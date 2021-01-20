Successfully reported this slideshow.
Kd. 3.32 &amp; 4.32 if clause ( p.3 )

  1. 1. RANGKUMAN CONDITIONAL SENTENCE / IF CLAUSE CLASS ; XII AKL,MM,TBSM PERTEMUAN 3 KD. 3.32 dan 4.32 Tipe-Tipe Conditonal Sentence. Conditional sentence dibagi menjadi beberapa tipe. Di antaranya adalah: 1. Conditional sentence ( type 1 ) First conditional sentence merupakan bentuk kalimat pengandaian yang digunakan ketika hasil atau konsekuensi memiliki kemungkinan untuk terjadi di masa depan. Bentuk kalimat dari conditional sentence tipe pertama ini memiliki bentuk kalimat simple future alias kalimat yang akan datang. Rumus dari kalimat ini adalah: If + simple present, S + simple future “will” / imperative + Verb 1 Example ;  If I meet him, I will introduce myself.  I will cook dinner tonight if you clean the house.  If you rest, you will feel better. 2. Conditional sentence ( type 2 ) Second conditional sentences merupakan tipe kalimat pengandaian yang digunakan ketika hasil atau konsekuensi hanya memiliki harapan terwujud walaupun kemungkinannya sangat kecil. Jadi bisa dikatakan kalau kalimat pengandaian tipe kedua ini belum tentu terjadi namun juga bisa menjadi kenyataan. If + simple past/were, S + would/could/might + Verb 1. Penggunaan would/could/might berfungsi untuk menjelaskan seberapa besar sebuah kondisi itu akan terjadi.
  2. 2. Example ;  If I inherited a billion dollars, I would travel to the moon.  If I owned a zoo, I might let people interact with the animals more.  If I were you, I would continue my study.  If I had time, I would go with you. 3. Conditional sentence ( type 3 ) Third conditional sentence merupakan sebuah kalimat pengandaian ketika sebuah kondisi tidak mungkin terwujud sama sekali. Hal ini bisa digambarkan karena kondisi yang sangat mustahil atau hanya sebuah mimpi atau imajinasi. Dalam tipe kalimat pengandaian yang ketiga ini, bentuk kalimat menggunakan past perfect yang dilengkapi dengan modal auxiliary seperti would, could, dan should. if + past perfect ( had V3 ), S+ would/should/could/might + have + past participle / V3. Example:  If you had remembered to invite me, I would have attended your party.  We might have gone to South America if she had not been pregnant.  If you had told me you needed a ride, I would have left earlier.  If I had cleaned the house, I could have gone to the movies. …..GOOD LUCK …..
  3. 3. EXERCISES CONDITIONAL SENTENCE ( TYPE 1, 2, 3 ) Change the sentences into type 1, 2, 3 ! Example ; If you study hard, You will pass the exam. V1 will + V1 Type 2 ; If you studied hard, you would pass the exam. V2 would + V1 Type 3 ; If you had studied hard, you would have passed the exam. had + V3 would have + V3 1. If I were rich, I would buy that limited hand bag. Type 1 ; ……………………………………………. Type 3 ; …………………………………………….. 2. If I become a journalist, I can interview some famous fingures. Type 2 ; …………………………………………………… Type 3 ; ……………………………………………………… 3. If I had attended your birthday party, I would have met Jenice. Type 1 ; …………………………………………………….. Type 2 ; ……………………………………………………..

