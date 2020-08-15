Successfully reported this slideshow.
Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit Dr.R.Hepzi Pramila Devamani, Assistant Professor of Physics, V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar
Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • Consider a circuit, made up of an inductance (L) connected paralle...
Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • The inductance makes use of the magnetic energy established around...
Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • In Practice, the inductance coil may possess some ohmic resistance...
The oscillator • An oscillator is an amplifier with sufficient gain and positive feedback. • It provides a periodically va...
Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The basic elements of a feedback oscillator are sh...
Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The amplified output signal is passed on to the in...
Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The phase shift of the signal around the closed pa...
Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • However, due to the non-linear behaviour of the am...
Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The above principle is summarized and given as Bar...
Essential sections of an oscillator • An amplifier of sufficient gain, with non-linear active device like transistor, to f...
Hartley Oscillator with transistor • Hartley oscillator is a type of oscillator circuit which generates sinusoidal output ...
Hartley Oscillator with transistor • Vcc is the power supply to the transistor. • The resistance R1 and R2 form the potent...
Hartley Oscillator with transistor • The feedback circuit is a tank circuit containing the inductances L1 and L2 and a var...
Working • When the switch is closed, the collector current starts increasing. • The potential at the collector Vc starts d...
• With no current in the feedback path, the magnetic field in L1 collapses and discharges the capacitor. • The potential a...
• This trend goes on till the collector current is zero and Vc = Vcc (the maximum). • The transistor is now in cut-off sta...
• The coil L2 couples the collector circuit energy back to the tank circuit by means of the mutual inductance between L1 a...
• Thus the net phase shift around the loop = 2π radian, and there is strong positive feedback. • As these two conditions a...
• Sustained oscillations will be produced if • hfe ≥ (L2 +M) / (L1 +M) • Where hfe is the forward current gain of the tran...
• The Hartley oscillator is easy to tune. • It can be used to produce electrical oscillations of a wide range of frequenci...
Condition for oscillation • For an oscillator to start functioning, the positive feedback must be strong. i.e., A β > 1, A...
Condition for oscillation • The feedback ratio β = voltage fed to the base/ output voltage at the collector = Vf/Vo • The ...
Condition for oscillation • Using the value in equation (1), • Rc/re > (L2 / L1) • In terms of hfe of the transistor, sinc...
Expression for frequency • The phase difference of 1800 by the feedback network required for the oscillator is available o...
Expression for frequency • ω2 = 1/ (L1 + L2 + 2M)C • ω2 = 1/ LC where L = L1 + L2 + 2M • ω = 1/ 𝐿𝐶 i.e.,2πf = 1/ 𝐿𝐶 • f= 1...
  1. 1. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit Dr.R.Hepzi Pramila Devamani, Assistant Professor of Physics, V.V.Vanniaperumal College for Women, Virudhunagar
  2. 2. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • Consider a circuit, made up of an inductance (L) connected parallel to a capacitance C. • Let the capacitor be charged by connecting A and B across a battery. • The battery is now removed. The capacitor discharges through the inductance. • The capacitor gets charged with opposite polarity, due to the action of the inductance, which provides path for electric charges to flow from one plate to the other plate of the capacitor externally.
  3. 3. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit
  4. 4. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • The inductance makes use of the magnetic energy established around it for this. • Again, the capacitor discharges by sending electric charges in the opposite direction through the inductance and recharges. • The process continues indefinitely, each time the magnetic energy around the coil and the electrostatic energy in the capacitor getting interchanged. • The process by which the voltage (VAB) across A and B varies sinusoidally is known as electromagnetic oscillation. The frequency of oscillation is given by f = 1/2π 𝐿𝐶.
  5. 5. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit
  6. 6. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit • In Practice, the inductance coil may possess some ohmic resistance and due to this, there is loss of power in each cycle of oscillations. • The result is that the amplitude goes on decreasing at each cycle i.e., the oscillations are damped. • In order to get oscillations with constant amplitude (sustained oscillations), the energy loss must be compensated from an external source such as battery.
  7. 7. Generation of Electrical oscillations with LC circuit
  8. 8. The oscillator • An oscillator is an amplifier with sufficient gain and positive feedback. • It provides a periodically varying voltage waveform as its output V0 even without any external input. • The oscillator actually draws electric energy for this purpose from the d.c power supply connected to the oscillator.
  9. 9. The oscillator
  10. 10. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The basic elements of a feedback oscillator are shown in the figure.199. • When the oscillator circuit is switched on, random noises (small voltages of wide range of frequencies) are produced by the resistors or even from the power supply switching on. • This is supposed to be equivalent to applying a small (noise) voltage at the input terminal y. • This is amplified by the inverting amplifier, producing phase change of 1800at the output.
  11. 11. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations
  12. 12. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The amplified output signal is passed on to the input side through a feedback circuit (LC or RC network). • The feedback circuit has a resonant frequency (fc) • It allows the signal of this frequency (fc) to pass through it. • The feedback circuit also produces 1800 phase shift and permits only a fraction of the output to appear at the input side (x) of the amplifier.
  13. 13. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The phase shift of the signal around the closed path containing the amplifier and feedback path is 1800+1800 = 3600 or 00. • The amplifier amplifies this signal of frequency (fc). • It is fed back again and again and the amplitude of the output (Vo) goes on increasing. • This is a result of the initial condition that closed loop gain Aβ is greater than 1. This is due to the positive feedback.
  14. 14. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • However, due to the non-linear behaviour of the amplifier device, the closed loop gain of the amplifier reduces to 1 and the amplitude of the output remains the at a steady value. • Thus we get sustained electrical oscillations of the output (Vo) at a fixed frequency (fo). • The frequency (fo) is determined by the circuit parameters of the feedback path.
  15. 15. Principle of the oscillator and Barkhausen criterion for oscillations • The above principle is summarized and given as Barkhausen criterion for oscillations as follows. • The net phase shift around the feedback loop must be zero. (i.e., the feedback voltage must be in phase with the input signal to the amplifier). • The closed loop voltage gain (A β ) of the circuit must be equal to unity. i.e., A β = 1. (Here A is the gain of the amplifier and β is the feedback ratio). • A= 1/ β .
  16. 16. Essential sections of an oscillator • An amplifier of sufficient gain, with non-linear active device like transistor, to fix the amplitude of oscillations. • A network produce oscillations at the desired frequencies. This part is known as tank circuit. • A feedback circuit to supply a part of output power to the tank circuit in correct phase to aid the oscillations, i.e., it provides positive feedback. • A d.c power supply.
  17. 17. Hartley Oscillator with transistor • Hartley oscillator is a type of oscillator circuit which generates sinusoidal output signals i.e., the output voltage varies with time as a sine curve. • Hartley oscillator circuit using npn transistor in the common emitter mode is shown in the diagram. It is an amplifier with a positive feedback arrangement. • The transistor amplifier contains Rc as the load resistance, RE as the emitter resistance and CE the by-pass capacitor to provide the a.c path.
  18. 18. Hartley Oscillator with transistor • Vcc is the power supply to the transistor. • The resistance R1 and R2 form the potential divider arrangement. • The voltage across R2 gives the necessary base bias to the transistor. • The input to the amplifier appears to the base through the capacitor C1. • The output is available at the collector through the capacitor C2 with respect to the ground. • The value of the components Rc and RE are chosen such that the stage gain of the amplifier is greater than unity.(A>1).
  19. 19. Hartley Oscillator with transistor
  20. 20. Hartley Oscillator with transistor • The feedback circuit is a tank circuit containing the inductances L1 and L2 and a variable capacitance C. • L1 and L2 are inductively coupled i.e., any change of flux in L1 occurs at L2 also. • Because of earth connections at G, the potential at Q and P are 1800 out of phase. • If Q is positive going, P will be negative going in potential.
  21. 21. Working • When the switch is closed, the collector current starts increasing. • The potential at the collector Vc starts decreasing, making the end Q negative going in potential. • Hence the potential at P is positive going. • This makes the transistor to conduct more and more due to positive feedback action. • The collector voltage continues to decrease till • Vc = 0i.e., the transistor is in saturation conducting the maximum current. Now the rate of variation • (dIc/dt) = 0
  22. 22. • With no current in the feedback path, the magnetic field in L1 collapses and discharges the capacitor. • The potential at P and hence that at the base now starts decreasing and the collector current starts decreasing. • This causes Vc to increase and the end Q becomes more and more positive and the end P goes more and more negative.
  23. 23. • This trend goes on till the collector current is zero and Vc = Vcc (the maximum). • The transistor is now in cut-off state. Again (dIc/dT) = 0.With no current in the feedback circuit, the magnetic field in L1 collapses in the opposite direction and the whole process repeats. • Thus output goes on decreasing, increasing and again decreasing and so on, producing sinusoidal voltage waves at the output.
  24. 24. • The coil L2 couples the collector circuit energy back to the tank circuit by means of the mutual inductance between L1 and L2. • In this way, energy is continously supplied to the tank circuit to overcome the energy lossess in the tank circuit. • The LC tank , which is the feedback path, introduces a phase shift of 1800 (π radian) at its resonant frequency and the transistor in the common emitter mode produces a phase shift of another 1800 (π radian) between the input and the output.
  25. 25. • Thus the net phase shift around the loop = 2π radian, and there is strong positive feedback. • As these two conditions are met with, the circuit readily functions as an oscillator and the electrical oscillations are maintained. • The frequency of oscillations is given by • F = 1/2 𝐿𝐶 where L = L1 + L2 + 2M. • Here M denotes mutual inductance between the two coils of self inductance L1 and L2. C is the capacitance in the tank circuit .
  26. 26. • Sustained oscillations will be produced if • hfe ≥ (L2 +M) / (L1 +M) • Where hfe is the forward current gain of the transistor. • The oscillator can be set into working by adjusting the value of L1 and L2 initially. • The frequency of oscillation can be changed by varying the capacity of the capacitor C in the tank circuit.
  27. 27. • The Hartley oscillator is easy to tune. • It can be used to produce electrical oscillations of a wide range of frequencies. • Hartley oscillator is commonly used as high frequency local oscillator in radio receives and for production of ultrasonic waves using piezo- electric crystal in the tank circuit.
  28. 28. Condition for oscillation • For an oscillator to start functioning, the positive feedback must be strong. i.e., A β > 1, A>1/ β where A is the open loop gain and β is the feedback ratio. • For a common emitter amplifier circuit used in this oscillator, the voltage gain A – Rc/re • Where Rc is the load resistance and re is the dynamic resistance of the base of the base-emitter junction. • Rc/re >1/ β (1)
  29. 29. Condition for oscillation • The feedback ratio β = voltage fed to the base/ output voltage at the collector = Vf/Vo • The output voltage is across L2 and the feedback voltage is across L1 • β = (i L1ω) / (i L2ω) • Where I is the circulating current at any instant in the tank circuit • β = (L1 / L2)
  30. 30. Condition for oscillation • Using the value in equation (1), • Rc/re > (L2 / L1) • In terms of hfe of the transistor, since the gain A = hfe, we get the condition • Hfe > (L2 / L1) (since A = Rc/re ) • This is the condition for oscillation.
  31. 31. Expression for frequency • The phase difference of 1800 by the feedback network required for the oscillator is available only at the resonant frequency of the network. Hence this resonant frequency is the oscillator frequency. • At resonance, reactance of inductance branch = reactance of capacitance branch • XL = XC • (L1 + L2 + 2M)ω = 1/C ω
  32. 32. Expression for frequency • ω2 = 1/ (L1 + L2 + 2M)C • ω2 = 1/ LC where L = L1 + L2 + 2M • ω = 1/ 𝐿𝐶 i.e.,2πf = 1/ 𝐿𝐶 • f= 1/2π 𝐿𝐶 • This gives the frequency of the Hartley oscillator.

