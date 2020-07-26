Aqidah modul 8

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JAMAL MUSTOFA
Aqidah Mts Kelas VII

  1. 1. JAMAL MUSTOFA
  2. 2. BACA DAN AMATI AYAT BERIKUT • • َ‫و‬ ِ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ْ‫ال‬ِ‫ب‬ ْ‫م‬ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬َ‫ق‬َ‫د‬َ‫ص‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ل‬ِ‫ْط‬‫ب‬ُ‫ت‬ َ‫َل‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬َ‫آ‬ َ‫ِين‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ه‬ُّ‫ي‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ي‬ِ‫اس‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫ء‬‫ا‬َ‫ئ‬ ِ‫ر‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ن‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫ِي‬‫ذ‬َّ‫ال‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ذ‬َ ْ‫اْل‬َ‫و‬ُ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫ؤ‬ُ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ْ‫ي‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬ ٍ‫ان‬ َ‫و‬ْ‫ف‬َ‫ص‬ ِ‫ل‬َ‫ث‬َ‫م‬َ‫ك‬ ُ‫ه‬ُ‫ل‬َ‫ث‬َ‫م‬َ‫ف‬ ِ‫ر‬ ِ‫خ‬َ ْ‫اْل‬ ِ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ِ َّ‫اَّلل‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫َل‬ ‫ًا‬‫د‬ْ‫ل‬َ‫ص‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ك‬ َ‫ر‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫ل‬ِ‫ب‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ب‬‫ا‬َ‫ص‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ٌ‫اب‬ َ‫ر‬ُ‫ت‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫د‬ْ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬َ‫ون‬ُ‫ر‬ ‫ي‬ ِ‫ر‬ِ‫ف‬‫ا‬َ‫ك‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫م‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫ق‬ْ‫ال‬ ‫ِي‬‫د‬ْ‫ه‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫َل‬ ُ َّ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫و‬ ‫وا‬ُ‫ب‬َ‫س‬َ‫ك‬ ‫ا‬َّ‫م‬ِ‫م‬ ٍ‫ء‬ْ‫ي‬َ‫ش‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ل‬َ‫ع‬َ‫ن‬(‫البقرة‬:264) • Artinya: “Hai orang-orang yang beriman, janganlah kamu menghilangkan (pahala) sedekahmu denga menyebut-nyebutnya dan menyakiti (perasaan sipenerima), seperti orang yang menafkahkan hartanya karena riya kepaa manusia dan dia tidak beriman kepada Allah dan hari kemudian. Maka perumpamaan orang itu seperti batu licin yang di atasnya ada tanah, kemudian batu itu ditimpa hujan lebat, lalu menjadilah dia bersih (tidak bertanah). Mereka tidak menguasai sesuatupun dari apa yang mereka usahakan; dan Allah tidak memberi petunjuk kepada orang- orang yang kafir itu. (QS. 2:264) JAMAL MUSTOFA
  3. 3. SIMAK MODUL DAN DENGARKAN CERITA GURUMU JAMAL MUSTOFA
  4. 4. ungkapkan pertanyaan-pertanyaan kalian JAMAL MUSTOFA
  5. 5. SIMAK VIDEO BERIKUT • ..filmRiyanifaq.mp4 JAMAL MUSTOFA
  6. 6. ISIKAN DI TABEL JAMAL MUSTOFA
  7. 7. UNTUK DIINGAT • Riya’ dalam bahasa Arab artinya memperlihatkan atau memamerkan, secara istilah riya’yaitu memperlihatkan sesuatu kepada orang lain, baik barang maupun perbuatan baik yang dilakukan, dengan maksud agar orang lain dapat melihatnya dan akhirnya memujinya. Hal yang sepadan dengan riya’ adalah sum’ah yaitu berbuat kebaikan agar kebaikan itu didengar orang lain dan dipujinya, walaupun kebaikan itu berupa amal ibadah kepada Allah Swt. • Nifaq adalah perbuatan menyembunyikan kekafiran dalam hatinya dan menampakkan keimanannya dengan ucapan dan tindakan. Perilaku seperti ini pada hakikatnya adalah ketidaksesuaian antara keyakinan, perkataan, dan perbuatan. Atau dengan kata lain, tindakan yang selalu dilakukan adalah kebohongan, baik terhadap hati nuraninya, terhadap Allah Swt maupun sesama manusia. Pelaku perbuatan nifaq di sebut munafik. • Para ulama membagi ada dua jenis kemunafikan, yaitu nifaq i’tiqadi dan nifaq amali. JAMAL MUSTOFA

