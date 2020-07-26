Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JAMAL MUSTOFA
BACA BERSAMA-SAMA • •‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ال‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬...
daftarlah pertanyaan-pertanyaan tentang ayat- ayat di atas! JAMAL MUSTOFA
SIMAK DAN TIRUKAN LAGU DALAM VIDEO INI • ..filmasmaul husna.mp4 JAMAL MUSTOFA
Bentuklah kelompok-kelompok diskusi! Materi diskusi yaitu: • Cari dan tulislah dalil yang menunjukkan bahwa Allah itu Maha...
JAMAL MUSTOFA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aqidah modul 6

36 views

Published on

modul 6

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aqidah modul 6

  1. 1. JAMAL MUSTOFA
  2. 2. BACA BERSAMA-SAMA • •‫ال‬ ُ‫م‬ِ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ع‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ال‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ ِ‫ة‬َ‫د‬‫ا‬َ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫ش‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ب‬‫َي‬‫غ‬ُ‫ن‬َ‫م‬‫ح‬‫ه‬‫لر‬ ُ‫م‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ح‬‫ه‬‫الر‬(٢٢)‫ا‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ ‫ال‬ِ‫إ‬ َ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ِ‫إ‬ ‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ذ‬‫ه‬‫ال‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬‫ه‬‫س‬‫ال‬ ُ‫وس‬ُّ‫د‬ُ‫ق‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ك‬ِ‫ل‬َ‫م‬‫ل‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ‫ه‬‫ب‬َ‫ج‬‫ال‬ ُ‫يز‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ي‬َ‫ه‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ن‬ِ‫م‬‫ؤ‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬َ‫ان‬َ‫ح‬‫ب‬ُ‫س‬ ُ‫ِّر‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫ك‬َ‫ت‬ُ‫م‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ار‬‫ا‬‫ه‬‫م‬َ‫ع‬ ِ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ون‬ُ‫ك‬ ِ‫ر‬‫ش‬ُ‫ي‬(٢٣)‫ال‬ ُ‫ئ‬ ِ‫ار‬َ‫ب‬‫ال‬ ُ‫ق‬ِ‫ل‬‫َا‬‫خ‬‫ال‬ ُ ‫ه‬‫اَّلل‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫األس‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ُ‫ر‬ ِِّ‫و‬َ‫ص‬ُ‫م‬ُ‫ء‬ َ‫م‬‫ه‬‫س‬‫ال‬ ‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬ ُ‫ه‬َ‫ل‬ ُ‫ح‬ِِّ‫ب‬َ‫س‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫َى‬‫ن‬‫س‬ُ‫ح‬‫ال‬‫ي‬ ِ‫ز‬َ‫ع‬‫ال‬ َ‫و‬ُ‫ه‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ض‬‫األر‬ َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬‫ا‬ َ‫او‬ُ‫ز‬ ُ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫ح‬‫ال‬(٢٤) JAMAL MUSTOFA
  3. 3. daftarlah pertanyaan-pertanyaan tentang ayat- ayat di atas! JAMAL MUSTOFA
  4. 4. SIMAK DAN TIRUKAN LAGU DALAM VIDEO INI • ..filmasmaul husna.mp4 JAMAL MUSTOFA
  5. 5. Bentuklah kelompok-kelompok diskusi! Materi diskusi yaitu: • Cari dan tulislah dalil yang menunjukkan bahwa Allah itu Maha Perkasa (alAziz)! Bukalah kitab suci kalian! • ................................................................................................................. • Carilah peristiwa alam yang menunjukkan bahwa Allah mempunyai nama al-Aziz! • ................................................................................................................. • Kemukakan alasan kalian terkait dengan dalil dan peristiwa yang kalian dapatkan! • ................................................................................................................. • Carilah cerita-cerita atau fenomena yang menggambarkan nama Allah al- Adl JAMAL MUSTOFA
  6. 6. JAMAL MUSTOFA

×