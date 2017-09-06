Loch Insh Parents Evening

Loch Insh 2017Loch Insh 2017 22ndnd - 6- 6thth October 2017October 2017
  1. 1. Loch Insh 2017Loch Insh 2017 22ndnd - 6- 6thth October 2017October 2017
  2. 2. Forms • Parents/carers should complete an EE2 form and these should have been returned to office by Friday 15th September. It is important that all sections are completed with up to date information. • Following submission of your EE2 form, if your child requires medication during the residential (including inhalers) you will receive a Parental request to administer medication form, please complete and return to school by Friday 22nd September. • You are your child should read the code of contract for camp, sign together and return to school.
  3. 3. Pocket Money • Children will have £20 spending money, it is their responsibility to look after their change. They should not bring any other money on the residential. • The pocket money is due by Friday 22nd September.
  4. 4. Valuables/ electronics • Children are not permitted to bring electronics including phones, iPods/iPads, cameras, etc. • They should also not bring any jewellery or valuables with them on the trip. • Each group leader will have a camera to take photos and these will be posted on the blog when they return to school. However, pupils can bring a disposable camera with them.
  5. 5. Kit list • Children should bring old clothes/ trainers with them as all activities are outdoors. Please ensure all clothes are labelled. • Children need to be able to put bedding on their own bed. • Children should be able to carry their own bag, remembering they may have to walk up a hill to reach their accommodation. • Remember to bring bin bags for dirty clothes.
  6. 6. Expectations • Pupils will find out their room and activity groups when they arrive at Loch Insh. • They had an opportunity to create a wish list for who they would like to share with. We will try to put pupils with at least one child on their wish list. • Activity groups have been arranged according to pupil’s skiing abilities. • During our day trips the pupils will be in stage groups. • Pupils have created a code of conduct with their class teacher before the residential. It is important that this is reinforced at home.
  7. 7. Monday 2nd October • Packed lunch – children will require a packed lunch for Monday, please ensure it is completely disposable and in a plastic carrier bag. No peanuts please! • Medication – Parents should meet Miss Burton at the office between 8:15 – 8:30 am to give her the pupil’s medication. Medication should be labelled with the pupil’s name and class. Prescribed medication must be in the original packaging. • Clothing – Pupils should wear appropriate clothing for walking outdoors, including wearing their waterproof jacket. • Pupils should come to school for normal time on Monday 2nd . The bus will leave at approximately 9:15am. The pupils can leave their suitcases in the hall from 8:35 onwards and go to the class as normal. • PLEASE DO NOT PARK IN THE CAR PARK.
  8. 8. Monday 2nd October • The bus will stop for a toilet break and snack on route. • The estimated time for arrival is 1:30 pm at Culloden. The school will send a Group Call so parents know we have arrived safely. • Pupils will have their lunch, take part in a tour and workshop at Culloden. • Estimated time of arrival at Loch Insh is 6pm. Pupils will unpack, have dinner and take part in an evening activity.
  9. 9. Tuesday 2nd October • 8:30am: Breakfast • 9:30am: Activity 1 • 12:15: Lunch • 1pm: Activity 2 • 5:30pm: Dinner • 6:30pm: Activity 3
  10. 10. Wednesday 3rd October • 8:30am: Breakfast • Highland Wildlife Centre: Workshop, Safari Tour and Lunch • 5:30pm: Dinner • 6:30pm: Activity 3
  11. 11. Thursday 4th October • 8:30am: Breakfast • 9:30am: Activity 1 • 12:15pm: Lunch • 1pm: Activity 2 • 5:30pm: Dinner • 6:30pm: Disco
  12. 12. Friday 5th October • 8:30: Breakfast • 9:45: Depart from Loch Insh • Approximately 1pm: Arrive at Mid Calder • Group Call will be sent out • Medication to be collected from Miss Burton • Parents collect pupils from the bus
  13. 13. Loch Insh Activities • Skiing x 2 • Sailing • Canoeing • Archery • Evening activities • Disco
  14. 14. Staff • Miss Burton • Mrs Findlay • Mrs Combe • Ms Richmond • Miss Sherlow • New Acting PT
  15. 15. Contact numbers • School: 01506 882092 (during school hours)

