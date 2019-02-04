Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published in: Education
Growth promoter in poultry feed

  1. 1. Growth Promoter used in Poultry
  2. 2. Topic Under Discussion • Defination • Advantages • Antimicrobial growth promoters • Enzymes as growth promoters • Probiotics as growth promoters • Acidifiers as growth promoters • Conclusion
  3. 3. GROWTH PROMOTER • The term "antibiotic growth promoter" is used to describe any medicine that destroys or inhibits bacteria and is administered at a low, sub therapeutic dose. The use of antibiotics for growth promotion has arisen with the intensification of livestock farming. • NGPS(Natural Growth Promoter) include predominantly organic acids, probiotics, prebiotics, synbiotics, phytogenics, tannins, feed enzymes and immune stimulants.
  4. 4. ADVANTAGES • Rapid development of a healthy gut microflora • Stabilization of digestion • Increased growth performance • Stimulation and rapid maturation of the immune system • Reduced incidence of diarrhea • Improved feed efficiency • Lower mortality rates
  5. 5. ANTIMICROBIAL GROWTH PROMOTERS (POULTRY) • PENICILLIN • TETRACYCLINE • NEOMYCIN • GLYCOPEPTIDES • STREPTOTHRICINS • MACROLIDES
  6. 6. NGPS(Natural Growth Promoter) • Carbohydrases, • Phytases • Proteases FEED ENZYMES • IMPROVE THE UTILIZATION OF ENERGY AND NUTRIENTS. • DEGRADE SEVERAL UNDESIRED COMPONENTS • SUPPORT THE ENDOGENOUS ENZYME SECRETIONS
  7. 7. NGPS(Natural Growth Promoter) • LACTOBACILLUS • BIFIDOBACTERIUM • ENTEROCOCCUS PROBIOTICS • SUPPORT THE DEVELOPMENT OF A BENEFICIAL GUT MICROFLORA • PRODUCTION OF ANTIMICROBIAL SUBSTANCES • ACTIVATION OF THE IMMUNE SYSTEM.
  8. 8. NGPS(Natural Growth Promoter) • PROPIONIC ACID, • FORMIC ACID • LACTIC ACID • PHOSPHORIC ACID ACIDIFIERS • ESTABLISHMENT OF LOW GASTROINTESTINAL PH CONDITIONS • SUPPORT ENDOGENOUS DIGESTIVE ENZYMES AND REDUCE UNDESIRED GUT MICROORGANISMS.
  9. 9. THE END ANY QUESTION

