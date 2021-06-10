Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Purpose and Benefits of Media BY OLAKUNLE AYENI The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso
Objectives •By the end of this lesson learners should be able to: 1. State the purpose of instructional media 2. Discuss f...
Content •Purpose of Instructional Media •Benefits of Using Instructional Media •Dale's Cone of Learning •Learning Pyramid ...
PURPOSE OF INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA •Main purpose: Channel or Medium for facilitating learning •It can either serve as an Instr...
BENEFITS OF USING INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA •Makes teaching (and learning) more pleasurable •Provides the teacher with a great v...
Benefits of Using Media cont. •Saves energy and time •Increases retention and makes learning more enduring •Makes learning...
Benefits of Using Media cont. • Promotes self-instruction • Helps to individualise instruction • Engender positive attitud...
Dale's Cone of Learning Edgar Dale (1969)
Learning Pyramid By National Training Laboratory
General Reasons People Scarcely Use Media •Lack of technical know-how (4WH) •Bureaucratic bottleneck (status quo vs innova...
Reasons Some Scarcely Use Media (Personal) •Laziness (requires time and effort) •Ignorance of the benefits •Weak imaginati...
Thank You
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
26 views
Jun. 10, 2021

Purpose and Benefits of Media

An overview of the purpose of instructional media, its benefits, and some of the reasons teachers do not use instructional media.

License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

Purpose and Benefits of Media

  1. 1. Purpose and Benefits of Media BY OLAKUNLE AYENI The Nigerian Baptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomoso
  2. 2. Objectives •By the end of this lesson learners should be able to: 1. State the purpose of instructional media 2. Discuss five benefits of using media which they find quite appealing 3. Model an understanding of the importance of the use of media by using media in various class presentations
  3. 3. Content •Purpose of Instructional Media •Benefits of Using Instructional Media •Dale's Cone of Learning •Learning Pyramid •General Reasons People Scarcely Use Media •Reasons Some Scarcely Use Media (Personal)
  4. 4. PURPOSE OF INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA •Main purpose: Channel or Medium for facilitating learning •It can either serve as an Instructional Aid or the primary Channel for delivering the Instruction
  5. 5. BENEFITS OF USING INSTRUCTIONAL MEDIA •Makes teaching (and learning) more pleasurable •Provides the teacher with a great variety of activities (vary stimulus) •Arouses and sustains learners’ interest •Encourages participation and interaction •Effective for presenting abstract ideas •Creates a meaningful context
  6. 6. Benefits of Using Media cont. •Saves energy and time •Increases retention and makes learning more enduring •Makes learning more uniform •Helps with special educational need learners •Promote discovery/inquiry-based learning •Caters for various learning styles V A R K
  7. 7. Benefits of Using Media cont. • Promotes self-instruction • Helps to individualise instruction • Engender positive attitude toward learning • Makes learning environment more personal and colourful • Makes the teaching-learning process more productive • Sometimes make learning accessible beyond the classroom • Gives learners opportunities to express themselves and their challenges
  8. 8. Dale's Cone of Learning Edgar Dale (1969)
  9. 9. Learning Pyramid By National Training Laboratory
  10. 10. General Reasons People Scarcely Use Media •Lack of technical know-how (4WH) •Bureaucratic bottleneck (status quo vs innovation) •Financial constraints and lack of resources •Irregular power supply •Poor maintenance culture
  11. 11. Reasons Some Scarcely Use Media (Personal) •Laziness (requires time and effort) •Ignorance of the benefits •Weak imagination and creativity •Fear of failure •Negative past experiences (e.g. power failure, or poor learner response) •Poor overall preparation (objectives, content, etc.)
  12. 12. Thank You

×