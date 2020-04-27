Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Introduction To Artificial Intelligence
Contents • What is AI ? • How does it work? • Real Life Examples • AI in Schools • Pros & Cons • AI in India • Recent Layo...
What is AI? • “The science and engineering of making intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs” – Joh...
How does it work? • Artificial Intelligence involves borrowing characters from human intelligence and applying them as alg...
Alibaba Warehouse
Tesla Self Driving Cars
AI in Schools • Reporting • Payment • Attendance • Remainders
Pros & Cons
Recent Layoffs • Cognizant to fire more than 5,000 mid & senior level executives • Infosys is planning to cut workforce by...
What I need to study before taking up this course? • Mathematics especially aptitude and reasoning • Sound knowledge of Ph...
What Amity Offers? • B Tech + M Tech (Artificial intelligence & Robotics) Location : Gurgaon Campus Duration : 5 Years • E...
Visit Us Amity Information Centre Address: C H 9/4, 1st floor, 2nd Main 5th Cross Rd, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, Karnataka 5...
Introduction to ai (artificial intelligence)
Introduction to ai (artificial intelligence)
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Introduction to ai (artificial intelligence)

21 views

Published on

In this slide we will discuss the introduction to Artificial Intelligence, what is it how it works and what are the implementations and the future of AI

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Introduction to ai (artificial intelligence)

  1. 1. Introduction To Artificial Intelligence
  2. 2. Contents • What is AI ? • How does it work? • Real Life Examples • AI in Schools • Pros & Cons • AI in India • Recent Layoffs • What I need to study before? • What Amity Offers? • Technology of tomorrow
  3. 3. What is AI? • “The science and engineering of making intelligent machines, especially intelligent computer programs” – John Mc Carthy (Father of Artificial Intelligence) Artificial Intelligence is the branch of science which deals with the way of making a computer, a computer-controlled robot, or a software think intelligently, in the similar manner the intelligent humans think.
  4. 4. How does it work? • Artificial Intelligence involves borrowing characters from human intelligence and applying them as algorithm in a computer friendly way. Ex : • Visual perception • Speech recognition • Decision-making and translation between languages
  5. 5. Alibaba Warehouse
  6. 6. Tesla Self Driving Cars
  7. 7. AI in Schools • Reporting • Payment • Attendance • Remainders
  8. 8. Pros & Cons
  9. 9. Recent Layoffs • Cognizant to fire more than 5,000 mid & senior level executives • Infosys is planning to cut workforce by 3,000 units • IBM fires 300 employees from service devision to make more room for AI & Cloud
  10. 10. What I need to study before taking up this course? • Mathematics especially aptitude and reasoning • Sound knowledge of Physics & Biology • Programming Languages like C, Lisp and Prolog
  11. 11. What Amity Offers? • B Tech + M Tech (Artificial intelligence & Robotics) Location : Gurgaon Campus Duration : 5 Years • Eligibility : 10 + 2 (Min 60%)
  12. 12. Visit Us Amity Information Centre Address: C H 9/4, 1st floor, 2nd Main 5th Cross Rd, Saraswathipuram, Mysuru, Karnataka 570009 Phone: 0821 424 4382 E Mail : infomysore@aic.amity.edu

×