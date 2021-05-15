Successfully reported this slideshow.
CELLULITIS ALBERT BLESSON V
CELLULITIS An infection of the dermis or subcutaneous layer of the skin, cellulitis may follow damage to the skin, such as...
• Cellulitis spreads rapidly all over the body, yet cannot spread from one person to another. • Cellulitis is a common, po...
Causes Certain factors can increase the risk of developing cellulitis and these are: • Weak immune system. Bacteria easily...
Pathophysiology Cellulitis mostly arise from breaks in the skin that are not covered or cleaned well. • Weak defense. Cell...
Phases of Acute Inflammatory Response PICTURING PATHO The following illustrations show the phases of acute inflammatory re...
• Signs and Symptoms • Erythema and edema • Pain at the site and, possibly, the surrounding area • Fever and warmth
• Treatment • Antibiotics, either p.o. or IV, for the causative organism, depending on the severity • Pain medication (e.g...
Medical Management The management of cellulitis focuses mainly in the eradication of the infection. • Antibiotic therapy. ...
NURSING DIAGNOSIS According to the baseline data gathered, the following diagnoses are achieved: • Impaired skin integrity...
Nursing Interventions • The care for a patient with cellulitis mainly rests on the antibiotic regimen. • Secure specimen. ...
Nursing Considerations • Assess the patient for an increase in size of the affected area or worsening pain. • Administer a...
Recognizing Cellulitis The classic signs of cellulitis are erythema and edema surrounding the initial wound. The tissue is...
Assessment and Diagnostic Findings Determining the extent of cellulitis is important so that the treatment would be approp...
Prevention Preventing cellulitis is more favorable than trying to treat one. Here are some tips on how to prevent cellulit...
COMPLICATION Cellulitis, if left untreated, could result in more severe complications such as the following. • Blood infec...
Teaching About Cellulitis • Emphasize the importance of complying with treatment to prevent relapse. • Instruct the patien...
REFERENCE LippincottVISUAL NURSING A Guide to Diseases, Skills, and Treatments Third Edition
