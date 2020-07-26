Aqidah modul 9

Successfully reported this slideshow.
JAMAL MUSTOFA
AMATI GAMBAR INI JAMAL MUSTOFA
TANYAKAN SAJA JAMAL MUSTOFA
SIMAK VIDEO INI JAMAL MUSTOFA • ..filmadab berdoa.mp4
TEMUKAN Adab berdoa: • ……………………………………………………………………… • ……………………………………………………………………… • ……………………………………………………………………… Adab membac...
RENUNGKAN • Mengapa berdoa dikatakan sebagai inti dari ibadah? jelaskan! ……………………………………………………………………………….. • Mengapa orang ...
UNTUK DIINGAT • Doa adalah senjata orang yang beriman, karena dengan berdoa seorang hamba dengan sendirinya telah menyatak...
Aqidah Mts kelas VII

