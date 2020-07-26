Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
JAMAL MUSTOFA
SIMAK FILM BERIKUT JAMAL MUSTOFA
TANYAKAN SEMUA JAMAL MUSTOFA
ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬ ُ‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ْس‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬,َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫...
UNTUK DIINGAT • Ashabul Kahfi adalah 7 pemuda yang mendapat petunjuk dan beriman kepada Allah, mereka menyelamatkan iman d...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Aqidah modul 10

32 views

Published on

Aqidah MTs Modul 10

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Aqidah modul 10

  1. 1. JAMAL MUSTOFA
  2. 2. SIMAK FILM BERIKUT JAMAL MUSTOFA
  3. 3. TANYAKAN SEMUA JAMAL MUSTOFA
  4. 4. ْ‫ي‬ِ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬ ‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ه‬ ُ‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َ‫ْس‬‫ي‬َ‫ل‬,َ‫م‬ ‫ى‬َ‫ت‬َ‫ف‬ْ‫ال‬ َّ‫ن‬ِ‫ك‬َ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫ذ‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫أ‬ ‫َا‬‫ه‬ ُ‫ل‬ ْ‫و‬ُ‫ق‬َ‫ي‬ ْ‫ن‬ “Bukanlah Pemuda itu adalah orang yang berkata ini ayahku, Tetapi pemuda sejati adalah orang yang berkata “Inilah Aku”. • Diskusikan apa saja keteladanan yang bisa kita petik dari kisah Ashabul Kahfi? • Kemukakan alasan-alasan kalian!!! …………………….…………………………………………………………………… JAMAL MUSTOFA
  5. 5. UNTUK DIINGAT • Ashabul Kahfi adalah 7 pemuda yang mendapat petunjuk dan beriman kepada Allah, mereka menyelamatkan iman dan tauhid pada Allah SWT dengan cara melarikan diri dari kekejaman raja Dikyanus yang memaksanya untuk menyembahnya dan menyembah berhala-berhala di lingkungan istananya. Lalu mereka nantinya tertidur lelap dalam gua selama 309 tahun. JAMAL MUSTOFA

×