp-tSbpw {]kn-≤o-I-c-W-ß-fp-tSbpw cPn-kvt{S-j≥ 1867-˛se {]kv B‚ v cPnkvt{Sj≥ Hm^v _p°v BIvSv Ap-k-cn®v Hcp Pn√-bn¬ n∂pw {]kn-≤o-I-cWw S-Øp∂ F√m {]kn-≤o-I-c-W-ßƒ°pw AXXv AUo-j-W¬ Pn√m aPn- kvt{S-´ns‚ Ap-hmZw e`n-®n-cn-°-Ww. {]kn-≤o-I-c-W-Øn-m-h-iy-amb ‘io¿jIw’ e`n-°p- ∂-Xnv n›nX t^md-Øn-ep≈ At]£ AUo-j-W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S-‰nv ka¿∏n- t°-≠Xpw Sn At]-£-bpsS ]I¿∏p-Iƒ Atz-j-W-Ønpw dnt∏m¿´n-p-ambn _‘-s∏´ Xmeq°v Xl-ko¬Zm¿°pw, k¿°nƒ C≥kvs]-IvS¿°pw Ab-®p-sIm-Sp-°p-∂Xpw Sn dnt∏m¿´ns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ At]-£-I≥ ka¿∏n-®n-cp∂ io¿j-I-ßƒ e`y-am-sW-¶n¬ Ap-h-Zn®v ¬Im≥ ip]m¿i sNbvXv yqU¬ln-bn-ep≈ cPn-kv{Sm¿ Hm^v yqkv t]∏¿ t^m¿ C≥Uybv°v Ab-®p-sIm-Sp-°p-∂-Xp-am-Wv. ‘io¿jIw’ Ap-h-Zn®v e`n-°p∂ apdbv°v AUo-j-W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S´v apºmsI Un¢-td-j≥ ^b¬ sNbvXv {]kn-≤o-I- cWw XpS-ßm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Sn Un¢-td-j-n¬ Fs¥-¶nepw am‰-ßƒ D≠m-bm¬ BbXv AUo-j-W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S‰v apºmsI Adn-bn-°p-∂-tXm-sSm∏w ]pXnb Un¢-td- j≥ ^b¬ sNøm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Pn√-bn¬ {]h¿Øn-°p∂ F√m {]n‚nwKv {] p-Ifpw n¿_-‘-ambpw AUo-j- W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S‰v apºmsI Un¢-td-j≥ ^b¬ sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv. {]n‚nwKv {] nv Ap-hmZw e`n-°p-∂-Xnp th≠n AUo-j-W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S-‰nv At]£ ka¿∏n®v _‘-s∏´ Xl-ko¬Zm-cpsS ]cn-tim-[m dnt∏m¿´ns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn-emWv Ap-aXn ¬Ip-∂-Xv. AUo-j-W¬ Unkv{SnIvSv aPn-kvt{S-´ns‚ apºmsI ^b¬ sNøp∂ Un¢-td-j-n¬ Fs¥-¶nepw am‰w D≠m-bm¬ (D-Zm. DS-a-ÿs‚ t]cv, semt°-j≥ XpS-ßn-b-h) ]gb Un¢-td-j≥ d±p-sNbvXv ]pXnb Un¢-td-j≥ ^b¬ sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv. Ce-Iv{SnIv sse≥ hen-°p-∂Xv kw_-‘n®v C≥Uy≥ sSen-{Km^vv BIvSv 1885 sk£≥ 16(1) {]Imcw Ce-Iv{SnIv sse≥ hen-°p-∂- Xn-p≈ FXn¿∏v Hgn-hm-°n, sse≥ hen-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ DØ-chv ¬Ip-∂-Xn-p≈ A[n- Imcw Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰nv D≠v. sI.-Fkv.C.-_n. CeIv{Sn°¬ k_v Unhn-j≥ Akn-Ã‚ v FIvkn-Iyq-´ohv F©n-o-b¿ sI.-F-kv.-C.-_n.-bnse S-]-Sn-{I-a-ßƒ ]q¿Øn-bm-°nb tijw
  13. 13. dhyq ssKUv 2021 160 tIkv Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰nv ka¿∏n-°-Ww. Akn-Ã‚ v FIvkn-Iyq-´ohv F©n-o-b¿ ]cmXn ka¿∏n-°p-tºmƒ _‘-s∏-´ F√m I£n-I-fp-tSbpw t]cp-hn-h-cw, sse≥ hen-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ dq´v ImWn-°p∂ kvsI®v, sse≥ hen-°p-∂-Xnv FXn¿∏v {]I-Sn-∏n-®p-sIm≠v IØv ¬In- bn-´p-s≠-¶n¬ AXns‚ ]I¿∏v F∂n-hbpw tIknse I£n-I-fpsS FÆ-Øn--p-k-cn®p≈ ]I¿∏pIfpw klnXw thWw ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. Pn√m aPn-kvt{S‰v _‘-s∏´ I£n-Isf tcn¬ tI´-Xnv tij-amWv DØ-chv ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-°p-∂-Xv. Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰ns‚ DØ-c-hn- s-Xnsc A∏o¬ _lp: tIcfm sslt°m-SXn apºmsI ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Bcm-[-m-e-b-ß-fpsS n¿ΩmWw Hmtcm Pn√-bnsebpw aX kulm¿±w ne-n¿Øp-∂-Xnpw kmap-Zm-bnI kwL¿jw Hgn-hm-°p-∂-Xnpw {]tXyI ]cn-K-W ¬Ip-∂-Xnv Pn√m If-IvSsd 25.07.2005-˛se GO.No: 217/2005/Home {]Imcw k¿°m¿ Npa-X-e-s∏-Sp-Øn-bn-cn-°p-∂p. Cu DØ-c-hnse JWvUnI 23, 23(a) {]Imcw Pn√m-I-f-IvS-dpsS ap≥Iq¿ Ap-a-Xn-tbmsS am{Xw, Bcm-[-m-e-b-ß-fpsS n¿Ωm- W-Ønv AXXv Xt±i kzbw-`-cW ÿm]--ßƒ Ap-hmZw ¬tI≠-Xm-Wv. Bcm-[-m- e-b-ß-fpsS n¿Ωm-W-Øn-mbn e`n-°p∂ At]-£-Iƒ AXmXv Xt±-i-kz-bw-`-cW ÿm] sk{I-´-dn-am¿ hy‡-amb ip]m¿i klnXw hkvXp-hns‚ DS-a-ÿm-h-Imiw sXfn-bn-°p∂ tcJ-Iƒ, sI´n-S-Øns‚ AwKo-IrX πm≥ F∂nh Pn√m-I-f-IvS¿°v Ab-bvt°-≠-Xm-Wv. At]-£-bn≥ta¬ dhyq A[n-Im-cn-Iƒ, t]meokv F∂n-h¿ apJm-¥ncw Atz-jWw S- Ønbpw Bh-iy-sa-¶n¬ s]mXp-a-cm-a-Øv, Pn√m Su¨ πm¿ F∂n-h-cpsS A`n-{]mbw IW- °n-se-SpØpw ÿe-]-cn-tim-[-, lnb-dnwKv F∂nh SØn hyh-ÿ-Iƒ°v hnt[-b-ambn Ap-aXn ¬Ip-∂-Xm-Wv. 21-˛6˛94 se P- 102/94/tlmw w.Kh¨sa‚ v DØ-c-hns‚ 23(a)(i)˛mw JWvUnI {]Imcw ne-hn-ep≈ Bcm-[-m-e-b-ß-fpsS ho-I-c-Ww, ]p¿n¿ΩmWw F∂n- hbpw Pn√m `c-W-Iq-S-Øns‚ ap≥Iq¿ Ap-a-Xn-tbmSv IqSn am{Xw S-tØ-≠-Xm-Wv. Cu hnj-b-Øn-ep- ≠m-Ip∂ hogvN-Iƒ°v Kuc-h-]q¿∆w S-]Sn kzoI-cn-°p-∂-Xnv Pn√m `c-W-IqSw {]Xn-⁄m-_-≤-am-Wv. ivaim n¿Ωm-Ww 1998-˛se tIcf ]©m-b-Øn-cmPv (ar-X-i-cocw adhp sNøp-∂-Xnpw Zln-∏n-°p-∂-Xn-p-ap- ≈) N´-ßƒ {]Imcw ]pXn-b-Xmbn ivaimw n¿Ωn-°p-∂-Xntm ne-hn-ep≈ ivaim--Ønv Fs¥-¶nepw am‰w hcp-Ø-W-sa-¶ntem Pn√m If-IvS-dpsS Ap-aXn Bh-iy- am-Wv. CXnmbn n›nX t^md-Øn¬ At]-£-bpw, πm≥, ssk‰vπm≥, semt°-j≥ kvsI®v klnXw _‘-s∏´ ]©mb-Øn¬ At]£ ¬In {Kma-]-©m-b-Øns‚ {]ta-b-tØm-Sp- IqSn Pn√m saUn-°¬ Hm^o-k¿ aptJ--bmWv Pn√m If-IvS¿°v At]£ ¬tI-≠-Xv. Cßs e`n-°p∂ At]-£-bn≥ta¬ Bh-iy-ap≈ Atz-jWw S-Øp-Ibpw Zn-]-{X- Ønepw a‰pw Bhiyamb ]ckyw ¬In-b-Xn-p-tijw At]-£-bn≥ta¬ Pn√m If-IvS¿ Xocp-am--sa-Sp-°p-∂p. XpS¿∂v Pn√m If-IvS¿ ivaim n¿Ωm-W-Ønv Ap-aXn ¬Ip- ∂p. Ap-aXn DØ-c-hnse hyh-ÿ-Iƒ°v hnt[-b-am-bn-´mWv ivaimw ]Wn-Xn-cn-°p-∂Xv F∂Xv kw_-‘n®v Pn√m saUn-°¬ Hm^o-k-dpsS ^n‰vkv k¿´n-^n-°‰v Pn√m If-IvS¿°v e`n-°p-tºmƒ, ivaimw D]-tbm-Kn-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ ssek≥kv Pn√m If-IvS¿ ¬Ip-∂p. ivaimw kw_-‘n® Pn√m If-IvS-dpsS DØ-c-hnv FXnsc Bh-iy-sa-¶n¬ k¿°m-cn¬ A∏o¬ ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv.
  14. 14. dhyq ssKUv 2021 161 tXm°v ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂Xn-p≈ At]-£- B`y-¥c Imcya{¥m-ebw 15/7/2016˛¬ Bbp[ N´-ßƒ 2016 ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p-≠v. tXm°v ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂-Xn-mbn ssek≥kns‚ Im‰-Kdn ASn-ÿm--am°n F1 apX¬ F14 t^md-ØnemWv At]£ ka¿∏nt°-≠-Xv. At]-£-bn¬ A©v cq]-bpsS tIm¿´v ^o Ãmºv H´n-®n-cn-°-Ww. At]-£-tbm-sSm∏w 4 ]mkvt]m¿´v sskkv t^mt´m (in white background), P--Xo-bXn sXfn-bn-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ tcJ, B[m¿ Im¿Uv (A-s√-¶n¬ Ce- £≥ sF.-Un.-Im¿Uv/]m≥Im¿Uv/]mkvt]m¿´v/Hm^okv sF.-Un), dkn-U≥jy¬ tcJ (B- [m¿ Im¿Uv C√mØ ]£w Ce-£≥ sF.Un/Ce-Iv{Sn-kn‰n _n¬/em≥Uvvsse≥ sSen- t^m¨ _n¬/hmS-I-®o´v/eokv No´v/B[m-cw) AS-°-ap≈ tcJ-Iƒ lmP-cm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. At]-£-I≥ At∏mƒ Xma-kn-°p∂ Pn√-bnse Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰ntm/F.-Un.-F-Ωntm BWv At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. At]-£-tbm-sSm∏w D]-tbm-Kn-°m≥ Dt±-in-°p∂ Bbp- [Øns‚ n›-bn®n´pff ^okv 0055-˛00˛-104-˛99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp°p hcpØn sN√m≥ At]-£-tbm-sSm∏w ka¿∏n-°-Ww. ^okv k¿°m¿ DØchv (A®Sn) 44/18/[. XobXn 17.03.18 {]Imcw ]pXp°n n›bn®n´p≠v. Cw ^okv (cq]) (I Year + II Year +III Year) 1. Pistol/Revolver/Repeating Rifle - 1000 2. Rifles, other than those mentioned in (a) & (c) - 1000 3. 0.22 bore rifle, BL Gun, air rifle, ML Gun, air gun - 1000 4. Sword, bayonet, dagger, spearlance - 500 tXm°v ssek≥kv ]pXp-°p-∂-Xn-mbn At]-£bpw A ¬ ssek≥kpw ^okv HSp-°nb sN√mpw klnXw Pn√m aPn-kvt{S‰v / F.-Un.-Fw-˛v ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. At]- £-bn¬ A©v cq] tIm¿´v ^o Ãmºv H´n-°-Ww. At]-£-I≥ At∏mƒ Xma-kn-°p∂ Pn√-bnse Pn√m aPn-kvt{S-‰ntm/F.-Un.-F-Ωntm BWv At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. ^okv Xmsg ]dbpw {]Im-c-amWv. Cw ^okv (cq]) 1. Pistol/Revolver/Repeating Rifle - 500 2. Rifles, other than those mentioned in (a) &(c) - 500 3. 0.22 bore rifle, BL Gun, air rifle, ML Gun, air gun - 500 4. Sword, bayonet, dagger, spearlance - 100 ssek≥kn Hcp Pn√-bn¬ n∂v Xmakw amdp-tºmƒ ]pXp-Xmbn Xma-kn-°p∂ Pn√bnse aPn-kvt{S‰v/F.-Un.Fw˛v cPnkvt{Sjv t^mdw _n 1˛¬ At]£ ¬tI≠- Xm-Wv. ssek≥kns‚ Imem-h-[n°v tijw hfsc mƒ Ign™v ]pXp-°m≥ e`n-°p∂ At]- £-Iƒ ]pXp-°p-hm≥ Xocp-am-n-°p-∂n√ F¶n¬ BbXv ]pXnb ssek≥kv Ap-h-Zn-°p- ∂-Xnv th≠n-bp≈ At]-£-bmbn ]cn-K-Wn-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Rule 24(5). If-™p-t]m-Ip-Itbm A_-‘-h-im¬ in-°-s∏-Sp-Itbm sNbvXm¬ Hdn-Pn-¬ ssek≥kn-p≈ ^okv CuSm°n Uyqπn-t°‰v ssek≥kv Ap-h-Zn-°p-∂-Xnv ssek≥knwKv AtXm-dn-‰n°v A[n-Imcw D≠m-bn-cn°pw Rule 28. F√m-Øcw ssek≥kp-Iƒ°pw Unique Identification Number (UIN) e`y-am-°p-hm-p≈ Ah- km XobXn 01.04.2017 BWv. UIN ssek≥kn-°mWv ¬°p-I, ssek≥kn--√. 01.04.2017 apX¬ UIN C√mØ ssek≥kp-Iƒ Akm-[p-hmbn ]cn-K-Wn-°p-∂-Xm-Wv.
  15. 15. dhyq ssKUv 2021 162 Bbp[ ssek≥kv˛ A∏o¬ hyhÿ ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-c-hn-s-Xnsc 1959-˛se Bbp[ nbaw hIp∏v 18 {]Imcw A∏o¬ A[n-Im-cn-bmb em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W¿ apºmsI A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^b¬ sNøm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. 2016˛se ]pXnb Bbp[ N´-ßƒ, N´w 107 {]Imcw ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-chv XobXn apX¬ 30 Znh-k-Øn-p-≈n-emWv A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^b¬ sNtø-≠-Xv. A∏o¬ ^okv 1000/˛ cq] 0055˛00˛104˛99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp- °n-b-Xns‚ sN√m≥ cko-Xv, A∏o¬ l¿Pn°v Imc-W-amb DØ-c-hns‚ Ak¬ A√m-sb- ¶n¬ km£y-s∏-Sp-Ønb ]I¿∏v F∂nh A∏o¬ At]-£-tbm-sSm∏w lmP-cm-t°-≠-Xm- Wv. A∏o¬ At]-£-bn¬ 10 cq]-bpsS tIm¿´v ^o Ãmºv, 100/˛ cq]-bpsS eoK¬ _n- ^n‰v ^≠v Ãmºv F∂nh ]Xn-®n-cn-°-Ww. ]S-°w kq£n-°p-∂Xnp-ff ssek≥kv 31.12.2008 apX¬ ne-hn¬ h∂n-´p≈ 2008-˛se ]pXnb FIvkvtπm-kohv N´-ßƒ {]Imcw 100 Intem{Kmw hsc-bp≈ n¿Ωn® ]S°w tiJ-cn®v hn¬°p-∂-Xnv Pn√m If- IvS¿ ¬Ip∂ ssek≥kv aXn-bm-Ipw. 100 Intem-{Km-anv ta¬ kq£n-°p-∂-Xnv I¨t{Sm- f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπm-ko-hns‚ ssek≥kv Bh-iy-am-Wv. ta¬ hnh-cn®ncn-°p∂ ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂-Xnv th≠n n›nX t^md-Øn¬ 0070-60-103-99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ 750/˛ cq] {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp-°p-h-cpØn sN√m≥ klnXw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 100 Iotem-{Km-anv ta¬ ssek≥kv e`n- °p-∂-Xnv th≠n I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπmkohnv Pn√m If-IvS-dpsS F≥.-H.-kn-tbmSp IqSn At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. shSn-a-cp∂v ssIhiw hbv°p-∂-Xn-p≈ ssek≥kv IXn n¿Ωn°p-∂-Xnv 15 Intem{Kmw hsc shSn-a-cp∂v kq£n-°p-∂-Xnv Pn√m aPn-kvt{S‰v ¬Ip∂ ssek≥kv aXn-bm-Ipw. 15 Intembv°v ta¬ I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπm-ko-hns‚ ssek≥kv Bh-iy-am-Wv. ta¬ hnh-cn®ncn-°p∂ ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂-Xnv n›nX t^md-Øn¬ 0070-60-103-99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ 750/˛ cq] {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp-°p-h-cpØn sN√m≥ klnXw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 15 Intem-{Km-anv ta¬ ssek≥kv e`n- °p-∂-Xnv th≠n I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπm-ko-hnv At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. ]S°w n¿Ωn-°p-∂-Xnpw shSn-a-cp∂v kq£n-°p-∂Xnpap≈ ssek≥kv shSn-a-cp∂v 15 Intem{Kmw hsc- kq£n-°p∂Xnv Pn√m aPn-kvt{S‰v ssek≥kv ¬Ip-∂p. 15 Intembv°v ta¬ I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπm-ko-hns‚ ssek≥kmWv th≠-Xv. ta¬ hnh-cn-®n-cn-°p∂ ssek≥kv e`y-am-Ip-∂-Xnv n›nX t^md-Øn¬ 0070-60-103-99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ 300/˛ cq] {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp-°p-h-cpØn sN√m≥ klnXw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 15 Intem-{Km-anv ta¬ ]S°w n¿Ωn-°p- ∂-Xnpw shSn-a-cp∂v kq£n°p-∂-Xn-p-ap≈ ssek≥kv e`n-°p-∂-Xnv th≠n I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkvtπm-kohnv At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. kvt^mSI ssek≥kv˛A-∏o¬ hyhÿ ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-c-hn-s-Xnsc 1884-˛se kvt^mSI hkvXp nbaw hIp∏v 6 F^v {]Imcw A∏o¬ A[n-Im-cn-bmb em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W¿ apºmsI A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^b¬ sNøm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. 2008-˛se kvt^mSI hkvXp N´-ßƒ, N´w 121 (2)
  16. 16. dhyq ssKUv 2021 163 {]Imcw ssek≥kv A[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ-chv XobXn apX¬ 60 Znh-k-Øn-p-≈n-emWv A∏o¬ A[n-Imcn apºmsI A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^b¬ sNtø-≠-Xv. A∏o¬ ^okv 300/˛ cq] 0070-˛60˛103˛99 F∂ io¿j-I-Øn¬ {Sj-dn-bn¬ HSp-°n-b-Xns‚ sN√m≥ cko-Xv, A∏o¬ l¿Pn°v Imc-W-amb DØ-c-hns‚ Ak¬ A√m-sb-¶n¬ km£y-s∏-Sp-Ønb ]I¿∏v F∂nh A∏o¬ At]-£-tbm-sSm∏w lmP-cm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. A∏o¬ At]-£-bn¬ 100/˛cq-]-bpsS tIm¿´v ^o Ãmºv, 100/˛cq-]-bpsS eoK¬ _n-^n‰v ^≠v Ãmºv F∂nh ]Xn-®n-cn-°-Ww. s]t{Sm-fnbw ssek≥kv At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠Xv I¨t{Sm-f¿ Hm^v FIvkv]vtfm-ko-hvknv ap≥]m-sI- bmW.v s]t{Sm-fnbw D¬∏-∂-ßƒ ssIhiw hbv°mpw, hn¬°m-p-ap-≈ ssek≥knv tm˛H_vP-£≥ k¿´n-^n-°-‰v e`n-°p-∂-Xnv Pn√m If-IvSsd kao-]n-t°-≠-XmWv. s]t{Sm-fnbw ssek≥knp≈ ncm-t£] km£y-]{Xw 2002˛se s]t{Sm-fnbw N´-ßƒ N´w 154 (2) {]Imcw ncm-t£] km£y-]{Xw nc- kn®p sImt≠m, ncm-t£] km£y-]{Xw d±m-°n-s°mt≠m D≈ Pn√m-[n-Im-cn-bpsS DØ- c-hn-s-Xnsc em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W¿ apºmsI A∏o¬ l¿Pn ^b¬ sNøm-hp-∂-Xm- Wv. A∏o¬ ^b¬ sNøp-hm-p≈ ka-b-]-cn-[n, A∏o¬ ^okv, ka¿∏n-t°≠ tcJ-Iƒ, A∏o¬ At]-£-bn¬ ]Xn-t°≠ Ãmºp-Iƒ F∂nh kvt^mSI hkvXp nb-a-{]-Im-c- ap≈ A∏o¬ l¿Pn kw_-‘n-®p≈ hyh-ÿ-Iƒ°v kam--am-Wv. Im¿jnI sXmgn¬ X¿°w Im¿jnI sXmgn¬Ø¿°-Øn¬ Pn√m te_¿ Hm^o-k¿°v Xocp-amw FSp-°m≥ Ign-bm-Ø-]£w Pn√m te_¿ B^o-k¿ B tIkv 1974-˛se tIcf I¿j-I-sØm-gn-emfn nbaw 22(3) {]Imcw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v Xocp-am--Øn-mbn ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Cßs e`n-°p∂ tIkv sk£≥ 22(4) {]Imcw Pn√m If-IvS¿°v Im¿jnI {Sn_yq-W-ens‚ (B¿.-Un.-H.-am¿) Xocp-am--Ønv Ab-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Cu tIkv e`n®v Bdv am-k-Øn-Iw Im¿jnI {Sn_yq-W¬ Cu hnj-b-Øn¬ Xocp-am--sa-Sp-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Im¿jnI {Sn_yq-W- ens‚ Xocp-amw ]c-ky-s∏-Sp-Øp-∂-Xn-p≈ A[n-Imcw Pn√m If-IvS-dn¬ n£n-]vX-am-Wv. Bb-Xnm¬ Im¿jnI {Sn_yq-W-ens‚ Xocp-amw kw_-‘n® DØ-c-hns‚ ]I¿∏v Pn√m If-IvS¿°v ]c-ky-s∏-Sp-Øp-∂-Xn-mbn ¬tI-≠-Xm-Wv. Pn√m If-IvS¿ CXv ]cn-tim-[-- bv°p-tijw 15 Znh-k-Øn-Iw ]c-ky-s∏-Sp-Øp-Ibpw DØ-c-hns‚ ]I¿∏v, _‘-s∏´ I£n-Iƒ°pw Im¿jnI {Sn_yq-W-enpw Pn√m te_¿ Hm^o-k¿°pw ¬Ip-∂Xpambn-cn- °pw. Cu DØ-chv _‘-s∏´ I£n-Iƒ S-∏m-°p-∂n-s√-¶n¬ CXp kw_-‘n®v Pn√mIf- IvS¿°v ]cmXn ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Cßs e`n-°p∂ ]cmXnbnt∑¬ Hcp amk-Øn-Iw Pn√m If-IvS¿ Xocp-amw FSp-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. mjW¬ {SÃv BŒv _p≤namµyw, skdn{_¬ ]mƒkn, Hm´nkw, aƒ´n∏nƒ Unsk_nen‰n XpSßnb `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIfpsS t£aw Dd∏phcpØp∂Xnmbn tI{µ kmaqlyoXn A[nImchXv°cW a{¥mebØns‚ ]cn[nbnep≈ mjW¬ {SÃv BŒv 1999 {]Imcw Pn√mIfŒ¿/Pn√m aPnkvt{S‰v sNb¿ammb nbam[njvTnXamb tem°¬ seh¬ IΩn‰nIƒ Pn√IƒtXmdpw ÿm]nXambn´p≠v. {]kvXpX `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIƒ°v th≠n eoK¬ Km¿Unbs nban°p∂Xnpw AhcpsS Pohpw kzØnpw kwc£Ww ¬Ip∂Xnpambn Sn IΩn‰n {]h¿Øn°p∂p.
  17. 17. dhyq ssKUv 2021 164 1999 se mjW¬ {SÃv BŒv {]Imcap≈ kwc£Whpw tkhhpw ]q¿ÆtXmXn¬ e`yam°mp≈ {iaØns‚ `mKambn kwÿmsØ k_v cPnÃm¿ hnt√Pv Hm^okpIfn¬ Unkvtπ t_m¿Uv ÿm]n°p∂Xnv 28.11.2014 se k.D (km[m) w. 707/14/km.o.h {]Imcw DØchv ]pds∏Sphn®p. F∂m¬ {]kvXpX DØchn¬ Nne t`ZKXnIƒ hcpØWsa∂v 27.01.2015 se kmaqlyoXn hIp∏v UbdŒdpsS F®v1˛357/15 º¿ IØn¬ A`y¿∞n®ncp∂Xv {]Imcw NphsS tN¿Øncn°p∂ hn[w t`ZKXn sNbvXn- ´p-≈-Xm-Wv. 1. IpSpw_ Hmlcnbpambn _‘s∏´, B[mcßƒ cPnÃ¿ sNøptºmƒ _p≤namµyw, skdn{_¬ ]mƒkn, Hm´nkw, aƒ´n∏nƒ Unsk_nen‰n F∂o Ahÿbnep≈ {]tXyI ]cnKW Bhiyamb hy‡nIƒ IpSw_Øn¬ C√msb∂v Dd∏phcpØpI. 2. `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIƒ Dƒs∏Sp∂ IpSpw_ kzØn¬ AhcpsS AhImiw kwc£n°s∏Sp∂p F∂v Dd∏p hcpØpI. 3. {]kvXpX `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIfpsS IpSpw_ Hmlcn `mKw hbv°pI, {Ibhn{Ibw sNøpI XpSßnbhbv°p Pn√mIfŒ¿ A≤y£mb Pn√mXe tem°¬ seh¬ IΩn‰nbpsS AphmZtØmsS am{Xw ta¬ S]Sn kzoIcn°pI. 4. {]kvXpX `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIƒ°v AhImis∏´ kzØv nba hncp≤ambn {Ibhn{Ibw sNbvXv Aym[os∏´v t]mIp∂Xv XSbpI. 5. {]kvXpX `n∂tijnbp≈ hy‡nIfpsS t]cn¬ hkvXp°ƒ t]m°phchv sNøp∂Xnp apºv mjW¬ {SÃns‚ Pn√mXe IΩn‰nbpsS tcJmaqeap≈ ApaXn hmtß≠XmWv. ta¬ ]d™ n_‘Iƒ ]men°msX S∏nem°p∂ F√m {Ibhn{Ibßfpw nbahncp≤hpw d±v sNøs∏Sp∂XpamWv. `n∂tijnbp≈hcpsS AhImi nbaw˛2016 1995˛se `n∂tijn nbaw d±m°n AXnp ]IcambmWv `n∂tijn°mcpsS AhIminbaw 2016 tI{µk¿°m¿ sIm≠v h∂Xv. sFIycmjv{Sk`bpsS 2006˛se `n∂tijn°m¿°mbp≈ A¥mcmjv{S I¨sh≥js‚ NphSp ]nSn®mWv `n∂tijn°mcpsS AhImiØn¬ A[njvTnXamb Cu nbaw ]m¿esa‚ v ]m m°nbXv. sshIeyØns‚ t]cn¬ bmsXmcp hnthNhpw ]mSns√∂v Cu BIvSv njv°¿jn°p∂p. amknItcmKw, Hm´nkw, tIƒhnbn√mbva, IpjvTtcmKhnap‡w, lotam^oenb, Xmekoanb, Acnhmƒ tcmKw, skdn{_¬ ]mgvkn, lm¿Uv Hm^v lnbdnMv, _lp sshIeyw, BknUv B{IaWØnv hnt[bcmbh¿, ]m¿°n≥k¨kv tcmKw F∂nhbmWh. AwK]cnanX k¿´n^n°‰v e`yam°p∂Xnepw k¿´n^n°‰v AphZn® S]Snbn¬ Bt£]aps≠¶n¬ A∏o¬ At]£ ¬Ip∂Xnv AwK]cnanX¿°v AhImiap≠v. AwK]cnanX¿°p≈ {]h¿Øßƒ nco£n°p∂Xnpw hnebncpØp∂Xn pambn tI{µk¿°m¿ XeØn¬ sk≥{S¬ AssUzkdn t_m¿Uv Hm¨ Unk_nen‰nbpw kwÿmXeØn¬ tÃ‰v AssUzkdn t_m¿Uv Hm¨ Unk_nen‰nbpw cq]oIcn®n´p≠v. AwK]cnanXcpsS ]cmXnIƒ Xo¿∏p I¬∏n°p∂Xnmbn kwÿm AwK]cnanXcpsS IΩojWsd nban®n´p≠v. Xncph¥]pcw ]qP∏pc Bÿmambn IΩojWdpsS Hm^okv {]h¿Øn°p∂p. AwK]cnanXcpsS hnjbßƒ ssIImcyw sNø∂Xnmbn F√m Pn√Ifnepw kvs]jy¬ tImSXn cq]oIcn°p∂Xnv BIvSv hyhÿ sNøp∂p.
  18. 18. dhyq ssKUv 2021 165 F√m AwK]cnanX¿°pw Limited Guardianship ¬Ip∂Xnp≈ hyhÿ BIvSn¬ Dƒs∏SpØnbn´p≠v. Cu BIvSnse hyhÿIƒ ewLn°p∂Xv 10,000 cq] apX¬ 5,00,000 cq] hsc ]ng NpaØmhp∂ Ip‰amWv. `n∂tijn°mcpsS BpIqeyßƒ X´nsbSp°p∂Xv c≠p h¿jw hsc XShpw 1,00,000 cq] hsc ]ngbpw NpaØmhp∂ Ip‰amWv. `n∂tijnbp≈hsc s]mXpPa[yØn¬ Ahtlfn°pI, `£Ww ¬ImXncn°pI, klmbD]IcWßƒ in∏n°pI apXemb Ip‰ßƒ°v Bdv amkw apX¬ A©p h¿jw hsc XShv in£ e`n°p∂XmWv. kmaqly {]Xntcm[ kwhn[mw (s{]mt_j≥ knÃw) kmaqly{]Xntcm[ kwhn[mw kmaqlyoXn hIp∏ns‚ {][m CSs]S¬ taJebmWv. tImSXn √S∏nb®h¿, Ip‰IrXyØnncbmbh¿, Pbnen¬ n∂ndßnbh¿, Pbnen¬ InS°p∂hcpsSbpw Ip‰IrXyØnncbmbhcpsSbpw a°ƒ, BZy Ip‰mtcm]nXcpw bphIp‰mtcm]nXcpw XpSßn ]pc[nhmkhpw {]tXyI {i≤bpw Bhiyamb hnhn[ hn`mKßfnep≈ CSs]SemWv kmaqly oXn hIp∏ns‚ s{]mt_j≥ hn`mKw SØn hcp∂Xv. CXnmbn hnhn[ nbaßfpw N´ßfpw nen¬°p∂p. kmaqlyoXn hIp∏ns‚ Iognep≈ Pn√m s{]mt_j≥ Hm^okpIfmWv kmaqly {]Xntcm[ {]h¿Øßƒ GtIm]n∏n°p∂Xv. √S∏v Pmay (Probation)Øns‚ {][m t´ßƒ ♦ √S∏ns‚ BpIqeyw e`n°p∂ hy‡nIƒ°v kaqlØn¬ DØa ]uc∑mcmbn Pohn°mp≈ Ahkcw e`n°p∂p. ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ ♦ Pbn¬∏p≈n F∂ ap{Zbpw AXphgnbp≠mIp∂ amknI kmaqlnI {]ivßfpw {`jvSpw Hgnhm°p∂Xnv klmbn°p∂p. ♦ IpSpw_PohnXhpw kmaqlyPohnXhpw XSkan√msX apt∂m´psIm≠pt]mIm≥ Ignbp∂p. ♦ Pbnense sImSpw Ip‰hmfnIfpambp≈ klhmkw XSbp∂p. ♦ Ip‰IrXyßfpambn _‘s∏´ AtbmKyXIƒ √S∏n¬ hn´h¿°v C√. ♦ PbnepIƒ XShpImscs°m≠v ndbp∂Xv aqeap≠mIp∂ {]ivßƒ HgnhmIp∂p. ♦ k¿°m¿ JPmhnv h≥ kmºØnI t´w D≠mIp∂p. ♦ Ip‰IrXyßƒ ]cmah[n Ipd™ Hcp kaqlw krjvSn°m≥ Ignbp∂p. Pn√m s{]mt_j≥ Hm^okpIƒ hgn S∏m°p∂ ]≤XnIƒ 1 Pbn¬tamNnX¿°p≈ kzbw sXmgn¬ [klmbw 2 tImSXn √S∏n¬ hn´h¿°p≈ kzbw sXmgn¬ [klmbw 3 XShn¬ Ignbp∂hcpsS B{inX¿°p≈ [klmbw 4 XShpImcpsS a°ƒ°v hnZym`ymk [klmbw 5 AXn{IaØnncbmbhcpsS a°ƒ°v hnZym`ymk [klmbw tIcf Ãmºv BŒv 1959 tIcfkwÿmØnp≈nse ap{Z]{Xßsf kw_‘n® hyhÿIƒ {]Xn]mZn°p∂Xv 1959˛se tIcfap{Z]{XnbaØnemWv. {]kvXpX nba{]Imcw `qanbpsS ymbhne n¿Æbw, D]tbmKn°mØXpw tISph∂Xpamb ap{Z]{XßfpsS hne XncnsI ¬I¬, ap{ZIfpsS AUvPqUnt°j≥ (icnbmb ap{ZhneIfpsS Xo¿∏v), _¥hkv B[mcßfpsS dnhnj≥ l¿Pnbnse Xo¿∏v F∂nh dhyq hIp∏n¬ n£n]vXamWv.
  19. 19. dhyq ssKUv 2021 166 1. ymb-hne n¿Æbw kwÿm--Øn-p-≈nse cPn-kvt{S-j≥ n¿_-‘amb `qan ssIam-‰-ß-fpsS kwK- Xn-bn¬ ap{Z-hne n¿Æ-bn-°p-∂-Xn-mbn {]kvXpX `qan-bpsS ssIam-‰-Øn-epƒs∏´ bYm¿∞- hne AYhm ymb-hne Ch-bn-te-XmtWm IqSp-X¬, {]kvXpX hne-bmWv IW-°n-se-Sp- °p-∂-Xv. Cu Bh-iy-Øn-te-°mbn kwÿm--Øn-p-≈n-se, F√m-Øcw `qan-I-fpsSbpw ymb- hne n¿Æbw SØn hn⁄m-]w sNøp-∂-Xnv tIcfm ap{Z-∏-{X-n-b-a-Ønse 28 F hIp∏p {]Imcw dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿ Npa-X-e-s∏-´n-cn-°p-∂p. Hmtcm dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-kdpw Xs‚ A[n-Imc ]cn-[n-bn-epƒs∏´ {]tZ-i- ß-fnse F√m-Øcw `qan-I-fp-sSbpw ymb-hne n¿Æ-bn-t°-≠Xpw BbXv k¿°m¿ Kk‰v aptJ hn⁄m-]w sNtø-≠-Xp-am-Wv. F∂m¬ CØ-c-Øn¬ Xøm-dm-°p∂ ]´n-I-bn¬ k¿°m¿ `qan-I-fpsS hnh-c-ßfpw Dƒs°m-≈n-t°-≠Xpw AØcw `qan-Iƒ°pw ymb-hne n›-bn-t°-≠-Xp-am-Wv. * ne-hnse ymb-hne n¿Æbw 06.03.2010˛se hn⁄m-] {]Imcw 01.04.2010˛¬ ne- hn¬ h∂p. * 14.11.14˛se Pn.H. (]n) w. 188/2014/‰n.Un {]Imcw ymb-hn-e-bn¬ 50% h¿≤-hv hcpØn DØ-c-hm-bn-´p-≈Xpw, 31.03.2018˛se Pn.-H. (]n) w. 43/18/‰n.Un {]Imcw ne-hn-ep≈ ymb- hn-e-bn¬ 10% h¿≤-hv hcp-Øn-bn-´p-≈-Xp-am-Wv. * 30.04.19˛se k.D (]n) w. 70/2019/‰n.Un DØchp {]Imcw nehnse ymbhnebn¬ ho≠pw 10% h¿≤hv hcpØnbn´p≠v. * 14.08.18˛se k.D (ssI) w. 302/2018/dh. {]Imcw kwÿmsØ `qanbpsS ymbhne ]p¿n¿Æbw SØphm≥ ApaXn ¬Inbpw ymbhne ]p¿n¿Æbw kw_‘n® am¿§n¿t±ißƒ AwKoIcn®pw DØchmbn´p≠v. * 31.03.2020˛se Pn.H. (]n) w. 47/2020/SmIvkkv {]Imcw 15.05.2020 apX¬ 1.04.10˛¬ nehn¬ h∂ ymb-hn-e- 100% h¿≤n∏n®v DØ-c-hm-bn-´p-≠v. 2. ap{Z]{XßfpsS hne XncnsI ¬I¬ ap{Z-]-{X-ßƒ°v tISp-]m-Sp-Iƒ kw`-hn-°p-I, ap{Z-∏-{X-ßƒ sX‰mbn D]-tbm-Kn-°p- I, ap{Z-∏-{X-ßƒ°v D]-tbm-K-ap-≠m-ImsX hcnI F∂o-b-h-k-c-ß-fn¬ ap{Z-∏-{X-ßƒ hne- hm-ßn-b-bm-fnv Bb-Xns‚ hne XncnsI e`n-°-W-sa∂v ImWn®v Xl-kn¬Zm¿ apºm-sItbm dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿ apºm-sItbm At]£ ka¿∏n-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. GXv {Sj-dn-bpsS ]cn-[n-bn¬ n∂mtWm ap{Z-∏{Xw hnebv°p hmßn-bn-´p-≈Xv {]kvXpX {]tZ-isØ Xl-kn¬Zm¿ AYhm dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿ apºmsI ap{Z-hne XncnsI e`n-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. BcpsS t]cn-emtWm ap{Z- ∏{Xw hmßn-bn-´p-≈Xv {]kvXpX hy‡n-bm-IWw At]£ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. Hcp e£w cq] hsc aqey-ap≈ ap{Z-∏-{X-ß-fpsS aqeyw XncnsI e`n-°p-∂-Xn-m-bp≈ At]-£-Iƒ Xl-kn¬Zm¿ apºm-sIbpw AXn-e-[n-I-cn-°p∂ XpI-bv°p≈ ap{Z-hne XncnsI e`n-°p-∂- Xn-p≈ At]-£-Iƒ dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿ apºm-sI-bp-amWv ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xv. 3. ap{ZIfpsS AUvPqUnt°j≥ (icn-bmb ap{Z hneIfpsS Xo¿∏v) ap{Z ]Xn-∏n-®n-´p-≈tXm A√m-ØtXm Bb Hcp Ic-W-Øn¬ Npa-Øn-bn-´p≈/Npa- tØ-≠-Xmb ap{Z kw_-‘n® A`n-{]mbw Bcm™p sIm≠v dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o- k¿ ka£w t_m[n-∏n-°-s∏-Sp∂ At]-£-I-fn≥ta¬ ap{Z kw_-‘n® Xo¿∏p I¬∏n®v {]kvXpX Ic-W-Øn¬ CXp kw_-‘n® km£y-]{Xw tN¿Øp ¬Im≥ dhyq Unhn-j-W¬ Hm^o-k¿ Npa-X-e-s∏-´n-cn-°p-∂p.
  20. 20. dhyq ssKUv 2021 167 sh≈-°-S-em-kn¬ Xøm-dm-°nb At]-£-bvs°m∏w Ak¬ Ic-Whpw n›nX nc-°n-ep≈ ^okpw (n-e-hn¬ 50/ cq]) lmP-cm-°p∂ kwK-Xn-I-fn¬ AØcw Ic-W- ßƒ ]cn-tim-[n®v ap{Z-hne ]Xn-t°-≠-Xm-sWt∂m ]Xn-®n-´p≈ ap{Z-hne Ipd-hm-sWt∂m t_m[y-s∏-Sp∂ ]£w {]kvXpX ap{Z-hne n¿Æ-bn®v ¬tI-≠Xpw XpI AS-bv°m≥ At]-£-I-tmSv Bh-iy-s∏-tS-≠-Xp-am-Wv. F∂m¬ CØcw At]-£-Iƒ Ah-bvs°m∏w lmP-cm-°-s∏-Sp∂ IcWw C¥y- °p-≈n¬ h®v Xøm-dm-°n-b-Xm-hp∂ ]£w H∏n´p Xøm-dm-°nb Xob-Xn-bn¬ n∂pw Hcp amk-Øn--Ihpw C¥y°v shfn-bn¬ h®v Xøm-dm-°n-bn-´p≈ ]£w BbXv kwÿm-Øv BZyw In´nb Xob-Xn-bn¬ n∂pw aq∂p amk-Øn--Ihpw lmP-cm-°n-bm¬ am{Xta CØ-c- Øn¬ ap{Z-hn-e-bn-t∑¬ Xo¿∏p I¬∏n®p km£y-]{Xw tcJ-s∏-Sp-Øp-∂-Xnv n¿∆m-l-ap-≈q. tIcf em≥Uv dhyq amz¬ hmeyw IV A≤ymbw 26-˛¬ Ãmºv BIvSv 1959˛s°pdn®v hniZambn {]Xn]mZn®n´p≠v. sI´n-S- hm-SI nb-{¥W nbaw 1965-˛se tIcf sI´nS hmSI nb-{¥-W-n-baw tIcf k¿°m-cnv Kk‰v hn⁄m-]w aqew apgp-h-mtbm `mKn-I-amtbm tIcf kwÿm--Øns‚ GsXmcp `mKØpw {]m_-ey- Øn¬ hcp-Øm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Sn nbaw S-∏n¬ hcp-Øn-bn-´p≈ {]tZ-iØv ÿnXn sNøp∂ sI´n-S-ßƒ°v Cu nbaw _m[-I-am-Wv. Sn BIvSnse 2(2) hIp∏v {]Imcw At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Smf¿ F∂m¬ At°m-a-tU- j≥ I¨t{Sm-f-dpsS Npa-X-e-Iƒ nb-am-p-k-cWw n¿∆-ln-°p-hm≥ nb-an-X-m-bn-´p≈ DtZym-K-ÿ-m-Wv. Sn nbaw 3˛mw hIp∏v Ap-im-kn-°pw- {]-Imcw k¿°m-cnv Kk‰v hn⁄m- ]w aqew Xl-ko¬Zm¿°v Xmsg-b-√mØ dm¶p≈ Hcp DtZym-K-ÿs At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f-dmbn nb-an-°m-hp-∂Xpw Sn A[n-Imcw D]-tbm-Kn®v Fkv.-B¿.-H.--º¿ 390/1971˛mw º¿ hn⁄m-]w aqew Xl-ko¬Zm¿amsc At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f-dmbn nb-an-®n-´p- ≈-Xm-Wv. Sn BIvSnse memw hIp∏v {]Imcw hmS-Ibv°v sImSp-°p-hm-p≈ sI´n-S-ßƒ hmS-I- °m¿ Hgn™v 15 Znh-k-Øn--I-ambn Sn hnhcw tcJm-apew AXmXv sI´nS DS-a-ÿ¿ _‘- s∏´ At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-fsd Adn-bn-°m≥ _m≤y-ÿ-m-Wv. AXp-t]mseXs∂ hmSI sI´n-S-ßƒ Hgn™v 15 Znh-k-Øn-p-≈n¬ sI´n-S-ßƒ Hgn™ hnhcw tcJm-aqew _‘-s∏´ At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-fsd hmS-I-°m¿ Adn-bn-°mpw _m≤y-ÿ-cm-Wv. Sn nb-a-Ønse 13-˛mw hIp∏v At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v Nne A[n-Im-c-ßƒ ¬In- bn-cn-°p-∂p. Sn hIp-∏p-{]-Imcw sI´nS DSa aXn-bmb Imc-W-ßƒIq-SmsX hmS-I-°m-c≥ Ap-`-hn®p hcp∂ hmSI sI´n-S-Ønse kuI-cy-ßƒ C√m-Xm-°p-Itbm XS- -s∏-Sp-Øp- Itbm sNøp-∂-]£w Sn kuI-cy-ßƒ ]px-ÿm-]n-®p-In-´m≥ hmS-I-°m-cv At°ma-tU- j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿ apºmsI At]£ t_m[n-∏n-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Sn hIp-∏nse Xs∂ aq∂mw D]hIp∏v {]Imcw sI´nS DSa sI´nSw Hgn-∏n-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ Dt±-i-ytØm-Sp-Iq-Sntbm hmSI Iq´n In´-W-sa-∂p≈ Dt±-iy-tØm-Sp-Iq-Sntbm aXn-bmb Imc- W-ßƒ IqSmsX hmS-I-°m-c≥ Ap-`-hn-®p-h-cp∂ kuI-cy-ßƒ C√m-Xm-°p-Itbm As√- ¶n¬ XS- -s∏-Sp-Øp-Itbm sNbvXp F∂v At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v t_m[yw hcp∂ ]£w C{]Imcw C√m-Xm-°n-btXm XS- -s∏-Sp-Øn-btXm Bb kuI-cy-ßƒ memw D] hIp-∏nse A¥na Xocp-amw {]Xo-£n-®n-cn-s°-Xs∂ DS≥ ]px-ÿm-]n-°p-hm≥
  21. 21. dhyq ssKUv 2021 168 Hcp CS-°me DØ-chv At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. XpS¿∂v memw D]hIp-∏n¬ {]Xn-]m-Zn-®n-cn-°p∂ Atº-j-W-Øn¬ hmS-I-°m-cs‚ ]cmXn icn-bm-sW∂v I≠m¬ C√m-Xm-°n-btXm As√-¶n¬ XS- -s∏-Sp-Øn-btXm Bb kuI-cy- ßƒ ]px-ÿm-]n-°p-hm≥ sI´nS DS-abv°v n¿t±iw sImSp-°m-hp-∂Xpw AXp{]Imcw ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn® DØ-chv S-∏m-°p-∂-Xnv At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v C≥PIvj≥, kvs]kn-^n°v s]¿t^m¿a≥kv F∂o Un{In-Iƒ knhn¬ tImS-Xn-Iƒ S-∏n¬ hcp-Øp- ∂-Xnv Xpey-amb A[n-Im-c-ßƒ hnn-tbm-Kn-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Sn hIp-∏nse A©mw D]-h-Ip∏v Ap-im-kn-°p∂ {]Imcw hmS-I-°m-cs‚ ]cmXn _meni {]IrXn D≈Xpw XnI®pw iey-am-bXpw BsW∂v I≠m¬ 50 cq]-bn¬ Ihn-bmØ XpI sI´nS DS-abv°v jvS-]-cn-lm-c-ambn sImSp-°p-hm≥ At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f¿°v DØ- c-hm-Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. tsc adn®v sI´nS DSa kuI-cy-ßƒ C√m-Xm-°n-btXm XS- -s∏-Sp- Øn-btXm XnI®pw _men-ihpw Am-h-iy-hp-am-sW∂v I≠m¬ Sn ]d™ XpI Xs∂ jvS-]-cn-lm-c-ambn hmSI°mcv sImSp-°p-hm≥ DØ-c-hm-Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Sn nb-a-Ønse ]Xn-aq∂mw hIp∏pw Bdmw D]-h-Ip∏pw hnh-£n-°p-∂Xv Pn√mIf-IvS¿ apºmsI t_m[n-∏n-°m-hp∂ A∏o-ens kw_-‘n-®m-Wv. Sn hIp∏v {]Imcw At°ma-tU- j≥ I¨t{Sm-f-dpsS Sn ]d™ DØ-c-hn¬ AXr-]vXn-bp≈ GsXm-cmƒ°pw Sn DØ-chv In´n 30 Znhk-Øn-Iw _‘-s∏´ Pn√mIf-IvS¿°v tcJm-aqew A∏o¬ ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. A{]-Imcw t_m[n-∏n-°p∂ A∏o-en¬ Pn√mIf-IvS¿°v Snbmv DNn-X-sa∂v tXm∂p∂ Xocp-amw FSp-°m-hp-∂-Xp-am-Wv. Sn BIvSnse ]Xn-tgmw hIp∏p{]Imcw hmS-I-°m-cv At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Sm-f-dpsS tcJm-aq-e-ap≈ Ap-hmZw IqSmsX Xmak sI´n-S-ßƒ A√m-Xm°n cq]m-¥-c-s∏-Sp-Øp-hmtm As√¶n¬ Xncnt®m B°n cq]m-¥-c-s∏-Sp-Øp-hmtm ]mSn-√m-Ø-Xm-Wv. IqSmsX Nne kml- N-cy-ß-fn¬ hmS-I-s°-´n-S-Øns‚ A‰-Ip-‰-∏-Wn-Iƒ S-Øm≥ n¿t±iw sImSp-°p-hm- pw Sn ]d™ hIp-∏p-{]-Imcw At°ma-tU-j≥ I¨t{Smf¿°v A[n-Im-c-ap-≈-Xm-Wv. P-hpw ac-Whpw cPn-Ã¿ sNøm≥ Ime-Xm-akw h∂m¬ Ap-hmZw ¬Ip∂ DØ-c-hv P acW cPnkvt{Sj≥ N´ßƒ {]Imcw Phpw acWhpw n›nX kabØnp≈n¬ cPnÃ¿ sNtø≠Xpw km£y]{Xßƒ ¬tI≠Xpw Xt±i kzbw `cW ÿm]ßfnse _‘s∏´ cPnkv{SmdmWv. F∂m¬ Bbh bYmkabw cPnÃ¿ sNøvXn´ns√¶n¬ cPnÃ¿ sNøp∂Xnte°p≈ DØchv ¬tI≠Xv B¿.Un.H. BWv. dhyq UnhjW¬ Hm^ok¿°v e`n°p∂ At]£bnt∑¬ {]mtZinImtzjWw SØn Pw, ap≥]p amXmhns‚tbm ]nXmhns‚tbm, P∑/hmk ÿeßfn¬ cPnÃ¿ sNbvXn´ns√∂v Dd∏p hcptØ≠Xpw _‘s∏´ ÿm]ßfpsS km£y]{Xßƒ e`yamt°≠XpamWv. At]£I≥ Adnbn°p∂ PXobXnbpsS IrXyX {]mtZinImtzjWØn¬ Dd∏mt°≠XmWv. kvIqƒ k¿´n^n°‰pIƒ/ ]mkvt]m¿´v / ⁄mkvm k¿´n^n°‰pIƒ/ SnbmfpsS _‘ph√mØ F∂m¬ Snbmƒ ]dbp∂ PXobXnbn¬ Adnhpw ]IzXbpaps≠∂v t_m[ys∏Sp∂ Ipd™Xv c≠p t]cpsSsb¶nepw km£nsamgnIƒ, a‰p e`yamb tcJIƒ F∂nh ]cntim[n®v ip]m¿i dnt∏m¿´v tae[nImcn°v ¬tI≠XmWv. kwÿm--Ønv ]pdØv /hntZicmPyßfn¬ S∂ Pw/acWw cPnÃ¿ sNøp∂Xnv _‘-s∏´ GP≥kn-I-fn¬ n∂p≈ km£y-]-{X-ßƒ lmP-cm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 1980 v tij-ap≈ P--am-sW-¶n¬ hy‡-amb Atz-j-W-Øn-p- ti-jw -am-{Xta dnt∏m¿´v ¬Im≥ ]m-Sp-≈q.
  22. 22. dhyq ssKUv 2021 169 amXm]nXm°fptSbpw apXn¿∂ ]uc∑mcptSbpw kwc£Whpw t£ahpw BŒv 2007 B[pnI PohnXØns‚ k¶o¿ÆXIfn¬s∏´v ]et∏mgpw AhiXbp`hn°p∂ hn`mKamWv hr≤Pßƒ. PohnXm¥yØn¬ BcptSsb¶nepw klmbw Bhiyamb kmlNcyØnemWv amknIhpw imcocnIhpamb Cu H‰s∏S¬ kw`hn°p∂Xv. ]et∏mgpw CØcØnep≈hsc kwc£n°s∏SmXncn°pItbm Dt]£n°s∏SpItbm sNøp∂psh∂Xv Cu `oIcXbv°v B°w Iq´p∂p. Cu kmlNcyØnemWv Zn sabn‚≥kv B‚ v sh¬^b¿ Hm^v ]mc‚ vkv B‚ v konb¿ kn‰nk¨kv BŒv 2007 Dw Zn sabns‚≥kv B‚ v sh¬s^b¿ Hm^v ]mc‚ vkv B‚ v konb¿ kn‰nk¨kv dqƒkv 2009 Dw nehn¬ h∂Xv. Dt±iye£yßƒ ˛ a°fnepw hr≤cmbhcpsS A¥cmhImin F∂ nebn¬ hkvXphIIƒ e`n°p∂ hy‡nIfnepw hr≤cmbhsc kwc£n°p∂Xnp≈ _m≤yX n£n]vXamIp∂ hyhÿbmWv nbaØnep≈Xv. NnIn’m kuIcyßƒ Pohpw kzØnpw kwc£Ww F∂nh Dd∏m°p∂Xnpw nbaØn¬ hyhÿbp≠v. B¿°mWv At]£ ¬Im≥ Ignbp∂Xv ˛ 60 hb np apIfn¬ {]mbapff BfmWv apXn¿∂ ]uc≥. kz¥w kºmZyw D]tbmKnt®m DSaÿXbnepff hkvXp°ƒ D]tbmKnt®m a‰v kmlNcyßfmtem kzbw kwc£n°m≥ IgnbmØ apXn¿∂ ]ucv Cu nba{]Imcw At]£ ¬Imw. B¿s°XnscbmWv ]cmXn ¬tI≠Xv ˛ kzbw kwc£n°m≥ IgnbmØ amXm]nXm°ƒ°v AhcpsS ssa¿ A√mØ a°ƒs°Xnscbpw, k¥man√mØhcmsW¶n¬ AhcpsS kºmZyw h∂ptNcm≥ km≤yXbp≈ ]n¥pS¿®°m¿s°Xnscbpw ]cmXn ¬Imw. kwc£WØnp≈ At]£ ˛ Hcp apXn¿∂ ]ucv tcnt´m At±lØnpth≠n as‰mcmƒt°m Cu nba{]Imcw cq]oIcn® ss{S_yqW¬ apºmsI At]£ ¬Imw. AwKoIrX kwLSIƒ°pw CØcØnep≈ ]cmXn ¬Imw. CØcØnep≈ {]ivßƒ {i≤bn¬s∏Sp∂ B¿°pw BbXp ss{S_yqWens‚ {i≤bn¬s∏SpØmhp∂XmWv. kzta[bm tIskSp°mp≈ A[nImcap]tbmKn®v ss{S_yqWenv tIskSp°mw. ss{S_yqW¬ ˛ AXmXv {]tZisØ dhyq UnhnjW¬ Hm^ok¿/k_v UnhnjW¬ Hm^okdmWv ss{S_yqW¬ A≤y£≥. ss{S_yqWens‚ ISaIƒ ˛ hr≤PßfpsS {]ivßfn¬ tIskSp°pI. amXm]nXm°ƒ°v {]Xnamk _Ø ¬Im≥ DØchnSmhp∂XmWv. I£nIƒ°v tm´okv Ab°pI. AtzjW hnNmcW SØpI. sXfnshSp°p∂Xn¬ knhn¬ tImSXnbpsS A[nImcw ss{S_yqWenv n¿∆ln°mhp∂XmWv. DØchv Apkcn°mØh¿s°Xnsc ]ng hn[n°mhp∂XmWv. ]ng HSp°mØ kmlNcyØn¬ Hcpamkw hsctbm, ]ng HSp°p∂Xphsctbm XShpin£ hn[n°mhp∂XmWv. 1973˛se {Inan¬ S]Sn{Ia{]Imcw Hcp PpUojy¬ ^Ãv ¢mkv aPnkvt{S‰ns‚ A[nImcw D]tbmKn®v a°tftbm _‘p°tftbm lmPcm°mhp∂XmWv. FSp°mhp∂ S]SnIƒ ˛ hr≤cmbhcpsS a°tfm _‘p°tfm Xmakn°p∂ Pn√bn¬ S]Sn FSp°mhp∂XmWv. DØchv ]pds∏Sphn°p∂Xnv ap≥]v FXn¿I£nIfpsS
  23. 23. dhyq ssKUv 2021 170 km∂n≤yØn¬ sXfnhpIƒ FSpt°≠Xpw AXv ka≥kv tIkpIƒ°v th≠nbp≈ coXnbn¬ tcJs∏SptØ≠XpamWv. I£nIƒ lmPcmImXncn°pItbm Dt]£ hcpØpItbm sNbvXm¬ FIvkv ]m¿´nbmbn Xocpamw FSp°mhp∂XmWv. hntZiØp≈ BfpIsf tI{µk¿°mcns‚ HutZymKnI Kk‰v hn⁄m]w hgn ka≥kv SØmhp∂XmWv. kulm¿±]q¿hamb HØpXo¿∏ns‚ km≤yX Bcmbm≥ Hcp ApcRvP DtZymKÿv d^¿ sNømhp∂XmWv. ApcRvPØn¬ FØnt®¿∂m¬ B coXnbnep≈ DØchv ]mkm°mhp∂XmWv. kwc£WØnp≈ DØchv ˛ ]Xnmbncw cq]bn¬ IhnbmØ {]Xnamk _Ø ¬Im≥ DØchnSmhp∂XmWv. ss{S_yqWens‚ DØchnv {Inan¬ S]Sn nbaw 1973, IX A[ymbØnv Iogn¬ ]mkm°nb DØchns‚ AtX {]m_eyw D≠mbncn°p∂XmWv. B nbaØn¬ {]Xn]mZn°p∂ coXnbn¬ Cu DØchpw S∏m°mhp∂XmWv. ApcRvP DtZymKÿ≥ ˛ AwKoIrX kwLSIfpsS {]Xnn[ntbm sabn‚≥kv Hm^oktdm ss{S_yqW¬ n¿t±in°p∂ at‰sX¶nepw hy‡ntbm BWv ApcRvP DtZymKÿ≥. sabn‚≥kv Hm^ok¿ ˛ Pn√m kmaqlnI Hm^oksdtbm B ]Zhnbn¬ Xmsgb√mØ Hcp DtZymKÿttbm sabn‚≥kv Hm^okdmbn NpaXes∏SpØmw. ss{S_yqW¬ S]SnIfpsS thfbn¬ sabn‚≥kv Hm^ok¿ apXn¿∂ DtZymKÿs {]Xnn[oIcnt°≠XmWv. a‰p≈h ˛ apXn¿∂ ]uc∑msc Dt]£n®m¬ 3 amkw XSthm 5000 cq] ]ngtbm c≠pw IqSntbm e`n°mhp∂XmWv. apXn¿∂ ]ucs‚ ASn-ÿm-m-h-iy-ßƒ nd-th-‰p-sa∂ hyh- ÿ-bn¬ 24.09.2008 ptijw S-Ønb `qan-ssI-am-‰-ßƒ ta¬ hyh-ÿ-bpsS ewLw sXfn-bn-°-s∏-´m¬ apXn¿∂ ]ucs‚ At]£ {]Imcw Akm-[p-hmbn {]Jym-]n-°m-hp-∂- Xm-Wv. dhyq Hm^o-kp-I-fnse {][m--s∏´ cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ hnt√Pv cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ 1. ÿncw cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ F. sk‰n¬sa‚ v cPn-Ã¿- ˛ dhyq sk‰n¬sa‚ v S∂ ImeØv sk‰n¬sa‚ v hIp∏v Xømdm°n dhyq hIp∏ns Gev]n® cPnÃdmWnXv. hkvXp°fpsS k¿th º¿, Cw, Xcw, hnkvXo¿Æw, nIpXn nc°v F∂nh Cu cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SpØnbncn°p∂p. sk‰n¬sa‚ v kabØv k¿sh sNømØ `qanIƒ ]n¬°meØv k¿sh sNbvXXns‚ hnhcßƒ H∂mw Ap_‘Ønepw sk‰n¬sa‚np tijw `qanbn¬ h∂ am‰ßƒ c≠mw Ap_‘ØnepamWv Dƒs∏SpØnbncn°p∂Xv. _n. t_kn-Iv SmIvkv cPn-Ã¿ AYhm ASnÿm `qnIpXn cPn-Ã¿ ˛ Hcp hnt√Pnep≈ F√m ]Xnhp `qanIfptSbpw k¿°m¿ `qanIfptSbpw k¿sh º¿ ASnÿmØnep≈ hnhcßƒ, Xcw, hnkvXo¿Æw, nIpXn, DSabpsS hnhcw, X≠t∏¿ XpSßnbh Dƒs∏SpØn Xømdm°nbncn°p∂ cPnÃdmWnXv. 2. Xm¬°m-enI cPn-ÃdpIƒ H∂mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ k¿°m¿ hI `qan-I-fptSbpw ]pdtºm°pIfptSbpw, Xcnip hkvXp°fptSbpw hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂
  24. 24. dhyq ssKUv 2021 171 cPn-Ã¿. Cu Cßfn¬ hcp∂ am‰ßƒ bYmkabw Cu cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SptØ≠XmWv. c≠mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ dhyq hIp-∏ns‚ A[o--X-bn-ep-ff ]pd-tºm°pw A√mØXp-amb k¿°m¿ hI `qan-I-fnse hr£-hn-h- c-ßƒ ImWn-°p-∂ cPn-Ã¿. aq∂mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ a‰v kwÿmßfntem tI{µ`cW {]tZißfntem ÿnXn sNøp∂Xpw kwÿmk¿°mcns‚ A[oXbnep≈Xpamb `qanIƒ kw_‘n® cPnÃdmWnXv. kwÿmØnv ]pdØp≈ GsX¶nepw `qanbpsS `cW®paXe n£n]vXambn´p≈ hnt√PpIfn¬ am{Xsa Cu cPnÃ¿ kq£nt°≠Xp≈p. memw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ t]m°v hchv tIkp-I-fpsS cPn-Ã¿. t]m°phchnp th≠n Xlko¬Zm¿°v ka¿∏n°p∂ At]£IfptSbpw, dnt∏m¿´ns‚bpw hnhcßƒ H∂mw `mKØnepw, hnt√Pn¬ Xo¿∏m°p∂ At]£IfpsS hnhcßƒ c≠mw `mKØnepw Dƒs∏SpØnbncn°p∂p. A©mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ ]Xn®p sImSp-°m-hp∂ `qan-I-fpsS hnh-c-ßƒ ImWn-°p∂ cPn-Ã¿ Bdmw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ `qan ]Xn®p In´p-∂-Xn-p-th≠n dnt∏m¿´n-mbn h∂ At]-£-IfpsS hnh-c-ßƒ ImWn-°p∂ cPn-Ã¿ Ggmw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ ]Xn®p sImSp-Ø-t∏mƒ {]tXyIw G¿s∏-Sp-Øn-bn-´p-ff hyhÿ-I-fptSbpw k¿°m-cn-te°v Ah-Imiw ne- n¿Øn-bn-´p-f-fXp-amb hr£-ß-fp-sSbpw hnh-cßƒ ImWn-°p∂ cPn-Ã¿. F´mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ (t_m´v C≥ em≥Uv cPnÃ¿) dhyq dn°hdn nba{]Imcw k¿°mcnte°v hne hmßn ]pdtºm°n¬ Dƒs∏SpØp∂ `qanIfpsS hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPnÃ¿. H≥]Xmw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ Kh¨sa‚n-te°v hns´mgnbp∂ `qanIfpsS hnhcßƒ _‘s∏´ DØchv klnXw tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPn-Ã¿. ]Ømw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ k¿°m-cm-h-iy-Øn-p-th≠n s]m∂pw hne-bvs°SpØ `qan-I-fpsS hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPnÃ¿. ]Xn-sm∂mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ HutZym-KnI IØn-S-]mSv cPn-Ã¿ ]{¥≠mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ hnt√Pn¬ n∂v ¬Ip∂ hnhn[bnw k¿´n-^n- °‰pIfpsS hnhcßƒ tcJ-s∏-Sp-Øp∂ cPn-Ã¿. ]Xn-aq∂mw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ k¿s∆ D]-I-c-W-ßƒ, ^¿Wn-®¿, hnt√Pv cPnÃ¿, A°u≠pIƒ XpSßnbh-bpsS tÃm°v tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPn-Ã¿. ]Xn-memw º¿ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ tkhhIp∏pIƒ°pw a‰pw ssIam‰w sNøp∂ `qanIfpsS hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPnÃ¿
  25. 25. dhyq ssKUv 2021 172 3. A°u-≠p-Iƒ H∂mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ ASnÿm `qnIpXnbn¬ hnhn[bnßfnembn h¿jwtXmdpw hcp∂ am‰ßƒ (nIpXn h¿≤hv˛Ipdhv, t]m°phchv, `qan]Xnhv, s]m∂pwhne, `qan hns´mgnb¬, sX‰pXncpØ¬) tcJs∏SpØp∂ IW°v. c≠mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ `qhpSabv°v hkvXphnt∑ep≈ ÿncmhImiw Aym[os∏Sptºmgpw,X≠t∏cpImc≥ acn°ptºmgpw a‰pw D≠mIp∂ am‰ßfpsS hnhcßƒ nIpXn tN¿Øv Xømdm°p∂ -I-W°v aq∂mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ `qkw-c-£W nbaw Ap-k-cn-®p-ff S]Sn aptJ D≠mIp∂ nIpXn, ]ng XpSßnbhbpsS hnhcw Dƒs°m≈n°p∂ A°u≠v memw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ k¿°m¿ hI `qanIƒ ]Xn®p ¬Iptºmƒ CuSm°p∂ nIpXn, IpSn»nI, XSnhne, Xdhne XpSßnbh tcJs∏SpØp∂ A°u≠v A©mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ k¿°m¿ hI `qan ]m´-Ønp sImSp-°p-∂Xns kw_- ‘n-®pff hnhcßƒ, CuSmt°≠ XpIIƒ, Imemh[n F∂nh tcJs∏SpØp∂ A°u≠v Bdmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ ]pXp°pSn»nI A°u≠v˛`qan ]Xnhv, BUw_c nIpXn XpSßnb tIkpIfn¬ XpIIƒ CuSm°p∂Xnv DØchpIƒ ¬Iptºmƒ X≥h¿jsØ nIpXn IqSmsX ]et∏mgpw ap≥ h¿jßfnse IpSn»nI XpIIfpw CuSmt°≠n hcp∂p. CØcw X∂m≠v IW°n≥]Sn ]pØmbn apX¬ h∂ IpSn»nIIfpsS apX¬ ]ncnhv hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ A°u≠v Ggmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ IpSn»nI IW°v˛ hnhn[bnßfn¬ ]ncnbm≥ _m°nbp≈ dhyq hchnßsf°pdn®p≈ IW°v. Hmtcm h¿jØnepamWv CXv Xømdmt°≠Xv. F´mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ X≠-t∏¿ A°u≠v (Nn-‰) ˛ Hmtcm ]´mZmcptSbpw ssIhiØnep≈ `qan, ¬tI≠ nIpXn XpSßnb hnhcßƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ IW°v. H≥]Xmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ mƒhgn AYhm nXy hkq¬ Nn-‰ ]Ømw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ P]vXn S]SnIƒ°mbn ip]m¿i sNbvX `qnIpXnIƒ°mbp≈ A°u≠v--˛ em≥Uv dhyq IpSn»nI°mcpsS dhyq dn°hdn Unam≥Uv tm´okpIƒ ]pds∏Sphnbv°p∂Xnte°mbn Xømdm°nb IpSn»nI°mcpsS ]´nIbmWnXv.
  26. 26. dhyq ssKUv 2021 173 ]Xn-sm∂mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ A[n-I-∏n-cnhv A°u≠v AYhm A[nI hkq¬ A°u≠v ]{¥≠mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ XhW HSp°p A°u≠v ˛ ]Ww JPmhn¬ HSp°ptºmƒ Hmtcm XhWbpw HSp°v hnhcw tcJs∏SpØp∂ IW°v. ]Xn-aq∂mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ ndp-Ø¬ Ipdhv A°u≠v ˛ hnhn[ ImcWßfm¬ IpSn»nI apXen¬ D≠mIp∂ Ipdhntbpw (ssd‰v Hm^v) ]pXpapXenep≈ ndpØentbpw (sdanj≥) Xn´s∏SpØp∂ IW°v ]Xn-memw º¿ A°u≠v˛ em≥Uv dhyq apX¬ ]ncnhv _m°n A°u≠v ]Xn-©mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ hm¿jnI em≥Uv dhyq A°u≠v (Xh-W-ap-S°w A°u-≠v) ]Xn-mdmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ k¿°m¿ hI hkvXp-°ƒ hn‰v CuSm-°nbXns‚ A°u≠v (Iym-]n-‰¬ A°u-≠v) ]Xn-tgmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ sI´nSnIpXn A°u≠v˛ sI´nS nIpXn kw_‘n® nIpXnZmbIcpsS hnhcßƒ, sI´nSØns‚ hnkvXo¿Æw, XhWØpIIƒ, ]ncnhphnhcßƒ F∂nh tN¿°p∂ A°u≠v ]Xns´mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ Icw HSp°v ckoXv ]pkvX-I-ßƒ hI A°u≠v ]sØm-ºXmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ BUw_c nIpXn A°u≠v˛ BUw_c nIpXnbv°v hnt[bamb sI´nSßfpsSbpw nIpXnZmbIcpsSbpw nIpXnØpI, ]ncnhp hnhcw F∂nhbpsSbpw hnhcßƒ tN¿°p∂ A°u≠mWnXv. Ccp-]Xmw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ Pe-tk-N nIp-Xn A°u≠v AYhm sh≈-hcn A°u≠v Ccp-]Øn H∂mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ dhyq dn°hdn eUvP¿˛ B¿.B¿ IpSn»nI°mcpsS t]cphnhcßƒ, IpSn»nI Cw, IpSn»nI XpI, CuSm°ens‚ hnhcßƒ F∂nh tcJs∏SpØp∂ A°u≠v Ccp-]Øn c≠mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ tXm´ nIpXn ZmbIs‚ hnhcßfpw NpaØp∂ nIpXn, CuSm°nb nIpXn, `qanbpsS hnhcw F∂nh ImWn°p∂ A°u≠v Ccp-]Øn aq∂mw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ tXm´nIpXnbpsS apX¬, ]ncnhv, _m°n IW°v Ccp-]Øn memw º¿ A°u≠v ˛ tem¨ seUvP¿ (MIGH/LIGH) Ccp-]Øn A©mw º¿ A°u≠v˛ dn°-hdn seUvP¿/apX¬˛]ncnhv˛_m°n
  27. 27. dhyq ssKUv 2021 174 Unkv{SnIvSv Hm^okv amz¬ {]Im-c-ap≈ cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ 1 Unkv{Sn-_yq-j≥ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ Hm^o-kn¬ kzoI-cn-°-s∏-Sp∂ F√m X]mepIfpw {]tXyIw º-cn´v Unkv{Sn-_yq-j≥ cPn-Ã-dn¬ tN¿°-Ww. 2 t]gvk-W¬ cPn-Ã¿ -˛ t]gvk-W¬ cPn-Ã-dn¬ ]ncn-tbm-Un-°¬ Hgn-®p≈ t]∏-dp-Iƒ AXmXp sk£≥ Kpa-kvX≥am¿ tN¿t°-≠-Xm-Wv. ^b¬ tae-[n-Im-cn-Iƒ°v Ab- bv°p-tºmƒ CXns‚ Bdmw tImf-Ønepw, Xncn-®p-h-cp-tºmƒ Ggmw tImf-Ønepw B hnhcw tcJ-s∏-Sp-Ø-Ww. Hcp ^b-ens‚ ÿnXn F¥m-sW∂pw ^b¬ Fhn-sS-bp- s≠∂pw t]gvk-W¬ cPn-Ã¿ F∂ {][m cPn-Ã¿ tm°n-bm¬ a- n-em-°mw. 3 ]ocn-tbm-Un-°¬ cPn-Ã¿ ˛ taem-^o-kp-I-fn-te-bv°-b-t°-≠Xpw Xmsg-bp≈ Hm^o- kp-I-fn¬ n∂v In´p-∂-Xp-amb Bp-Im-enI tÃ‰p-sa‚p-Isf kw_-‘n® hnh-c-ßƒ ]ncn-tbm-Un-°¬ cPn-Ã-dn¬ tcJ-s∏-Sp-Øp∂p. 4 s^b¿ tIm∏n cPn-Ã¿ ˛ ssS∏p sNøp-hm≥ s^b¿tIm∏n kq{]-≠ns‚ ssIhiw In´p∂ {Um^v‰p-Iƒ ssS∏n-Ãp-Iƒ°v G¬∏n-°p-∂-Xn-p-apºv kq{]≠v s^b¿tIm∏n cPn-Ã-dn¬ tN¿°-Ww. 5 sUkv]m®v/tem°¬ sUenhdn cPnÃ¿ ˛ Hm^o-kn¬n∂pw ]pd-Øp-t]m-Ip∂ Fgp- Øp-Iƒ X]m-en¬ t]mIm-Øh Hgn-®p-≈h (t-cn´p sImSp°p∂h) sUkv]m®v tem°¬ sUen-hdn cPn-Ã-dn¬ tN¿Øv ta¬hn-em-k-°m-cv FØn-®p-sIm-Sp-°p-∂p. 6 skIyq-cn‰n cPn-Ã-¿ ˛ sN°v, {Um^v‰v, t_m≠p-Iƒ XpS-ßn-bhbpsS hnh-c-ßƒ tN¿°p∂ cPn-Ã-¿. 7 Ãmºv A°u≠v ˛ Hmtcm Znh-k-tØbpw Ãmºns kw_-‘n-®p≈ IW°pIfpsS cPn-Ã-¿. 8 Imƒ _p°v ˛ Bdp-am-k-Øn¬ IqSp-X¬ kabw S-]Sn Bh-iy-an-√mØ ^b-ep-Iƒ Xm¬°m-enI Xo¿∏v I¬]n®p tcJ-s∏-Sp-Øn-h-bv°p∂ cPn-Ã-dmWv. 9 Acn-b¿ enÃv ˛ aq∂p-am-k-Øn¬ IqSp-X¬ sk£-n¬ h®n-cn-°p∂ ^b-ep-I-fpsS Hcp enÃv dn°m¿Uv Io∏¿ F√m-am-khpw Xøm-dm-°p-∂-Xnv cPn-Ã¿ D]-tbm-Kn-°p-∂p. 10 tÃm°v ^b¬ ˛ d^-d≥kn-p-th≠n tÃm°v ^b-en¬ {][m DØ-c-hp-Iƒ kq£n-°p∂p. kwÿm hnPne≥kv B‚ v B‚nId]vj≥ hn`mKw hnt√Pv Hm^okpIfn¬ SØnb ]cntim[bpsS shfn®Øn¬ k¿°m¿ ]pds∏Sphn® 9579/Un3/2010/B¿.Un XobXn 21.02.2011 F∂ k¿°pe¿ {]Imcw, hnt√Pv amzen¬ {]Xn]mZn°p∂ F√m cPnÃdpIfpw IrXyambn mfXoIcn®v kq£n°Wsa∂v DØchmbn´p≠v. AXntmsSm∏w NphsS tN¿°p∂ cPnÃdpIfpw n¿_‘ambpw kq£nt°≠Xp≠v. 1 t]gvkW¬ Iymjv Un¢tdj≥ cPnÃ¿ ˛ F√m k¿°m¿ Poh°mcpw Hmtcm Znhkhpw Hm^oknseØp∂ kabw B Znhkw AhcpsS ssIhiap≈ ]WØns‚ hniZmwißƒ Cu cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SpØWw. 2 At]£Iƒ tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPnÃ¿ ˛ Hm^okn¬ At]£Iƒ e`n°p∂ kabØpXs∂ (k¿´n^n°‰v ¬Ip∂ kabØ√) e`n® F√m At]£IfptSbpw hniZmwißƒ Cu cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SpØWw. 3 ssI∏‰p ckoXv tcJs∏SpØp∂ cPnÃ¿ ˛ Hm^okn¬ e`n°p∂ F√m At]£Iƒ°pw ssI∏‰p ckoXv ¬IpIbpw B hnhcw cPnÃdn¬ tcJs∏SpØpIbpw thWw.
  28. 28. dhyq ssKUv 2021 175 Cu cPnÃdpIsf√mw ]cntim[n®n´ps≠∂v Pam_¥n kabØv Hm^ok¿ km£ys∏SpØWw. em≥Uv dhyq IΩojW¿ Cu Imcyßƒ ]cntim[n°pIbpw Hmtcm amkhpw k¿°mcnte°v dnt∏m¿´v ka¿∏nt°≠XpamWv. ssI∏‰p ckoXv ˛ hnt√Pv, Xmeq°v, B¿.Un.H F∂nhnSßfn¬ e`n°p∂ F√m At]£Iƒ°pw ]cmXnIƒ°pw n¿_‘ambpw ckoXv evtI≠XmWv. ckoXn¬ At]£Is‚ t]cpw, hnemkhpw, At]£ e`n® XobXnbpw tcJs∏SpØnbncn°Ww. k¿´n^n°‰pIƒ ¬Im≥ Ign™ns√¶n¬ B hnhcw At]£Is Adnbn°pIbpw tae[nImcn°v dnt∏m¿´v sNøpIbpw thWw. tae[nImcn kzta[bm tcJIƒ ]cntim[n®v Bhiysa¶n¬ AtzjWw SØn FSp°p∂ Xocpamw At]£Is Adnbn°pIbpw thWw. Cu Imcyßƒ icnbmb hn[w S°p∂psh∂v Pn√mIfŒ¿ Dd∏phcpØpIbpw hogvN hcpØp∂h¿s°Xnsc S]Sn kzoIcnt°≠XpamWv (Pn.H(Fw.Fkv)300/96/B¿.Un. XobXn 12.06.1996). ^bepIfpsS Xo¿∏m°¬ ˛ k¿´n^n°‰pIfpambn _‘s∏´ F√m ^bepIfpw, tcJIfpw sI˛Unkv BbmWv Xo¿∏mt°≠Xv. AXmbXv Ah aq∂v h¿jw kq£nt°≠Xp≠v (Pn.H (Fw.Fkv) 359/67/B¿.Un XobXn 10.08.1967). tIcf Unkv{S£≥ Hm^v sd°m¿Uvkv (dhyq Hm^okkv) dqƒkv, 1964 (Pn.H. Fw.Fkv. 756/64˛dh. XobXn 11.11.1964) kwÿm-sØ dhyq Hm^o-kp-I-fnse Imem-h[n Ign™ Nne dn°m¿Up-Iƒ/tcJ- Iƒ in-∏n-°p-∂-Xnv N´-ßƒ ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-®n-´p-≠v. Cu N´-ß-fn¬ ÿnc-ambn kq£n®p hbvt°≠ tcJ-Isf°pdn®pw a‰v tcJ-Iƒ in-∏n-t°≠ Imem-h-[n-sb-°p-dn®pw hni-Z- ambn {]Xn-]m-Zn-°p-∂p. Hmtcm h¿jhpw in-∏n-t°≠ tcJ-Isf kw_-‘n®v {]tXyI enÃv, Hm^okv amz-en¬ {]Xn-]m-Zn-°p∂ n¿t±-i-{]-Imcw Xøm-dm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Cu enÃv ÿnc-ambn kq£n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. A[n-Imcn ˛ Hmtcm dhyq Hm^o-kn-s‚bpw tae-[n-Im-cn-bm-bn-cn-°Ww Cu {]h¿Ø-- ßƒ S-tØ-≠-Xv. hnt√Pv Hm^o-kp-Isf kw_-‘n-®n-S-tØm-fw, Xl-kn¬Zm¿°mWv CXns‚ Npa-X-e. in-∏n-°m≥ AwKo-Imcw e`n® dn°m¿Up-Isf sNdnb Ij-W-ß-fm°n apdn-°p-Ibpw AwKo-IrX Icm-dp-Im¿°v k¿°m¿ n›-bn-®n-´p≈ nc-°n¬ hn¬t°-≠-Xp- am-Wv. hnt√Pv Hm^okpIfnse Imew sN∂ dn°m¿UpIƒ in∏n°¬ kw_‘n® S]SnIƒ tIcf em≥Uv dhyq amz¬ hmeyw˛ VI ( hnt√Pv Hm^okv amz¬) ¬ hniZambn {]Xn]mZn®n´p≠v. dn°m¿Up-Iƒ in-∏n-°m-p≈ Imem-h[n ˛ dhyq Hm^o-kp-I-fn¬ dn°m¿Up-Iƒ in- ∏n-°p-∂-Xn-p≈ Imem-h[n Hmtcm dn°m¿Unpw hyXy-kvX-am-Wv. N´-ß-fpsS Ap_‘Øn¬ Cu Imem-h[n ¬In-bn-´p≠v. F∂m¬ in-∏n-°m-p≈ Imem-h[n {]Xn- ]m-Zn-®n-´p≈ dn°m¿Up-Iƒ BsW-¶nepw {][m--s∏-´-Xmbn ImWp∂ dn°m¿Up-Iƒ IqSp- X¬ Imew kq£n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. in-∏n-t°≠ dn°m¿Up-I-fpsS enÃv Hm^okv A[n-Imcn hni-Z-ambn ]cn-tim-[n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Ncn-{X-{]m-[m-y-ap≈ tcJ-Iƒ ˛ kzmX-{¥y-k-a-c-hp-ambn _‘-s∏´ tcJ-Iƒ, Ncn-{X-hp- ambn _‘-s∏´ tcJ-Iƒ, Ncn-{X-{]m-[m-y-ap≈ `qan kw_-‘n® tcJ-Iƒ XpS-ßn-b-h- bpsS Imcy-Øn¬ B¿ss°hvkv Ub-d-Œ-dpsS As√-¶n¬ B¿°n-tbm-f-Pn, ayqknbw F∂n- h-bpsS Ub-d-Œ-dpsS ap≥Iq¿ Ap-aXn Bh-iy-am-Wv.
  29. 29. dhyq ssKUv 2021 176 dhyq DtZym-K-ÿ¿°v tcJ-Iƒ ]cn-tim-[n-°p-∂-Xn-p-ff A[n-Imcw 1960˛se Zn tIcf F≥Iz-b-dokv B≥Uv ka≥kkv BIvSnse 2˛mw hIp∏v {]Imcw em≥Uv dhyq IΩo-j-W¿, If-IvS¿am¿, sU]yq´n If-IvS¿am¿, B¿.-Un.H.-am¿, Xl-kn¬Zm¿am¿, sU]yq´n Xl-kn¬Zm¿am¿ F∂n-h¿°v Atz-j--WØns‚ `mK-ambn Xß- fpsS A[n-Imc ]cn-[n-bn-ep-ff GsXmcp hy‡n-sbbpw _‘-s∏´ tcJ-I-fp-ambn lmP-cm- Ip-∂-Xnv D-Ø-chv ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. Pam_¥n em≥Uv dhyq hIp∏n¬ hnt√PpXeØn¬ SØnhcp∂ hm¿jnI apX¬ n¿Æb ]cntim[bmWv Pam_¥n. Pam_¥n F∂ hm°ns‚ A¿∞w ‘apX¬ n¿Æbw’ F∂mWv. BZyImeØv BsI CuSmt°≠ XpIIƒ CuSm°mp≈ ]cntim[bmWv SØnh∂ncp∂Xv. F∂m¬ XpS¿∂v ]ncnhv S]SnIfpw JPmhn¬ HSp°phcpØp∂ XpIIfpsS hnhcßfpw ]cntim[bv°p hnt[bam°n h∂p. hnt√Pn¬ FgpXn Xøm¿ sNøp∂ hnhn[ cPnÃdpIfpw A°u≠pIfpw ImenIamb DØchnpw am‰ßƒ°pw hnt[bambn Xn´s∏SpØnbmWv apX¬ n¿Æb/]ncnhv/_m°n ]cntim[ SØnhcp∂Xv. Pn√m IfIvStdm, Pn√m IfIvS¿°p th≠n Pn√mIfIvS¿ A[nImcs∏SpØp∂ a‰p dhyq DtZymKÿ∑mtcm SØp∂ hm¿jnI hnt√Pv Hm^okv ]cntim[bmWv Pam_¥n. C°meØv hnt√Pn¬ n¿∆ln°p∂ F√mØcw {]h¿Øßfpw Cu ]cntim[bv°v hnt[bam°mdp≠v. kmº-ØnI Imcy-ß-fn¬ S-Øp∂ hm¿jnI BUn‰v BWv Pam-_-¥n. BI-bm¬ Pam-_¥n dn°m¿Up-Iƒ th≠{X IrXy-X-tbmSpw kq£va-X-tbmSpw IqSn Xøm-dm°n kq£n-°p-hm≥ hnt√Pv Hm^o-k¿ _m[y-ÿ-m-Wv. tIcf em≥Uv dhyq amz¬ hmeyw˛VI˛¬ 26˛mw A≤ym-b-Øn-¬ Pam-_-¥n-sb-°p-dn®v hnh-cn-®n-´p-≠v. hnt√Pntebpw, Xmeq°ntebpw hnhn[ A°u≠pIfpw cPnÃdpIfpw kq£va ]cntim[ SØn Ah XΩn¬ HØptm°n X∂m≠n¬ em≥Uv dhyq hIp∏v NpaØnbn´p≈ F√m nIpXnIfpw hnt√Pv IW°n¬ tN¿Øn´pt≠msb∂pw, Sn nIpXnIƒ k¿°mcns‚ _‘s∏´ A°u≠n¬ HSp°nbn´pt≠msb∂pw ÿncoIcn°pI sb∂XmIp∂p Pam_¥n sIm≠v Dt±in°p∂Xv. CXnmbn ntbmKn°s∏Sp∂ DtZymKÿ¿ _‘s∏´ Pam_¥n Hm^okdpsS n¿t±i{]Imcw {]h¿Ønt°≠XmIp∂p. ]cntim[ kabw _‘s∏´ Xmeq°nse apX¬]ncnhp cPnÃdpIƒ, ckoXp ]pkvXIßfpsS tÃm°v cPnÃ¿ apXemb cPnÃdpIƒ ]cntim[ S°p∂ hnt√Pv B^okn¬ sIm≠p htc≠XmWv. Pam_¥n B^okdpsS ]cntim[bv°p apºmbn _‘s∏´ Xmeq°v Hm^okn¬ n∂pw {]mYanI ]cntim[ SØpIbpw, A°u≠pIƒ, cPnÃdpIƒ, XhWapS°w F∂nh icnbmb coXnbn¬ tcJs∏SpØepIƒ hcpØnbn´ps≠∂pw Dd∏p hcpØWw. F√m cPnÃdpIfnepw A°u≠pIfnepw Xlkn¬Zm¿ (F¬. B¿), hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿ F∂nh¿ H∏nSWw. Pam_¥n ]cntim[ hfsc IrXyXtbmsS sNtø≠XmWv. ]cntim[bn¬ I≠p ]nSn°msX hcp∂ ]nghpIƒ ]n∂oSv Kuchamb Ip‰ambn Xocmhp∂XmWv. AXnm¬ Cu Hcp t_m[ytØmsS thWw ]cntim[ Bcw`nt°≠Xv. ]cntim[bv°p apºmbn Xtebm≠nse XhWapS°hpw, Pam_¥n Ãm≥tU¿Uv
  30. 30. dhyq ssKUv 2021 177 sN°v satΩmdm≠hpw Dt≠msb∂p ]cntim[n°Ww. ckoXp aptJ nIpXnIƒ kzoIcn°p∂ hnt√PpIfn¬ Xmeq°v Hm^okpIfn¬ n∂pw ssI∏‰nbn´p≈ F√m ckoXp _p°pIfpw D]tbmKn®pt≠msb∂pw ckoXp _p°ns‚ jo‰pIfpsS FÆhpw, Iym≥k¬ sNbvXn´p≈ ckoXpIfpw a‰pw ]cntim[n°Ww. ckoXpIfnse XpI mƒ hgnbpambn HØp tm°Ww. XpI HSp°w ]cntim[n°Ww. Hm¨sse≥ aqew Icw kzoIcn°p∂ hnt√PpIfn¬ CXns‚ {]n‚u´pIƒ ]cntim[n®v apXepw ]ncnhpw HSp°pw ]cntim[nt°≠XmWv. _‘s∏´ hnt√Pnse cPnÃdpIfpw, A°u≠pIfpw ]cntim[n®v X∂m≠n¬ apXepw ]ncnhpw h∂n´p≈ F√m sF‰hpw tN¿Øn´ps≠∂v Dd∏p hcpØWw. tN¿°mØ sF‰w Ds≠¶n¬ Sn sF‰w IqSn tN¿Øv XhW apS°w dnsshkv sNøWw. Sn am‰ßƒ X∂m≠nse Un.kn._n A°u≠nepw hcptØ≠XmWv. Sn S]Sn ]q¿ØnbmbXnp tijw Pam_¥n Ãm≥tU¿Uv sN°v satΩmdm≠w Xømdm°p∂p. _‘s∏´ F√m cPnÃdpIfnepw A°u≠pIfnepw Pam_¥n Hm^ok¿ H∏nSWw. Sn sN°v satΩmdm≠Ønse {]ivmhenbn¬, Pam_¥n Hm^ok¿ ]cntim[ thfbn¬ D∂bn°p∂ tNmZyßƒ°p≈ DØcw _‘s∏´ tImfØn¬ hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿ dnt∏m¿´v FgpXn Xlkn¬Zm¿°v ¬IpIbpw, Xlkn¬ZmcpsS A`n{]mbklnXw Pn√mIfIvS¿°v Abbv°pIbpw sNøWw. Xmeq°v hnI-k- -k-`-Iƒ s]mXpP-ß-fpsS Bh-iy-ßfpw ]cm-Xn-Ifpw bYm-k-abw ]cn-tim-[n®v Ime-hn- fw_w IqSmsX Ahbv°v ]cn-lmcw ImWp-∂-Xnpw `cW t´-ßƒ bYm-k-abw P-ß-fn- se-Øn-°p-∂-Xnpw e£y-an-´p-sIm≠v kwÿm-sØ F√m Xmeq-°p-I-fntebpw Xmeq°v k`-Isf Xmeq°v hnI-k k`-I-fmbn ]p:kwL-Sn-∏n®v DØ-c-hm-bn-´p-≈-Xm-Wv. Ch-bpsS LS-bpw {]h¿Ø--ßfpw 22.11.2006 se k.-D. (ssI-sb-gpØv w.330/2006/B¿.-Un.) DØ- chv {]Imcw k¿°m¿ n›-bn-®n-´p-≈-Xm-Wv. Xmeq°v {]tZ-isØ ntbm-PI aWvU-e-ßsf {]Xn-n-[o-I-cn-°p∂ Fw.-F¬.F am¿, nb-a-k-`-bn¬ {]mXn-n-[y-ap≈ F√m cmjv{Sob ]m¿´n-I-fp-sSbpw Hmtcm {]Xn-n-[n- Iƒ, tab¿ / ap≥kn-∏¬ sNb¿am≥, Xmeq°v Dƒs∏-Sp∂ {]tZ-isØ ]©m-bØv, _vtfm°v ]©m-bØv {]kn-U‚p-am¿, Pn√m ]©m-bØv AwK-ßƒ, hnhn[ hIp-∏p-I-fpsS Xmeq°v Xe Db¿∂ DtZym-K-ÿ¿, sI.-F-kv.-C._n, hm´¿ AtXm-dn‰n XpSßnb s]mXp-ta-Je ÿm]--ß-fnse Pn√mXe DtZym-K-ÿ¿, Xmeq°v Npa-X-e-bp≈ sU]yq´n If-IvS¿, Xl- kn¬Zm¿(I¨ho-¿), Fw.-]n./a{¥n /kv]o°¿/sU]yq´n kv]o°¿ XpS-ßn-b-h¿ (Ah¿°p ]I-c-ambn n¿t±-in-°p∂ Bƒ) ÿncw AwK-am-bn-cn-°pw, Fw.-F¬.F amcn¬ Hcmƒ tbmK- Øn¬ A≤y-£-m-bn-cn-°-Ww, kanXn F√m amkhpw BZy in-bmgvN cmhn-se 10.30v Xmeq°v ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ ktΩ-fn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Kh¨sa‚ns‚ ]≤Xn {]h¿Ø--ß-fpsS Ah-tem-I-w, hIp-∏p-I-fn¬ Ime-Xm-a- k-ap-≠m-Ip∂ {]iv-ßƒ, hnhn[ hIp-∏p-I-fpsS {]h¿Ø--ß-fpsS GtIm-]-w, s]mXp- P ]cm-Xn-I-fpsS ]cn-lmcw, ]pXnb ]≤-Xn-I-fpsS cq]w ¬I¬, F∂n-h-bmWv Xmeq°v hnI-k kan-Xn-bpsS {][m Npa-X-e-Iƒ.
  31. 31. dhyq ssKUv 2021 178 ************************ dhyq hIp∏nse DtZymKÿcpsS kmºØnI A[nImcßƒ (16.12.1999˛se Pn.H.(]n) º¿ 512/99/dhyq hIp∏v) Ap-h-Zn-°m-p≈ A[n-Imcw ({_-m°-‰n¬ ImWn-®n-cn-°p-∂Xv hm¿jnI ]cn-[n-bm-Wv) Cw IΩojW¿* Pn√mIfIvS¿ B¿.Un.H. Xlko¬Zm¿ (cq]) (cq]) (cq]) (cq]) FgpXn X≈¬ 9,000 5,000 C√ C√ AS® XpI XncnsI ¬I¬ ]cn[nbn√ 25,000 5,000 C√ Amh¿ØnX sNehv 25,000 15,000 1000 1000 (10,000) hmlw ∂m°¬ 25,000 10,000 2,000 (5000) 3,000 (10,000) t^mdßfpsS A®Sn 5,000 (25,000) 3,000 (15,000) C√ 500 (5,000) Hm^okv km[ßƒ hmß¬ 5,000 (25,000) 2000 (25,000) 200(2,000) 250 (3,000) Bh¿ØnX sNehv 25,000 10,000 1,000 500 (5,000) ]pkvXIßƒ/BpImenIßƒ 5,000 (25,000) 3,000 (10,000) 1000 (2,000) C√ Nmb k¬°mcw 250@ 5/ 250@ 5/ C√ C√ Hcmfnv Hcmfnv sI´nSßfpsS A‰Ip‰]WnIƒ ]cn[nbn√ 25,000 C√ C√ sI´nSw hmSIbv°v FSp°¬ 5,000 3,000 2,500 C√ *Pn.H. (]n) w. 102/2017/[. XobXn 07.08.17 {]Imcw hIp∏p ta[mhnIƒ°v AphZn°mhp∂ XpIbpsS ]cn[n ]pXp°n n›bn®n´p≠v. tm´v: ^¿Æn®¿ hmßp∂Xnv : Pn.H.(]n) 102/2003/^n≥ XobXn 15.02.2003 Apkcn®v k¿°mcn¬ n∂pw ApaXn BhiyamWv. Xl-kn¬Zm¿ (`q-tc-J)bpsS A[n-Imc ]cn-[n-bn¬ hcp∂ hnj-b-ßƒ (em≥Uv dhyq IΩojWdpsS 23.06.2000˛se F¬.B¿. (Fw1)/3970/2000 w. S]Sn{Iaw) 1. t]m°p-h-chv 2. `qan Gs‰-Sp-°¬ (s]m-∂pw-hn-e) 3. hnt√Pv Hm^o-kp-I-fpsS BUn‰v 4. `h ]≤-Xn-Iƒ 5. ]n.-F¬.-B¿ Xl-kn¬Zm-cpsS tPmen-Iƒ 6. `h n¿ΩmW hmbv] 7. kmaqlyt£a ]≤-Xn-Iƒ 8. Pe-tk-N nIpXn 9. h-`q-an-bpsS kwbp‡ ]cn-tim-[ 10. tIm^n cPn-kvt{S-j≥ 11. Gew cPn-kvt{S-j≥ 12. IpSn-»nI ^b-ep-I-fpsS Xo¿∏m-°¬ 13. `qhn-I-k hmbv] 14. an®-`qan Gs‰-Sp-°¬ Hgn-sI-bp≈ `q]-cn-jvI-cW tPmen-Iƒ 15. {]Xn-amk {]h¿Ø dnt∏m¿´v 16. ^b¬ h¿°vtjm∏v 17. F.Pn BUn-‰v, Ct‚-W¬ BUn‰v 18. ]cmXn ]cn-lmcw 19. `qkw-c-£Ww 20. `qan hns´m-gn-b¬ 21. ssIhi k¿´n-^n-°-‰p-Iƒ 22. `qhn-n-tbmK DØ-chv, s¬hb¬, XÆo¿ØS kwc-£Ww 23. sh≠¿ ssek≥-kn-p≈ dnt∏m¿´p-Iƒ 24. AXn¿Øn X¿° ]cn-lmcw 25. k¿t∆ πmp-Iƒ°p≈ At]£ 26. ssS‰n¬ A{]q-h¬ 27. `q]-cn-jvI-cW nb-a-{]-Imcw Gs‰-SpØ an® `qan-bpsS hnX-c-Whpw ]cn-]m-e-hpw
  32. 32. dhyq ssKUv 2021 179 A≤ymbw 3 nIp-Xn-Iƒ ASnÿm `qnIpXn tIcf em≥Uvv SmIvkv BŒns‚ c≠mw hIp∏pkcn®v nIpXn Hgnhm°nbn´p≈ kzImcy -`qanIƒ, k¿°m¿ hI `qanIƒ F∂n-h-sbm-gnsI kwÿmsam´msIbp≈ F√m `qanIƒ°pw Ctam Xctam IW°nseSp°msX `qnIpXn NpaØm≥ k¿°mcnv A[nImcap≠v. C{]Imcw NpaØp∂ nIpXn ASbv°m≥ Hmtcm X≠-t∏-cp-Im-cpw/]´mZm¿ As√¶n¬ `qDS-abpw _m[yÿmIp∂p. Xt±i kzbw-`-cW ÿm]--ßƒ B¿÷n® XXp `qanIƒ°pw `qn-IpXn HSp-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Hmtcm h¿jsØbpw nIpXn AXmXv h¿jw Xs∂ ASt°≠XmWv. h¿j-Øn¬ Hcp XhW am{Xta Hcp `q DS-a-bn¬ n∂pw Icw kzoI-cn-°p-hm≥ ]mSp-≈q. IpSn»nIbmIp∂ nIpXn°v 9% nc-°n¬ ]eni CuSmt°≠XmWv. bYmkabw nIpXn ASbv°m≥ hogvN hcpØp∂hcpsS t]cn¬ dhyq dn°-hdn S]SnIsfSpØp IpSn»nI XpI ]eni klnXw CuSm°m≥ hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿ _m[y-ÿ-mWv. CXn-te-°mbn dhyq dn°-hdn k¿´n-^n-°‰v IqSmsX Xs∂ Unam≥Uv tm´okv Xmeq°v B^o-kn¬ n∂pw ]pd-s∏-Sphn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. kwÿmØv nehnep≈ ASnÿm `qnIpXn nc°n¬ 01.03.18˛se 3111 (1)/Leg A2/2018/Law w. Kk‰v hn⁄m- ]w {]Imcw Xmsg hnhcn°pw {]Imcw am‰w h∂n-´p-≈-XmWv. ƒ I p ° c n n X p I - n q ` 8 9 9 1 . 4 0 . - 1 0 ¬ X p a c s h 2 1 0 2 . 3 0 . 1 3 2 1 0 2 . 4 0 . - 1 0 ¬ X p a c s h 4 1 0 2 . 9 0 . 9 2 4 1 0 2 . 9 0 . 0 3 -- ¬ X p a c s h 8 1 0 2 . 3 0 . 1 3 -- ¬ X p a 8 1 0 2 . 4 0 . 1 0 f f p e n h e n v ° c n ≥ j d t ∏ ¿ m I t 2 c s h ¿ B 2 ¿ B / ] q c v n d B 2 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 4 4 c s h ¿ B 2 ¿ B / ] q c v n d B 2 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 8 ¿ B / ] q c 4 c s h ¿ B 2 8 c s h ¿ S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c ¬ n f I p a v n d S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c 0 2 + 0 0 6 1 ≈ p ™ n g I ¿ S v I l s 2 ( ) w p n d B m c t m H 0 1 c s h ¿ B 2 6 . 1 ¿ B / ] q c - I p a v ˛ - ¿ B 2 6 . 1 ¿ B / ] q c 0 2 ¬ n f n ‰ - n e m ∏ n k ≥ p a 1 c s h ¿ B 6 ¿ B / ] q c v n d B 6 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 2 2 c s h ¿ B 6 ¿ B / ] q c v n d B 6 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 4 ¿ B / ] q c 2 c s h ¿ B 3 4 c s h ¿ S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c ¬ n f I p a v n d S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c 0 1 + 0 0 8 ≈ p ™ n g I ¿ S v I l s 2 ( ) w p n d B m c t m H 5 c s h ¿ B 3 4 . 2 ¿ B / ] q c - I p a v ˛ - ¿ B 3 4 2 ¿ B / ] p c 0 1 ¬ n f v Ø b - m © ] c s h ¿ B 0 2 0 5 ¿ B / k ] s s v n d B 0 2 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 1 1 c s h ¿ B 0 2 ¿ B / ] q c v n d B 0 2 ¬ n f I p a ¿ B / ] q c 2 ¿ B / ] q c 1 c s h ¿ B 8 2 c s h ¿ S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c ¬ n f I p a v n d S v I l s 2 ¿ B / ] q c 5 + 0 0 4 ≈ p ™ n g I ¿ S v I l s 2 ( ) w p n d B m c t m H 2 c s h ¿ B 1 . 8 0 5 ] q c ¿ B / k ] s s - I p a p n d B 1 . 8 ¿ B / ] q c 5 ¬ n f
  33. 33. dhyq ssKUv 2021 180 *Ipdn∏v: 30.09.2014˛tem AXnp tijtam hkq-em-°n-bn-´p≈ A[nI nIpXn XpI `mhn _m[y-X-bn¬ Ipdhp sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv. ]-cn-jvI-cn® nc-°nv 30˛09˛2014 apX¬ {]m_-ey-ap- ≠v. `qnIpXn ]p¿ n¿Æbw sNøp-∂-Xnv nIpXnZmb-I¿ n›nX t^md-Øn¬ Xl- ko¬Zm¿°v At]£ ¬I-Ww. 01-.01-.2015 v ap≥]p≈ IpSn»nI ]gb nc°n¬ am{Xta CuSm°mhq F∂v 85638/B¿.Fw.kn1/2015/Uªyq.Fw XobXn 24.08.2015 {]Imcw n¿t±iw ]pds∏Sphn®n´p≠v. 1961 ˛se tIcf `qn-IpXn nb-a-Ønv hncp-≤-a-√mØ F√m tIkp-I-fnepw `qn-IpXn hmßp-∂-Xnv hnt√-Pm-^o-k¿am¿°v n¿t±-i-ßƒ ¬In 24-/06-/2017˛¬ F¬.-B¿._n 8˛31482/17 º-cmbn em≥Uvv dhyq IΩo-j-W-td-‰n¬ n∂pw k¿°p-e¿ ¬In-bn-´p-≠v. Icw HSp°v hnt√Pv Hm^okn¬ tcnt´m Hm¨ssemtbm e`nbv°p∂ XpIIƒ kzoIcn®v Hm¨ssemtbm A√msXtbm ckoXv ¬Ip∂Xnp≈ A[nImcw hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿°p≠v. F∂m¬ CØcØn¬ XpIIƒ kzoIcnbv°mpw hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿°p th≠n ckoXv ¬Impw Fkv.hn.H, hn.F, hn.F^v.F F∂nh¿°pw A[nImcap≠v. XpIIƒ kzoIcn®v ckoXv ¬Ip∂Xn¬ bmsXmcp ImcWhimepw hogvN hcpØpItbm ImeXmakw D≠m°pItbm sNøm≥ ]mSn√. nIpXn kzoIcnbv°p∂Xnv C˛t]bvsa‚ v kwhn[mw S∏n¬ hcpØnbn´p≈ kmlNcyØn¬ Hm¨sse≥ nIpXn tkhßƒ°v kmt¶XnIXS w tcnSp∂ Ahkcßfn¬ am{Xsa ssIsIms≠gpXn Xømdm°p∂ ckoXv ¬tI≠Xp≈p. BbXnm¬ Hcp kmºØnIh¿jsØ D]tbmKØnmbn kmºØnIh¿jw BZyZnØn¬ Hcp Icw HSp°v ckoXv _p°v am{Xw AphZnbv°p∂Xpw BbXv Xmeq°m^okn¬ n∂pw hmßn tÃm°v sNtø≠XpamWv. Xmeq°v Hm^okn¬ n∂pw ckoXv _p°v ssI∏‰p∂Xnmbn hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿°v, kvs]jy¬ hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿, hnt√Pv AknÃ‚ v, hnt√Pv ^o¬Uv AknÃ‚ v F∂nhcmscsb¶nepw NpaXes∏SpØmhp∂XmWv. ckoXv _p°n¬ Xmeq°v ap{Zbpw ckoXpIfpsS FÆw km£ys∏SpØp∂ k¿´n^n°‰pw D≠mbncn°p∂XmWv. GsX¶nepw ImcWhim¬ ho≠pw ckoXv _p°v hmtß≠n h∂m¬ hnt√Pnse tÃm°v cPnÃ¿ Xmeq°v A[nImcnIsf ImWn®v t_m≤ys∏SpØn Nm¿÷v Hm^okdpsS H∏p hmtß≠XmWv. Hgn®p IqSmmImØ Ahkcßfn¬ am{Xw Akepw Uyqπnt°‰pw ASßnb ckoXv _p°n¬ Im¿_¨ ISemkv D]tbmKn®v ckoXpIƒ Xømdmt°≠Xpw ckoXv Xømdm°p∂ DtZymKÿ≥ t]cpw HutZymKnIÿmhpw tN¿Øv H∏v hbvt°≠XpamWv. CØcØn¬ Xømdm°p∂ ckoXns‚ Ak¬ Hm^okv ap{Z ]Xn∏n®v I£nbv°v ¬tI≠Xpw Im¿_¨ {]Xn Hm^okv dn°m¿Umbn kq£nbvt°≠XpamWv. Hmtcm kmºØnIh¿jhpw Ahkmn°ptºmƒ D]tbmKn°msX _m°n h∂ ckoXpIfps≠¶n¬ D]tbmKn°mØ F√m ckoXpIfpsSbpw Akepw Uyqπnt°‰pw hnt√Pv Hm^ok¿ d±v sNbvXv H∏pw ÿmap{Zbpw XobXnbpw tN¿t°≠Xpw d±v sNbvX ckoXpIfpsS hnhcw tÃm°v cPnÃdn¬ Ahkm`mKØmbn tcJs∏SptØ≠Xpw ckoXpIƒ XncnsI Xmeq°v Hm^okn¬ G¬∏n®v 18˛mw º¿ A°u≠n¬ ssI∏‰v tcJs∏SpØn hmtß≠XpamWv.
  34. 34. dhyq ssKUv 2021 181 sI´nS nIpXn tIcf sI´nS nIpXn BŒv 1975 {]Imcw 1973 G{]n¬ 1˛mw Xob-Xntbm AXn-p-ti-jtam n¿ΩmWw ]q¿Øn-bm-°nb F√m sI´n-S-ßƒ°pw H‰-Ø-hW sI´nS nIpXn _m[-I-am- Wv. ne-hn¬ sI´n--SØns‚ Xd hnkvXo¿Æw ASn-ÿm-s∏-Sp-Øn-bmWv nIpXn n¿Æ-b- °p-∂-Xv. CXnp th≠n hnt√Pv Hm^o-kn¬ t^mdw 1˛¬ Xøm-dm-°nb sI´n-S-n-IpXn Npa- Øm-hp∂ sI-´n-S-ßfpsS enÃv, Xt±i kzbw`cWÿm] A[nIrX¿ AwKoIcn® πm≥ klnXw Xl-kn¬Zm¿°v ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. sI´nSw˛ sI´nSw F∂m¬ I√v, CjvSnI, XSn, temlw F∂nhbmtem at‰sX¶nepw hkvXp°fmtem n¿Ωn®n´p≈ Hcp hoSv, D]Krlw (out-house), hmlßƒ kq£n°mp≈ CSw (Garage) AYhm at‰sX¶nepw n¿ΩnXntbm (structure) AhbpsS `mKtam F∂v A¿∞amIp∂Xpw AXn¬ sNfn, apf, Ce, ]p√v, Hme F∂nhbm¬ n¿Ωn® Hcp sjtÕm, FSpØp am‰mhp∂ XcØnep≈ Hcp ]m¿∏nStam, IqSmsX {][m sI´nStØmSv tN¿∂√msX n¿Ωn®n´p≈ Hcp iuNmebtam Dƒs∏SmØXpamIp∂p. sI´nSnIpXn n¿Æbw SØp∂ BhiyØnte°mbn sI´nSßsf XmakmhiyØnp≈h F∂pw, XmatkXcmhiyØnp≈h (a‰v sI´nSßƒ) F∂pw c≠mbn Xncn®n´p≈XmWv. XmakmhiyØnp≈ sI´nSw F∂m¬ ]q¿Æambpw ]m¿∏nSmhiyßƒ°mbn n¿Ωn® Hcp sI´nStam, n¿ΩnXntbm F∂v A¿∞amIp∂Xpw {][m sI´nSØns‚ IqSpX¬ kuIcy{]Zamb D]tbmKØnmbn {]kvXpX sI´nSØntmSp_‘n®v n¿Ωn®n´p≈ Hu´vlukv, Im¿t]m¿®v F∂nh Dƒs∏Sp∂Xpw F∂m¬ tlm´epIƒ, temUvPpIƒ, t_m¿UnwKpIƒ F∂nh Dƒs∏SmØXpamIp∂p. XmakmhiyØnp≈ sI´nSßfn¬ Dƒs∏SmØhbpw F∂m¬ sI´nSw F∂ n¿∆NØn¬ Dƒs∏Sp∂Xpamb as‰√m n¿ΩnXnIfpw XmatkXc sI´nSØns‚ KWØn¬s∏Sp∂p. ^vfm‰p-Iƒ, A∏m¿´p-sa‚p-Iƒ ˛ k¿°m-cns‚ 01.06.2017 Xob-Xn-bnse w.78994/Fkv.kn1/ 2015/dhyq º¿ k¿°p-e¿. 1) Hcp sI´n-S-Øn¬ Xs∂ hnhn[ A-∏m¿´p-sa‚p-Iƒ/^vfm‰p-Iƒ Ds≠-¶n¬ Hmtcm-∂n- s‚bpw DS-a-ÿ-Xm-h-Im-iØns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ Hmtcm A∏m¿´psa‚pw/^vfm‰pw {]tXyI sI´n-S-ambn I-W-°m°n AXns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ nIp-Xn- n¿Æbw S-tØ-≠-Xm-Wv. Hcmƒ H∂n¬ IqSp-X¬ A-∏m¿´p-sa‚p-Iƒ/^vfm‰p-Iƒ hmßp∂ Ah-k-c-Øn¬, A-∏m¿´p- sa‚p-Iƒ/^vfm‰p-Iƒ XΩn¬ ]c-kv]cw _-‘-n∏n°s∏´n-´p-s≠-¶n¬ Ah-bpsS samØw πn¥v Gcn-b-bpsS ASn-ÿm--Ønepw, A-∏m¿´p-sa‚p-Iƒ/^vfm‰p-Iƒ XΩn¬ _‘n∏n°s∏´n´ns√¶n¬ Hmtcm A∏m¿´vsa‚ns‚/^vfm‰ns‚ πn¥v Gcn-b-bpsS ASn-ÿm- -Ønepw tIcf sI-´nS nIpXn nb-a-Ønse hIp∏v 5(-F) bn¬ hyhÿ sNbvXn-´p-ff ]cn-[nbv°v hnt[-b-ambn nIpXn n¿Æ-bn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 2) hn¬∏--bv°p-tijw/ssIam‰w sNbvXp-I-gn-™m¬ A∏m¿´vsa‚ v kap-—-b-ß-fpsS/ sI-´n-S-`m-K-ß-fpsS BUw-_c nIpXn n¿Æ-bn-°p-tºmƒ Hmtcm A∏m¿´p-sa‚pw/sI´n-S- `m-K-ß-fpw kzX{-¥-ambn D]-tbm-Kn-°p-hm≥ Ign-bptam F∂v A - nwKv AtXm-dn‰n ]cn- tim-[n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. s]mXp-hmbn D]-tbm-Kn-°p∂ sI´n-S-`m-K-ß-fpsS (sÃ-b¿ sIbvkv, P- td-‰¿ dqw, hcm¥, en^v‰v Gcn-b, skIyq-cn‰n Gcnb XpS-ßn-b-h) hnkvXo¿Æw IW-°m°n AXns‚ n›nX Ap-]mXw Hmtcm A-∏m¿´p-sa‚nt‚bpw/^vfm‰ns‚bpw hnkvXo¿Æ-tØmSv tN¿Øv nIpXn CuSm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv.
  35. 35. dhyq ssKUv 2021 182 πn¥v Gcnb ˛ Hcp sI´n-S-Øns‚ XdhnkvXrXnbmWv πn¥v Gcn-b- F∂XpsIm≠v hnh£n°p∂Xv. Hcp sI´nSØnv H∂ne[nIw neIƒ D≠mbncp∂m¬ F√m neIfpsSbpw BsI XdhnkvXrXnbmbncn°pw {]kvXpX sI´nSØns‚ πn¥v Gcnb. Hcp sI´nSØns‚ πn¥v Gcnb IW°m°ptºmƒ {]kvXpX sI´nSØnv Ap_‘ambpw {][m sI´nSØns‚ IqSpX¬ kuIcy{]Zamb D]tbmKØnmbpw n¿Ωn®n´p≈ GsXmcp n¿ΩnXnbpsSbpw XdhnkvXo¿Æw IqSn {][m sI´nSØns‚ XdhnkvXo¿ÆtØmSv Iq´ntN¿t°≠XmWv. F∂m¬ Hcp hmkKrlØnv Ap_‘ambn n¿Ωn®n´pff hmlßƒ kq£n°mp≈ CSw (Garage) hndIp]pc, XmatkXcmhiyßƒ°mbn n¿Ωn®n´p≈ at‰sX¶nepw n¿ΩnXnIƒ F∂nhbpsS XdhnkvXo¿Æw {][m sI´nSØns‚ πn¥v GcnbtbmSv Iq´ntN¿°m≥ ]mSn√mØXmWv. CØcØn¬ XmaksI´nSØns‚ XdhnkvXo¿Æw IW°m°p∂Xn¬ n∂p am{XamWv XmatkXc Ap_‘ n¿ΩnXnIƒ°v Hgnhp≈Xv. nIpXn _m[-I-a-√mØ sI´n-S-ßƒ 1. tI{µ kwÿm Kh¨sa‚n-s‚tbm Xt±-i-kz-bw-`-cW ÿm]--ß-fp-sStbm sI´n-S- ßƒ, aX-]-c-tam [¿a-]-ctam hnZym-`ymk]ctam Bb Bh-iy-ßƒ°v apJy-ambpw D]- tbm-Kn-°p∂ sI´n-S-ßƒ, ^mŒ-dn-Itfm sXmgn¬im-e-Itfm Bbn D]-tbm-Kn-°-s∏-Sp∂ sI´n-S-ßƒ (sk-£≥ 3(1) F). 2. I∂pImenIƒ/]∂n/tImgn ^mapIƒ, t]mfnlukv XpSßnbh hn¬]bv°v A√mØ BhiyØnv D]tbmKn°pIbmsW¶n¬ sI´nSnIpXnbn¬ n∂v Hgnhm°nbn´p≠v (hIp∏v 3(1 _n)). F∂m¬ nIp-Xn-bn¬ n∂v Hgn-hm-b-Xn-p-ti-jw, Cu sI´n-S-ßƒ Hgn-hm-°-env hncp-≤- amb coXn-bn¬ D]-tbm-Kn-°-s∏-Sp-I-bm-sW-¶n¬ sI´nSw ]q¿Øo-I-cn® XobXn apX¬ 12% hm¿jnI ]en-i-tbm-Sp-IqSn nIpXn AS-bv°m≥ _m[y-ÿ-mIpw (sk-£≥ 3_n). sI´n-S-Øn¬ ]n∂o-Sp-≠m-Ip∂ Iq´nt®¿°-ep-Iƒ ˛ nIpXn n¿Æbw S-Ønb GsX-¶nepw sI´n-S-Øn¬ ]n∂oSv hn]p-eo-I-cn-°-en-s‚tbm A‰-Ip‰]Wn-I-fp-sStbm ^e-ambn πn¥v Gcn-b-bn¬ hyXymkw h∂n-´p-s≠-¶n¬ BsI sI´n-S-Øns‚ πn¥v Gcnb IW-°m-°n-b-Xn-p-tijw hn]p-eo-I-c-W-Ønv ap≥]v sI´n-S- Ønv Npa-Ønb nIpXn Ipdhv sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv. 01.04.73˛p ap≥]v ]Wn Ign∏n® sI´nSßfn¬ ]n∂oSv Iq´nt®¿°¬ D≠mbm¬ Sn XobXn°v ap≥]p≈ πn¥v Gcnb Hgnhm°n _m°nbv°v nIpXn n¿Æbnt°≠XmWv. sI´n-S-Øns‚ ]q¿Øo-I-cWw kw_-‘n® dnt´¨ ˛ sI´nS nIpXn AS-bv°m≥ _m[y- ÿ-mb sI´nS DSa n¿±njvS ^md-Øn¬ sI´n-S-ß-fpsS hnh-c-ßƒ ImWn-°p∂ Hcp dnt´¨ nIpXn Npa-Øm≥ A[n-Im-c-ap≈ DtZym-K-ÿv (X-l-kn¬Zm¿) ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm- Wv. t^mw w.III-¬ Hcp tm´okv SØn tm´o-kn¬ ]d-bp∂ Imem-h-[n-°p-≈n¬ Hcp dnt´¨ ka¿∏n-°p-∂-Xnv nIpXn n¿Æ-bm-[n-Im-cn°v Bh-iy-s∏-Sm-hp-∂-XmWv (sk-£≥ 7). dnt´¨ ^b¬ sNbvX sI´nS DS-abv°v {]kvXpX dnt´-Wn¬ Fs¥-¶nepw hogvN-tbm, hymP-{]-kvXm-h-tbm Ds≠∂v t_m[y-am-Ip∂ ]£w, nIpXn Npa-Øp-∂-Xnv apºmbn dnt´¨ ]pXp-°p-hm-p≈ Ah-Imiw D≠v (sk-£≥ 8). sI´n-S-Øns‚ n¿ΩmWw ]q¿Øo-I-cn®v As√-¶n¬ A`n-hr-≤n-s∏-Sp-Ø¬ Ign™ XobXn apX¬ c≠v amk-Øn-p- ≈n¬ As√-¶n¬ Xmakw XpSßn 2 amk-Øn-p-≈n¬ sI´nS DSa t^mdw º¿ II ¬ Hcp dnt´¨ ^b¬ sNtø-≠-Xm-Wv.
  36. 36. dhyq ssKUv 2021 183 -dn-t´¨ ka¿∏n-°p-∂-Xnse hogvN ˛ aXn-bmb ImcWw IqSm-sXtbm am∏-t]£ IqSm- sXtbm GsX-¶nepw hy‡n dnt´¨ ka¿∏n-°p-∂-Xn¬ hogvN hcp-Øn-bm¬ hogvN hcp∂ Hmtcm Znh-k-Ønpw 5 cq] hsc-bp≈ ]ng Npa-Øm-hp-∂-XmWv (sk-£≥ 22). nIpXn n¿Æbw ˛ sI´nS DS-a-ÿ≥ ka¿∏n-®n-´p≈ dnt´¨ icn-bm-sW∂v nIpXn n¿Æ- bm-[n-Im-cn°v t_m[y-s∏-Sp∂ ]£w AXns‚ ASn-ÿm--Øn¬ sI´n-S-n-IpXn n¿Æ-bn- °m-hp-∂-XmWv (sk-£≥ 9(1)). n¿Æ-bm-[n-Im-cn°v dnt´¨ icn-bm-sW∂v t_m[y-s∏-SmØ ]£w sI´nS DS-abv°v Bh-iy-amb sXfn-hp-Iƒ lmP-cm-°m≥ t^mdw w 4 ¬ Hcp tm´okv ¬Im-hp-∂-Xm-Wv (sk£≥ 9(2)). sI´nS DSa lmP-cm-°p∂ sXfn-hp-Iƒ kzoI-cn-°p- Ibpw bp‡-sa∂v tXm∂p∂ ]£w Atz-jW hnNm-c-Wtbm ]cn-tim-[-tbm S-Øn-b- Xn-p-tijw Abmƒ ¬tI≠ sI´n-S-n-IpXn F{X-sb∂v tcJm-aqew Hcp DØ-chv hgn n¿Æ-bn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. nIpXn n¿Æb DØ-c-hn¬ nIpXn n¿Æ-b-Øns‚ ASn-ÿm- w, ¬tI≠ nIp-Xn, Xh-W-I-fmbn ¬tI≠ XpI, Hmtcm KUphpw ¬tI≠ Ah-km XobXn F∂nh hy‡-am-°n-bn-cn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Cu DØ-chv nIpXn ZmXm-hnv ¬tI-≠Xpw ]I¿∏v _‘-s∏´ hnt√Pv Hm^o-k¿°v Ab-®p-sIm-Sp-t°-≠-Xp-am-Wv. BUw_c nIpXn 278.7 N.ao‰tdm AXn¬ IqSpXtem πn¥v Gcnb D≈Xpw 1999 G{]n¬ 1˛p tijw ]q¿Ønbm°nbn´p≈Xpamb XmakmhiyØnp≈ sI´nSßƒ°pw BUw_cnIpXn NpatØ≠XmWv. 19.07.19--- --- se 2711/Leg.A2/2019/Law no. tm´n^nt°j≥ {]Imcw e£zdn SmIvkv IW°m°p∂Xnv πn¥v GcnbbpsS ASnÿmØn¬ nc°pIƒ n›bn®v DØchmbn´p≠v. BUw_cnIpXn Hmtcm h¿jhpw am¿®v 31˛v apºv ap≥Iqdmbn ASbvt°≠XmWv. 01.04.99˛v apºv ]Wn-I-gn-∏n® Hcp sI´nSØntmSv, AXnptijw Iq´nt®¿°¬ SØpIbmsW¶n¬ BUw_cnIpXn n›bn°p∂Xnv 01.04.99˛v apºv ]Wn Ign∏n® sI´nS `mK-Øns‚ Xd-hn-kvXo¿Æw Dƒs∏-sS, sI´n-S-Øns‚ BsI Xd-hn- kvXo¿Æw IW-°n-se-Sp-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. Cßs IW-°m-°p∂ Xd-hn-kvXo¿Æw 278.7 NXpc{iao‰tdm AXn¬ IqSp-Xtem BsW-¶n¬ B sI´n-S-Ønv tIcf sI´nS nIp-Xn- nbaw 1975 sk£≥ 5 F {]Imcw BUw-_-c-n-IpXn CuSm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. BUw_cnIpXn …m_v (kÀ¡peÀ ¼À 1/49/2020/dh. XobXn: 18.09.2020) 5 h¿jtØmfw As√¶n¬ AXn¬ IqSpX¬ h¿jtØmfw Hcpan®v BUw_cnIpXn HSp°p∂h¿°v BsI nIpXnbpsS 20% dnt_‰v AphZn°p∂XmWv. l S . o N t i m i L a e r A h t n i l P e t a R ) . s R ( 1 s e r t e M e r a u q S 7 . 8 7 2 g n i d e e c x e t o N l i N 2 0 5 . 4 6 4 g n i d e e c x e t o n t u b s e r t e M e r a u q S 7 . 8 7 2 e v o b A s e r t e M e r a u q S 0 0 0 5 3 5 7 . 6 9 6 g n i d e e c x e t o n t u b s e r t e M e r a u q S 0 5 . 4 6 4 e v o b A s e r t e M e r a u q S 0 0 5 7 4 e r a u q S 9 2 9 g n i d e e c x e t o n t u b s e r t e M e r a u q S 5 7 . 6 9 6 e v o b A s e r t e M 0 0 0 0 1 5 s e r t e M e r a u q S 9 2 9 g n i d e e c x E 0 0 5 2 1
  37. 37. dhyq ssKUv 2021 184 ^vfm‰pIƒ/A∏m¿´vsa‚pIƒ F∂nhbpsS hnjbØn¬ sI´nSn¿ΩmXmhv sI´nSw ssIamdn°gn™m¬ BUw_cnIpXnbpsS BhiyØnmbn Hmtcm A∏m¿´vsa‚ v/^vfm‰v F∂nh {]tXyIw bqWn‰mbn ]cnKWnt°≠XmWv. sI´nS DSa {]kvXpX sI´nStam AXns‚ GXmpw `mKßtfm kz¥ambn nen¿Øp∂nStØmfw Imew {]kvXpX `mKw Hcp knwKnƒ bqWn‰mbn IW°m°n sI´nSnIpXnbv°mbn ]cnKWnt°≠XmWv. A{]Imcw Sn sI´nS `mKßƒ°v 1975˛se sI´nS nIpXn nbaw hIp∏v5F˛bv°v hnt[bambn BUw_cnIpXn IW°mt°≠XmWv. DZmlcWambn Hcp hy‡n 3 ^vfm‰v hmßp∂psh¶n¬ BsI πn¥v GcnbbpsS ASnÿmØn¬ BUw_cnIpXn HSpt°≠XmWv. (30.01.19˛se Fkv.kn3/ 121/2018/dhyq w. DØchv) ^vfm‰v/A∏m¿´vsa‚ v F∂n-h-bpsS hn¬∏-bv°p tijw/ssIam‰ tijw A∏m¿´vsa‚ v kap-®-b-ß-fpsS/sI´n-S-`m-K-ß-fpsS BUw-_-c-n-IpXn n¿Æ-bn-°p-tºmƒ Hmtcm A∏m¿´p-sa-‚pw/sI´n-S-`m-K-ßfpw kzX-{¥-ambn D]-tbm-Kn-°p-hm≥ Ign-bptam F∂v Ak- nwKv AtXm-dn‰n ]cn-tim-[n-®p-d∏phcp-Ø-Ww. s]mXp-hmbn D]-tbm-Kn-°p∂ sI´n-S-`m-K-ß-fpsS (sÃ-b¿ sIbvkv, P-td-‰¿ dqw, hcm-¥, en^v‰v, skIyq-cn‰n Gcnb XpS-ßn-b-h) hnkvXo¿Æw IW-°m°n AXns‚ n›nX Ap-]mXw Hmtcm A∏m¿´p-sa‚n-s‚bpw/^vfm‰n-s‚bpw hnkvXo¿Æ-tØmSv tN¿Øv nIpXn n¿Æbw S-tØ-≠-Xm-Wv.(k¿°p-e¿ º¿: 78994/SC1/2015/dhyq Xob-Xn. 1.8.17) nIpXn AShv ˛ nIpXn n¿Æb DØ-c-hn¬ {]Xn-]m-Zn-®n-cn-°p∂ ka-b-Øv, DØ-c-hn¬ ]d-™n-cn-°p∂ KUp-°-fmbn hnt√Pv Hm^o-kn¬ sI´nS nIpXn AS-bv°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. nIpXnZmXm-hnv thW-sa-¶n¬ apgp-h≥ XpIbpw H‰-Ø-h-W-bmbpw AS-bv°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. sI´n-S-n-Ip-Xntbm BUw-_-c-n-Ip-Xntbm n¿±njvS Xob-Xn-bv°Iw AS-bv°mØ ]£w hogvN hcp-Øp∂ XobXn apX¬ {]Xn-h¿jw 6% ]eni AS-bvt°-≠-XmWv (sk-£≥ 19). GsX-¶nepw sI´nS DSa Xm≥ ¬Inb nIpXn n›nX nIp-Xn-tb-°mƒ IqSp-X¬ BsW∂v t_m[y-s∏-Sp-Øp-I-bm-sW-¶n¬ A[n-I-ambn AS® nIpXn do^≠v e`n°m≥ Abmƒ°v A¿l-X-bp-≠v. nIpXn n¿Æb A[n-Im-cn-bmWv XpI do^≠v sNtø-≠-Xv. nIpXn AS® k¿´n-^n-°‰v ˛ n¿Æ-bn® nIpXn apgp-h≥ AS-® sI´nS DS-a Bhiys∏´m¬ n¿Æ-bm-[n-Imcn t^mdw w. VIII ¬ Hcp k¿´n-^n-°‰v ¬tI-≠-Xm-Wv. sI´nSnIpXn AS-°p-∂-Xn¬ n∂pw Hgn-hm-°p-∂-Xnv A¿l-X-bp≈ sI´n-S-ßƒ°pw DS-a-ÿ≥ Bh-iy-s∏-Sp-I-bm-sW-¶n¬ t^mdw IX ¬ Hcp k¿´n-^n-°‰v ¬tI-≠-Xm-Wv. hnt√Pv Hm^o-k-dpsS Npa-Xe 1. Hmtcm hnt√-Pn-tebpw hnt√Pv B^o-k¿am¿ nIpXn n¿Æ-bn-t°≠ sI´n-S-ß-fpsS {]Xn-amk tÃ‰vsa‚ v t^mdw w. 1˛¬ Xøm-dm-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. {]kvXpX enÃn¬ {]Xn-]m- Zn-°p∂ sI´n-S-ßƒ Dƒs∏-Sp∂ Xt±i ÿm]--ß-fnse _n¬UnwKv Ak- vsa‚ v cPn- Ã-dns‚ kw£n]vXw klnXw Hmtcm amkhpw BZyhmcw nIpXn n¿Æb A[n-Im- cn°v Ab®p sImSp-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. 2. Xt±-i-kz-bw-`-cW ÿm]--ß-fpsS Ap-aXn Bh-iy-an-√mØ {]tZ-i-ß-fn¬ enÃv tcn´v hnt√Pv B^o-k¿ ka¿∏n-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. cPn-Ã-dp-Iƒ t^mdw w. F ˛ sI´nSnIpXn nbahpambn _‘s∏´v Xmeq°v Hm^okn¬ kq£nt°≠ cPnÃ¿.
  38. 38. dhyq ssKUv 2021 185 t^mdw w. _n ˛ sI´nSnIpXn n¿Æbw SØnb hy‡nIfpsS hnhcßƒ ASßnb, hnt√Pn¬ kq£nt°≠ cPnÃ¿. t^mdw w. kn ˛ nIpXn n¿Æ-b-Øn-mbn dnt∏m¿´v sNbvX tIkp-I-fpsS hni-Zmw-i-ßƒ ImWn-°p∂, hnt√Pv Hm^o-kp-I-fn¬ kq£n°p∂ cPn-Ã¿. t^mdw w. Un ˛ BUw-_-c-n-Ip-Xn-bp-ambn _‘-s∏´v Xmeq°v Hm^o-knepw hnt√Pv Hm^o- knepw kq£n-t°≠ cPn-Ã¿. BUw_c nIpXn Hgnhm°n ¬Ip∂Xnv A  nwKv AtXmdn‰nbpsS A[nImcw XmakmhiyØnp≈ sI´nSßƒ°v sI´nS nIpXn, BUw_c nIpXn F∂nh NpaØnbtijw Ah `mKnIambn hn¬] SØp∂ kmlNcyØn¬ Hmtcm sI´nS hn`mKØnt‚bpw XdhnkvXo¿Æw BUw_cnIpXn NpaØp∂Xnmbn {]tXyIambn Xn´s∏SpØn hn¬∏bv°v tijw Ipd™Xv 278.7 N.ao XdhnkvXo¿Æap≈ sI´nS`mKØnv am{Xw BUw_cnIpXn NpaØmhp∂Xpw F∂m¬ hnev]bv°v tijw 278.7 N.ao‰dn¬ Ipdhv XdhnkvXo¿Æw D≈ sI´nS `mKßsf BUw_cnIpXn NpaØp∂Xn¬ n∂pw Hgnhmt°≠XpamWv. ta¬ hyhÿIƒ°v hnt[bambn BUw_cnIpXn X¿°sI´nSØns‚ hnev] XobXn apX¬ nehnse DSaÿcpw hn¬∏ XobXnbv°v apºp≈ ImebfhnteXv ]gb DSaÿpw HSpt°≠XmWv. hnev]bv°v tijw A∏m¿´psa‚ v kap®bßfpsS BUw_cnIpXn n¿Æbn°ptºmƒ Hmtcm A∏m¿´psa‚pw kzX{¥ambn D]tbmKn°phm≥ Ignbptam F∂v ]cntim[nt°≠Xp≠v. IqSmsX s]mXphmbn D]tbmKn°p∂ sI´nS`mKßfpsS hnkvXo¿Æw IW°m°n, BbXv Hmtcm A∏m¿´psa‚ns‚bpw hnkvXo¿ÆtØmsSm∏w Bp]mXnIambn tN¿Øv nIpXn n¿Æbw StØ≠XpamWv. (k¿°pe¿ w. 5017/Fkv.kn1/2015/B¿.Un XobXn 14.07.15) A∏o¬ ˛ sI´nS nIpXn n¿Æ-bn® DØ-c-hn-s-Xnsc Bt£]w D≈ sI´nSw DS-abv°v RDO (A∏o-e-[n-Imcn) apºmsI A∏o¬ ka¿∏n-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. DØ-c-hnse/Unam‚ v tm´o- knse XobXn apX¬ 30 Znh-k-Øn-Iw A∏o¬ ka¿∏n-°-Ww. aXn-bmb Imc-W-ap-s≠∂v A∏o-e-[n-Im-cn°v t_m[y-s∏-´m¬ 30 Zn-hkw Ign™pw A∏o¬ kzoI-cn-°m-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. F∂m¬ 6 amkw Ign™v e`n-°p∂ A∏o¬ kzoI-cn-°p-∂-X√ (sk-£≥ 11) d^-d≥kv ˛ GsX-¶nepw Hcp nb-a-{]ivw Dƒs∏-´n-´p-s≠∂v t_m[y-s∏-Sp∂ ]£w A∏o- e-[n-Im-cn°v B tIkv kw_-‘n® Hcp tÃ‰vsa‚ v Xøm-dm-°n, t^mdw w. XI¬ sI´nSw ÿnXn-sN-øp∂ ÿeØv B[n-Im-cn-I-X-bp≈ Pn√m tImS-Xn°v d^¿ sNøm-hp-∂-Xm-Wv. tImS-Xn-bpsS hn[n-ym-b-Øn--p-kr-X-ambn A∏o-en-t∑¬ A∏o-e-[n-Imcn DØ-chv ]pd-s∏- Sp-hn-t°-≠-Xm-Wv. dnhn-j≥ ˛ GsX-¶nepw hy‡n-bpsS At]-£-bn-t∑-tem, kzta-[tbm Pn√m-I-f-Œ¿°v A∏o- e-[n-Im-cntbm nIpXn n¿Æ-bm-[n-Im-cntbm ]m m-°nb DØ-chv Bh-iy-s∏-Sm-hp-∂Xpw ]cn-tim-[n-®-Xnp tijw bp‡-amb DØ-chv ]m m-°m-hp-∂-Xp-am-Wv. CXn-mbn Pn√m-I-f- Œ¿ ]men-t°≠ S-]-Sn-{I-a-ßƒ BŒn¬ {]Xn-]m-Zn-®n-´p≠v (sk-£≥ 13). sk£≥ 13(2) {]Imcw nIpXn n¿Æb DØchn¬ ]nghv kw`hn®m¬ 3 amkØnIw kzta[bm ]cntim[n°p∂Xnv Pn√mIfIvS¿am¿°p≈ A[nImcw 3 amkw F∂Xv Hcp h¿jambn Zo¿Ln∏n®p sIm≠v 24.01.19˛¬ dhyq (kvs]jy¬ sk¬) hIp∏v Fkv.kn.3/9854986/ 2017/dhyq ºcmbn DØchv ]pds∏Sphn®n´p≈XmWv. k¿°m-cnv Pn√m-I-f-Œ¿ ]m m-°nb DØ-chv Bh-iy-s∏-Sm-hp-∂Xpw ]cn-tim-[n®v bp‡- amb DØ-chv ]pd-s∏-Sp-hn-°m-hp-∂-Xp-amWv (sk-£≥ 14).

