Guidelines in Obesity management

By Dr. Usama Ragab Youssif



Obesity-related counseling should be offered to those with BMI ≥25 kg/m2

A 3% to 5% weight loss can result in meaningful reductions in triglycerides, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes

Set an initial weight loss goal of 5% to 10% of current body weight over 6 mo

After 6 mo, focus on weight maintenance before attempting further weight loss

Participating in a weight loss program long-term can help improve weight maintenance

