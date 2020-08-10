Types of disaster

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Objectives: •Define disaster preparedness •Discuss the types of disasters
•is the discipline of dealing with and avoiding risks.
•It is a discipline that involves preparing, supporting and rebuilding when natural or human-made disasters occur
•This is an event with a natural, as opposed to human cause that results in large-scale loss of life or damage to property.
• Weather •Geology •Biology •Factors outside the earth
•These are defined as “sudden- onset disasters or accidents resulting from natural, technological or human-induced factors...
•It causes or threatens to cause severe environmental damage as well as loss of human lives and property.
•These are situations of disrupted livelihoods and threats to life produced by warfare, civil disturbance, and large-scale...
•These are epidemic situations (infectious illnesses) that spread across the globe affecting every continent rather than b...
×