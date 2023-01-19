Successfully reported this slideshow.
Guidelines in Obesity management

Jan. 19, 2023
Guidelines in Obesity management

Jan. 19, 2023
Health & Medicine

Guidelines in Obesity management
By Dr. Usama Ragab Youssif

Obesity-related counseling should be offered to those with BMI ≥25 kg/m2
A 3% to 5% weight loss can result in meaningful reductions in triglycerides, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Set an initial weight loss goal of 5% to 10% of current body weight over 6 mo
After 6 mo, focus on weight maintenance before attempting further weight loss
Participating in a weight loss program long-term can help improve weight maintenance

Guidelines in Obesity management

  1. 1. Obesity is not synonymous of fat
  2. 2. 1. Bray et al. Obes Rev 2017;18:715–723; 2. AMA resolutions. June 2012. Available here (accessed February 2020); 3. Obesity Canada. Available here; 4. EASO: 2015 Milan Declaration: A Call to Action on Obesity. Available here. Last accessed: June 2019; 5. Royal College of Physicians. Anon. BMJ 2019;364:l45; https://www.rcplondon.ac.uk/news/rcp-calls-obesity-be-recognised-disease; 6. Raynor et al. J Acad Nutr Diet 2016; 116(1): 129-147; 7. AOASO position statement, Nagoya Declaration 2015. Available here Obesity is recognised as a disease and a health issue “obesity and overweight as a chronic medical condition (de facto disease state) and urgent public health problem…” “A progressive disease, impacting severely on individuals and society alike,… obesity is the gateway to many other disease areas…” “Obesity is a progressive chronic disease, similar to diabetes or high blood pressure, …” “obesity is a chronic, relapsing, progressive disease process ….need for immediate action for prevention and control of this global epidemic” “A pathological state (obesity disease) in which a person suffers health problems caused by or related to obesity thus making weight loss clinically desirable …” “The Treat and Reduce Obesity Act would allow a variety of qualified practitioners, including registered dietitian nutritionists, to more effectively treat this disease, which impacts more than one-third of our nation." “It (obesity) is not a lifestyle choice caused by individual greed but a disease caused by health inequalities, genetic influences and social factors..” World Obesity Federation1 Obesity Canada3 European Association for the Study of Obesity4 American Medical Association2 Royal College of Physicians UK5 Academy of nutrition and dietetics6 Asia Oceania Association for the Study of Obesity6
  3. 3. Obesity is a disease
  4. 4. Obesity-Related Complications Obesity Male hypogonadism, female infertility Cardiovascular disease, hypertension, hyperlipidemia Type 2 diabetes Asthma Fatty liver disease GERD, sleep apnea Osteoarthritis Depression Garvey. Endocrine Practice. 2016;22:1.
  5. 5. 6 Potential* Contributors to Obesity *Potential contributors indicate anything that has been put forth in the research literature as a question of investigation and is not intended to be a verification of whether or not, or the extent to which each may or may not contribute. www.obesity.org. 2015 Inside the Person Outside the Person Environmental Pressures on Physical Activity Biological/Medical Maternal/Developmental Economic Food and Beverage Behavior/Environment Psychological Social Increased Intake Decreased Expenditure Thermogenesis Gut Microbiota Pain Sensitivity Physical Disabilities (ie. functional impairments and regulatory dysfunction) Gestational Diabetes Pre-natal Air Pollution Delayed Satiety Hyper-reactivity to Environmental Food Cues Heightened Hunger Response Emotional Coping Disordered Eating (night eating syndrome “food addiction”) Age Related Changes (ie, menopause, mobility decline, hormones) Chronic Inflammation (ie, altered insulin signaling and glucose homeostasis) Genetic and Epigenetic Factors Central & Peripheral Regulators of Appetite & Adipose Tissue Pathological Sources of Endocrine Dysregulation (ie, thyroid dysfunction, PCOS, Cushing’s Syndrome) Social Anxiety (ie, exercise avoidance) Self-regulatory & Coping Deficits Intake & Expenditure (Or Unknown) Trauma History Mood Disturbance (ie, depression, anxiety, bipolar, etc) Mental Disabilities Environmental/ Chemical Toxins Infection (ie, human adenovirus 36) Weight Gain Inducing Drugs Smoking Cessation Sleep Deficits Market Economy Food Surplus Pervasive Food Advertising Westernization & Economic Development Low SES & Nutrition Support Maternal Employment Breast Feeding and/or Related Factors Maternal Stress Maternal Smoking Maternal Obesity Delayed Prenatal Care Birth Order (first-born in family) Contributors to Energy Storage Having Children (for women) Non-parental Childcare Maternal Over-nutrition During Pregnancy Birth by C-Section Stress Child Maltreatment Weight Cycling (yo-yo dieting) Increased Availability of Energy Dense, Nutrient Poor Foods & Beverages Larger Portion Sizes Eating as Recreation, Snacking, Special Occasions Increased Intake Lack of Nutritional Education Skipping Meals Food Insecurity Diet Patterns Eating Away From Home Lack of Family Meals Labor Saving Devices Decreased Opportunity for Non-exercise Based Physical Activity (ie, driving vs. walking to work and school, sedentary jobs) Consistent Temperature (ie, air conditioning/heating, thermoregulation) Increased Sedentary Time (ie, inactive leisure ”screen” time, inactive job requirements) Built Environment (ie, stairwell design/access building design absence of or poor sidewalks) Decreased Expenditure Family Conflict Social Networks Lack of Employer Preparedness to Assist with Obesity Entering Into a Romantic Relationship Weight Bias & Stigma (ie, avoidance of medical care, self esteem, teasing history) Lack of Health Care Provider Support/Knowledge & Inadequate Access to Care Intake & Expenditure (Or Unknown) Living in Crime- prone Areas
  6. 6. 1. Garvey et al. Endocr Pract 2016;22:1-203; 2. Brauer et al. CMAJ 20015;187(3):184–95; 3. Yumuk et al. Obes Facts 2015;8:402–24; 4. NICE CG189 2014. Available at: http://www.nice.org.uk/; 5. Japan Society for the Study of Obesity (JASSO) 2016; 6. Abusnana et al. Obes Facts 2018; 11:413–428; 7. Apovian et al. J Clin Endocrinol Metab 2015;100:342–62; 8. Jensen et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2014;63(25_PA); 9. ADA. Diabetes Care 2018;41(Suppl. 1):S65–72; 10. Davies et al. Diabetes Care. 2018; 11. Mechanick et al. Obesity (Silver Spring) 2013;21(Suppl. 1):S1– S27; 12. Fried et al. Obes Facts 2013;449–468; 13. Dixon et al. Diabet Med 2011;28:628–42 Obesity management guidelines Obesity and Bariatric Surgery Obesity and Cardiovascular Risk Obesity in patients with T2D EASD/ADA10 ADA9 AHA/ACC /TOS8 AACE/TOS/ASMBS11 IFSO/EASO12 IDF13 Pharmacological Management of Obesity Clinical Management of Obesity in Adults AACE/ACE1 Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines 2 NICE4 EASO3 JAASO5 UAE6 ENDO/ESE/TOS7
  7. 7. *Only relates to patients with T2D. AACE, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists; ACC, American College of Cardiology; ACE, American College of Endocrinology; ADA, American Diabetes Association; AHA, American Heart Association; ASMBS, American Society for Metabolic & Bariatric Surgery; BMI, body mass index; EASO, European association for the study of obesity; ENDO, Endocrine Society; ESE, European Society of Endocrinology; IDF, International Diabetes Federation; JASSO, Japan Society for the Study of Obesity; NICE, National Institute for Health and Care Excellence; TOS, The Obesity Society; UAE, United Arab Emirates Defining obesity Measures used across all guidelines Measures used to classify obesity BMI Waist circumference Complications AACE/ACE 2022   Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines 2020   EASO 2015    NICE 2014   JASSO 2016  UAE 2018  ENDO/ESE/TOS 2015   AHA/ACC/TOS 2013   EASD/ADA 2018  ADA 2022*  AACE/TOS/ASMBS 2013*  IDF 2011* 
  8. 8. BMI and WC Source: National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute. http://www.caloriecontrol.org.
  9. 9. Management Goals • Obesity-related counseling should be offered to those with BMI ≥25 kg/m2 • A 3% to 5% weight loss can result in meaningful reductions in triglycerides, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1c, and the risk of developing type 2 diabetes • Set an initial weight loss goal of 5% to 10% of current body weight over 6 mo • After 6 mo, focus on weight maintenance before attempting further weight loss • Participating in a weight loss program long-term can help improve weight maintenance 10 Jensen. Circulation. 2014;129:S102.
  10. 10. CANADIAN ADULT OBESITY CLINICAL PRACTICE GUIDELINES
  11. 11. HCP, healthcare provider. Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. CMAJ 2020 August 4;192:E875-91. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.191707; Twells LK, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Epidemiology of Adult Obesity. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/epidemiology. Accessed August 10, 2020. Rationale for the New Clinical Practice Guidelines Almost 15 years without an update to the Clinical Practice Guidelines Lack of recognition of obesity as a chronic disease HCPs do not feel equipped to effectively manage obesity Increased prevalence of obesity 2006
  12. 12. BMI, body mass index; HCP, healthcare provider. Brown J, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Medical Nutrition Therapy in Obesity Management. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/nutrition. Accessed August 10, 2020. Obesity Redefined to Support the Evidence “Obesity is a complex chronic disease in which abnormal or excess body fat (adiposity) impairs health, increases the risk of long-term medical complications and reduces lifespan.” “Obesity is defined by a BMI of ≥ 30 kg/m2 Then… Now… The new Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines call for a shift in the obesity treatment paradigm, focusing on patient centric care, moving away from “eat less and move more”, and advocating for HCPs to focus on a patient’s overall health and experience rather than solely on their weight, to determine the root causes of obesity.
  13. 13. HCP, healthcare provider; PwO, people living obesity. Kirk, SFL, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Reducing Weight Bias, Stigma and Discrimination in Obesity Management, Practice and Policy. Available from Reducing Weight Bias in Obesity Management, Practice & Policy - Obesity Canada. Accessed August 10, 2020. Reducing Weight Bias in Obesity Management in Canada 1. HCPs should assess their own attitudes and beliefs regarding obesity and consider how their attitudes and beliefs may influence care delivery 2. HCPs should recognize that internalized weight bias (bias towards oneself) in PwO can affect behavioural and health outcomes 3. HCPs should avoid using judgmental words, images, and practices when working with PwO Recommendations
  14. 14. Don’t start like that • Doctor: “Wow! You certainly seem to have gained weight since the last time I saw you… Don’t you realise that your weight will probably kill you if you don’t stop eating all that junk food..?” • Mr Brown: “Well... Yeah… I know… I am too heavy but that’s not really why I’m here today. Actually I think I hurt my back…” • Doctor: “Well of course you hurt your back – look at all that weight you’re carrying! That’s what’s hurting your back!” • Mr Brown: “Well actually I think I hurt it moving boxes, you know, I work in a warehouse and have to move about 400 boxes a day so I spend most of my time on my feet lifting things…” • Doctor: “Those can’t be very heavy boxes. After all, if you had been exercising, you would hardly be so fat..! I’m sorry, if you don’t start losing some weight, I can’t help you with your back.”
  15. 15. Using the 5As of Obesity Management Ask for permission. 1 Do a complete assessment before offering any advice. 2 Make sure that you agree with the patient on the treatment plan, then assist the patient. 3
  16. 16. 1 The patient journey in obesity management should follow an evidence-based approach BMI, body mass index Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. CMAJ 2020 August 4;192:E875-91. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.191707. Assessment and Diagnosis of People Living With Obesity • Approach patients with compassion and empathy • Use Obesity Canada’s 5As of Obesity Management™ to initiate the discussion • Acknowledge the complexity of this disease ASK for permission “Would it be okay if we discussed your weight today?” Doctor: “Definitely. If the pain doesn’t get better and you’re not sleeping and not moving, I’m afraid you may even put on a few more pounds. In fact, I see here that you’ve gained a few pounds since your last visit. Is this something you’re concerned about? Mr Brown: “Actually, I think I’m down five pounds since last month. I’ve been skipping lunch and I never have breakfast…”
  17. 17. The patient journey in obesity management should follow an evidence-based approach BMI, body mass index Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. CMAJ 2020 August 4;192:E875-91. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.191707. Assessment and Diagnosis of People Living With Obesity • Obesity classification • BMI and waist circumference • Disease severity • Edmonton Obesity Staging System ASSESS their story Use the 4Ms Framework to perform a complete obesity assessment: Mechanical Mental Social Milieu Metabolism 2 • Doctor: “Hi Mr Brown, so I guess you’re here to talk about losing weight. How about we talk about healthy eating and maybe I’ll have you see our dietitian..?” • Mr Brown: “Well I don’t know, I’ve seen a dietitian before, they’re just going to put me on a diet…” • Doctor: “Yes – but if you don’t eat less, how are you going to lose weight? Exercise. It’s calories in, and calories out. Simple enough, no magic formula.”
  18. 18. • Doctor: “I’m glad you’re better. So… today you’re here to talk about your weight. Why don’t you begin by telling me about your concerns?” • Mr Brown: “Well, you know, I’ve always been big, ever since I was a kid. It never stopped me from doing anything – I played hockey, football all my life – but then I guess I got too busy with other stuff.” • Doctor: “It sounds like you are pretty busy. Why don’t we start at the beginning, and I’ll ask you a few questions about your health?” • Mr Brown: “OK, sure.” • Doctor: “So why don’t you begin telling me about your stress levels? Are you happy with your life?” Right Approach in assessment
  19. 19. The 4 Ms of obesity It is always important to assess mental health problems Look for mechanical consequences of excess weight Look for the metabolic issues that can arise from excess weight Also look at the monetary health of your patient. • Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. CMAJ 2020 August 4;192:E875-91. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.191707.
  20. 20. Sharma AM & Kushner RF, Int J Obes 2009 The Edmonton Obesity Staging System
  21. 21. Don’t forget drug history Medication Class Associated With Weight Gain Weight Neutral/Promote Weight Loss Antidepressants Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, mirtazapine, tricyclic antidepressants Bupropion Antipsychotics Clozapine, olanzapine, risperidone, quetiapine, paliperidone Zonisamide, ethosuximide Mood stabilizers/ anticonvulsants Divalproex, valproic acid, pregabalin, gabapentin, lithium? Lamotrigine, lithium?, topiramate, felbamate, ziprasidone, zonisamide Antidiabetic agents Insulin, sulfonylureas, sulfonylureas/rosiglitazone Glucagon-like polypeptide-1 agonist, metformin, sodium–glucose cotransporter-2 inhibitors Hormonal contraception Injectable contraceptives Barrier methods, oral contraceptives Corticosteroids Prednisone, methylprednisolone Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatories Apovian. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2015; 100:342. Ethosuximide PI. Topiramate PI. Felbamate PI. Chaudhury. Front Endocrinol. 2017;8:6. Verhaegen. Current Obesity Reports. 2021;10:1.
  22. 22. Obesity in adults: a clinical practice guideline. CMAJ 2020 August 4;192:E875-91. doi: 10.1503/cmaj.191707. Assessment and Diagnosis of People Living With Obesity 3 Focus on building individualized care plans that: • Address three root causes of obesity • Support for behavioural change ADVISE on management AGREE on goals 4 Medical Nutrition Therapy Physical Activity Psychological & behavioural interventions Pharmacotherapy Bariatric surgery • HCPs should collaborate with patients to: • Create a personalized, sustainable action plan • Mitigate weight stigma • Redefine success ASSIST WITH DRIVERS & BARRIERS 5 • The personalized action plan should be designed to address the patient’s drivers of weight gain
  23. 23. Lifestyle interventions • It is not that easy…
  24. 24. Slide credit: ProCE.com 28 Treatment of Obesity: Lifestyle Intervention Dietary Therapy Reduced-calorie healthy meal plan (500-750 kcal daily deficit) Individualized Meal plan options: Mediterranean, DASH, low carb, low fat, etc Increase Physical Activity Aerobic physical activity progressing to >150 min/ wk on 3-5 separate days Resistance exercise: 2-3 times/wk Behavioral Therapy Self-monitoring (food, exercise, weight) Goal setting Education Stimulus control Stress reduction Consider adding pharmacotherapy to lifestyle intervention in patients who qualify Garvey. Endocrine practice. 2016;22:1.
  25. 25. A1C, glycated hemoglobin; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; BMI, body mass index; BP, blood pressure; EOSS, Edmonton Obesity Staging System; HCP, healthcare professional; PwO, people living with obesity. Rueda-Clausen CF, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Assessment of People Living with Obesity. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/assessment . Accessed August 10, 2020. Assessment and Diagnosis of People Living with Obesity 1. We suggest that HCPs use the 5As framework to initiate the discussion by asking for their permission and assessing their readiness to initiate treatment 2. Healthcare providers can measure height, weight and calculate BMI in all adults, and measure waist circumference in individuals with a BMI of 25–35 kg/m2 3. We suggest a comprehensive history to identify root causes of weight gain as well as complications of obesity and potential barriers to treatment be included in the assessment 4. We recommend BP measurement in both arms, fasting glucose or A1C and lipid profile to determine cardiometabolic risk and, where appropriate, ALT to screen for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in PwO Recommendations
  26. 26. A1C, glycated hemoglobin; ALT, alanine aminotransferase; BMI, body mass index; BP, blood pressure; EOSS, Edmonton Obesity Staging System; HCP, healthcare professional; PwO, people living with obesity. Rueda-Clausen CF, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Assessment of People Living with Obesity. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/assessment . Accessed August 10, 2020. Medical Nutrition Therapy in Obesity Management 1. We suggest that nutrition recommendations for adults of all body sizes should be personalized to meet individual values, preferences and treatment goals to support a dietary approach that is safe, effective, nutritionally adequate, culturally acceptable and affordable for long-term adherence 2. Adults living with obesity should receive individualized medical nutrition therapy provided by a registered dietitian (when available) to improve weight outcomes (body weight, BMI), waist circumference, glycemic control, established lipid, and blood pressure targets 3. Adults living with obesity and impaired glucose tolerance (prediabetes) or type 2 diabetes may receive medical nutrition therapy provided by a registered dietitian (when available) to reduce body weight and waist circumference and improve glycemic control and blood pressure. 4. Adults living with obesity can consider any of the multiple medical nutrition therapies to improve health- related outcomes, choosing the dietary patterns and food-based approaches that support their best long-term adherence Recommendations
  27. 27. Slide credit: ProCE.com 31 Patient Counseling Tips: Diet Do not drink your calories, except for milk Track your food intake Limit the extras to 200 calories/day Increase water intake Make nonstarchy vegetables the star of your plate Limit restaurant meals to once/wk
  28. 28. Slide credit: ProCE.com 32 Bests Diets for 2021: US News • Mediterranean diet • DASH diet • Flexitarian diet • MIND diet • Mayo Clinic diet health.usnews.com/best-diet/best-diets-overall Image used with permission of Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, All rights reserved. Mayo Clinic Diet
  29. 29. QoL, quality of life. Boulé NG, Prud’homme D. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Physical Activity in Obesity Management. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/physicalactivity. Accessed August 10, 2020. Physical Activity in Obesity Management 1. Aerobic physical activity (30–60 minutes of moderate to vigorous intensity most days of the week) can be considered for adults who want to: a) Achieve small amounts of body weight and fat loss b) Favour weight maintenance after weight loss c) Favour the maintenance of fat-free mass during weight loss and; d) Increase cardiorespiratory fitness and mobility 2. Regular physical activity, with and without weight loss, can improve many cardiometabolic risk factors in adults who have overweight or obesity, including: • Hyperglycaemia and insulin sensitivity • High blood pressure • Dyslipidaemia Recommendations
  30. 30. Slide credit: ProCE.com 34 Move Your Way Public Message Practical Tips  Start low and go slow… BUT GO  Schedule in activity— make it a priority  Increase daily activity  Make it fun  Vary the exercise routine  Exercise in a group health.gov/moveyourway
  31. 31. Slide credit: ProCE.com 35 Behavioral Therapy: Practical Tips  Close the kitchen  Keep food out of sight  Practice mindful eating  Get adequate sleep and reduce stress  Identify and avoid triggers https://www.cms.gov/medicare-coverage-database/view/ncd.aspx?NCDId=353
  32. 32. Slide credit: ProCE.com 36 Stress and Depression  “Down” because of recent weight gain  No time to focus on “me”  Frustration with everything that’s failed  Screen for depression and anxiety  Journaling, discussion of priorities  Setting realistic goals; “rewriting your story” Sharifi. Health Promot Perspect. 2013;3:11.
  33. 33. Slide credit: ProCE.com 37 Social Pressure  Family does not support diet  Friends want me to go out  Picky eaters at home  First appointment: Find a point person  Set expectations; preplan and bring food  Joint appointments with family; family meetings with dietitian Sharifi. Health Promot Perspect. 2013;3:11.
  34. 34. Slide credit: ProCE.com 38 Food Cravings  Hunger  Craving my “cheats”  Cheat when food is around  Binge eating  Water, water, water  Increasing protein  Medications  Cheats not available: Remove from house  Screen for binge eating  counseling Sharifi. Health Promot Perspect. 2013;3:11.
  35. 35. Slide credit: ProCE.com 39 Cost  Gym/healthy food is expensive  Reduced gym memberships based on income  Free local events and activities  Outdoor hiking/walking  Youtube videos  Free tracking apps (eg, MyFitnessPal)  Preprinted recipes with minimal ingredients Sharifi. Health Promot Perspect. 2013;3:11.
  36. 36. What’s New in the 2022 Pharmacotherapy Chapter Update? • Recommendations updated to include fourth medication now approved in Canada (Semaglutide 2.4mg weekly) • Broadened search strategy to identify data in subpopulations with specific obesity-related comorbidities • New recommendations for pharmacotherapy for people with obesity and • Obstructive sleep apnea • Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) • Pharmacotherapy decision tool and table • New sections on other health comorbidities, cravings and control of eating, and quality of life Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy
  37. 37. 42 Why Use Pharmacotherapy For Obesity? • Sustained weight loss is associated with improvements in comorbidities associated with obesity • Healthy behaviour changes alone generally achieve only a 3%–5% weight loss, which is most often not sustained over the long term • Obesity pharmacotherapy can facilitate weight management and optimize health when healthy eating and physical activity alone have been ineffective, insufficient or without sustained benefit. • The focus of obesity management should be improvement of health parameters (metabolic, mechanical, mental health, quality of life), not solely weight reduction Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy
  38. 38. 43
  39. 39. 44 Treat, Treat Early, And Treat Long Term • Obesity medications are prescribed far less frequently than medications for other chronic medical conditions, and adoption rate of new medications much slower • Obesity pharmacotherapy should be considered early in the natural history of obesity, as obesity related health complications tend to increase and progress with time • Obesity medications are intended as a long term treatment strategy. Clinical trials consistently demonstrate weight regain when treatment is stopped. Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy
  40. 40. Therapeutic Weight Loss Reduces Complications 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 Diabetes (Prevention) Hypertension Dyslipidemia Hyperglycemia (A1C) NAFLD (Steatosis, Inflammation, Mild Fibrosis) Sleep Apnea Osteoarthritis (Symptoms and Joint Stress Mechanics) Stress Incontinence GERD (Men) GERD (Women) PCOS (Androgens, Ovulation, Insulin Sensitivity) Weight Loss Required for Therapeutic Benefit (%) 3% to 10% 5% to > 15% 3% to > 15% 3% to > 15% 10% 10% 10% 5% to 10% 5% to 10% 5% to 10% 5% to 15% (> 10% optimal) Cefalu. Diabetes Care. 2015;38:1567. Slide credit: clinicaloptions.com
  41. 41. *Approved for short-term use. FDA Drugs: http://www.fda.gov/Drugs/default.htm; EMA Medicines: http://www.ema.europa.eu/ Pharmacological options for weight management Orlistat (Xenical®, Alli®)   Energy wastage Mode of action Indications Phentermine/topiramate (Qsymia®)   Phentermine* (Adipex-P®, Suprenza®)   Appetite reduction Lorcaserin (Belviq®, Belviq XR®)  Naltrexone/bupropion (Mysimba®, Contrave®)   Liraglutide 3.0 mg (Saxenda®)   Adjunct to diet and physical activity for chronic weight management in a) obesity BMI ≥30 kg/m2 b) overweight BMI ≥27 kg/m2 with comorbidity Semaglutide 2.4 mg (Wegovy®)   Appetite reduction Appetite reduction Appetite reduction Appetite reduction Appetite reduction 
  42. 42. * Pharmacotherapy option listed if evidence is available and cited in the guidelines. † Placebo subtracted. CART, cocaine- and amphetamine-regulated transcript; CV, cardiovascular; GLP-1, glucagon-like peptide-1; GIP, gastric inhibitory polypeptide; NASH, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; OSA, obstructive sleep apnea; PCOS, polycystic ovary syndrome; POMC, pro-opiomelanocortin; QoL, quality of life. Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Pharmacotherapy for Obesity Management. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy. Pharmacotherapy in Obesity Management Pharmacotherapy: Effects on weight loss and weight maintenance* Pharmacotherapy: Effects on other health parameters* Prediabetes • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat Type 2 diabetes • Semaglutide 2.4 mg • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat • Naltrexone/bupropion Other CV risk factors • Liraglutide 3.0 mg NASH • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Semaglutide 2.4 mg PCOS • Liraglutide 3.0 mg (NS) OSA • Liraglutide 3.0 mg Mental Health & QoL • Semaglutide 2.4 mg • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Naltrexone/bupropion Z Z Z % Weight loss (1 year)† • Semaglutide 2.4 mg • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Naltrexone/bupropion • Orlistat Weight over longer term† • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat % of patients achieving ≥5% weight loss (1 year) • Semaglutide 2.4 mg • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat • Naltrexone/bupropion % of Patients achieving ≥10% weight loss (1 year) • Semaglutide 2.4 mg • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat • Naltrexone/bupropion Effect on maintenance of previous weight loss • Liraglutide 3.0 mg • Orlistat
  43. 43. 48 Choosing Obesity Pharmacotherapy – Decision Tool Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy Decision tool concept: Sharma AM
  44. 44. 49 Choice of Obesity Pharmacotherapy: Medications Approved Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy
  45. 45. BMI, body mass index; OTC, over the counter. Pedersen SD, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Pharmacotherapy in Obesity Management. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy. Accessed August 10, 2020. Pharmacotherapy in Obesity Management 1. Pharmacotherapy for weight loss can be used for individuals with BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2 or BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2 with adiposity- related complications, in conjunction with medical nutrition therapy, physical activity and psychological interventions (semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly [Level 1a Grade A], liraglutide 3.0 mg daily [Level 2a, grade B], naltrexone/bupropion 16 mg/180 mg BID [Level 2a, Grade B], orlistat 120 mg TID [Level 2a, Grade B]) 2. Pharmacotherapy may be used to maintain weight loss that has been achieved by health behaviour changes, and to prevent weight regain (liraglutide 3.0 mg or orlistat) 3. For people living with type 2 diabetes and a BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2, pharmacotherapy can be used in conjunction with health behaviour changes for weight loss and improvement in glycaemic control (semaglutide 2.4 mg weekly, liraglutide 3.0 mg, naltrexone/bupropion combination, orlistat) Recommendations
  46. 46. BMI, body mass index; OTC, over the counter. Pedersen SD, et al. Canadian Adult Obesity Clinical Practice Guidelines: Pharmacotherapy in Obesity Management. Available from: https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy. Accessed August 10, 2020. Pharmacotherapy in Obesity Management (cont.) 4. Pharmacotherapy for obesity management in conjunction with health-behaviour changes for people living with prediabetes and overweight or obesity (BMI ≥ 27 kg/m2) can be used to delay or prevent type 2 diabetes (T2DM) (liraglutide 3.0 mg daily or orlistat). 5. Pharmacotherapy can be considered in conjunction with health-behaviour changes in treating people with obstructive sleep apnea and BMI ≥ 30 kg/m2, for weight loss and associated improvement in apnea-hypopnea index (liraglutide 3.0 mg) 6. Pharmacotherapy can be considered in conjunction with health-behaviour changes in treating people living with non- alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and overweight or obesity, for weight loss and improvement of NASH parameters (liraglutide 1.8 mg daily, semaglutide). 7. We do not suggest the use of prescription or OTC medications other than those approved for weight management Recommendations
  47. 47. Medications for Weight Loss Several medications and medication combinations approved in the US or Europe for WL have been found to improve glucose control in people with diabetes Metabolic surgery is a recommended treatment option for adults with T2D and: • Metformin is the preferred initial glucose-lowering medication for most people with type 2 diabetes. ACC, American College of Cardiology; AHA, American Heart Association; CVD, cardiovascular disease; T2D, type 2 diabetes; TOS, The Obesity Society, WL, weight loss Jensen et al. J Am Coll Cardiol 2014;63(25_PA) EASD/ADA Consensus Statement 2018 Obesity Management Beyond Lifestyle Intervention For patients with obesity, efforts targeting WL, including lifestyle, medication, and surgical interventions, are recommended
  48. 48. Diabetes Care 2022;45(Suppl. 1):S113–S124 | https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-S008 Highlighted Updates 2022 Obesity Management for the Treatment of Type 2 Diabetes ● The concept of person-centred communication that uses nonjudgmental language has been added as Recommendation 8.1, with additional discussion in the “Assessment” subsection. ● More detail has been added to the “Pharmacotherapy” subsection, particularly focused on assessing efficacy and safety.
  49. 49. ¶For more details on metabolic surgery please refer to the source document for full recommendations * Recommended cut points for Asian American individuals (expert opinion). BMI, body mass index; T2D, type 2 diabetes † Treatment may be indicated for select motivated patients. Diabetes Care 2022;45(Suppl. 1):S113–S124 | https://doi.org/10.2337/dc22-S008 Treatment options for overweight and obesity in T2D - ADA SoC 2022 BMI category (kg/m2) Treatment 25.0–26.9 (or 23.0–24.9*) 27.0–29.9 (or 25.0–27.4*) ≥30.0 (or ≥27.5*) Diet, physical activity, and behavioral therapy † † † Pharmacotherapy † † Metabolic surgery †
  50. 50. • Persons with prediabetes, T1D or T2D, and obesity/adiposity-based chronic disease (ABCD) have 2 diseases, and each should be treated effectively with the goal of optimizing their respective outcomes. • For most adults, BMI values that indicate excess body weight are 25 to 29.9 kg/m2 for overweight and 30 kg/m2 for obesity, and WC threshold values 102 cm for men and 88cm for women • Persons with T2D and ABCD should be treated with weight-loss interventions which will both improve glycemic control and prevent or treat ABCD complications. The target for weight loss should be >5% to ≥10% of baseline body weight. AACE 2022 Recommendation in obesity
  51. 51. IFSO/EASO Guidelines on Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
  52. 52. *BMI criterion may be the current BMI or previously maximum attained BMI of this severity; ‡For example metabolic disorders, cardiorespiratory disease, severe joint disease or obesity-related severe psychological problems; BMI, body mass index; EASO, European Association for the Study of Obesity; IFSO-EC, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity – European Chapter; QoL, quality of life; T2D, type 2 diabetes Fried et al. Obes Facts 2013;449–468 IFSO/EASO Guidelines on Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery 2013 • Adults (aged 18–60 years) with BMI ≥40 kg/m2* or BMI 35–40 kg/m2 with complications in which surgically induced weight loss is expected to improve the disorder‡ • Patients with BMI ≥30–<35 kg/m2 with T2D may be considered for bariatric surgery on an individual basis • In patients aged >60 years, the primary objective of surgery is to improve QoL, even though surgery is unlikely to increase lifespan • The proof of favourable risk benefit must be demonstrated before surgery is contemplated Guideline recommendations: which patients should be granted bariatric surgery? Guideline recommendations: which patients should be granted bariatric surgery?
  53. 53. EASO, European Association for the Study of Obesity; IFSO-EC, International Federation for the Surgery of Obesity – European Chapter Fried et al. Obes Facts 2013;449–468 IFSO/EASO Guidelines on Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery 2013 • A laparoscopic technique should be considered as the preferable operation in bariatric surgery, providing no contraindications for the approach are present • A decision to offer surgery should follow a comprehensive interdisciplinary assessment • Psychological assessment of behavioural, nutritional, familial and personality factors should be an integral part of the patient’s pre-operative evaluation • After bariatric all procedures require regular lifelong qualified surveillance • Upon failure to lose weight or to maintain weight loss following bariatric surgery, if medically indicated and if the patient is willing, further bariatric surgery should be considered Guideline recommendations: other recommendations for bariatric surgery
  54. 54. Slide credit: ProCE.com 60 Final Bottomline
  55. 55. Slide credit: ProCE.com 61 Obesity is chronic disease • Include lifestyle counseling for all patients with obesity • Behavioral therapy may be beneficial for some patients • Pharmacotherapy may be used adjunctively for BMI ≥30 kg/m2 or BMI ≥27 kg/m2 with concomitant obesity-related disease or risk factors • There are multiple FDA-approved weight loss pharmacotherapy options—choose the one that best fits your patient
  56. 56. 62 Consider pharmacologic treatment early • Pharmacotherapy is an important Pillar in the management of obesity • The focus of treatment should be the improvement of health parameters, not solely weight reduction, and should include outcomes that the patient identifies as important • Obesity medications are intended as part of a long-term treatment strategy Pedersen SD, Manjoo P, Wharton S. https://obesitycanada.ca/guidelines/pharmacotherapy
  57. 57. KEEP Running
  58. 58. Slide credit: ProCE.com 64 Thank you

