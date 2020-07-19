Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
MEDIA PEMBELAJARAN PENGERTIAN
Sasaran Tujuan Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Teknologi Pendidikan Semester 1 Mampu menjelaskan pengertian media pembelajaran
Berasal dari bahasa Latin medium yang berarti perantara MEDIA
AECT (1977) Media adalah segala Bentuk dan saluran yang digunakan untuk Penyaluran Informasi.
MIARSO (1989) Media adalah segala sesuatu yang dapat digunakan untuk menyalurkan pesan yang merangsang pikiran, perasaan,p...
MOLENDA & RUSSEL (1990) Media is a channel of communication. Delivered from the latin for between, them refers to anything...
ROBERT HEINICH DKK (1986) Media adalah sesuatu yang membawa informasi antara sumber (Source) dan penerima (Receiver) infor...
Jadi, Media adalah Perantara dari sumber informasi ke penerima informasi “ “
Apa Media Pembelajaran ??
Media pembelajaran adalah seluruh alat dan bahan yang dapat dipakai untuk tujuan pendidikan seperti radio, televisi, buku,...
Media pembelajaran meliputi orang, bahan, peralatan, atau kegiatan yang menciptakan kondisi yang memungkinkan siswa memper...
GAGNE (1970) Media pembelajaran adalah sebagai komponen yang ada dalam lingkungan siswa yang dapat merangsangnya untuk bel...
Jadi, Media Pembelajaran adalah Segala sesuatu seperti alat, lingkungan dan segala bentuk kegiatan yang dikondisikan atau ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Pengertian media pembelajaran

45 views

Published on

materi mata kuliah media pembelajaran TP UNJ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Pengertian media pembelajaran

  1. 1. MEDIA PEMBELAJARAN PENGERTIAN
  2. 2. Sasaran Tujuan Pembelajaran Mahasiswa Teknologi Pendidikan Semester 1 Mampu menjelaskan pengertian media pembelajaran
  3. 3. Berasal dari bahasa Latin medium yang berarti perantara MEDIA
  4. 4. AECT (1977) Media adalah segala Bentuk dan saluran yang digunakan untuk Penyaluran Informasi.
  5. 5. MIARSO (1989) Media adalah segala sesuatu yang dapat digunakan untuk menyalurkan pesan yang merangsang pikiran, perasaan,perhatian, dan kemauan pemelajar untuk belajar.
  6. 6. MOLENDA & RUSSEL (1990) Media is a channel of communication. Delivered from the latin for between, them refers to anything carries information between a source and a receiver.
  7. 7. ROBERT HEINICH DKK (1986) Media adalah sesuatu yang membawa informasi antara sumber (Source) dan penerima (Receiver) informasi.
  8. 8. Jadi, Media adalah Perantara dari sumber informasi ke penerima informasi “ “
  9. 9. Apa Media Pembelajaran ??
  10. 10. Media pembelajaran adalah seluruh alat dan bahan yang dapat dipakai untuk tujuan pendidikan seperti radio, televisi, buku, koran majalah dsb. ROSSI & BREIDLE (1966)
  11. 11. Media pembelajaran meliputi orang, bahan, peralatan, atau kegiatan yang menciptakan kondisi yang memungkinkan siswa memperoleh pengetahuan, keterampilan dan sikap. GERLACH & ELY (1980)
  12. 12. GAGNE (1970) Media pembelajaran adalah sebagai komponen yang ada dalam lingkungan siswa yang dapat merangsangnya untuk belajar.
  13. 13. Jadi, Media Pembelajaran adalah Segala sesuatu seperti alat, lingkungan dan segala bentuk kegiatan yang dikondisikan atau pun tidak untuk mengubah sikap, menambah wawasan ilmu, pengalaman belajar dan menananmkan keterampilan pada setiap orang yang memanfaatkannya

×