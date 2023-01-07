Project Manager.pdf

Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
A dedicated & result-oriented professional with 18 years of experience in Project Management, Commercial Operations including Tendering, Contract Management, Resource Planning & Management across Construction industry
Experienced professional with a flair for adopting modern project execution methodologies, systems & procedures in compliance with quality standards; expertise in handing high-end finish buildings as well as managing fit out works
Expertise in swiftly ramping up projects with competent cross-functional skills and ensuring on time deliverables within pre-set cost parameters
Hands-on experience in managing entire gamut of activities right from preparation of estimate, budgets, time schedules to arrangement of materials and labor, finalization of contracts, quality and progress monitoring and so on; led prestigious projects including KAIA, Jeddah AirPort, Saudi Arabia, NEOM City, Saudi Arabia, King Palace – 9 buildings & Site Works, Tangier, Morocco, King Faisal specialist hospital & research center – 2,000,000 sm , Jeddah | Makkah Clock Tower- Fairmont hotel - Makkah - 2011 and Sant Regis Hotel - Riyadh – 2022 and many more.
