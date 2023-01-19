Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
Guidelines in Obesity management
By Dr. Usama Ragab Youssif
Obesity-related counseling should be offered to those with BMI ≥25 kg/m2
A 3% to 5% weight loss can result in meaningful reductions in triglycerides, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Set an initial weight loss goal of 5% to 10% of current body weight over 6 mo
After 6 mo, focus on weight maintenance before attempting further weight loss
Participating in a weight loss program long-term can help improve weight maintenance
