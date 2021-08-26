Resolusi konflik ddwk

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
RESOLUSI KONFLIK SOSIAL KEAGAMAAN Oleh: H.A.Mushoddik – WI (Widya Iswara) BDK (Balai Diklat Keagamaan) Bandung
A. PENGANTAR TERMINOLOGI RESOLUSI KONFLIK  Proses yang memungkinkan seseorang untuk memecahkan konflik dalam sebuah metod...
2. HUBUNGAN AGAMA DAN KEKERASAN (PENYEBAB KONFLIK) Primordialist Instrumentalist Constructivist Hasenclever & Rittberger (...
PRIMORDIALIST Konflik didominasi oleh factor-factor primordial (SARA – Suku, Agama, Ras, Antar golongan) Kasus Poso , Samp...
INSTRUMENTALIST Konflik dipicu oleh persaingan /perebutan SDA & SDM (sebagai trigger) , Agama ditarik-tarik / digerek menj...
CONTRUCTIVIST Konflik dipicu oleh konstruk (bangunan, susunan) mind sett para Toga& Toma Kasus :Sampang Madura, Gereja Yas...
VARIABEL KONFLIK • Konflik dapat terjadi saat individu/kelompok gagal dalam memenuhi kebutuhan hidupnya yang prinsipil (no...
Kerusuhan akan terjadi manakala terdapat factor- faktorstruktural yang kondusif, misalnya kesenjangan dan ketidak adilan. ...
3. EKSEMPLAR KONFLIK SOSIAL KEAGAMAAN • Konflik Sambas dan Sampit (1998); • Konflik Maluku dan Maluku Utara (1999); • Konf...
B. PEMETAAN KONFLIK Problem • Persoalan pokok dan pendukung Proses • Tahapan demi tahapan Person • Aktor terlibat
C. ANATOMI KONFLIK Trigger Factors, Facilitating Contexts, Roots of Conflict Fuse Factor
UNSUR - UNSUR • Provokator / Aktor Intelektual • Perebutan sumber-sumber ekonomi • Persaingan antar-elite (politik) • Psik...
D. MANAJEMEN KONFLIK Luas Konflik Intensitas Konflik Penampakan Konflik Sosialisasi Konflik Privatisasi Konflik Sanksi bag...
E. TAHAP PENYELESAIAN KONFLIK 1. Peace Keeping 2. Peace Building 3. Peace Making Aparat Kemanan Membangun Komunikasi Upaya...
F. MODEL PENYELESAIAN KONFLIK 1. Pendekatan berbasis kekuatan dan kekuasaan (power-based). 2. Pendekatan berbasis hak (rig...
SIKAP MENGHADAPI KONFLIK Mengikuti Kemauan Pihak Lain Kolaborasi Menghindar Mendominasi Kompromi
G. PRINSIP DALAM NEGOSIASI • Melibatkan perwakilan atau pemimpin pihak yang berkonflik • Dapat melibatkan pihak ketiga seb...
‫مة‬ ‫السال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اللقاء‬ ‫الي‬ ... FB : Moeshoddik Indisav IG : @dikdik_Indisav 172 WA : 0821 2083 3883
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
Aug. 26, 2021
10 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Resolusi konflik ddwk

Download to read offline

Education
Aug. 26, 2021
10 views

mata diklat

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(3.5/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Feeling Good: The New Mood Therapy David D. Burns, M.D.
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Winning: The Unforgiving Race to Greatness Tim S. Grover
(5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Your Attitude: 7 Choices for a Happy and Successful Life Stan Toler
(5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Stopping: How to Be Still When You Have to Keep Going David Kundtz
(4.5/5)
Free
Minimal Finance: Forging Your Own Path to Financial Freedom Sam Dixon Brown
(5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4.5/5)
Free
Checking In: How Getting Real about Depression Saved My Life---and Can Save Yours Michelle Williams
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(5/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Goodbye, Again: Essays, Reflections, and Illustrations Jonny Sun
(4.5/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
Average Expectations: Lessons in Lowering the Bar Shep Rose
(4/5)
Free
What Happened To You?: Conversations on Trauma, Resilience, and Healing Oprah Winfrey
(5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Resolusi konflik ddwk

  1. 1. RESOLUSI KONFLIK SOSIAL KEAGAMAAN Oleh: H.A.Mushoddik – WI (Widya Iswara) BDK (Balai Diklat Keagamaan) Bandung
  2. 2. A. PENGANTAR TERMINOLOGI RESOLUSI KONFLIK  Proses yang memungkinkan seseorang untuk memecahkan konflik dalam sebuah metode, gaya, cara, dan sikap yang baik serta konstruktif.  Langkah-langkah yang diambil dalam resolusi konflik ditujukan untuk membangun suatu hubungan baru yang bisa bertahan lama di antara pihak-pihak yang bertikai.
  3. 3. 2. HUBUNGAN AGAMA DAN KEKERASAN (PENYEBAB KONFLIK) Primordialist Instrumentalist Constructivist Hasenclever & Rittberger (2000)
  4. 4. PRIMORDIALIST Konflik didominasi oleh factor-factor primordial (SARA – Suku, Agama, Ras, Antar golongan) Kasus Poso , Sampit, Ambon
  5. 5. INSTRUMENTALIST Konflik dipicu oleh persaingan /perebutan SDA & SDM (sebagai trigger) , Agama ditarik-tarik / digerek menjadi pemacu untuk memprovokasi Konflik. Agama (sebagai escalator) Kasus : Sampit (Madura – Dayak)
  6. 6. CONTRUCTIVIST Konflik dipicu oleh konstruk (bangunan, susunan) mind sett para Toga& Toma Kasus :Sampang Madura, Gereja Yasmin Bogor, Ciketing Bekasi, Tolikara Papua, Ambon Maluku
  7. 7. VARIABEL KONFLIK • Konflik dapat terjadi saat individu/kelompok gagal dalam memenuhi kebutuhan hidupnya yang prinsipil (non negotiable principle)  kelangsungan hidup (survive), kesejahteraan (wellbeing), harga diri (identity), dan kebebasan (freedom). Individu akan memperjuangkannya meskipun nyawa sebagai taruhan. Dalam usahanya individu membutuhkan belief (religion, ideology, partner, family) dalam upaya mendukung tindakannya (Johan Galtung, 1996).
  8. 8. Kerusuhan akan terjadi manakala terdapat factor- faktorstruktural yang kondusif, misalnya kesenjangan dan ketidak adilan. Kondisi ini kemudian membuat adanya ketegangan- ketegangan dan mendorong terbentuknya generalized belief dan perasaan bermusuhan yang laten (Neil Smelser, 1963).
  9. 9. 3. EKSEMPLAR KONFLIK SOSIAL KEAGAMAAN • Konflik Sambas dan Sampit (1998); • Konflik Maluku dan Maluku Utara (1999); • Konflik Sampang (2012); • Konflik-Konflik Ahmadiyah; • Konflik Tolikara (2015); • Konflik Sinkil (2015); • Konflik Tanjung Balai (2016); • Konflik-Konflik Pendirian Rumah Ibadah;
  10. 10. B. PEMETAAN KONFLIK Problem • Persoalan pokok dan pendukung Proses • Tahapan demi tahapan Person • Aktor terlibat
  11. 11. C. ANATOMI KONFLIK Trigger Factors, Facilitating Contexts, Roots of Conflict Fuse Factor
  12. 12. UNSUR - UNSUR • Provokator / Aktor Intelektual • Perebutan sumber-sumber ekonomi • Persaingan antar-elite (politik) • Psikologi massa - Mobilisasi massa • Kesenjangan social ekonomi • SARA (penodaan, permusuhan, penyalahgunaan) • Deprivasi • Bias Persepsi (stereo type, prejudice) • Pertentangan Ideologi • Hoax atau rumor yang tidak dapat divalidasi • Ketidak adilan • Dominasi individu/kelompok
  13. 13. D. MANAJEMEN KONFLIK Luas Konflik Intensitas Konflik Penampakan Konflik Sosialisasi Konflik Privatisasi Konflik Sanksi bagi Aktor (Eep Saefullah Fatah, 2010)
  14. 14. E. TAHAP PENYELESAIAN KONFLIK 1. Peace Keeping 2. Peace Building 3. Peace Making Aparat Kemanan Membangun Komunikasi Upaya Negosiasi
  15. 15. F. MODEL PENYELESAIAN KONFLIK 1. Pendekatan berbasis kekuatan dan kekuasaan (power-based). 2. Pendekatan berbasis hak (rights- based), 3. Pendekatan berbasis kepentingan (interest-based)
  16. 16. SIKAP MENGHADAPI KONFLIK Mengikuti Kemauan Pihak Lain Kolaborasi Menghindar Mendominasi Kompromi
  17. 17. G. PRINSIP DALAM NEGOSIASI • Melibatkan perwakilan atau pemimpin pihak yang berkonflik • Dapat melibatkan pihak ketiga sebagai mediator. Pihak ketiga tersebut harus bisa diterima oleh pihak-pihak yang bertikai. • Pihak ketiga ini kemudian memanggil (mengundang) pihak-pihak yang bertikai. • Pihak-pihak yang duduk dalam perundingan perlu mengungkapkan secara terbuka, seperti; fakta, perasaan, dan kebutuhan mendesak. • Mencari kesepakatan • Mediator bisa berperan dalam pembuatan kesepakatan- kesepakatan yang disetujui pihak-pihak yang bertikai. • Hasil dlm bentuk kesepakatan disampaikan secara terbuka
  18. 18. ‫مة‬ ‫السال‬ ‫مع‬ ‫اللقاء‬ ‫الي‬ ... FB : Moeshoddik Indisav IG : @dikdik_Indisav 172 WA : 0821 2083 3883

    Be the first to comment

mata diklat

Views

Total views

10

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×