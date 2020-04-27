Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to use Social Media websites wisely

  1. 1. Contents  Introduction  Statistics  Cons  Tips to use Social Networking Wisely
  2. 2. Introduction “Social Networking can be defined as an online service or website that focus on building and reflecting of social relations among people”
  3. 3. Statistics  Social Media have strong tendecy which influences suicide related behaviour – 1.53 million suicides  It is found in age groups between 12 – 48  In India – Common cause of death is Suicide – 40 % is from depression  Whatsapp rumor has caused 30 deaths in India  More than 55 % of youngsters are facing psychological issues  FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out)
  4. 4. Cons  Addiction  Change in behaviour  Blackmailing  Data Breach  Depression  Eating Disorders  Suicide  Virtual World
  5. 5. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Use it for specific purpose
  6. 6. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Speak with parents
  7. 7. Change Privacy Settings in FB
  8. 8. Avoid Clicking SPAM Links
  9. 9. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Don’t share or keep confidential data  Have strong user id & passwords
  10. 10. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Don’t share inappropriate content
  11. 11. Tips to use Social Networking safely
  12. 12. Have a Anti Virus or a Strong Firewall
  13. 13. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Stay away from political news
  14. 14. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Don’t share passwords & user id
  15. 15. Tips to use Social Networking safely  Log out while using public networks
  16. 16. Be Yourself
