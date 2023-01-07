Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

Project Manager.pdf

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
Matlab Tutorial.ppt
RaviMuthamala1
MATERIALS-ENGG-UNIT- 3.pdf
PRASANNA NAGASAI BELLAMKONDA
Cmp.pptx
foff3
devoir de mate chap 4.pptx
FreddyTamuedjoun1
Unit 1.pptx
RaviMuthamala1
UNIT II- Conventional Energy Generation Methods .pdf
RenuChoudhery
Total Quality Management.pptx
mahnish khatri
1 of 4 Ad

Project Manager.pdf

Jan. 07, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Engineering

 A dedicated & result-oriented professional with 18 years of experience in Project Management, Commercial Operations including Tendering, Contract Management, Resource Planning & Management across Construction industry
 Experienced professional with a flair for adopting modern project execution methodologies, systems & procedures in compliance with quality standards; expertise in handing high-end finish buildings as well as managing fit out works
 Expertise in swiftly ramping up projects with competent cross-functional skills and ensuring on time deliverables within pre-set cost parameters
 Hands-on experience in managing entire gamut of activities right from preparation of estimate, budgets, time schedules to arrangement of materials and labor, finalization of contracts, quality and progress monitoring and so on; led prestigious projects including KAIA, Jeddah AirPort, Saudi Arabia, NEOM City, Saudi Arabia, King Palace – 9 buildings & Site Works, Tangier, Morocco, King Faisal specialist hospital & research center – 2,000,000 sm , Jeddah | Makkah Clock Tower- Fairmont hotel - Makkah - 2011 and Sant Regis Hotel - Riyadh – 2022 and many more.

 A dedicated & result-oriented professional with 18 years of experience in Project Management, Commercial Operations including Tendering, Contract Management, Resource Planning & Management across Construction industry
 Experienced professional with a flair for adopting modern project execution methodologies, systems & procedures in compliance with quality standards; expertise in handing high-end finish buildings as well as managing fit out works
 Expertise in swiftly ramping up projects with competent cross-functional skills and ensuring on time deliverables within pre-set cost parameters
 Hands-on experience in managing entire gamut of activities right from preparation of estimate, budgets, time schedules to arrangement of materials and labor, finalization of contracts, quality and progress monitoring and so on; led prestigious projects including KAIA, Jeddah AirPort, Saudi Arabia, NEOM City, Saudi Arabia, King Palace – 9 buildings & Site Works, Tangier, Morocco, King Faisal specialist hospital & research center – 2,000,000 sm , Jeddah | Makkah Clock Tower- Fairmont hotel - Makkah - 2011 and Sant Regis Hotel - Riyadh – 2022 and many more.

Engineering
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
88.3k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.7k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85.4k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.4k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.7k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.4k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
0 views
Matlab Tutorial.ppt
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
MATERIALS-ENGG-UNIT- 3.pdf
PRASANNA NAGASAI BELLAMKONDA
0 views
Cmp.pptx
foff3
0 views
devoir de mate chap 4.pptx
FreddyTamuedjoun1
0 views
Unit 1.pptx
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
UNIT II- Conventional Energy Generation Methods .pdf
RenuChoudhery
0 views
Total Quality Management.pptx
mahnish khatri
0 views
Pipelining Tutorial Solution.pptx
KRITARTHBANSAL1
0 views
EM-Module 2.2-ICR method_MAP (1).pdf
HarikrishnanGopal3
0 views
School ptt computer.pptx
dheeraj438799
0 views
Main project-Image compression -ppt in 2003.ppt
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
trip steels.ppt
ChellamuthuMech
0 views
FRACTURE PPT.pptx
PRASANNA NAGASAI BELLAMKONDA
0 views
class 5 types of dams and Merits Demerits .pdf
johnjohn497573
0 views
dbs class 7.ppt
MARasheed3
0 views
Wireless_Mobile_Lab_Presentation.ppt
MuhammadAliHaider22
0 views
ceramics1.ppt
ChellamuthuMech
0 views
CVD and PVD.ppt
ChellamuthuMech
0 views
Information Theory and coding - Lecture 1
Aref35
0 views
hybridelectricvehicle.pptx
eastalks
0 views
27 slides
Matlab Tutorial.ppt
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
60 slides
MATERIALS-ENGG-UNIT- 3.pdf
PRASANNA NAGASAI BELLAMKONDA
0 views
30 slides
Cmp.pptx
foff3
0 views
27 slides
devoir de mate chap 4.pptx
FreddyTamuedjoun1
0 views
17 slides
Unit 1.pptx
RaviMuthamala1
0 views
159 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.8k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
749k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.4k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.4k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

Project Manager.pdf

  1. 1. Mahmoud Fretekh Project Manager EMAIL: pal_architect2002@hotmail.com MOBILE: +966-538474777 LOCATION: Riyadh , KSA An Enterprising Leader, targeting leadership role in Project Management, Contract Management with an organization of repute across Construction industry Location Preference: Riyadh & Jeddah PROFILE SUMMARY  A dedicated & result-oriented professional with 18 years of experience in Project Management, Commercial Operations including Tendering, Contract Management, Resource Planning & Management across Construction industry  Experienced professional with a flair for adopting modern project execution methodologies, systems & procedures in compliance with quality standards; expertise in handing high-end finish buildings as well as managing fit out works  Expertise in swiftly ramping up projects with competent cross-functional skills and ensuring on time deliverables within pre-set cost parameters  Hands-on experience in managing entire gamut of activities right from preparation of estimate, budgets, time schedules to arrangement of materials and labor, finalization of contracts, quality and progress monitoring and so on; led prestigious projects including KAIA, Jeddah AirPort, Saudi Arabia, NEOM City, Saudi Arabia, King Palace – 9 buildings & Site Works, Tangier, Morocco, Makkah Clock Tower- Fairmont hotel - Makkah -2011 and Sant Regis Hotel - Riyadh – 2022 and many more  Expert at ensuring strict compliance to occupational safety rules & policies and adhering to regulations designed to protect the environment  Track record of working with internationals designers, including Areen Design in London-UK, Stéphanie Coutas SC Edition in Paris- France, Cracknell Landscape Design LLC in UAE , Xavier Cartron Designers / Paris & Kristina zanic consultant KZC in Dubai.  Proficiency in identifying and addressing projects’ technicalities by collaborating with key stakeholders  Working knowledge of Si Basic and Microsoft intermediate  Exemplary relationship management, communication skills with the capability to network with project members, consultants, contractors, govt. authorities, statutory agencies with consummate ease  Excel in high pressure situations; strong analytical, analytical, negotiation and problem solving skills CORE COMPETENCIES Project Management Contract Management Construction Management Resource Planning & Management Client Relationship Management Budgeting & Scheduling Quality & Safety Management HSE Management Manpower Management SOFT SKILLS EDUCATION M.Sc. in Architectural Engineering from University of Jordan, Jordan in 2008 B.Sc. in Architectural & Environmental. Design from Arab Academy for Science and Technology, Ale, Egypt in 2003 GROWTH PATH WITH SAUDI BIN LADEN GROUP Finishing Manager 2010- 2012 Project Manager Since 2018 Communication Problem solving Leader Negotiation Analytical Critical Thinker 2016- 2017 2013- 2015 ID Coordinator Project Technical Manager
  2. 2. WORK EXPERIENCE Since Oct’ 2010: Saudi Bin Laden Group, KSA as Technical Director May’ 2003 – Aug’ 2009: Consolidated Consultants Group, Jordan as Project Design Engineer Key Result Areas:  Executing the entire gamut of project work including planning & scheduling for various activities as per client’s requirement  Conducting meetings to provide a forum to the contractors and the project team to discuss & resolve potentials for exchanging information required for various aspects  Developing & implementing strategic business plans; understanding of financial management and wider management principles and techniques  Supervising routine & periodical inspection of various activities for managing projects & infrastructure quality of construction  Developing construction plans & monitoring work in progress for ensuring adherence to quality standards & procedures  Monitoring quality control activities; imparting training to the subordinate staff for increasing their effectiveness at different stages of project work  Notifying the non-conformances identified during site inspection and recommending corrective measures to through QA / QC methodologies  Spearheading the scope of project activities including providing technical inputs for methodologies of construction & coordinating for site management activities  Identifying & developing alternate vendor source for achieving cost effective purchase of equipment, accessories & timely delivery so as to minimize project cost  Assisting in preparing tender documents, reviewing the same and negotiating & awarding contracts  Finalizing requirements & specifications in consultation with clients; managing project scheduling including material & manpower planning  Administering, managing & monitoring the performance of multi-skilled workforce and conceptualize need-based training programs to facilitate smooth production operations  Collaborating with consultants including Structural, Architecture, Interior, Electrical and HVAC  Liaising with clients, architects, consultants, contractors, sub-contractors & external agencies for determining technical specifications, approvals and obtaining statutory clearances  Assessing various site activities/ work proceeds and suggesting the Site Manager on remedies for mitigating the risks involved Please refer to the annexure for project details PROFESSIONAL ENHANCEMENTS Trainings  Microsoft Project  Project Management Professional (PMP)  Energy Efficient Design, A/E Business Council & CSBE Amman Jordan  Professional Business Management, Amman Jordan  LEED Green Building Concepts, USGBC Amman Jordan Certifications  Verified International Academic Certification, World Education Services WEC, Canada.  Project Manager Professional PMI-PMP.  USGBC-Leed Green Associate  Agile Certifide Practitioner PMI-ACP Conferences  The Fourth Architectural Conference – High rise buildings, Amman Jordan  Eco-cities of the Mediterranean, Dead Sea Jordan  Think Green 2 Conference, Amman Jordan PERSONAL DETAILS Date of Birth: August 23rd , 1980 Languages Known: English & Arabic Nationality: Jordanian
  3. 3. Annexure: Project Title: KAIA, Jeddah AirPort, Saudi Arabia Period: (2020 – 2022); Area: 800,000 SM Role: Technical Director Description: Led and organized procedures from program for sub-contractors to complete tasks within time and budget. Maintained quality standards to control cost of a project and achieve desired results. Monitored shop drawings by collaborating with designer and architectural consultants. Reviewed and analysed tender documents to verify consistency of any previous parts of program and meet cost, quality, design, specification, and procurement strategy & program. Provided support and guidance in development of technical tender documents’ specification for design and manufacture. Key Result Areas:  Accomplished client's expectations and budget by developing and implementing design solutions  Administered & managed local government approvals process  Processed the completion of complex contracts by adhering to contracts’ terms and conditions  Delivered guidance for compilation of tender documents, reviewed tender returns, negotiated and awarded contracts  Delivered projects whilst assessing and mitigating risk for successful completion  Reviewed, analyzed & evaluated contractor's progress against the contract program  Supported & directed consultant teams to ensure compliance of contractor's design with contract Project Title: NEOM City, Saudi Arabia Period: (2018 – 2020); Area: 30,000 SM Role: Technical Director Description: Developed and implemented robust strategies of construction while spearheading and organizing all working activities of sites with best usage of resources. Mentored and guided team members on achieving defined targets of project. Communicated with contractors/subcontractors and stakeholders on site to identify and resolve projects’ technicalities. Devised mechanisms to prepare projects’ schedules with cost and budget estimates to determine timeline, resources needed, and reality of delivery of project. Adhered to all health and safety standards to avoid potential construction hazards by performing safety inspection of site. Reviewed and evaluated working performance of construction projects to meet and exceed customer requirements. Reviewed and oversaw shop drawings to expedite timeline of construction Project Title: King Palace – 9 buildings & Site Works, Tangier, Morocco Period: (2016 – 2017); Area: 80,000 SM Role: Finishing & Design Manager Description: Supervised construction projects from begging to end with cost estimation. Determined and fulfilled end users’ needs by analyzing every presentation. Reviewed, approved, and evaluated all physical samples of finished projects. Updated and reported projects’ progress to all subcontractors to evaluate performance. Managed and approved changes in scope of work and deliverables on time. Conducted site visit to choose suitable equipment and tools to complete projects. Coordinated efforts across entire project between sales and product management. Obtained necessary permits, approvals, and other regulatory prerequisites whilst preparing contract letters and project charters. Project Title: HRH Office Building –Riyadh, SA Area: 4,000 SM Role: Finishing & Design Manager Project Title: 5 Royal Palaces –Riyadh, SA Area: Total Areas 75,000 SM, 15,000/each Role: Finishing & Design Manager Project Title: King Abdullah Palace –Casablanca, Morocco Area: Total Areas 12,000 SM Role: ID Coordinator Project Project Title: Unified Command Centre, UCC - KSA, Maccah Area: 10,000 SM Role: Finishing Manager Project Title: Abraj Kudai Hotel - KSA, Mecca Area: Total Areas 1,400,000 SM / 10,000 Rooms Role: Value Engineer Project Project Title: Monitor & Control Hajj Building – KSA, Mecca Total Areas: 10,000 SM Role: ID & Technical Coordinator Project Title: Al Salam Palace – Jeddah – KSA Scope: Renovation Works
  4. 4. Consolidated Consultants Group, Jordan  Shams Ar - Riyadh Villas, Riyadh KSA; Clients: Dar Al Arkan and M/s Turner as a Manager; Description: A distinctive and environment friendly residential community for the middle class on 500 acres of land 7 km North of Riyadh; Role: Project Design Engineer  Project Title: Sanaya Amman twin towers, Amman Jordan: 52 floors, 206 m tall; Client: Limitless. Dutch Embassy, Amman Jordan achieved LEED Silver Rating; Role: Project Design Engineer  Canadian Embassy in Amman, Amman Jordan Scope: Project Design Engineer  RAK Ceramics accommodation UAE Scope: Design Development  Housing Bank, 14 Branches, Amman – Jordan Scope: Project Engineer  Damac Towers, Amman Jordan Scope: Project Engineer  Arab Open University, Amman Jordan Scope: Project Engineer  IBIS Hotels, Amman Jordan & Muscat Oman Scope: Project Engineer  Jordan Gate Towers, Amman Jordan: commercial & residential project, 2 towers, and 44 floors Scope: Project Engineer  USAID Jordan Schools Construction & Rehabilitation project, Jordan Royal Village, Jordan Scope: Project Engineer  King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre, Jordan Scope: Project Engineer

×